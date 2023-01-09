Restaurant header imageView gallery

Great Revivalist Brew Lab

review star

No reviews yet

1225 S Oakwood Ave Suite 8

Geneseo, IL 61254

Order Again

Popular Items

Those Wings Boneless
Chick-N-Julius
Your Bacon Me Hoppy

Appetizers

Mango Heat-Poutine

$11.50

Tots are lightly dusted with a mango habanero seasoning, spicy cheese curds, tomato, and caramelized onions, smothered in queso

Hungry Bavarian

$11.00

Traditional, gigantic Bavarian pretzel, soft on the inside and crispy on the on the outside, served with our GRB IPA cheese sauce

That's Nacho Tot-Chos

$12.50

Tots topped with seasoned beef, beer cheese, white cheddar, Wisconsin cheese curds, romaine, Pico-de-Gallo, jalapeños, and Revivalist sauce

Those Wings 5 Bone In

$8.50

Traditional wings hand-spun in your favorite sauce

Those Wings 10 Bone In

$17.00

Traditional wings hand-spun in your favorite sauce

Those Wings Boneless

$8.50

Boneless wings hand-spun in your favorite sauce

BB Duo

$10.50

Wisconsin cheese curds and fried pickles served with Raspberry Chipotle

Curds Only

$12.00

Pickles Only

$10.50

Burgers

Stickin' With Tradition Burger

$10.50

Choice of cheese & toppings

West Coast Cali Burger

$13.00

Avocado, Pico-de-Gallo, queso and a Creole Aioli

Your Bacon Me Hoppy

$13.00

Sharp cheddar, thick cut bacon and GRB IPA caramelized onions

Sammies

GRBrisket Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked brisket smothered with Smokey BBQ sauce, topped with sharp cheddar, pickles, and Revivalist sauce

Mahi St. Tacos

$13.00

Choice of grilled or fried mahi. Served in warmed flour tortillas with fresh slaw, Pico-de-Gallo, and Cilantro Lime Ranch

Simple Chick-N

$12.00

Grilled or Fried with choice of toppings

French Quarter

$13.00

Seared blackened grouper topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and Creole Aioli

Music City Heat

$13.00

Fried tender white chicken tossed in Nashville seasoning and topped with pickles and Creole Aioli

Pork Tenderloin

$13.00

Grilled or Fried with choice of toppings

Salads

Chopp'd

$12.00

Mixed greens, avocado, sweet corn, tomato, tortilla strips, bacon, mozzarella, pepperoni, and our IPA vinaigrette

Chick-N-Julius

$12.00

Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Oh Cherry

$12.00

Mixed greens, topped with dried cherries, candied pecans, red onion, goat cheese, roasted pumpkin seeds, and Cherry Honey Mustard

Lonestar

$12.00

Mixed greens, smoked brisket, tortilla strips, roasted corn, tomato and mozzarella

Pizza

Graiz-E Bread

$10.00

Garlic herb butter, and shredded mozzarella served with marinara

Bourbon Pizza

$14.00

Bourbon BBQ, roasted chicken, tomato, shredded mozzarella, and green onion

Carnivore Pizza

$14.50

Marinara, Italian sausage, pepperoni, prosciutto, capicola, red onion, and parmesan

Veggie Pizza

$14.00

Marinara, red pepper, red onion, tomato, fresh mushrooms, white cheddar, balsamic and truffle salt

Quattro Pizza

$14.00

Marinara, mozzarella, white cheddar, Havarti, and topped with fresh basil

Spicy-Bac-N-Ranch

$14.50

Buffalo ranch, roasted chicken, shredded mozzarella, and topped with bacon

Hunter Gatherer

$14.50

Alfredo, prosciutto, fresh mushrooms, goat cheese, truffle salt, and basil

Notorious BST

$14.50

Garlic herb olive oil, bacon, spinach, tomato, caramelized onions, crushed red pepper, and parmesan

Margheritaville

$13.00

Marinara, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, and fresh basil

Smok'd Ur Way

$14.50

BBQ sauce and smoked beef brisket, shredded mozzarella, and red onion

Build Your Own Pie

$11.00

Build Your Own Pie

Soups

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Soup of the Day

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Soup of the Day

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.00

Cheeseburger with 1 side choice

Kid's Hamburger

$7.00

Hamburger with 1 side choice

Kid's Chicken Strips

$7.00

Fried Chicken Strips with 1 side choice

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Personal Pizza with 1 side choice

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Personal Pizza with 1 side choice

Kid's Sausage Pizza

$7.00

Personal Pizza with 1 side choice

Kid's Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Personal Pizza with 1 side choice

Desserts

Roy G Biv

$9.50

Rainbow of colorful cake layers, stacked with alternating layers of white chocolate mousse, finished with a buttercream icing & white sprinkles

Better Than…Takes The Cake

$9.50

Four, dark chocolate cake layers, stack with alternating layers chocolate mousse frosting, topped with delicious chocolate shavings.

