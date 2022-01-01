Burgers
Great State Burger - Bellevue Square
188 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:31 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:31 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:31 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:31 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:31 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
575 Bellevue Square, Bellevue, WA 98004
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hap's Burgers & Taps - Mercer Island
No Reviews
2411 76th Ave SE Mercer Island, WA 98040
View restaurant