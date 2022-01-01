Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Great State Burger - Bellevue Square

188 Reviews

$$

575 Bellevue Square

Bellevue, WA 98004

Popular Items

Crinkle-Cut Fries
Great State Burger
Cheeseburger

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$5.50

For the Purist: Just Ketchup

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.25

Keep It Simple:American Cheese & Ketchup

Great State Burger

Great State Burger

$7.00

The Classic: American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce

Boss Burger

Boss Burger

$12.50

Meet The Boss: 2 Beef Patties, Bacon, 2 Slices Of American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce.

Meatless Burger

Meatless Burger

$10.00

1/4 Pound all Vegan Impossible Patty, American Cheese, Pickles, Lettuce, Mustard, and Mayo.

Combo

Fries and Shake

Fries and Shake

$10.25
Fries and Drink

Fries and Drink

$6.50

Fries and Extra

Crinkle-Cut Fries

Crinkle-Cut Fries

$4.25

Crispy and hot all the time. Comes with one State Sauce per order.

Side of Pickles

Side of Pickles

$0.50
COOKIE

COOKIE

$3.00
Side of State Sauce

Side of State Sauce

$0.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Available until 11 AM
Egg and Cheese

Egg and Cheese

$6.00

Available until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffin, Organic Scrambled Eggs, and American Cheese.

Bacon Egg and Cheese

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$8.00

Available until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffin, Organic Scrambled Eggs, Jack Mountain Bacon, American Cheese.

Sausage Egg and Cheese

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$8.00

Available until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffins, Organic Scrambled Eggs, Pure Country Sausage, American Cheese.

Hashbrown Egg and Cheese

Hashbrown Egg and Cheese

$8.00

Available Until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffin, Organic Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Hashbrown, American Cheese.

Side Browns

Available until 11 AM
Side Browns

Side Browns

$2.00

Available Until 11 AM

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:31 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:31 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:31 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:31 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:31 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

575 Bellevue Square, Bellevue, WA 98004

Directions

