Restaurant header imageView gallery

Great Harvest Bread Co. Pasco

review star

No reviews yet

6705 Chapel Hill Blvd

Suite B

Pasco, WA 99301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Daily

Cheddar Garlic

$8.95

Cinnamon Burst

$8.15

Dakota

$8.15

Farmhouse White

$7.75

Gluten X

$9.75

Gluten X Cinnamon Burst

$10.15

Harvest Blend

$7.75

Honey Whole Wheat

$7.75

Monkey Bread

$8.50

Sourdough

$7.75

Specialty

Asiago Pesto Sourdough

$8.95

Autumn Apple

$8.75

Baked Potato

$8.75

Berry Cream Cheese

$9.00

Caramel Apple

$8.75

Challah

$8.15

Cinnamon Raisin

$8.25

Country Potato

$8.15

Cranberry Orange

$8.25

Focaccia

$8.00

Greek Olive

$9.00

Half Loaf

$5.75

High Five Fiber

$8.15

Irish Soda

$8.75

Jalapeno Cheddar Sourdough

$8.95

Pizza Bread

$8.95

Popeye

$8.95

Prairie Grain

$8.15

Pumpkin Walnut Swirl

$8.95

Red, White & Blueberry

$8.75

Rye

$7.95

Spinach Feta

$8.95

Stollen

$7.50

Stuffing Bread

$8.95

Superfood

$8.15

White Chocolate Cherry

$9.95

Holiday

Bread Turkey

Bread Turkey

$15.00

Bring a smile to the Thanksgiving table with a loaf of bread shaped like a Turkey! Available in Cinnamon Burst or Honey Whole wheat. Includes approximately 12 half-rolls around the main body. Available the week of Thanksgiving for pre-order.

Bagels/Rolls

Bagel

$2.00

Cream Cheese

$0.65

Sunrise Roll

$4.75

Biscuit

$2.75

Catering

Box Coffee

Box Coffee

$20.00

96 oz Box Coffee. Serves 8-10

Breakfast Box

$58.00

Serves 10-12 People. Includes sunrise rolls (w/ ham, eggs, bacon, eggs, hash browns, cheese & bell peppers), scones, muffins, and cinnamon rolls served halved.

BROWN BAG LUNCH

$12.50

DELIVERY 1-10 MILE

$20.00

EXECUTIVE LUNCH

$12.50

GH BOX LUNCH

$12.50

LG FRUIT TRAY 12-24P

$35.00

SALAD LARGE

$25.00

SM FRUIT TRAY 8-12P

$26.00

TRAY OF TREATS-LARGE

$47.00

TRAY OF TREATS-SMALL

$29.00

Sandwiches Only

$9.00

Variety of Sandwiches for Catering. Used for large orders without custom modifiers.

Baskets & Boxes

Jam & Bread Gift Bag

$14.00

Original Bread Box

$30.00

Sweet Treats Box

$28.00

Classic Basket

$42.00

Harvest Basket

$53.00

Celebration Basket

$78.00

Gift Bag w/ Tag Single

$2.50

Gift Tray

$4.00

Box Single

$5.00

Basket w/ Towel

$9.50

Grocery

CINNAMON CHIPS 1 lb

$5.00

DIP/CORNBREAD MIX

$8.75

FLOUR 5 LBS

$6.00

FRONTIER SOUPS

$8.75

HONEY - TWO SISTERS

$10.00

HONEY BEAR

$7.00

JAMS

$8.75

SYRUP

$7.50

WHEATBERRIES 60 lbs

$40.00

WHIPPED BUTTER

$4.50

YEAST 1 lb

$6.00

Cold Sandwiches

#1 Chipotle Steak Club

#1 Chipotle Steak Club

$7.65+

Roast Beef, Bacon, Chipotle Sauce, Pepper Jack, Peppers, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato on Choice of Bread

#2 Pilgrim

$9.25+

#3 California Cobb

$10.00+

#4 Spicy Cobb

$10.00+

#5 Veggie Pecan

$9.25+

#6 Chicken Pecan

$9.50+

#7 Classic

$9.25+

#8 Paige's PB&J

$5.00

Combo Meal

$2.75

Hot Sandwiches

#9 Turkey Pesto Panini

$10.75
#10 Reuben

#10 Reuben

$10.75

Corned Beef or Turkey, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing, Served on Toasted Rye Bread

