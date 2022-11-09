  • Home
  • /
  • New Bedford
  • /
  • lighthouse café - Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School
Main picView gallery

lighthouse café Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School

review star

No reviews yet

1121 Ashley Boulevard

New Bedford, MA 02745

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Pastrami, Onion & Swiss Sandwich
Butternut Squash Ravioli
Chopped Sirloin

Soup

Cup Chicken Noodle Soup

$1.50

Bowl Chicken Noodle Soup

$2.00

Sandwiches

French Fries

Hot Pastrami, Onion & Swiss Sandwich

$6.00

French fries.

Entree

Chopped Sirloin

$7.00

Mashed potatoes, zucchini Provencal, mushroom gravy

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$7.00

Pumpkin alfredo

General Tso’s Chicken

$7.00

Over white rice.

Sides

Side Vegetable of the Day

$0.75

Side Fries

$1.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coffee

$1.50

Cola 7.5oz

$0.50

Cranberry Juice 10oz

$2.00

Diet Cola 7.5 oz

$0.50

Ginger Ale 7.5 oz

$0.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Iced Coffee

$1.75

Lemon Sparkling Water 16oz

$2.00

Orange Juice 10oz

$2.00

Pink Grapefruit Juice 10oz

$2.00

Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water 16oz

$2.00

Tea

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 10:15 am, 10:45 am - 12:15 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:15 am, 10:45 am - 12:15 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:15 am, 10:45 am - 12:15 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:15 am, 10:45 am - 12:15 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:15 am, 10:45 am - 12:15 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Welcome to our student operated restaurant.

Location

1121 Ashley Boulevard, New Bedford, MA 02745

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

D'Angelo - 5183 - New Bedford
orange starNo Reviews
902 Mt. Pleasant St New Bedford, MA 02745
View restaurantnext
Mikey B's
orange star4.2 • 629
989 Victoria Street New Bedford, MA 02745
View restaurantnext
Pub 6T5
orange starNo Reviews
736 Ashley Blvd New Bedford, MA 02745
View restaurantnext
Blue point - 6 Dayton St
orange starNo Reviews
6 Dayton St Acushnet, MA 02743
View restaurantnext
Airport Grille
orange starNo Reviews
1569 Airport Rd New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Cove 1606 Bar & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
1606 Acushnet Ave New Bedford, MA 02746
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Bedford

Greasy Luck
orange star4.4 • 3,129
791 Purchase Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Rose Alley Ale House
orange star4.4 • 2,184
94 Front Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Moby Dick Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 1,231
16 S Water St New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
EndZone Sports Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,013
218 COGGESHALL STREET New Bedford, MA 02746
View restaurantnext
Tia Maria's European Cafe
orange star4.4 • 789
42 N Water Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Mikey B's
orange star4.2 • 629
989 Victoria Street New Bedford, MA 02745
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Bedford
Fairhaven
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
South Dartmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Fall River
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Tiverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Woods Hole
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston