Great Plains Burger Co Ann Arbor
At Great Plains Burger, our menu is simple and our ingredients are fresh. We use only fresh ground, all natural beef, bakery fresh buns, fresh cut fries cooked in cholesterol free Canola oil, and milk shakes made from all natural ice cream from the local dairy. Our nation's Great Plains symoblize a straightforward, no-nonsense, genuine spirit that is uniquely American. Great Plains Burger Company stands for exactly the same thing-honesty. We're all about honesty. Honest-to-goodness ingredients and a real committment to serving up the best burgers, fries, and shakes in town.
1771 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105
