Great Notion Brewing NW
187 Reviews
$$
2444 NW 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97210
Order Again
House Beers
Flights
Five 5 oz pours of your choice!
Electric Lights
Hard Seltzer - 5.5% ABV - This hard seltzer with fruit punch sports drink flavor is made in collaboration with Trillblazin. Reach for an Electric Lights for that deep down body thirst.
Ledge Bier
German Pilsner - 5.5% ABV - Ledgebier is our popular German Pilsner brewed with only Pilsner malt, Hallertau Mittelfruh, and Saaz hops.
Last Beer Tonight
English Butter - 4.7% ABV - Last Beer Tonight is an English Bitter brewed with Fuggles hops and English Maris Otter malt. Andy and Meredith bid on the chance to make this beer that supports Brews for New Avenues and a love for Bitters.
Feeling Hot
Fruited Gose - 4.9% ABV - Feeling Hot is a fruited Gose made with mango, lime, salt, and Habañero peppers. This beer is the brainchild of our own Hannah Martin a.k.a The Wolf.
Sleepwalker
Fruited Sour - 6% ABV - Sleepwalker is a dark tart ale brewed with blackberry, maple syrup, and vanilla. Get ready for a late night adventure!
Pig Otter Giraffe
Fruited Sour - 5.9% ABV - Passion Fruit, Orange, and Guava combine in a refreshing fruited sour beer better known as a P.O.G. or Pig, Otter, Giraffe.
Strawberry Fluff
Fruited Sour - 8.5% ABV - Strawberry Fluff is a strawberry tart ale with cotton candy and vanilla flavors. We brew it strong just how the Alpacas like it.
Ghost of Juicy Past
West Coast IPA - 7.2% - Take heed! The Ghost of Juicy Past is here, and this crisp West coast IPA is loaded with Columbus,Citra,and El Dorado hops.
Juice Jr. Vs the Thiolizer
Hazy IPA - 6% ABV - What would happen if you took a tried-and-true recipe like Juice Jr. but ferment the beer with a different yeast strain? We used Tropics yeast which promotes thiol production for even more tropical aromas.
DDHHDD
New England Hazy IPA - 6.5% ABV - Double Dry Hopped Hopped Dry Double is a verbal assault on your palate. We really pushed the envelope on this hazy IPA that we double dry hopped with Citra, Amarillo, Galaxy, and Nelson Sauvin.
Fresh Hop DDH Plump
IPA - New England / Hazy - 7% ABV. Fresh Hop DDH Plump is a hazy IPA double dry hopped with Citra and Mosaic hops. Fresh Mosaic and Citra hops from Willamette Valley Hops were used in the whirlpool to keep Plump even squirrellier.
Ripe
Hazy IPA - 7% ABV. Brewed exclusively with Citra hops, Ripe brings a bit of juicy haze to Portland. This award-winning IPA is loaded with tropical notes of mango & papaya.
Juice Invader
New England Hazy IPA - 7% ABV - This Southern Hemisphere IPA is brewed with a massive amount of Galaxy and Vic Secret hops from Australia. Beware!!! HOPS ARE ATTACKING!
Haze Cadet
Hazy IPA - 7.2% ABV - Haze Cadet is a new Hazy IPA brewed together with the talented Cerebral Brewing from Denver. We get notes of pine, passion fruit, berry, and cannabis from the Strata and Simcoe dry hop.
Life Goals
Hazy DIPA - 8.1% ABV - Make it your life goal to try our newest collaboration with Other Half. Life Goals is a hazy DIPA that we dry hopped twice with Strata, Nelson Sauvin, and HBC 586 hops.
Fresh Hop JB DIPA
Fresh Hopped Imperial IPA - 8.2% ABV - Bursting with freshly harvested Mosaic hops from Willamette Valley Hops, JB has a soft mouthfeel and is loaded with notes of fresh pine, mango, and citrus.
HAIL (2022)
Brujos Brewing - IPA - Imperial / Double New England / Hazy 8.2% ABV. Imperial Hazy India Pale Ale with Citra & Mosaic Incognito. DDH w/Citra, Freestyle Codename Peacharine & NZ Nectaron.
Synesthesia
Hazy Double IPA - 8.2% ABV - Prepare to awaken your conscious with double-dry hopped Motueka and Nelson Sauvin hops. Then, experience the intensity of Phantasm powder from New Zealand, which reveals mind-melting tropical flavors for bursts of color in your brain.
Ghost Saloon
IPA - Imperial / Double New England / Hazy 8.3% ABV. Ghost Saloon is a collaboration with our neighbors in Georgetown, Mirage Brewing. The gang is all here in this hazy DIPA dry hopped with Nectaron, Galaxy, and Motueka. Ghost Saloon is full of passion fruit, peach, and lime notes.
