American
Steakhouses

Great Scott Tavern

383 Reviews

$$

21801 Lakeshore Blvd

Euclid, OH 44123

Appetizer

12 Wings

$24.00

12 pack

6 wings

$14.00

6 pack

Mussels

$24.00

Assorted Mix of Fried Appetizer

Bavarian Pretzel Rolls

$11.00

Three Rolls with choice of Queso

Sliders

$12.00

App Medley

$14.00

Meatballs

$10.00

Tator Tots with Sloppy Joe Mix and

Clam Chowder

$10.00

Basket Bread

$2.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

Adult Tenders

$15.99

Sweet Mexican Scallops

$10.00

Walleye

$24.00Out of stock

Soup and Salad

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$16.00

Romaine/Iceberg Lettuce Mix, Dried

House Salad

$10.00

Romaine/Iceberg Lettuce Mix with

Side Salad

$5.00

Soup of the Day

$9.00

Bowl

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Lobster Bisque

$10.00Out of stock

Oriental Chicken Salad

$16.00

Sandwiches

Corned Beef

$18.00

Corned Beef, Melted Swiss Chesse

Prime Rib Sand

$16.00

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Chargrilled and Served with Lettuce

Perch Sandwich

$15.00

Reuben

$20.00

Corned Beef, Melted Swiss Cheese,

Scott Burger

$15.00

Wagyu Burger Served with Lettuce

Blt

$18.00

Grill Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Belly Buster

$18.00

Entrée

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$22.00

Veal, Beef, Pork, Tomato, Mozzarella

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$29.00

Chargrilled and Served with Rice

Breaded Lake Perch

$24.00

Five Pieces, Seasoned, Lightly

GST Mac'N Cheese

$18.00

Cavatappi Pasta in Homemade

New York Strip Steak

$35.00

Served with Red Skin Mashed

Pork Schnitzel

$24.00

Lightly Breaded, Pan Fried, Pork

Half Slab Ribs

$24.00

Half Slab of Rib with Corn and Slaw

Pork Chops

$20.00

Chicken Parm

$24.00

Sirloin

$22.00

Chickenf Piccata

$24.00

Full Slab Ribs

$32.00

Walleye

$24.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Served with French Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Served with French Fries

Kids Hamburger

$7.99

Served with French Fries

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.99

Served with Apple Sauce

Dessert

Apple

$5.00

Pumpkin Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Boston Cream Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Caramel Silk Supreme

$7.00Out of stock

Coconut Cream Pie

$7.00Out of stock

French Silk Pie

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Leches Cake

$7.00

Lemon Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Tuxedo cake

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cream Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Coconut Meringue Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato

$6.00

Pumpkin

$6.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Var Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Choc Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Butter

$6.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Lemon Cello

$7.00Out of stock

Salted Carme! Cake

$6.00

Choc Mouse

$7.00Out of stock

Sides

Asparagus

$6.00

Coeslaw

$6.00

Daily Veg

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Red Skinned Mashed

$6.00

Rice Pilaf

$6.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Rice

$5.00

Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

N/A Beverages

NO BEVERAGE

Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

DECAF COFFEE

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Fiji Water

$4.00

Seedlip

$5.00

Saturday Specials

Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Ribeye

$37.00Out of stock

Prime Rib

$32.00

Mussels

$24.00Out of stock

Surf And Turf

$30.00Out of stock

Sliders 3 F 12

$12.00Out of stock

Tater Kegs

$10.00Out of stock

Tbone

$37.00Out of stock
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
American Comfort Food

21801 Lakeshore Blvd, Euclid, OH 44123

Directions

Great Scott Tavern image

