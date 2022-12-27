Restaurant header imageView gallery

Great Khan's Mongolian Grill Cerritos

131 Los Cerritos Mall

Cerritos, CA 90703

Order Again

Mongolian Bowls

Pick a size for your bowl!

Small Mongolian Bowl

$14.99

Our Small Mongolian Bowl comes with 1/4 pound of meat and your choices of vegetables and toppings, all cooked with our famous Mongolian Noodles

Regular Mongolian Bowl

$16.99

Our Regular Sized Mongolian Bowl comes with 1/2 pound of meat and your choices of vegetables and toppings, all cooked with our famous Mongolian Noodles

Large Mongolian Bowl

$18.99

Our Large Mongolian Bowl comes with 3/4 pound of meat and your choices of vegetables and toppings, all cooked with our famous Mongolian Noodles

Regular Vegetarian Bowl

$12.99

Make it a Combo

Great Combo

$5.99

Super Combo

$7.99

Extras and Addons

Extra Noodles

$6.99

Soup

$3.50

Rice

$3.50

Egg Rolls

$3.50

Premium Spice

$0.50

Drinks

Regular Drink

$2.99

Large Drink

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.99

Bottled Drink

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We are Great Khan's. We are dedicated to bring a truly unique, fun, and delicious experience to you all! Our concept has been proven to be a fan favorite since it first started in 1997, and continues to grow every day. With our great expertise, we will continue to expand and strive to make sure that every customer issatisfied with not only our taste, but our service, and overall experience. Our one of a kind build your own bowl allows you to be truly creative and cater to the one person that really matters.

Location

131 Los Cerritos Mall, Cerritos, CA 90703

