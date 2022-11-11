Great Harvest Bread Co 1774 N. University Parkway #48

  • Home
Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich
Sausage Egg Cheese Sandwich
Ham Egg Cheese Sandwich

Breads

Honey Whole Wheat

$6.19

Our award winning signature bread. Five simple ingredients make the most healthy and amazing bread. 100% Freshly Ground Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Honey, Yeast, and Sea Salt.

Cracked Wheat

$6.19

A great way to introduce your family to the goodness of whole grains. A perfect blend of 100% Freshly Milled Whole Wheat Flour, Unbleached Enriched Flour, Cracked Hard Red Wheat, Water, Honey, Yeast, Sea Salt.

Beehive White

$6.19

Based on the basic 5 ingredient recipe, this white bread is a true treat. Unbleached Enriched Flour, Water, Honey, Yeast, and Sea Salt.

Dakota

$6.79

Our 100% Honey Whole Wheat bread just got an upgrade! Based on the basic 5 ingredient recipe, Dakota whole wheat adds sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, millet, and sesame seeds to make nutritious bread even healthier!

Cinnamon Burst

$6.99

One of our most popular breads. This bread makes incredible French Toast, as well as amazing Peanut Butter and Jam sandwiches. Unbleached Enriched flour, Water, Honey, Cinnamon Chips, Butter, Yeast, Sea Salt make up this delicious bread

Cinnamon Pull Apart

$7.35

Combine a gooey, delicious cinnamon roll and a loaf of bread and the resulting masterpiece is our dessert bread that's hard to keep your hands off of.

Artisan Sourdough

$5.99

We take pride in our sourdough culture. Our Artisan Sourdough is a great addition to any dinner. Slice in half and broil it for a centerpiece that smells divine.

Dozen Rolls

$6.99
Spinach & Cheese (Monday)

$6.99

Feta cheese and Spinach combine to make a light and fluffy bread that makes incredible grilled cheese sandwiches. Pair with some soup for the perfect meal. Unbleached Enriched Flour, Water, Honey, Yeast, Oregano, Garlic, Ground Black Pepper, and Sea Salt.

Marble Rye (Tuesday's)

$6.79

Wheat, White, and Rye Flours combine to make a Rye bread that isn't too heavy. Slice with butter for a treat anytime!

High 5 Fiber (Wednesday's)

$6.79

YES! Five grams of Fiber per slice! And the taste is awesome! Fresh Ground 100% Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Honey, Flax Seeds, Millet Seeds, Oat Bran, Oat Bran, Sunflower Seeds, Yeast and Sea Salt.

Honey Oat Bran (Thursday's)

$6.79

Our signature wheat bread with Oat Bran and Rolled Oats is a great variation on a classic.

Raisin Cinnamon (Friday's)

$6.79

Half and Half wheat and white flours paired with cinnamon and Naturally Sweet Raisins. Yep, you guessed it; French Toast and PB&J. 100% freshly Ground Whole Wheat Flour, Unbleached Enriched Flour, Water, Honey, Raisins, Yeast, Cinnamon and Sea Salt.

Nine Grain (Saturday's)

$6.79

Cranberry Orange

$6.99

Garlic Asiago Sourdough (Saturday's)

$6.99

Sweet Breads

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cake Bread

$7.89

Pumpkin Spice

$7.89

Apple Cinnamon

$7.99

Cornbread

$6.99

Hot Chocolate

$7.99

Autumn Spice

$8.99

Banana Bread

$7.99Out of stock

Banana Nut

$7.99

Sweets

4 Pack Scones

$9.99

4 Pack of Muffins

$9.99

4 Pack Pumpkin Cookies

$9.25
6 Pack Cookies

$8.95

A 6 pack of our giant scrumptious cookies.

Mini Cinnis

$7.65

A tin of 6 scrumptous mini cinnamon rolls

Brownie (Tuesday & Friday)

$2.85

Mazurka (Monday & Thursday's)

$2.85

Pumpkin Bar (Wednesday & Saturday)

$2.50

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99
Everything Bagle Roll

$3.25Out of stock

Using our amazing roll dough we fill it with cream cheese mixed with everything bagel seasonings then roll it up like a cinnamon roll and top it with melted cheese and chives.

