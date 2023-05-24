Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Great Marsh Brewing Company - Beverages Takeout

127 Reviews

$$

99 Main Street

Essex, MA 01929

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A perfect marriage of world class beer and food! The Great Marsh draft hall now boasts a delicious menu for your drinking and dining pleasure! Come in and enjoy the highest quality beer & seltzer (brewed in house using traditional German techniques) along with delicious sous vide burgers, tacos and Mac & Cheese.

Website

Location

99 Main Street, Essex, MA 01929

Directions

