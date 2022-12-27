Great Khan's Mongolian Grill Cerritos

Restaurant info

We are Great Khan's. We are dedicated to bring a truly unique, fun, and delicious experience to you all! Our concept has been proven to be a fan favorite since it first started in 1997, and continues to grow every day. With our great expertise, we will continue to expand and strive to make sure that every customer issatisfied with not only our taste, but our service, and overall experience. Our one of a kind build your own bowl allows you to be truly creative and cater to the one person that really matters.