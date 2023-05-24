Brewpubs & Breweries
Great Marsh Brewing Company - Beverages Takeout
127 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
A perfect marriage of world class beer and food! The Great Marsh draft hall now boasts a delicious menu for your drinking and dining pleasure! Come in and enjoy the highest quality beer & seltzer (brewed in house using traditional German techniques) along with delicious sous vide burgers, tacos and Mac & Cheese.
Location
99 Main Street, Essex, MA 01929
Gallery