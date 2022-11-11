Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Dessert & Ice Cream

Greatea Johns Creek

No reviews yet

10475 Medlock Bridge Rd 101A

Johns Creek, GA 30097

Popular Items

Greatea
Taro Milk Tea
Mango Sago w/Cherry Blossom Crystal Bubble

Creamy Milk Tea Collection

Traditional Milk Tea

Traditional Milk Tea

$3.99+

Taiwanese style milk tea with sensible taste of tea

Greatea

Greatea

$4.49+

Signature milk tea with special yellow cream, extra creamy and tastes like custard(Contains egg)

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$4.49+

made with freshly mashed taro roots, able to taste the real taro's natural fiber

Oreo Milk Tea

Oreo Milk Tea

$4.49+

Milk tea topped with whipped cream and crushed Oreo cookies

Cheese Milk Tea

Cheese Milk Tea

$4.49+

Milk tea mixed with cream cheese, combination of black tea and rich, creamy taste

Coffee Cake Milk Tea

Coffee Cake Milk Tea

$4.49+

premium grounded coffee mixed with milk tea topped with whipped cream and mixed nuts

Mango Sago Milk Tea

Mango Sago Milk Tea

$4.49+

Milk tea with crushed mango flesh and sago as a topping. creamy infused with sweet and sour, unavailable for topping exchange

Black Sesame Milk Tea

Black Sesame Milk Tea

$4.49+

Milk tea with sesame taste , creamy and rich

Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.49+
Oreo House Special Green Milk Tea

Oreo House Special Green Milk Tea

$5.99
Taro Mango Sago Classic Milk Tea /Oreo

Taro Mango Sago Classic Milk Tea /Oreo

$6.99
Super Greatea

Super Greatea

$7.99

It comes with 6 toppings, including bubble, taro, sago, grass jelly, red bean and oreo

Make your Own Tea Collection

Peach Oolong Tea

Peach Oolong Tea

$4.59+
Rose Black Tea

Rose Black Tea

$4.59+
Jasmine GreenTea

Jasmine GreenTea

$4.59+
London Black Tea

London Black Tea

$4.59+
Lychee Black Tea

Lychee Black Tea

$4.59+
Roasted Oolong Tea

Roasted Oolong Tea

$4.59+
Osmanthus Oolong Tea

Osmanthus Oolong Tea

$4.59+
Rose Tie Guanyin Oolong Tea

Rose Tie Guanyin Oolong Tea

$4.59+
Buckwheat Tea

Buckwheat Tea

$4.59+
Classic Black Tea

Classic Black Tea

$4.59+

Fruit Tea Collection

Passion Fruit Tea

Passion Fruit Tea

$6.49
Cooling Lime

Cooling Lime

$6.49
Grapefruit Tea

Grapefruit Tea

$6.49
Lychee Fruit Tea

Lychee Fruit Tea

$6.49
Running Peach

Running Peach

$6.49
Sunkist Fruit Tea

Sunkist Fruit Tea

$6.49
Strawberry Lychee Fruit Tea

Strawberry Lychee Fruit Tea

$6.99
Passion Pineapple

Passion Pineapple

$6.99
Super Fruit Tea

Super Fruit Tea

$9.99Out of stock
Watermelon Fruit Tea

Watermelon Fruit Tea

$6.49
Apple Fruit Tea

Apple Fruit Tea

$6.49
Passion Honey Green Tea

Passion Honey Green Tea

$6.49
Lemon Passion Black Tea

Lemon Passion Black Tea

$6.49

Cheese Tea Collection

Mango Cheechee

Mango Cheechee

$6.99
Peach Cheechee

Peach Cheechee

$6.99
Strawberry Cheechee

Strawberry Cheechee

$6.99
Watermelon Cheechee

Watermelon Cheechee

$6.99
Super Cheechee

Super Cheechee

$7.99
Coconut Cheechee

Coconut Cheechee

$6.99

Tiramisu Milk Tea Collection

Tiramisu Class Milk Tea

Tiramisu Class Milk Tea

$5.69
Tiramisu London Black Milk Tea

Tiramisu London Black Milk Tea

$5.69
Tiramisu Green Milk Tea

Tiramisu Green Milk Tea

$5.69
Tiramisu Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

Tiramisu Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

$5.69
Tiramisu Osmanthus Milk Tea

Tiramisu Osmanthus Milk Tea

$5.69
Tiramisu Peach Milk Tea

Tiramisu Peach Milk Tea

$5.69
Tiramisu Rose Tie Guanyin Milk Tea

Tiramisu Rose Tie Guanyin Milk Tea

$5.69
Tiramisu Thai Milk Tea

Tiramisu Thai Milk Tea

$5.69
Tiramisu Coco (regular Sweet only)

Tiramisu Coco (regular Sweet only)

$5.69
Tiramisu London Matcha Milk Tea

Tiramisu London Matcha Milk Tea

$5.69

Slush Milk Tea Collection(With Toppings)

