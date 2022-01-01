Great Plains Burger Co imageView gallery
Great Plains Burger Co Ann Arbor

No reviews yet

1771 Plymouth Rd

Ann Arbor, MI 48105

Burgers/Meals

Beef

$5.99

Turkey

$5.99

Buffalo

$9.99Out of stock

Black Bean

$4.69

Chicken

$7.49

Double Beef

$10.38

Double Turkey

$10.38

Double Buffalo

$18.98

Double Black Bean

$9.98

Grilled Cheese

$2.79

Hot Dog

$4.39

Kid's Grilled Cheese Meal

$4.99

Kid's Hot Dog Meal

$5.99

The Good Stuff

Chip Bag

$1.99

Chips W/cheese

$2.99

Chili Cheese Chips

$4.89

Loaded Chips

$4.99
Cowboy Chips

Cowboy Chips

$4.99

GP Signature Chips

$2.99

Bacon Cheese Chips

$4.99
Jalapeno Chips

Jalapeno Chips

$4.99

Water

$1.50

IBC

$2.50Out of stock

A) Reg Fries

$2.99

C) Basket Fries

$5.99
Fries - Chili/Chz

Fries - Chili/Chz

$5.99

D) Sweet Fries

$3.99

Fries - Cajun

$3.99

Basket Cheddar Fries

$7.99

Cheese Fries

$4.49
Fries/Chili Chz Basket

Fries/Chili Chz Basket

$9.99
GP Signature Fries

GP Signature Fries

$3.99

Half/Half Fry

$6.49

Maple Bacon Fries

$3.99Out of stock

Sweet Fries Basket

$6.99Out of stock

Sweet w/maple & cinnamon

$4.49Out of stock

Sweet w/maple basket

$7.99Out of stock
Basket Garlic Parm

Basket Garlic Parm

$7.49
Basket GP Signature

Basket GP Signature

$7.49

BBQ Fries

$3.99

Sweet Fries W/Honey

$4.59Out of stock

Fountain Drink

$1.99

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.39

Large Fountain Drink

$2.39

At Great Plains Burger, our menu is simple and our ingredients are fresh. We use only fresh ground, all natural beef, bakery fresh buns, fresh cut fries cooked in cholesterol free Canola oil, and milk shakes made from all natural ice cream from the local dairy. Our nation's Great Plains symoblize a straightforward, no-nonsense, genuine spirit that is uniquely American. Great Plains Burger Company stands for exactly the same thing-honesty. We're all about honesty. Honest-to-goodness ingredients and a real committment to serving up the best burgers, fries, and shakes in town.

1771 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105

