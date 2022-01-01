Great Lakes Center for the Arts imageView gallery

Great Lakes Center for the Arts

800 Bay Harbor Drive

Bay Harbor, MI 49770

Wine List

Brut, Veuve Cliquot “Yellow Label”, Champagne NV

$123.00

Alois Lageder Pinot Grigio

$27.00

Groth Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

Ferrari Carano Reserve Chardonnay

$66.00

Belle Glos “Dairyman,” Pinot Noir ‘15

$94.00

“The Prisoner,” Red Blend ‘16

$100.00

Jordan Cabernet ‘13

$125.00

Chateau Beychevelle, Bordueax ‘14

$146.00

Le Couer De La Reine Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

Coppola Diamond Chardonnay

$34.00

Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

$23.00

Lamarca Prosecco

$32.00

Chandon Champagne

$38.00

Nicholas Feuillate Champagne

$60.00

Cline Cabernet

$28.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$31.00

Hoopla Cabernet

$37.00

Portlandia Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Cans

Locals Light

$0.84

Copperstar Galactica

$1.41

Bellaire Brown

$1.17

High Noon

$1.89

White Claw

$1.37

Clean Blood Orange

$2.19

Clean Moscow Mule

$2.19

Clean Wildberry Vodka

$2.19

Pellegrino 16.9oz

$1.60

Liquor

Petoskey Stone Gin

$25.44

Beefeater Gin

$16.95

Gypsy Vodka

$20.35

Jim Beam

$15.26

Dewar's

$28.83

Bacardi

$11.02

Captain Morgan

$16.95

Crown Royal

$21.20

Tito's

$22.05

Ketel One

$18.62

Maker's 46

$33.92

Woodford Reserve

$47.82

Wine

Pinot Grigio, Alois Lageder, Trentino Alto Adige

$10.66

Chardonnay, Coppola

$13.50

Sauvignon Blanc, Crossings

$9.25

Pinot Noir, Gloria Ferrer

$16.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Coppola

$13.50

Lamarca Prosecco

$12.75

Hoopla

$14.75

Le Couer De La Reince, Sauv Blanc

$10.50

Cline Cabernet

$11.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
With a mission to serve as a cultural and social hub for Northern Michigan, the Great Lakes Center for the Arts will inspire, entertain and educate with year-round programming, affordable ticket pricing and a robust education program.

800 Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor, MI 49770

