Great Lakes Distillery

236 Reviews

$$

616 W Virginia St

Milwaukee, WI 53204

Order Again

Popular Items

Pumpkin Seasonal Spirit 750ml
Orchard Gin - Cherry 375ml
Sans Junipre 750ml Bottle

Vodka

Rehorst Vodka 750ml

Rehorst Vodka 750ml

$30.00

Distilled from 100% Wisconsin-grown wheat. 80 Proof/40% ABV

Rehorst Citrus & Honey 750ml

Rehorst Citrus & Honey 750ml

$30.00

Distilled with real lemons and real Wisconsin honey. 80 Proof/40%ABV

Gin

Rehorst Gin 750ml

Rehorst Gin 750ml

$30.00

Distilled with 9 botanicals. Gold medal winner at the 2020 World Gin Awards. 88 Proof/44% ABV

Rehorst Barrel Aged Gin 750ml

Rehorst Barrel Aged Gin 750ml

$39.00

Our award-winning gin aged in used bourbon barrels for two years. 94 Proof/47% ABV.

Rehorst Bottled In Bond Gin 750ml

Rehorst Bottled In Bond Gin 750ml

$49.00

The first gin to earn a bottled in bond distinction from the Federal Government. 100 Proof/50% ABV

Rehorst Batch Z Gin 750ml

Rehorst Batch Z Gin 750ml

$49.00

Our award-winning gin rested in used Zinfandel wine barrels. 94 Proof/47%ABV

Orchard Gin - Apple 375ml

Orchard Gin - Apple 375ml

$25.00

Our unique 9-botanical gin blend distilled into a 100% apple fruit distillate. 88 Proof/44% ABV

Orchard Gin - Cherry 375ml

Orchard Gin - Cherry 375ml

$25.00

Our unique 9-botanical gin blend distilled into a 100% cherry fruit distillate. 88 Proof/44% ABV

Orchard Gin - Pear 375ml

Orchard Gin - Pear 375ml

$25.00

Our unique 9-botanical gin blend distilled into a 100% pear fruit distillate. 88 Proof/44% ABV

Whiskey & Rum

Still & Oak Touch of Honey Whiskey 750ml Bottle

Still & Oak Touch of Honey Whiskey 750ml Bottle

$36.00

A special release whiskey collaboration with Milwaukee's own WhiskeyBelles. This honey-flavored whiskey has a touch of orange and ginger. It's a little sweet, and a little spicy, just like the WhiskeyBelles. 86Proof/43% ABV

Dirty Helen Barrel Strength Bourbon 750ml

Dirty Helen Barrel Strength Bourbon 750ml

$50.00Out of stock

Barrel strength straight bourbon whiskey named after notorious Milwaukee bar owner "Dirty" Helen Cromwell.

Still & Oak Straight Bourbon 750ml

Still & Oak Straight Bourbon 750ml

$36.00

A malt-forward bourbon using Wisconsin-grown grains. "The best whiskey made in WI," liquor.com. 86 Proof/43% ABV

Still & Oak Bottled In Bond Bourbon 750ml Bottle

Still & Oak Bottled In Bond Bourbon 750ml Bottle

$49.00

A malt-forward bourbon using Wisconsin-grown grains. 67% corn, 22% malted barley, and 11% rye mash bill. "The best whiskey made in WI," liquor.com. Fermented, distilled, and barrel aged following federal Bottled in Bond regulations. 100 Proof/50% ABV

Still & Oak Straight Rye 750ml

Still & Oak Straight Rye 750ml

$36.00

A blend of Wisconsin-grown unmalted rye and malted rye come together for a mash bill entirely consisting of rye. 90 Proof/45% ABV.

Still & Oak Bottled In Bond Rye Whiskey 750ml Bottle

Still & Oak Bottled In Bond Rye Whiskey 750ml Bottle

$49.00

A blend of Wisconsin-grown unmalted and malted rye come together for a mash bill entirely consisting of rye. Fermented, distilled, and barrel aged following federal Bottled in Bond regulations. 100 Proof/50% ABV.

Kinnickinnic Whiskey 750ml

Kinnickinnic Whiskey 750ml

$36.00

A blend of bourbon, rye, and malt whiskies. Best American blended whiskey - 2013 World Whiskies Awards. 86 Proof/43% ABV

Pumpkin Seasonal Spirit 750ml

Pumpkin Seasonal Spirit 750ml

$39.00

Batch #13 now available! Distilled from Lakefront Brewery's Pumpkin Lager and aged in a variety of new and used oak barrels for over 6 years. 90 Proof/45% ABV

Roaring Dan's Rum 750ml

Roaring Dan's Rum 750ml

$30.00

Distilled from fermented grade "A" sugar cane molasses with a second distillation where pure Wisconsin maple syrup is added. 90 Proof/45% ABV

Liqueur

Good Land Orange Liqueur 750ml

Good Land Orange Liqueur 750ml

$30.00

Made using 100% fresh juice and zest from oranges and lemons, coriander, ginger and pure cane sugar. 70 Proof/35% ABV

Good Land Cranberry Liqueur 750ml

Good Land Cranberry Liqueur 750ml

$30.00

A vibrant and balanced blend of juice from Wisconsin-grown cranberries, fresh lemon, cardamom, cinnamon, and cane sugar. 50 Proof/25% ABV

Good Land Cherry Liqueur 750ml

Good Land Cherry Liqueur 750ml

$30.00

Made with pure Door County WI cherry juice, fresh lemons, lavender, and pure cane sugar. 50 Proof/25% ABV

Good Land Coffee Liqueur 750ml

Good Land Coffee Liqueur 750ml

$30.00

Made with coffee beans from Valentine Coffee Roasters in Milwaukee, WI, vanilla bean, and cane sugar. 70 Proof/35% ABV

Absinthe

Amerique 1912 Absinthe Verte 375ml

Amerique 1912 Absinthe Verte 375ml

$33.00

Based on a pre-ban recipe using anise, grande wormwood, fennel, as well as a proprietary blend of specially selected botanicals. 126 Proof/63% ABV

Amerique 1912 Absinthe Rouge 375ml

Amerique 1912 Absinthe Rouge 375ml

$33.00

Based on a pre-ban recipe using anise, grande wormwood, fennel, as well as a proprietary blend of specially selected botanicals. 126 Proof/63% ABV

Brandy

Brightonwoods Apple Brandy 750ml

Brightonwoods Apple Brandy 750ml

$39.00

100% Apple distillate with apples from Brightonwoods Orchard in Southeast Wisconsin. 90 Proof/45% ABV

Grappa - Cabernet 375ml

Grappa - Cabernet 375ml

$22.00

Distilled from the fresh skins and pulp of Cabernet Sauvignon grapes. 80 Proof/40% ABV

Grappa - Barrel Aged 375ml

Grappa - Barrel Aged 375ml

$25.00

Distiiled from the skins and pulp of Wisconsin-grown grapes. Aged 4 years. 80 Proof/40% ABV

Banana Brandy 375ml

Banana Brandy 375ml

$22.00

100% fruit distillate made from bananas. 80 Proof/40% ABV

Bottled In Bond Banana Brandy 375ml Bottle

Bottled In Bond Banana Brandy 375ml Bottle

$30.00

The first banana brandy to earn a bottled in bond distinction from the Federal Government. 100 Proof/50% ABV

Blueberry Brandy 375ml

Blueberry Brandy 375ml

$22.00

100% fruit distillate made from blueberries. 80 Proof/40% ABV

Kirschwasser 375ml

Kirschwasser 375ml

$22.00

100% fruit distillate made from Door County cherries. 80 Proof/40% ABV

Peach Brandy 375ml

Peach Brandy 375ml

$22.00

100% fruit distillate made from peaches. 80 Proof/40% ABV

Pear Brandy 375ml

Pear Brandy 375ml

$22.00

100% fruit distillate made from pears. 80 Proof/40% ABV

Barrel Aged Pear Brandy 375ml

Barrel Aged Pear Brandy 375ml

$25.00

100% fruit distillate made from pears, and aged in oak barrels for 2 years. 80 Proof/40% ABV

Barrel Aged Plum Brandy 375ml

Barrel Aged Plum Brandy 375ml

$30.00

100% fruit distillate made from plums, and aged in oak barrels for 2 years. 110 Proof/55% ABV

Strawberry Brandy 375ml

Strawberry Brandy 375ml

$22.00

100% fruit distillate made from strawberries. 80 Proof/40% ABV

Non-Alcoholic

Sans Junipre 750ml Bottle

Sans Junipre 750ml Bottle

$30.00

A botanical spirit made with a select blend of natural botanical extracts. This combination creates a spirit that can replace gin in many classic cocktail applications. Made with natural flavors including juniper, basil, ginseng, orange zest, chili pepper, cardamom, coriander, and more. Non-Alcoholic/0 Calorie/0 Sugar

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The first distillery in Wisconsin since the repeal of Prohibition.

Website

Location

616 W Virginia St, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Directions

Gallery
Great Lakes Distillery image
Great Lakes Distillery image
BG pic
Main pic

