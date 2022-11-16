Restaurant header imageView gallery

Henry's At The Depot

review star

No reviews yet

100 East Main Street

Hogansville, GA 30230

Food

Chicken Philly

$9.99

Smash Burger

$9.99

Steak Philly

$10.99

Chilli Cheese Dog

$8.99

Hot Dog

$7.99

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Waffle fries

$6.00

Fish n chips special

$8.99

Specials

Fett Alfredo

$15.00

Salmon & Black Bean

$20.00

Black Bean Dip

$8.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

O-Rings

$6.00

Spin/Art. Mac

$8.00

Seasonal Vegg

$8.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Mash Potatoes

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Salads

Chef

$12.00

Caesar

$10.00

House

$10.00

Kids

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Pub Pup

$4.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Hamburger

$5.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Cheese Burger

$6.00

Tickets

Mixed drink

$8.00

Beer

$5.00

Food

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 East Main Street, Hogansville, GA 30230

Directions

Gallery