#11 BBQ Chicken Panini

$10.75

#12 Roasted Pepper Cheesesteak Panini

$10.75

#13 Hawaiian

$10.75

#14 Apple Bacon Grilled Cheese

$9.00

#15 Grilled Cheese

$7.75

Combo Meal

$2.75

Salads/Soup

#16 Yard Bird Salad

$9.25

#17 Apple Feta Salad

$9.25

#18 Seasame Chicken Salad

$9.25

Soup w/ Roll

$6.50

Combo Meal

$2.75

Sides

Chips

$1.50

Cookies

$1.75

Fountain Drink

$2.25

20 oz

Mixes

BROWNIE MIX

$9.50

COOKIE MIX

$8.75

DOG TREATS LARGE

$11.00

DOG TREATS SMALL

$4.50

GRANOLA

$9.25

OATMEAL MIX

$8.75

PANCAKE MIX

$8.75

STUFFING MIX

$7.95

Retail

BOWL

$4.00

BREAD BOARD

$7.00

BREAD KNIFE

$5.00

GH SPREADER

$5.00

PANCAKE SPATULA

$4.00

RUBBER SPATULA

$4.00

TEA TOWEL

$5.00

TOTE - REUSABLE BAG

$5.00

WA STATE BAG TAX

$0.08

Rolls/Buns

BREAD BOWL

$2.50

4 BREAD BOWLS

$9.00

BUNS 8-PACK

$6.00

DOZ ROLLS

$7.50

DOZ VIRGINIA ROLLS

$8.50

HAWAIIAN SWEET ROLLS

$8.50

HALF DOZ GLUTEN X

$7.75

HALF DOZ ROLLS

$4.75

Sweets

Bar

$4.00

BAR 6-PACK

$19.75

BATTER BREAD

$9.50

CINN ROLL PAN

$9.50

CINNAMON ROLL

$4.75

Cinnamon Roll 6-Pack

$24.50

CINNAMON ROLL MINI

$2.75

COOKIE 6-pk

$9.50

COOKIE DOZ

$18.00

Cookies

$1.75

CREAM CHEESE FROSTING

$0.75

CUPCAKE

$4.50

GLUTEN X CINN ROLL

$5.50

HEART-SHAPED SWEETS

$6.00

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$5.00

MUFFIN

$4.00

MUFFIN 3-pk

$10.50

MUFFIN 6-PACK

$22.00

OH'S

$15.00

ORANGE ROLLS PAN

$10.50

SCONE

$4.00

SCONE 6-PACK

$22.00

SHORTBREAD

$4.50

SUGAR COOKIE

$4.00

TREK BARS

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We make wholesome, from-scratch breads, goodies, and sandwiches daily. Taste the difference of fresh baked bread and sandwiches that are as good on the outside as on the inside. Bread. The way it ought to be.™

Location

6705 Chapel Hill Blvd, Suite B, Pasco, WA 99301

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bruchi's - Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
orange star3.9 • 402
4803 Clemente Ln Pasco, WA 99301
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Pasco - Pasco
orange star4.4 • 89
6627 Burden Blvd Pasco, WA 99301
View restaurantnext
Kabob House - Pasco
orange starNo Reviews
5802 Road 68 Pasco, WA 99301
View restaurantnext
Tri City Taps LLC - 5236 Outlet Dr
orange starNo Reviews
5236 Outlet Dr Pasco, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Raan Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
9425 Sandifur Pkwy Ste. 105 Pasco, WA 99301
View restaurantnext
Swigg Coffee Bar
orange starNo Reviews
4845 BROADMOOR BLVD PASCO, WA 99301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pasco

El Antojito Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,021
1915 W Court St. Pasco, WA 99301
View restaurantnext
Andy's North
orange star4.3 • 258
3321 W Court St Pasco, WA 99301
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Pasco - Pasco
orange star4.4 • 89
6627 Burden Blvd Pasco, WA 99301
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 103466 - Pasco, WA
orange star4.2 • 26
7425 Sandifur Parkway Pasco, WA 99301
View restaurantnext
Proof Kitchen and Bar - Pasco
orange star4.0 • 15
6627 Burden Blvd Pasco, WA 99301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pasco
Richland
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Kennewick
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Walla Walla
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Pendleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Ellensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Pullman
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston