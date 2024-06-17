This restaurant does not have any images
Great India
752 W Blue vista Ln
Midvale, UT 84047
Appetizers & Soup
- Vegetable Samosa
A deep fried savory fritter stuffed with delicately spiced mashed potatoes and green peas$5.50
- Paneer Samosa
A deep fried savory fritter stuffed with delicately spiced mashed potatoes, homemade cheese, mozzarella cheese and green peas$6.75
- Aloo Tikki
Deep fried round shaped potato patties with mild spice$5.49
- Samosa Chaat
A snack consisting of a deep fried savory fritter stuffed with delicately spiced mashed potatoes and green peas, tomatoes, onions, garbanzo beans, cilantro mixed with masala spices$12.95
- Aloo Tikki Chaat
A snack consisting of deep fried round shaped potato patties, tomatoes, onions, garbanzo beans, cilantro mixed with masala spices$12.95
- Onion Pakora
Seasoned onions dipped in chickpea and rice batter, and is deep fried$6.95
- Chicken Pakora
Seasoned chicken dipped in chickpea and rice batter then deep fried.$9.49
- Paneer Pakora
Homemade cheese dipped in chickpea and rice batter, and is deep fried$8.49
- Vegetable Pakora
A refreshing blend of mixed vegetables dipped in chickpea and rice batter, and is deep fried$6.95
- Great India Special Appetizer
vegetable samosa, vegetable pakora, and aloo tikki$9.95
- Daal Corn Soup
Traditional Indian soup made of lentil, potatoes, corn, onions, tomatoes, and spices$4.95
- Chicken Corn Soup
Traditional Indian soup made of chicken, corn, onions, tomatoes, and spices$4.95
- 3 Veg Samosa$8.95
- 3 Paneer Samosa$9.95
Hot Sauce$1.95
Aloo Tikki On the House
Mint Chutney$1.95
Tamarind Chutney$1.95
Tandoor Specialities
- Chicken Tandoori
Boneless chicken legs marinated in yogurt with ginger, garlic, and spices cooked in a clay(tandoori) oven$16.49
- Chicken Tikka
Chicken breast marinated in yogurt with ginger, garlic, and spices cooked over a clay(tandoori) oven$16.49
- Ginger Chicken
Chicken thigh marinated in sour cream with fresh ginger, and spices barbecued over a clay(tandoori) oven$16.95
- Lamb Kabab
Boneless lamb marinated in yogurt with ginger, garlic, and spices barbecued over a clay(tandoori) oven$18.49
- Shami Malai Kabab
Chicken breast marinated in sour cream with ginger, garlic, and spices barbecued over a clay(tandoori) oven$16.95
- Shrimp Tandoori
Jumbo shrimp marinated in yogurt with fresh ginger and garlic, and spices barbecued over a clay(tandoori) oven$18.49
Chicken Specialities
- Chicken Tikka Masala
Boneless chicken barbecued in a clay(tandoori) oven and then cooked with bell pepper, tomatoes, onions, creamy sauce and spices$16.49
- Butter Chicken (Chicken Makhani)
Boneless chicken cooked with onions, ginger, garlic, tomatoes, butter, cream, mild spices and is cardamom-flavored$16.49
- Chicken Coconut Korma
Boneless chicken cooked with coconut cream, onions and tomato gravy, garlic, ginger, cashews, golden raisins and spices$16.49
- Chicken Shahi Korma
Boneless chicken cooked with onions, almonds, cashews, golden raisins, cream, spices and is cardamom-flavored with a hint of sweet flavor$16.49
- Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken cooked in a fresh sauce of onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices$16.49
- Chicken Daal
Boneless chicken cooked with black lentils, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices$16.49
- Chicken Saag
Boneless chicken cooked with spinach, onions, diced tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices$16.49
- Chicken Mango
Boneless chicken cooked with mango slices, cashews, broccoli, ginger, garlic and spices$16.49
- Chicken Mushroom
Boneless chicken cooked with fresh mushrooms, onions, bell pepper and spices$16.49
- Chicken Kadai
Boneless chicken cooked with diced onions and bell pepper, garlic, ginger and spices$16.49
- Chicken Khofta
Deep-fried chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions, cashews, golden raisins, cream, spices and cardamom-flavored$16.49
- Chicken Dhansa
Boneless white chicken cooked with yellow lentil, fresh pineapple onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices, with a hint of coconut cream$16.49
- Chicken Vindaloo
Boneless chicken cooked with potatoes, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, vinegar and spices$16.49
- Great India Chicken Special
Boneless chicken cooked in fresh sauce of ketchup, soy sauce, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices$16.49
- Hawaiian Chicken
CHEF'S SPECIAL! - Boneless chicken breast deep fried and cooked with fresh pineapple, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, garlic, gingers and spices, with a hint of coconut cream$16.49
- Pepper Chicken
Deep fried cubes of chicken cooked with ginger, garlic, spices and a touch of soy sauce$16.49
Rice Specialities
- Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with chicken, onion, garlic, ginger, cashews, golden raisins, spices and is cardamom-flavored$16.49
- Goat Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with goat, onion, garlic, ginger, cashews, golden raisins, spices and is cardamom-flavored$17.95
- Lamb Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with lamb, onion, garlic, ginger, cashews, golden raisins, spices and is cardamom-flavored$17.49
- Paneer Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with homemade cheese, onion, garlic, ginger, cashews, golden raisins, spices and is cardamom-flavored$15.95
- Vegetable Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables, onion, garlic, ginger, cashews, golden raisins, spices and is cardamom-flavored$15.49
Lamb Specialities
- Lamb Tikka Masala
Lamb barbecued in a clay(tandoori) oven and then cooked with bell pepper, tomatoes, onions, creamy sauce and spices$17.49
- Lamb Coconut Korma
Lamb cooked with coconut milk, onion and tomato gravy, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices$17.49
- Lamb Curry
Lamb cooked in a fresh sauce of onions, tomatoes, garlic and ginger$17.49
- Lamb Shahi Korma
Lamb cooked with onions, almonds, cashews, golden raisins, cream, spices and is cardamom-flavored with a hint of sweet flavor$17.49
- Lamb Makhani
Boneless lamb cooked with onions, ginger, garlic, tomatoes, butter cream, and mild spices and is cardamom flavored$17.49
- Lamb Saag
Lamb cooked with with spinach, onions, garlic, ginger, cream and spices$17.49
- Lamb Kadai
Boneless lamb cooked with diced onions and bell pepper, garlic, ginger and spices$17.49
- Lamb Madras
Lamb coked with yellow lentil, fresh pineapple onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices, with a hint of coconut$17.49
- Lamb Mushroom
Lamb cooked with fresh mushrooms, onions, bell pepper and spices$17.49
- Lamb Rogan Jash
Boneless lamb cooked in spicy gravy and yogurt sauce$17.49
- Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb cooked with potatoes, onions, tomatoes, garlic, vinegar and spices$17.49
- Punjabi Lamb
Lamb cooked in a fresh sauce of onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, yogurt, and North Indian Punjabi spices$17.49
- Goat Curry
Goat cooked in a fresh sauce of onions, tomatoes, garlic and ginger$17.49
Seafood Specialities
- Fish Tikka Masala
Fish barbecued in a clay(tandoori) oven and then cooked with bell pepper, tomatoes, onions, creamy sauce and spices$18.49
- Fish Coconut Korma
Fish cooked with coconut milk, onions and tomato gravy, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices$18.49
- Fish Curry
Fish cooked in a fresh sauce of onions, tomatoes, garlic and ginger$18.49
- Shrimp Tikka Masala
Shrimp barbecued in a clay(tandoori) oven and then cooked with bell pepper, tomatoes, onions, creamy sauce and spices$18.49
- Shrimp Coconut Korma
Shrimp cooked with coconut milk, onions and tomato gravy, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices$18.49
- Shrimp Makhani
Shrimp cooked with onions, ginger, garlic, tomatoes, butter cream and mild spices$18.49
- Shrimp Curry
Shrimp cooked in a fresh sauce of onions, tomatoes, garlic and ginger$18.49
- Shrimp Kadai
Shrimp cooked with diced onions and bell pepper, garlic, ginger and spices$18.49
- Shrimp Mushroom
Shrimp cooked with fresh mushrooms, onions, bell pepper and spices$18.49
- Shrimp Pineapple
Shrimp cooked with fresh pineapple, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices, with a hint of coconut cream$18.49
- Shrimp Saag
Shrimp cooked with with spinach, onions, garlic, ginger, cream and spices$18.49
- Shrimp Shahi Korma
Shrimp cooked with onions, almonds, cashews, golden raisins, cream, spices and is cardamom-flavored with a hint of sweet flavor$18.49
- Shrimp Vindaloo
Shrimp cooked with potatoes, onions, tomatoes, garlic, vinegar and spices$18.49
Vegetarian Specialties
- Vegetable Masala
Mixed vegetables cooked with onions, tomatoes, bell creamy sauce and spices$14.95
- Vegetable Coconut Korma
Mixed vegetables cooked with coconut milk, onions and tomato gravy, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices$14.95
- Narratan Korma
Mixed vegetables cooked with onions, cashew nuts, golden raisins, cream and spices$14.95
- Malai Khofta
Deep fried veggie balls cooked with tomatoes, onions, cashews, golden raisins, cream, spices and cardamom-flavored$14.95
- Bhindi Masala
Fresh okra cooked with onions, tomato, garlic, ginger and spices$14.95
- Bhindi Aloo
Fresh okra cooked with potates, onions, tomato, garlic, ginger and spices$14.95
- Coconut Tofu
tofu cooked with coconut cream, onions and tomato gravy, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, golden raisins, and spices$14.95
- Vegetable Makhani
Vegetables cooked with onions, ginger, garlic, tomatoes, butter cream, spices and is cardamom-flavored$14.95
- Paneer Tikka Masala
Homemade cheese cooked with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, creamy sauce and spices$14.95
- Paneer Butter Masala
Homemade cheese cooked with cashews, raisins, onions, ginger, garlic, tomatoes, butter, cream, mild spices and is cardamom-flavored$14.95
- Vegetable Curry
Mixed vegetables cooked in a fresh sauce of onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices$14.95
- Aloo Gobi
Spiced cauliflower and potatoes cooked with onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic and spices$14.95
- Tadka Fry (Yellow Daal)
Yellow lentil cooked with onions, tomato, ginger, garlic and spices$14.49
- Aloo Matar
Potatoes cooked in a fresh sauce of green peas, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices$14.95
- Saag
Cooked with spinach, onions, garlic, ginger, and spices$14.95
- Saag Paneer
Cooked with spinach, onions, garlic, ginger, and spices, made with homemade cheese$14.95
- Saag Aloo
Cooked with potatoes, spinach, onions, garlic, ginger, and spices$14.95
- Shahi Paneer
Homemade cheese cooked with onions, almonds, cashews, golden raisins, cream, spices and is cardamom-flavored with a hint of a sweet flavor$14.95
- Bengan Bhartha (Eggplant)
Roasted eggplant cooked with onions, green peas, tomatoes, spices and creamy sauce$14.95
- Vegetable Vindaloo
Mixed vegetables cooked with potatoes, onions, tomatoes, garlic, vinegar and spices$14.95
- Paneer Khofta
Deep-fried cubes of homemade cheese-cooked tomatoes, onions, cashews, golden raisins, cream, spices and cardamom-flavored$14.95
- Paneer Kadai
Homemade cheese cooked with diced onions and bell pepper, garlic, ginger and spices$14.95
- Matar Paneer
Homemade cheese cooked in a fresh sauce of green peas, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices$14.95
- Channa Masala
Garbanzo beans cooked with onions, tomato, ginger, garlic and spices$14.49
- Daal Makhani
Black lentil cooked with onions, tomato, ginger, garlic and spices$14.49
- Matar Mushroom
Fresh mushrooms cooked in a fresh sauce of green peas, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices$14.95
- Punjabi Khari Pakora
Vegetable pakora cooked with curry made with yogurt and chickpea flour, onions, tomato, garlic, ginger and spices$14.95
Tandoor Specialty Bread
- Naan
Teardrop-shaped flat bread baked in a clay (tandoor) oven$2.95
- Garlic Naan
Teardrop-shaped flat bread with some garlic baked in a clay (tandoor) oven$3.49
- Butter Naan
Teardrop-shaped flat bread baked in a clay (tandoor) oven and brushed with butter$3.75
- Garlic Cheese Naan
Teardrop-shaped flat bread baked with some garlic and mozzarella cheese in a clay (tandoor) oven$7.95
- Garlic Chili Naan
Teardrop-shaped flat bread baked with some garlic and chili in a clay (tandoor) oven$4.49
- Ambarsariya Mixed Kulcha Naan
Teardrop-shaped flat bread baked with paneer, onions, potatoes green chili and cheese.$7.95
- Sweet naan
Teardrop-shaped flat bread baked with cashew nuts, golden raisins, coconut flakes, and sugar in a clay (tandoor) oven, is cardamom flavored$7.95
- Onion Naan
Teardrop-shaped flat bread baked with spiced diced onions in a clay(tandoor) oven$3.95
- Butter Paratha
Multi-layered whole wheat buttered bread baked in the clay(tandoor) oven$4.25
- Tandoori Roti
Round shaped whole wheat bread baked in clay(tandoor) oven$2.50
- Bhathora
Deep fried soft white bread$5.95
- Maki Di Roti
Round shaped corn flour bread cooked on a stove. Only available Monday - Thursday.$5.49
- Methi Parantha
Multi-layered whole wheat buttered bread stuffed with Fenugreek and baked in the clay(tandoor) oven$5.49
Drinks
- Mango Lassi
Refreshing drink made with homemade yogurt and blended with mangoes$4.49
- Sweet Lassi
Refreshing drink made with sweetened homemade yogurt and blended with rose water$4.49
- Salt Lassi
Refreshing drink made with homemade yogurt and blended with fresh mint, salt and cumin powder$4.49
- Strawberry Lassi
Refreshing drink made with homemade yogurt and blended with strawberries$4.49
- Rose Lassi
Refreshing drink made with homemade yogurt and blended with rose water and sugar$4.49
- Indian Hot Coffee
Special coffee from India made with hot milk$4.49
- Indian Hot Tea
Special tea boiled with milk and spices$3.75
- Indian Cold Tea$3.25
- Bottled Water$1.99
- Coke$2.95
- Coke Zero$2.95
- Diet Coke$2.95
- Sprite$2.95
- Dr Pepper$2.95
- Fanta$2.95
- Lemonade$2.95
- Unsweetened Tea$2.95
- Limca/Thumbs Up$2.25
- Sparkling Water$2.75
Side Orders
- Extra Rice$3.75
- Tamarind Chutney$1.95
- Mint Chutney$1.95
- Mango Chutney$3.95
- Mixed Pickles$1.95
- Plain Yogurt (homemade)$2.50
- Raita
Homemade plain yogurt mixed with cucumbers, carrots, red onions, cilantro and masala spices$3.49
- Onion Salad$1.95
- Paapad$5.95
- Makhani Sauce$12.95
- Masala Sauce$12.95
- Curry Sauce$12.95
Coconut Sauce
Hot Sauce$1.95
Desserts
- Kheer
Cardamon flavored rice pudding, garnished with cashews and cardamom seeds$4.75
- Pistachio Kufli
Homemade Indian ice cream made with cashews, pistachios and cardamom seeds$8.95
- Gulab Jamun
A light pastry made from dry milk and flour and soaked in a thick sugary syrup$5.49
- Mango Ice Cream
Homemade Indian ice cream made with Indian mango pulp, vanilla and cream$8.95
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
752 W Blue vista Ln, Midvale, UT 84047