Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Great Notion Brewing NW

187 Reviews

$$

2444 NW 28th Ave

Portland, OR 97210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

House Beers

Flights

$19.00

Five 5 oz pours of your choice!

Electric Lights

$6.50+

Hard Seltzer - 5.5% ABV - This hard seltzer with fruit punch sports drink flavor is made in collaboration with Trillblazin. Reach for an Electric Lights for that deep down body thirst.

Ledge Bier

$6.50+

German Pilsner - 5.5% ABV - Ledgebier is our popular German Pilsner brewed with only Pilsner malt, Hallertau Mittelfruh, and Saaz hops.

Last Beer Tonight

$6.50+

English Butter - 4.7% ABV - Last Beer Tonight is an English Bitter brewed with Fuggles hops and English Maris Otter malt. Andy and Meredith bid on the chance to make this beer that supports Brews for New Avenues and a love for Bitters.

Feeling Hot

$8.50+

Fruited Gose - 4.9% ABV - Feeling Hot is a fruited Gose made with mango, lime, salt, and Habañero peppers. This beer is the brainchild of our own Hannah Martin a.k.a The Wolf.

Sleepwalker

$7.50+

Fruited Sour - 6% ABV - Sleepwalker is a dark tart ale brewed with blackberry, maple syrup, and vanilla. Get ready for a late night adventure!

Pig Otter Giraffe

$7.50+

Fruited Sour - 5.9% ABV - Passion Fruit, Orange, and Guava combine in a refreshing fruited sour beer better known as a P.O.G. or Pig, Otter, Giraffe.

Strawberry Fluff

$8.50+

Fruited Sour - 8.5% ABV - Strawberry Fluff is a strawberry tart ale with cotton candy and vanilla flavors. We brew it strong just how the Alpacas like it.

Ghost of Juicy Past

$7.50+

West Coast IPA - 7.2% - Take heed! The Ghost of Juicy Past is here, and this crisp West coast IPA is loaded with Columbus,Citra,and El Dorado hops.

Juice Jr. Vs the Thiolizer

$7.50+

Hazy IPA - 6% ABV - What would happen if you took a tried-and-true recipe like Juice Jr. but ferment the beer with a different yeast strain? We used Tropics yeast which promotes thiol production for even more tropical aromas.

DDHHDD

$8.50+

New England Hazy IPA - 6.5% ABV - Double Dry Hopped Hopped Dry Double is a verbal assault on your palate. We really pushed the envelope on this hazy IPA that we double dry hopped with Citra, Amarillo, Galaxy, and Nelson Sauvin.

Fresh Hop DDH Plump

Fresh Hop DDH Plump

$9.50+

IPA - New England / Hazy - 7% ABV. Fresh Hop DDH Plump is a hazy IPA double dry hopped with Citra and Mosaic hops. Fresh Mosaic and Citra hops from Willamette Valley Hops were used in the whirlpool to keep Plump even squirrellier.

Ripe

$7.50+

Hazy IPA - 7% ABV. Brewed exclusively with Citra hops, Ripe brings a bit of juicy haze to Portland. This award-winning IPA is loaded with tropical notes of mango & papaya.

Juice Invader

$7.50+Out of stock

New England Hazy IPA - 7% ABV - This Southern Hemisphere IPA is brewed with a massive amount of Galaxy and Vic Secret hops from Australia. Beware!!! HOPS ARE ATTACKING!

Haze Cadet

$7.50+

Hazy IPA - 7.2% ABV - Haze Cadet is a new Hazy IPA brewed together with the talented Cerebral Brewing from Denver. We get notes of pine, passion fruit, berry, and cannabis from the Strata and Simcoe dry hop.

Life Goals

$8.50+

Hazy DIPA - 8.1% ABV - Make it your life goal to try our newest collaboration with Other Half. Life Goals is a hazy DIPA that we dry hopped twice with Strata, Nelson Sauvin, and HBC 586 hops.

Fresh Hop JB DIPA

$8.50+

Fresh Hopped Imperial IPA - 8.2% ABV - Bursting with freshly harvested Mosaic hops from Willamette Valley Hops, JB has a soft mouthfeel and is loaded with notes of fresh pine, mango, and citrus.