Mango Slushy Milk Tea W/Mango Jelly

Mango Slushy Milk Tea W/Mango Jelly

$6.49
Strawberry Slushy Milk Tea W/Rainbow Jelly

Strawberry Slushy Milk Tea W/Rainbow Jelly

$6.49
Vanilla Slushy Milk Tea W/ Original Crystal Bubble

Vanilla Slushy Milk Tea W/ Original Crystal Bubble

$6.49
Oreo Slushy Milk Tea W/ Oreo Cookies

Oreo Slushy Milk Tea W/ Oreo Cookies

$6.49
Coffee Slushy Milk Tea W/Coffee Jelly

Coffee Slushy Milk Tea W/Coffee Jelly

$6.49
Coconut Slushy Milk Tea W/Lychee Jelly

Coconut Slushy Milk Tea W/Lychee Jelly

$6.49
Chocolate Slushy Milk Tea W/Whipped Cream

Chocolate Slushy Milk Tea W/Whipped Cream

$6.49

Featured Drinks Collection

Iced Lemon Black Tea

Iced Lemon Black Tea

$5.59
Iced Lemon Jasmine Green Tea

Iced Lemon Jasmine Green Tea

$5.59
Manor Cocoa Oreo

Manor Cocoa Oreo

$4.99+
Manor Cocoa Naigai

Manor Cocoa Naigai

$5.99
Brown Sugar Drinks

Brown Sugar Drinks

$6.59
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.59
Red Bean Slushy

Red Bean Slushy

$6.49
Green Bean Slushy

Green Bean Slushy

$6.49
Matcha Red Bean Slushy

Matcha Red Bean Slushy

$6.49

Naigai Uji Matcha

$5.59

Yakult Collection

Lemon Yakult

Lemon Yakult

$5.59
Mango Yakult

Mango Yakult

$5.59
Peach Yakult

Peach Yakult

$5.59
Passionfruit Yakult

Passionfruit Yakult

$5.59
Grapefruit Yakult

Grapefruit Yakult

$5.59
Lychee Yakult

Lychee Yakult

$5.59

Detox Sparking Water Collection

Watermelon and Lemon Detox Water

Watermelon and Lemon Detox Water

$5.69
Super Citrus Detox Water

Super Citrus Detox Water

$5.69
Honeydew and Orange Detox Water

Honeydew and Orange Detox Water

$5.69
Apple and Pear Detox Water

Apple and Pear Detox Water

$5.69

Joy Ice Cream Milk Collection

Matcha with Vanilla Ice Cream

Matcha with Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.59
Double Strawberries

Double Strawberries

$5.59
Mango with Vanilla Ice Cream

Mango with Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.59

Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.99
Strawberry Ice Cream

Strawberry Ice Cream

$2.99

Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.99
Cookies and Cream

Cookies and Cream

$3.99

Waffle without Ice Cream

Original Waffle

$5.29

Cheese Waffle

$5.29

Great Waffle with Ice Cream

Orignal Waffle

Orignal Waffle

$8.59
Cheese Waffle

Cheese Waffle

$8.59

Seasonal Drinks Collection

Guava Fruit Tea

Guava Fruit Tea

$7.49Out of stock
Ice Cream Black Tea

Ice Cream Black Tea

$6.99Out of stock
Guava Cheechee

Guava Cheechee

$8.49Out of stock
Mango Sago w/Cherry Blossom Crystal Bubble

Mango Sago w/Cherry Blossom Crystal Bubble

$7.99

Cloud Crumble Milk Tea

$6.99Out of stock

Snacks

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.99

Greatea Top 15

No1. Greatea

No1. Greatea

$4.49+
No2. Taro Milk Tea

No2. Taro Milk Tea

$4.49+
No3. Strawberry Lychee Fruit Tea

No3. Strawberry Lychee Fruit Tea

$6.99
No4. Tiramisu Classic Milk Tea

No4. Tiramisu Classic Milk Tea

$5.69
No5. Passion Fruit Tea

No5. Passion Fruit Tea

$6.49
No6. Mango Slush Milk Tea w/Mango Jelly

No6. Mango Slush Milk Tea w/Mango Jelly

$6.49
No7. Cheese Milk Tea

No7. Cheese Milk Tea

$4.49+
No8. Iced Lemon Black Tea

No8. Iced Lemon Black Tea

$5.59
No9. Oreo House Special Green Milk Tea

No9. Oreo House Special Green Milk Tea

$5.99
No10. Strawberry Cheechee

No10. Strawberry Cheechee

$6.99

No11. Watermelon and Lemon Detox Water

$5.69
No12. Naigai Uji Matcha

No12. Naigai Uji Matcha

$5.59
No13. Green Bean Slushy

No13. Green Bean Slushy

$6.49
No14. Coffee Cake Milk Tea

No14. Coffee Cake Milk Tea

$4.49+
No15 .Grapefruit Yakult

No15 .Grapefruit Yakult

$5.29

Sparkling Fruit Tea

Mango Sparkling Fruit Tea

Mango Sparkling Fruit Tea

$7.99Out of stock
Strawberry Lychee Sparkling Fruit Tea

Strawberry Lychee Sparkling Fruit Tea

$7.99Out of stock
Green Grape Sparkling Fruit Tea

Green Grape Sparkling Fruit Tea

$7.99Out of stock
Strawberry Sparkling Fruit Tea

Strawberry Sparkling Fruit Tea

$7.99Out of stock
Pear Sparkling Fruit Tea

Pear Sparkling Fruit Tea

$7.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

10475 Medlock Bridge Rd 101A, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Directions

