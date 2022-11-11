Great Harvest Bread Co 1774 N. University Parkway #48
Provo, UT 84604
Breads
Honey Whole Wheat
Our award winning signature bread. Five simple ingredients make the most healthy and amazing bread. 100% Freshly Ground Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Honey, Yeast, and Sea Salt.
Cracked Wheat
A great way to introduce your family to the goodness of whole grains. A perfect blend of 100% Freshly Milled Whole Wheat Flour, Unbleached Enriched Flour, Cracked Hard Red Wheat, Water, Honey, Yeast, Sea Salt.
Beehive White
Based on the basic 5 ingredient recipe, this white bread is a true treat. Unbleached Enriched Flour, Water, Honey, Yeast, and Sea Salt.
Dakota
Our 100% Honey Whole Wheat bread just got an upgrade! Based on the basic 5 ingredient recipe, Dakota whole wheat adds sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, millet, and sesame seeds to make nutritious bread even healthier!
Cinnamon Burst
One of our most popular breads. This bread makes incredible French Toast, as well as amazing Peanut Butter and Jam sandwiches. Unbleached Enriched flour, Water, Honey, Cinnamon Chips, Butter, Yeast, Sea Salt make up this delicious bread
Cinnamon Pull Apart
Combine a gooey, delicious cinnamon roll and a loaf of bread and the resulting masterpiece is our dessert bread that's hard to keep your hands off of.
Artisan Sourdough
We take pride in our sourdough culture. Our Artisan Sourdough is a great addition to any dinner. Slice in half and broil it for a centerpiece that smells divine.
Dozen Rolls
Spinach & Cheese (Monday)
Feta cheese and Spinach combine to make a light and fluffy bread that makes incredible grilled cheese sandwiches. Pair with some soup for the perfect meal. Unbleached Enriched Flour, Water, Honey, Yeast, Oregano, Garlic, Ground Black Pepper, and Sea Salt.
Marble Rye (Tuesday's)
Wheat, White, and Rye Flours combine to make a Rye bread that isn't too heavy. Slice with butter for a treat anytime!
High 5 Fiber (Wednesday's)
YES! Five grams of Fiber per slice! And the taste is awesome! Fresh Ground 100% Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Honey, Flax Seeds, Millet Seeds, Oat Bran, Oat Bran, Sunflower Seeds, Yeast and Sea Salt.
Honey Oat Bran (Thursday's)
Our signature wheat bread with Oat Bran and Rolled Oats is a great variation on a classic.
Raisin Cinnamon (Friday's)
Half and Half wheat and white flours paired with cinnamon and Naturally Sweet Raisins. Yep, you guessed it; French Toast and PB&J. 100% freshly Ground Whole Wheat Flour, Unbleached Enriched Flour, Water, Honey, Raisins, Yeast, Cinnamon and Sea Salt.
Nine Grain (Saturday's)
Cranberry Orange
Garlic Asiago Sourdough (Saturday's)
Sweet Breads
Sweets
4 Pack Scones
4 Pack of Muffins
4 Pack Pumpkin Cookies
6 Pack Cookies
A 6 pack of our giant scrumptious cookies.
Mini Cinnis
A tin of 6 scrumptous mini cinnamon rolls
Brownie (Tuesday & Friday)
Mazurka (Monday & Thursday's)
Pumpkin Bar (Wednesday & Saturday)
Cinnamon Roll
Everything Bagle Roll
Using our amazing roll dough we fill it with cream cheese mixed with everything bagel seasonings then roll it up like a cinnamon roll and top it with melted cheese and chives.
Trail Bar
Protein Bar
Scone
Muffin
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie
Sugar Cookie
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (Friday's)
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie
Gingersnap Cookie
Breakfast
Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich
Delicious Breakfast sandwich on your choice of bread.
Ham Egg Cheese Sandwich
Delicous Breakfast sandwich on your choice of bread.
Sausage Egg Cheese Sandwich
Delicous Breakfast sandwich on your choice of bread.
Fruit Parfait
Greek Yogurt topped with fruit and our fresh made house granola
Morning Sweet & Drink
Select a fresh Scone, Cinnamon Roll or a Muffin and a Drink
Bakery Breakfast
Includes choice of fresh cinnamon roll, muffin, or scone. Served with a fruit parfait and our homemade granola, and a bottle of 100% juice
Fried Egg
Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
Our classic grilled cheese on our choice of our fresh baked bread.
Kids Meal
Small sandwich - PB&J, or a turkey, ham or roast beef, sandwich comes with American cheese, tomato, lettuce, mayo and mustard. Includes chips and kids juice.
PB&J
A classic on your choice of our fresh baked bread. Creamy peanut butter and house jam.
Whole Classic Ham & Cheese
Ham, seasoned mayo, mustard, cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, pickle, salt, and pepper.
Half Classic Ham & Cheese
Ham, seasoned mayo, mustard, cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, pickle, salt, and pepper.
Whole Buttered Ham
Ham, poppyseed butter, apple butter, provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce, and onion, grilled on two slices of Great Harvest Bread.
Half Buttered Ham
Ham, poppyseed butter, apple butter, provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce, and onion, grilled on two slices of Great Harvest Bread.
Whole Classic Turkey
Turkey, seasoned mayo, mustard, provolone cheese, onion, tomato, pickle, salt, and pepper.