Apple Cinnamon Dessert Pizza

$13.00

Cherry Dessert Pizza

$13.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Truffle Fries

$3.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Applesauce

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Cup Soup

$3.00

Bowl Soup

$6.00

Extra Dressings, Sauces & Misc

Alfredo

$1.00

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Boetje's

$0.50

Bourbon BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Cherry Honey Mustard

$0.50

Cilantro Lime Ranch

$0.50

Creole Aioli

$0.50

French

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

IPA Vinaigrette

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Korean BBQ

$0.50

Lonestar

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Marinara

$1.00

Mayo

$0.50

Queso

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Raspberry Chipotle

$0.50

Revivalist Sauce

$0.50

Smokey BBQ

$0.50

Tangy Carolina

$0.50

Extra Hoagie Bun

$1.00

Extra Brioche Bun

$1.00

Thousand Island

$0.50

GRB Soda & Energy & Coffee 16oz

Apple Soda

$3.50

Grape Soda

$3.50

Cane Cola

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Orange Cream Soda

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Voltage Energy Drink

$2.50

House Blend

$5.00

Rotating Blend

$5.00

Energy Drink 16oz

Always Sunny in GRB 16oz

$3.00

The Storm 16oz

$3.00

Cotton Candy 16oz

$3.00

Strawberry Kiwi Splash 16oz

$3.00

Pina Colada 16oz

$3.00

Hard Candy 16oz

$3.00

Green Machine 16oz

$3.00

Geneseo Sunrise 16oz

$3.00

Very Berry 16oz

$3.00

Cherry Limeade 16oz

$3.00

Holly Jolly 16oz

$3.00

The Grinch 16oz

$3.00

GoGo Juice 16oz

$4.00

Energy Drink 24oz

Always Sunny in GRB 24oz

$4.00

The Storm 24oz

$4.00

Cotton Candy 24oz

$4.00

Strawberry Kiwi Splash 24oz

$4.00

Pina Colada 24oz

$4.00

Hard Candy 24oz

$4.00

Green Machine 24oz

$4.00

Geneseo Sunrise 24oz

$4.00

Very Berry 24oz

$4.00

Cherry Limeade 24 oz

$4.00

Holly Jolly 24oz

$4.00

The Grinch

$4.00

GoGo Juice 24oz

$5.00

GRB Soda & Energy Packs

Voltage Energy Drink 2pk

$5.00

Voltage Enery Drink 4pk

$8.00

Tonic Water 2pk

$5.00

Tonic Water 4pk

$8.00

Apple Soda 6pk

$7.99

Grape Soda 6pk

$7.99

Cane Cola 6pk

$7.99

Root Beer 6pk

$7.99

Orange Cream Soda 6pk

$7.99

Ginger Beer 6pk

$7.99

Mix n Match 6pk

$7.99

GRB Kids Soda

Kids Apple Soda

$3.50

Kids Grape Soda

$3.50

Kids Cane Cola

$3.50

Kids Root Beer

$3.50

Kids Orange Cream Soda

$3.50

Kids Ginger Beer

$3.50

GRB Soda & Coffee Growlers

Apple Soda Growler

$6.00

Cane Cola Growler

$6.00

Orange Cream Soda Growler

$6.00

Grape Soda Growler

$6.00

Root Beer Growler

$6.00

Ginger Beer Growler

$6.00

House Blend Growler

$9.00

Rotating Blend Growler

$9.00

GRB Soda Single 12oz Cans

Apple Soda Can

$2.50

Cane Cola Can

$2.50

Orange Cream Soda Can

$2.50

Grape Soda

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Featured Items

B.L.T. Pizza

$15.00

Bourbon Salmon

$14.00

Other Sodas

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Flavored Tea

$3.00

Flavored Lemonade

$3.00

Flavored Soda

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Great Revivalist Brew Lab brings you the finest craft beer, soda, seltzer, coffee and energy drinks with a focus on quality and freshness. Our Brew Lab in Geneseo location offers 24 taps with an experimental edge. We started with eight 3.5-barrel tanks so we could take a creative approach with our batches and brew with versatility. We are now excited for our expanded growth to be able to change our footprint and add more production with six 10-barrel tanks and three 20-barrel tanks. This also gives us the option to efficiently can our beer and still keep us versatile in our creations! In addition to the beers, our brewery has a full restaurant with a delicious menu including favorites such as our Woodfire Pizzas, That's Nacho Tot-Chos, French Quarter and Mahi Tacos. We have two outdoor seating areas including a dog friendly patio and a beautiful back deck with an original grain bin over-looking Richmond Hill Park.

Website

Location

1225 S Oakwood Ave Suite 8, Geneseo, IL 61254

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