Super Duper Ripe
IPA - Triple New England / Hazy - 10% ABV. The classic haze of Ripe gets turned up to 11 in this triple version of our flagship IPA. Super Duper Ripe has all the Citra goodness of the original with an abv that's almost evil.
First Leaf Falls
Pumpkin Ale - 6.3% ABV - First Leaf Falls is a autumn ale fermented with pumpkin and conditioned on Coava coffee beans, allspice, and brown sugar.
Double Stack
Imperial Stout - 11% ABV - Double Stack is our Imperial Breakfast Stout aged on whole bean coffee from Portland's Coava Coffee with an extreme maple syrup flavor.
Friends To the End
Imperial Stout - 11.6% - We took a stab at a new collab so good, we know we’ll be friends with Chucks Hop Shop til the end. This Imperial stout is nothing to snicker at...it's loaded with toasted peanuts and cocoa nibs. *contains nuts*
Blueberry Pancakes
If you know, you know. Blueberry Pancakes is for all of you OG Great Notion fans out there. We take a 60/40 blend of our Blueberry Muffin Tart Ale and our Double Stack Imperial Pasty Stout to create this breakfast beer treat.
Blueberry Muffin
Sour - 6% ABV - This tart and whimsical blueberry treat will remind you of your family's freshly baked blueberry muffins!
Wine/Cider
Forbitten Fruit Can Pour
Our second batch of Forbitten Fruit hard apple cider is made with Gala and Fuji apples. We also used Oregon Bluebrries for added sweetness and color.
Portland Wine Co - Sparkling Rose
250ml can - 13.5% ABV. Sparkling Rosé from Portland Wine Co.
Portland Wine Co - Carbonic Gamay Noir
250 ml. Can 13% ABV. Willamette Valley Oregon natural red table wine.
Oregon Canned Pinot Gris
12oz can - 12.5% ABV. Pinot Gris from Stoller Family Estates in Dayton, Oregon.
Oregon Canned Pinot Noir
12oz Can - 13.5% ABV. Pinot Noir from Stoller Family Estates in Dayton, Oregon.
Rev Nat's Sacrilege Sour Cherry Cider
12 oz can - 5.0% ABV. Off-dry cider made with Montmorency and Morello cherries.
Swift Strawberry Cider
16oz Can - 5.9% ABV. Strawberry Cider from Swift. Semi-dry, tart, and refreshing.
Cascadia Dry Hard Apple Cider
16oz can - 6.9% ABV. Dry cider made in Portland.
New West Dry Apple Cider
6.4% ABV - NW apple cider by New West from Portland, OR
New West Blackberry Blueberry Cider
6.2% ABV - NW apple, NW blueberry and NW blackberry cider by New West from Portland, OR
New West Raspberry Lemonade Cider
5.5% ABV - NW apple, lemon and raspberry cider by New West from Portland, OR
Snacks and Starters
Battered French Fries
Battered french fries with a side of ketchup or ranch.
Cheese Fries
Battered french fries topped with house made queso.
Pretzel
A warm Dos Hermanos pretzel with Maldon sea salt flakes, served with a side of house queso and whole grain mustard.
Loaded Chili Nachos
Fresh corn chips, house chili, melted cheddar, sour cream, jalapeño, pickled red onion, and cilantro served with a lime wedge. (Can be made vegan) GF
Salads
Sandwiches & More
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy breaded chicken breast with pickles, house slaw, and Duke's Mayo on a Martin's Potato Roll.
Smash Burger
Two crispy beef patties, American cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, and comeback sauce on a Martin's Potato Roll.
Hazy BBQ Pork Sandwich
Beer braised pork tossed in Hazy IPA BBQ sauce, slaw, and pickles on a Martin's potato roll
Crunchwrap Extreme!
Huge flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar cheese, beer marinated pulled pork, spiced crema, lettuce, onion, and tomato, grilled and wrapped in crispy melted cheese.
Beyond a Smash
Crispy Beyond Burger patty, caramelized onions, vegan cheese, pickles, iceberg, and vegan comeback sauce on a Martin's Potato Roll.
Kid's Food
Kid's Burger
*Kids 12 & Under* Beef patty and american cheese on a Martin’s potato roll. Served with fries or salad and a cookie.
Kid's Chicken Tenders
*Kids 12 & Under* Chicken tenders served with ketchup or ranch. Served with choice of fries or side salad and a cookie.
Kid's Quesadilla
*Kids 12 & Under* Flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese. Served with choice of fries or side salad and a cookie.
Sauces/Sides
Fresh Baked Cookie
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Due to beer delivery demand, there is a 6 x 4-pack / $108 minimum.
2444 NW 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97210