Great State Burger - 1111 3rd

review star

No reviews yet

1111 3rd Ave.

Seattle, WA 98109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Crinkle-Cut Fries
Great State Burger
Boss Burger

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$5.50

For the Purist: Just Ketchup

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.25

Keep It Simple:American Cheese & Ketchup

Great State Burger

Great State Burger

$7.00

The Classic: American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce

Boss Burger

Boss Burger

$12.50

Meet The Boss: 2 Beef Patties, Bacon, 2 Slices Of American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce.

Meatless Burger

Meatless Burger

$10.00

1/4 Pound all Vegan Impossible Patty, American Cheese, Pickles, Lettuce, Mustard, and Mayo.

Combo

Fries and Shake

Fries and Shake

$10.25
Fries and Drink

Fries and Drink

$6.50

Fries and Extra

Crinkle-Cut Fries

Crinkle-Cut Fries

$4.25

Crispy and hot all the time. Comes with one State Sauce per order.

Side of Pickles

Side of Pickles

$0.50
COOKIE

COOKIE

$3.00
Side of State Sauce

Side of State Sauce

$0.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Available until 11 AM
Egg and Cheese

Egg and Cheese

$6.00

Available until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffin, Organic Scrambled Eggs, and American Cheese.

Bacon Egg and Cheese

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$8.00

Available until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffin, Organic Scrambled Eggs, Jack Mountain Bacon, American Cheese.

Sausage Egg and Cheese

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$8.00

Available until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffins, Organic Scrambled Eggs, Pure Country Sausage, American Cheese.

Hashbrown Egg and Cheese

Hashbrown Egg and Cheese

$8.00

Available Until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffin, Organic Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Hashbrown, American Cheese.

Side Browns

Available until 11 AM
Side Browns

Side Browns

$2.00

Available Until 11 AM

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Burgers for the win!

Location

1111 3rd Ave., Seattle, WA 98109

Directions

Great State Burger image
Great State Burger image
Great State Burger image
Great State Burger image

