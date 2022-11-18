Restaurant header imageView gallery

Great Notion Brewing Beaverton

review star

No reviews yet

230 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace

Ste 10

Portland, OR 97229

Order Again

Sandwiches

Beaverton Chopped Cheese

$15.00

Crispy beef, queso, caramelized onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, and comeback sauce on a Martin's Potato Roll.

Beyond a Chopped

$16.00

Beyond Burger patty, caramelized onions, vegan cheese, pickles, iceberg, and comeback sauce on a Dos Hermonos Roll.

Hazy BBQ Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Beer braised pork shoulder tossed in Hazy IPA BBQ sauce, slaw, pickles on a Martin's potato roll.

Crunchwrap Extreme!

$16.00

Huge flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar cheese, beer braised pork shoulder, spiced crema, lettuce, onion, and tomato, grilled and wrapped in crispy melted cheese.

Salads

Pasta Salad

$12.00+

Pasta, basil, mint, fresh corn, onions, cherry tomatoes, fresh cheese. Can be made Vegan without cheese.

Potato Salad

$12.00+

Yukon Gold potatoes, bell pepper, red onion, celery, egg.

Three Bean Salad

$12.00+

Butter beans, Navy beans, green beans, green romesco, fresh herbs.

Nachos

Nachos

$11.00

Corn tortilla chips smothered in our house chili and cheddar cheese, topped with cilantro, pickled onions, jalapeños, and sour cream *Vegan with cheese substitution and no sour cream

Bowl of Chili

House made three bean chili. *Vegan/Gluten Free

Bowl of Chili

$5.00

Pretzel

Pretzel

$7.00

Pretzel with Maldon sea salt flakes and house cheese whiz

Chips

Jalapeno Kettle Chips

$1.50

Sea Salt Kettle Chips

$1.50

White Cheddar Kettle Chips

$1.50

Cookie

Cookie

$1.00

Side of Sauce

Side of Ian's Sauce Co. Jalapeno Serrano Sauce

$0.50

Side of The Good Pickle Garlic Habanero Hot Sauce

$0.50

Half Sandwich

Kid's Chopped Cheese

$8.00

Beef patty and cheese whiz, on a Martin’s Roll

Kid's Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Beer braised pork shoulder on a Martin’s Roll.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Two slices of American cheese on a Martin's roll.

Kids' Beverages

Kids' Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids' Sprite

$3.50

Kids' Coke

$3.50

Kids' Diet Coke

$2.50

Kids' Root Beer

$2.50

Kids' Frozen Lemonade

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

230 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Ste 10, Portland, OR 97229