Trail Bar

$2.99

Protein Bar

$2.99

Scone

$2.75

Muffin

$2.75

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.40

Sugar Cookie

$2.60
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.85

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (Friday's)

$1.85
Snickerdoodle Cookie

$1.85
Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.85

Gingersnap Cookie

$1.85

Breakfast

Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich

$4.75

Delicious Breakfast sandwich on your choice of bread.

Ham Egg Cheese Sandwich

$4.75

Delicous Breakfast sandwich on your choice of bread.

Sausage Egg Cheese Sandwich

$4.75

Delicous Breakfast sandwich on your choice of bread.

Fruit Parfait

$2.99

Greek Yogurt topped with fruit and our fresh made house granola

Morning Sweet & Drink

$3.99

Select a fresh Scone, Cinnamon Roll or a Muffin and a Drink

Bakery Breakfast

$6.95

Includes choice of fresh cinnamon roll, muffin, or scone. Served with a fruit parfait and our homemade granola, and a bottle of 100% juice

Fried Egg

$0.75

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Our classic grilled cheese on our choice of our fresh baked bread.

Kids Meal

$5.50

Small sandwich - PB&J, or a turkey, ham or roast beef, sandwich comes with American cheese, tomato, lettuce, mayo and mustard. Includes chips and kids juice.

PB&J

$3.50

A classic on your choice of our fresh baked bread. Creamy peanut butter and house jam.

Whole Classic Ham & Cheese

$7.75

Ham, seasoned mayo, mustard, cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, pickle, salt, and pepper.

Half Classic Ham & Cheese

$5.65

Ham, seasoned mayo, mustard, cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, pickle, salt, and pepper.

Whole Buttered Ham

$7.75

Ham, poppyseed butter, apple butter, provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce, and onion, grilled on two slices of Great Harvest Bread.

Half Buttered Ham

$5.65

Ham, poppyseed butter, apple butter, provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce, and onion, grilled on two slices of Great Harvest Bread.

Whole Classic Turkey

$7.75

Turkey, seasoned mayo, mustard, provolone cheese, onion, tomato, pickle, salt, and pepper.

Half Classic Turkey

$5.65

Turkey, seasoned mayo, mustard, provolone cheese, onion, tomato, pickle, salt, and pepper.

Whole Grilled Turkey Pesto

$7.75

Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, pesto, balsamic vinegar, red onion, tomato, and lettuce.

Half Grilled Turkey Pesto

$5.65

Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, pesto, balsamic vinegar, red onion, tomato, and lettuce.

Whole Turkey Cranberry

$7.75

Fresh sliced Turkey, seasoned mayo, cranberry sauce, provolone cheese, onion, tomato, pickle, banana pepper, salt, and pepper.

Half Turkey Cranberry

$5.65

Fresh sliced Turkey, seasoned mayo, cranberry sauce, provolone cheese, onion, tomato, pickle, banana pepper, salt, and pepper.

Whole BLT

$7.75

Our fresh baked bread toasted with seasoned mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato, salt & pepper

Half BLT

$5.65

Our fresh baked bread toasted with seasoned mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato, salt & pepper

Whole BLAT

$8.50

Our fresh baked bread toasted with seasoned mayo, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, salt & pepper

Half BLAT

$6.15

Our fresh baked bread toasted with seasoned mayo, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, salt & pepper

Whole Turkey Avacado

$8.75

Turkey, avocado, seasoned mayo, lettuce, onion, tomato, salt an pepper, and a pickle spear.

Half Turkey Avocado

$5.95

Turkey, avocado, seasoned mayo, lettuce, onion, tomato, salt an pepper, and a pickle spear.

Whole Roast Beef

$7.75

Roast Beef, seasoned mayo, Gray Poupon mustard, cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, salt & pepper, pickle on the side.

Half Roast Beef

$5.65

Roast Beef, seasoned mayo, Gray Poupon mustard, cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, salt & pepper, pickle on the side.

