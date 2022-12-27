Great Khan's Mongolian Grill Cerritos
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are Great Khan's. We are dedicated to bring a truly unique, fun, and delicious experience to you all! Our concept has been proven to be a fan favorite since it first started in 1997, and continues to grow every day. With our great expertise, we will continue to expand and strive to make sure that every customer issatisfied with not only our taste, but our service, and overall experience. Our one of a kind build your own bowl allows you to be truly creative and cater to the one person that really matters.
Location
131 Los Cerritos Mall, Cerritos, CA 90703
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Umaya Ramen - Cerritos - 11318 South Street
No Reviews
11318 South Street Cerritos, CA 90703
View restaurant
Houston Tx Hot Chicken 3 - Cerritos - 11439 South Street
No Reviews
11439 South St Cerritos, CA 90703
View restaurant
Bun Bun Bao - Cerritos - 11314 South St.
No Reviews
11314 South Street Cerritos, CA 90703
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cerritos
Waba Grill - WG0231 - Cerritos (Artesia Blvd)
4.4 • 1,157
13313 Artesia Blvd Cerritos, CA 90703
View restaurant