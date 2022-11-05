Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Great Wall Szechuan House

496 Reviews

$$

1527 14th St NW

Washington, DC 20005

Popular Items

General Tso’s Chicken
Hot & Sour Soup
Ma Po Tofu

Appetizers

Egg Roll (1)

$2.25

Spring Roll (1)

$2.25

Vegetarian Spring Roll (1)

$2.25

Steamed Meat Dumpling (4)

$7.95

Fried Meat Dumpling (4)

$7.95

Crab Rangoon (6)

$7.95

Sesame Cold Noodle

$9.95

Hot & Sour Wonton 酸辣云吞

$9.95

Soups

Egg Drop Soup

$3.50

Wonton Soup

$3.50

Hot & Sour Soup

$3.50

Chicken & Corn Soup

$3.50

Vegetable Soup

$3.50

Tofu Corn Soup

$3.50

Egg Drop with Wonton Soup

$4.50

Tofu with Vegetables Soup

$4.50

Ma La Specials

Ma La Wonton (6)

$9.95

Ma La Cold Noodle

$9.95

Ma La Cucumber

$13.95

Ma Po Tofu

$13.95

Twice Cooked Pork

$18.95

Three Peppers Chicken

$16.95

Three Pepper Tofu

$13.95

Dan Dan Noodle

$12.95

Ma La Kung Pao Chicken

$16.95

Ma La Kung Pao Tofu

$13.95

Shredded Beef with Hot Chili

$17.95

Eggplant in Szechuan Garlic Sauce

$13.95

Boiled Fish with Vegetables

$18.95

Boiled Fish with Tofu

$18.95

Boiled Fish with Sour Mustard Green

$18.95

Boiled Beef with Vegetables

$17.95

Boiled Pork with Vegetables

$17.95

Ma La Chicken

$16.95

Ma La Chicken with Vegetables

$16.95

Ma La Beef with Vegetables

$17.95

Ma La Pork with Vegetables

$16.95

Ma La Bean Sprout

$13.95

Fish Filet with Black Bean Sauce

$18.95

Hot Sour Napa Cabbage

$13.95

Szechuan Bean Sprout with Dried Pepper

$13.95

Ma La Lo Mein (beef or chicken)

$14.95

Ma La Chow Fun (beef or chicken)

$15.95

Ma La Chow Mei Fun (beef or chicken)

$15.95

Yu Shiang Pork Szechuan Style

$16.95

Yu Shiang Fish Filet

$18.95

House Specials

General Tso’s Chicken

$16.95

Orange Chicken

$16.95

Singapore Rice Noodle

$14.95

General Tso’s Tofu

$13.95

Triple Delight

$17.95

Sesame Chicken

$16.95

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$18.95

Salt & Pepper Fish Filet

$18.95

Salt & Pepper Chicken

$16.95

Fish Filet with Vegetable

$18.95

Lo Mein (Stir-fried egg noodle)

House Lo Mein

$14.95

Szechuan Lo Mein

$14.95

Shrimp Lo Mein

$14.95

Chicken Lo Mein

$12.95

Beef Lo Mein

$12.95

Roast Pork Lo Mein

$12.95

Vegetable Lo Mein

$11.95

Chow Fun (Stir-fried wide rice noodle)

House Chow Fun

$14.95

Szechuan Chow Fun

$14.95

Shrimp Chow Fun

$14.95

Chicken Chow Fun

$13.95

Beef Chow Fun

$13.95

Roast Pork Chow Fun

$13.95

Vegetable Chow Fun

$12.95

Curry Chow Fun (shrimp, chicken or beef)

$14.95

Chow Mei Fun (Stir-fried thin rice noodle)`

House Chow Mei Fun

$14.95

Szechuan Chow Mei Fun

$14.95

Shrimp Chow Mei Fun

$14.95

Chicken Chow Mei Fun

$13.95

Beef Chow Mei Fun

$13.95

Roast Pork Chow Mei Fun

$13.95

Vegetable Chow Mei Fun

$12.95

Curry Chow Mei Fun (shrimp, chicken or beef)