Half Classic Turkey
Turkey, seasoned mayo, mustard, provolone cheese, onion, tomato, pickle, salt, and pepper.
Whole Grilled Turkey Pesto
Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, pesto, balsamic vinegar, red onion, tomato, and lettuce.
Half Grilled Turkey Pesto
Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, pesto, balsamic vinegar, red onion, tomato, and lettuce.
Whole Turkey Cranberry
Fresh sliced Turkey, seasoned mayo, cranberry sauce, provolone cheese, onion, tomato, pickle, banana pepper, salt, and pepper.
Half Turkey Cranberry
Fresh sliced Turkey, seasoned mayo, cranberry sauce, provolone cheese, onion, tomato, pickle, banana pepper, salt, and pepper.
Whole BLT
Our fresh baked bread toasted with seasoned mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato, salt & pepper
Half BLT
Our fresh baked bread toasted with seasoned mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato, salt & pepper
Whole BLAT
Our fresh baked bread toasted with seasoned mayo, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, salt & pepper
Half BLAT
Our fresh baked bread toasted with seasoned mayo, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, salt & pepper
Whole Turkey Avacado
Turkey, avocado, seasoned mayo, lettuce, onion, tomato, salt an pepper, and a pickle spear.
Half Turkey Avocado
Turkey, avocado, seasoned mayo, lettuce, onion, tomato, salt an pepper, and a pickle spear.
Whole Roast Beef
Roast Beef, seasoned mayo, Gray Poupon mustard, cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, salt & pepper, pickle on the side.
Half Roast Beef
Roast Beef, seasoned mayo, Gray Poupon mustard, cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, salt & pepper, pickle on the side.
Whole Harvest Veggie
Classic veggie with avocado, seasoned mayo, Grey Poupon mustard, provolone cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, pesto, balsamic vinegar
Half Harvest Veggie
Classic veggie with avocado, seasoned mayo, Grey Poupon mustard, provolone cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, pesto, balsamic vinegar
Baja Turkey Whole
Sliced turkey breast layered with shaved cabbage, pickled red onions, tomato, avocado, pepper jack cheese, a chipotle honey lime yogurt sauce, and a salt & pepper mix
Baja Turkey Half
Sliced turkey breast layered with shaved cabbage, pickled red onions, tomato, avocado, pepper jack cheese, a chipotle honey lime yogurt sauce, and a salt & pepper mix
Baja Veggie Whole
Avocados, shaved cabbage, pickled red onions, tomato, pepper jack cheese, a chipotle honey lime yogurt sauce, and a salt & pepper mix
Baja Veggie Half
Avocados, shaved cabbage, pickled red onions, tomato, pepper jack cheese, a chipotle honey lime yogurt sauce, and a salt & pepper mix
Apple Bacon Grill Whole
Melted Cheddar and Provolone cheese, thin sliced apples, bacon and spicy jelly
Apple Bacon Half
Melted Cheddar and Provolone cheese, thin sliced apples, bacon and spicy jelly
Chips
Salads
Half Great Harvest
Try the Great Harvest salad filled with turkey, cheddar cheese, red onion, tomatoes, and sprinkled with sunflower seeds and house croutons. Served with a house balsamic vinaigrette dressing or ranch dressing
Yard Bird Half
An amazing mix of greens, chicken or turkey, spiced seeds and nuts, roasted chickpeas, raisins and parmesan cheese, topped with our dreamy house made Avocado Goddess Dressing
Whole Great Harvest
Try the Great Harvest salad filled with turkey, cheddar cheese, red onion, tomatoes, and sprinkled with sunflower seeds and house croutons. Served with a house balsamic vinaigrette dressing or ranch dressing
Yard Bird Whole
An amazing mix of greens, chicken or turkey, spiced seeds and nuts, roasted chickpeas, raisins and parmesan cheese, topped with our dreamy house made Avocado Goddess Dressing
Retail Items
Gift Baskets
Jam and Bread Bag
This winning combination includes a loaf of Honey Whole Wheat bread and a jar of locally made jam. Available in two different gift wrapping options.
Jam and Bread XL
This combination includes a loaf of Honey Whole Wheat bread, the Specialty loaf of the day, and a jar of locally made jam
A Delicious Display
Bakery Favorites Basket
This basket attractively presents a variety of your bakery favorites in a beautiful tea towel-lined basket. It comes with our Provo bakery's famous Honey Whole Wheat bread, a loaf of Cinnamon Burst Bread, a yummy cake bread, six giant cookies, and a jar of locally made jam. Add an adorable honey bear for $5 more.
Celebration Basket
A great way to celebrate any occasion. A tea towel-lined basket filled with our famous Honey Whole Wheat Bread, a yummy cake bread, a jar of locally made jam, and a sweet little honey bear.
Celebration Box
Featuring our two best selling breads. Honey Whole Wheat and Pumpkin Chocolate Chip nestled together with an adorable honey bear and locally made jam in our unique window box. A great gift ready to go in an instant.
Classic Harvest Tray
Featuring our two best-selling breads. Honey Whole Wheat and a cake bread nestled together with a jar of delicious jam. All beautifully gift wrapped in our reusable Great Harvest Provo tray.
Extravagant Basket
These show-stopping gifts are filled with a generous selection of our delicious baked goodies and seasonal favorites to make a spectacular statement! We can easily customize it to fit any budget.