Whole Harvest Veggie

$7.75

Classic veggie with avocado, seasoned mayo, Grey Poupon mustard, provolone cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, pesto, balsamic vinegar

Half Harvest Veggie

$5.60

Classic veggie with avocado, seasoned mayo, Grey Poupon mustard, provolone cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, pesto, balsamic vinegar

Baja Turkey Whole

$7.99

Sliced turkey breast layered with shaved cabbage, pickled red onions, tomato, avocado, pepper jack cheese, a chipotle honey lime yogurt sauce, and a salt & pepper mix

Baja Turkey Half

$5.65

Sliced turkey breast layered with shaved cabbage, pickled red onions, tomato, avocado, pepper jack cheese, a chipotle honey lime yogurt sauce, and a salt & pepper mix

Baja Veggie Whole

$7.99

Avocados, shaved cabbage, pickled red onions, tomato, pepper jack cheese, a chipotle honey lime yogurt sauce, and a salt & pepper mix

Baja Veggie Half

$5.65

Avocados, shaved cabbage, pickled red onions, tomato, pepper jack cheese, a chipotle honey lime yogurt sauce, and a salt & pepper mix

Apple Bacon Grill Whole

$7.75

Melted Cheddar and Provolone cheese, thin sliced apples, bacon and spicy jelly

Apple Bacon Half

$5.65

Melted Cheddar and Provolone cheese, thin sliced apples, bacon and spicy jelly

Chips

$1.49

Salads

Half Great Harvest

$5.75

Try the Great Harvest salad filled with turkey, cheddar cheese, red onion, tomatoes, and sprinkled with sunflower seeds and house croutons. Served with a house balsamic vinaigrette dressing or ranch dressing

Yard Bird Half

$5.75

An amazing mix of greens, chicken or turkey, spiced seeds and nuts, roasted chickpeas, raisins and parmesan cheese, topped with our dreamy house made Avocado Goddess Dressing

Whole Great Harvest

$7.75

Try the Great Harvest salad filled with turkey, cheddar cheese, red onion, tomatoes, and sprinkled with sunflower seeds and house croutons. Served with a house balsamic vinaigrette dressing or ranch dressing

Yard Bird Whole

$7.95

An amazing mix of greens, chicken or turkey, spiced seeds and nuts, roasted chickpeas, raisins and parmesan cheese, topped with our dreamy house made Avocado Goddess Dressing

Soups

Small 8oz

$2.99

Large 12oz

$3.99

Drinks

22 oz. Fountain

$1.99

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Agua Fresca Can

$1.99

Orange Juice

$2.50

Water

$1.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.25

Starbucks Coffee Drinks

$3.50

Retail Items

Honey Bear

$5.99

Uncle Bob's Syrup

$9.49

Bread Knife

$6.00

Butter Knife

$3.25

Cutting Board

$12.99

Spatula

$3.25

Towel

$4.25

Wooden Spoon

$3.25

3 Towel Pack

$9.99

Cinnamon Honey Butter 8oz Tub

$3.99

Bread Warmers

$15.00

Garlic Butter 8oz Tub

$3.99

Gift Baskets

Jam and Bread Bag

$17.00

This winning combination includes a loaf of Honey Whole Wheat bread and a jar of locally made jam. Available in two different gift wrapping options.

Jam and Bread XL

$24.00

This combination includes a loaf of Honey Whole Wheat bread, the Specialty loaf of the day, and a jar of locally made jam

A Delicious Display

$26.00
Bakery Favorites Basket

$55.00

This basket attractively presents a variety of your bakery favorites in a beautiful tea towel-lined basket. It comes with our Provo bakery's famous Honey Whole Wheat bread, a loaf of Cinnamon Burst Bread, a yummy cake bread, six giant cookies, and a jar of locally made jam. Add an adorable honey bear for $5 more.

Celebration Basket

$44.00

A great way to celebrate any occasion. A tea towel-lined basket filled with our famous Honey Whole Wheat Bread, a yummy cake bread, a jar of locally made jam, and a sweet little honey bear.

Celebration Box

$36.00

Featuring our two best selling breads. Honey Whole Wheat and Pumpkin Chocolate Chip nestled together with an adorable honey bear and locally made jam in our unique window box. A great gift ready to go in an instant.

Classic Harvest Tray

$30.00

Featuring our two best-selling breads. Honey Whole Wheat and a cake bread nestled together with a jar of delicious jam. All beautifully gift wrapped in our reusable Great Harvest Provo tray.

Extravagant Basket

$150.00

These show-stopping gifts are filled with a generous selection of our delicious baked goodies and seasonal favorites to make a spectacular statement! We can easily customize it to fit any budget.

Harvest Classic

$75.00
Office Treats Basket

