Great Revivalist Brew Lab brings you the finest craft beer, soda, seltzer, coffee and energy drinks with a focus on quality and freshness. Our Brew Lab in Geneseo location offers 24 taps with an experimental edge. We started with eight 3.5-barrel tanks so we could take a creative approach with our batches and brew with versatility. We are now excited for our expanded growth to be able to change our footprint and add more production with six 10-barrel tanks and three 20-barrel tanks. This also gives us the option to efficiently can our beer and still keep us versatile in our creations! In addition to the beers, our brewery has a full restaurant with a delicious menu including favorites such as our Woodfire Pizzas, That's Nacho Tot-Chos, French Quarter and Mahi Tacos. We have two outdoor seating areas including a dog friendly patio and a beautiful back deck with an original grain bin over-looking Richmond Hill Park.

