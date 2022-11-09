Restaurant header imageView gallery

Great Oaks Banquets & Events

review star

No reviews yet

13109 Wicker Avenue

Cedar Lake, IN 46303

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Meats

Mixed Pieces

$1.25

Breast

$2.50

Wing

$1.25

Leg

$1.25

Thigh

$1.25

Fish

$2.50

Sirloin Beef/ Lb.

$14.00

Italian Beef/ Lb.

$14.00

Italian Chicken

$1.95

Polish Sausage with Sauerkraut

$78.00+

Sausage, Peppers, and Onions/ Lb.

$14.00

Wings Bone-in

$31.25+

Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

$40.00+

Au Gratin Potatoes

$40.00+

Scalloped Potatoes

$40.00+

Parsley Potatoes

$52.00+

French Fries

$15.00

Potato Wedges

$24.00

Pastas

Mostaccioli with Italian Sausage

$64.00+

Mostaccioli with Marinara

$37.00+

Spaghetti with Marinara

$28.00+

Macaroni & Cheese

$40.00+

Pasta Salad

$40.00+

Vegetables

Green Beans with Almonds or Bacon

$33.00+

California Blend Vegetable Medley

$39.00+

Coleslaw/ Lb.

$4.00

Baked Beans

$45.00+

Corn

$33.00+

Salad

Fresh Tossed Salad

$35.00+

Bread

4 inch Sliced Buns / Dozen

$7.20

Dinner Rolls / Dozen

$6.00

Others

Racks

Sternos

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

13109 Wicker Avenue, Cedar Lake, IN 46303

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Salto
orange starNo Reviews
13019 Wicker Avenue, Suite C Cedar Lake, IN 46303
View restaurantnext
Recharge Coffee Company - St. John
orange starNo Reviews
14817 101st Ave Dyer, IN 46311
View restaurantnext
Safra
orange starNo Reviews
9543 Wicker Avenue Saint John, IN 46373
View restaurantnext
The Dam Bar and Grill
orange star4.0 • 42
4665 W MAIN ST Lowell, IN 46356
View restaurantnext
Ramen District
orange starNo Reviews
1 Court House Square Old Lake Court House Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurantnext
Ricochet Taco - Ricochet CP
orange starNo Reviews
115 W Joliet Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Cedar Lake
Crown Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Schererville
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Merrillville
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Dyer
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Munster
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Chicago Heights
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Hobart
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston