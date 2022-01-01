Restaurant header imageView gallery

Great Harvest Richland

3335 Innovation Blvd.

Richland, WA 99354

Breakfast Sandwiches

Original Breakfast Panini

$6.50

Southwest Breakfast Panini

$7.00

Veggie Breakfast Panini

$6.50

Cold Sandwiches

#1 Chipotle Steak Club

#1 Chipotle Steak Club

$7.65+

Roast Beef, Bacon, Chipotle Sauce, Pepper Jack, Peppers, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato on Choice of Bread

#2 Pilgrim

$9.25+

#3 California Cobb

$10.00+

#4 Spicy Cobb

$10.00+

#5 Veggie Pecan

$9.25+

#6 Chicken Pecan

$9.50+Out of stock

#7 Classic

$9.25+

#8 Paige's PB&J

$5.00

Combo Meal

$2.75

Hot Sandwiches

#9 Turkey Pesto Panini

$10.75
#10 Reuben

#10 Reuben

$10.75

Corned Beef or Turkey, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing, Served on Toasted Rye Bread

#11 BBQ Chicken Panini

$10.75

#12 Roasted Pepper Cheesesteak Panini

$10.75

#13 Hawaiian

$10.75

#14 Apple Bacon Grilled Cheese

$9.00

#15 Grilled Cheese

$7.75

Salads/Soup

#16 Yard Bird Salad

$9.25

#17 Apple Feta Salad

$9.25

#18 Seasame Chicken Salad

$9.25

Soup w/ Roll

$6.50

Combo Meal

$2.75

Sides

Chips

$1.50

Cookie

$1.75

Fountain Drink

$2.25

20 oz

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Welcome to Great Harvest Bakery Cafe in the EMSL building on PNNL campus in Richland, WA. Formerly known as Dr. Bill's Bistro, this location services the whole of PNNL campus. Access is currently limited to PNNL staff due to badging restrictions from COVID-19.

3335 Innovation Blvd., Richland, WA 99354

