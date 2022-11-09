Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Great State Burger - Laurelhurst

653 Reviews

$$

3600 NE 45th St,

Seattle, WA 98105

Cheeseburger

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$5.50

For the Purist: Just Ketchup

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.25

Keep It Simple:American Cheese & Ketchup

Great State Burger

Great State Burger

$7.00

The Classic: American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce

Boss Burger

Boss Burger

$12.50

Meet The Boss: 2 Beef Patties, Bacon, 2 Slices Of American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce.

Meatless Burger

Meatless Burger

$10.00

1/4 Pound all Vegan Impossible Patty, American Cheese, Pickles, Lettuce, Mustard, and Mayo.

Fries and Shake

Fries and Shake

$10.25
Fries and Drink

Fries and Drink

$6.50

Crinkle-Cut Fries

Crinkle-Cut Fries

$4.25

Crispy and hot all the time. Comes with one State Sauce per order.

Side of Pickles

Side of Pickles

$0.50
COOKIE

COOKIE

$3.00
Side of State Sauce

Side of State Sauce

$0.50

Available until 11 AM
Egg and Cheese

Egg and Cheese

$6.00

Available until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffin, Organic Scrambled Eggs, and American Cheese.

Bacon Egg and Cheese

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$8.00

Available until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffin, Organic Scrambled Eggs, Jack Mountain Bacon, American Cheese.

Sausage Egg and Cheese

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$8.00

Available until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffins, Organic Scrambled Eggs, Pure Country Sausage, American Cheese.

Hashbrown Egg and Cheese

Hashbrown Egg and Cheese

$8.00

Available Until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffin, Organic Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Hashbrown, American Cheese.

Side Browns

Side Browns

Side Browns

$2.00

Available Until 11 AM

check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
3600 NE 45th St,, Seattle, WA 98105