$14.95

Noodle Soup

House Noodle Soup

$14.95

Szechuan Noodle Soup

$14.95

Shrimp Noodle Soup

$14.95

Chicken Noodle Soup

$12.95

Beef Noodle Soup

$12.95

Roast Pork Noodle Soup

$12.95

Vegetable Noodle Soup

$11.95

Tomatoes with Egg Noodle Soup

$12.95

Ma Po Tofu Noodle Soup 麻婆豆腐

$13.95

Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

$14.95

Szechuan Fried Rice

$14.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.95

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.95

Beef Fried Rice

$12.95

Roast Pork Fried Rice

$12.95

Vegetable Fried Rice

$11.95

Curry Fried Rice

$14.95

Healthy Choice

Steamed Vegetable Combo

$12.95

Steamed Tofu w. Vegetable

$12.95

Steamed Chicken w. Vegetable

$15.95

Steamed Shrimp w. Vegetable

$17.95

Steamed Triple Delight w. Vegetable

$17.95

Vegetables

Green Bean Szechuan Style

$12.95

Baby Bok Choy with Garlic

$13.95

Kung Pao Tofu

$13.95

Tofu Szechuan Style

$12.95

Tofu Home Style

$12.95

Vegetable Combination Saute

$12.95

Broccoli in Hot Spicy Garlic Sauce

$13.95

Eggplant in Hot Spicy Garlic Sauce

$12.95

Mixed Veg in Hot Spicy Garlic Sauce

$12.95

Broccoli with Garlic

$13.95

Salt & Pepper Tofu

$13.95

Tofu with Black Bean Sauce

$13.95

Eggplant with Black Bean Sauce

$13.95

Baby Bok Choy with Tofu

$13.95

Poultry

Chicken with Broccoli

$15.95

Kung Pao Chicken

$15.95

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$15.95

Chicken Szechuan

$15.95

Chicken Hunan Style

$15.95

Chicken w. Broccoli in Hot Spicy Garlic Sauce

$15.95

Chicken with Mixed Vegetable in Hot Spicy Garlic Sauce

$15.95

Chicken in Hot Spicy Garlic Sauce

$15.95

Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

$15.95

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$15.95

Chicken with Cashew Nuts

$15.95

Chicken in Black Bean Sauce

$15.95

Lemon Chicken

$15.95

Curry Chicken

$15.95

Chicken with Green Bean

$15.95

Mongolian Chicken

$15.95

Chicken with Baby Bok Choy

$15.95

Chicken with Eggplant

$15.95

Beef

Beef with Broccoli

$16.95

Beef Szechuan Style

$16.95

Beef Hunan Style

$16.95

Beef with Green Peppers

$16.95

Kung Pao Beef

$16.95

Beef w. Snow Peas & Water Chestnuts

$16.95

Beef in Hot Spicy Garlic Sauce

$16.95

Beef w. Broccoli in Hot Spicy Garlic Sauce

$16.95

Beef w. Mixed Veg. in Hot Spicy Garlic Sauce

$16.95

Beef with Mixed Vegetables

$16.95

Beef with Green Beans

$16.95

Curry Beef

$16.95

Mongolian Beef

$16.95

Beef with Baby Bok Choy

$16.95

Beef with Eggplant

$16.95

Pork

Pork with Green Beans

$15.95

Pork Hunan Style

$15.95

Pork in Hot Spicy Garlic Sauce

$15.95

Pork with Mixed Vegetable in Hot Spicy Garlic Sauce

$15.95

Roast Pork with Mixed Vegetables

$15.95

Pork in Black Bean Sauce

$15.95

Mongolian Pork

$15.95

Seafood

Shrimp Hunan Style

$17.95

Shrimp with Broccoli

$17.95

Shrimp in Hot Spicy Garlic Sauce

$17.95

Shrimp w. Broccoli in Hot Spicy Garlic Sauce

$17.95

Shrimp with Mixed Vegetable in Hot Spicy Garlic Sauce

$17.95

Shrimp in Lobster Sauce

$17.95

Shrimp w. Snow Peas & Fresh Mushroom

$17.95

Shrimp with Baby Bok Choy

$17.95

Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables

$17.95

Shrimp in Black Bean Sauce

$17.95

Curry Shrimp

$17.95

Kung Pao Shrimp

$17.95

Shrimp & Chicken with Cashew Nuts

$17.95

Shrimp with Green Bean

$17.95

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Spring Water

$2.00

Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water

$3.95

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Side Orders

Steamed White Rice

$1.95

Egg Fried Rice

$2.95

Lo Mein

$3.95

Hot Oil

$0.50

Crispy Noodles

$0.50

Extra General Tso's Sauce On the Side

$2.50

Extra Orange Sauce On the Side

$2.50

Extra Black Bean Sauce On Side

$2.50

Extra Brown Sauce On Side

$2.50

Extra White Sauce On Side

$2.50

Extra Sweet and Sour Sauce On Side

$2.50

Extra Ma La Sauce On Side

$2.95

Extra Soy Sauce Bag

Extra Duck Sauce Bag

Extra Mustard Bag

Catering

17.95Menu

$17.95

18.95 Menu

$18.95

20.95 Menu

$20.95

21.95Menu

$21.95

DELIVERY FEE

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1527 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005

Directions

Gallery
Great Wall Szechuan House image
Great Wall Szechuan House image
Great Wall Szechuan House image