HAIL (2022)

HAIL (2022)

$8.50+

Brujos Brewing - IPA - Imperial / Double New England / Hazy 8.2% ABV. Imperial Hazy India Pale Ale with Citra & Mosaic Incognito. DDH w/Citra, Freestyle Codename Peacharine & NZ Nectaron.

Synesthesia

$9.50+

Hazy Double IPA - 8.2% ABV - Prepare to awaken your conscious with double-dry hopped Motueka and Nelson Sauvin hops. Then, experience the intensity of Phantasm powder from New Zealand, which reveals mind-melting tropical flavors for bursts of color in your brain.

Ghost Saloon

Ghost Saloon

$8.50+

IPA - Imperial / Double New England / Hazy 8.3% ABV. Ghost Saloon is a collaboration with our neighbors in Georgetown, Mirage Brewing. The gang is all here in this hazy DIPA dry hopped with Nectaron, Galaxy, and Motueka. Ghost Saloon is full of passion fruit, peach, and lime notes.

Super Duper Ripe

Super Duper Ripe

$8.50+

IPA - Triple New England / Hazy - 10% ABV. The classic haze of Ripe gets turned up to 11 in this triple version of our flagship IPA. Super Duper Ripe has all the Citra goodness of the original with an abv that's almost evil.

First Leaf Falls

$7.50+

Pumpkin Ale - 6.3% ABV - First Leaf Falls is a autumn ale fermented with pumpkin and conditioned on Coava coffee beans, allspice, and brown sugar.

Double Stack

$7.50+

Imperial Stout - 11% ABV - Double Stack is our Imperial Breakfast Stout aged on whole bean coffee from Portland's Coava Coffee with an extreme maple syrup flavor.

Friends To the End

$7.00

Imperial Stout - 11.6% - We took a stab at a new collab so good, we know we’ll be friends with Chucks Hop Shop til the end. This Imperial stout is nothing to snicker at...it's loaded with toasted peanuts and cocoa nibs. *contains nuts*

Blueberry Pancakes

$7.50Out of stock

If you know, you know. Blueberry Pancakes is for all of you OG Great Notion fans out there. We take a 60/40 blend of our Blueberry Muffin Tart Ale and our Double Stack Imperial Pasty Stout to create this breakfast beer treat.

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$7.50+Out of stock

Sour - 6% ABV - This tart and whimsical blueberry treat will remind you of your family's freshly baked blueberry muffins!

Wine/Cider

Forbitten Fruit Can Pour

$6.00

Our second batch of Forbitten Fruit hard apple cider is made with Gala and Fuji apples. We also used Oregon Bluebrries for added sweetness and color.

Portland Wine Co - Sparkling Rose

$10.00

250ml can - 13.5% ABV. Sparkling Rosé from Portland Wine Co.

Portland Wine Co - Carbonic Gamay Noir

$10.00

250 ml. Can 13% ABV. Willamette Valley Oregon natural red table wine.

Oregon Canned Pinot Gris

$12.00Out of stock

12oz can - 12.5% ABV. Pinot Gris from Stoller Family Estates in Dayton, Oregon.

Oregon Canned Pinot Noir

$12.00

12oz Can - 13.5% ABV. Pinot Noir from Stoller Family Estates in Dayton, Oregon.

Rev Nat's Sacrilege Sour Cherry Cider

$6.00

12 oz can - 5.0% ABV. Off-dry cider made with Montmorency and Morello cherries.

Swift Strawberry Cider

$7.00Out of stock

16oz Can - 5.9% ABV. Strawberry Cider from Swift. Semi-dry, tart, and refreshing.

Cascadia Dry Hard Apple Cider

$7.00

16oz can - 6.9% ABV. Dry cider made in Portland.

New West Dry Apple Cider

$7.00

6.4% ABV - NW apple cider by New West from Portland, OR

New West Blackberry Blueberry Cider

$7.00

6.2% ABV - NW apple, NW blueberry and NW blackberry cider by New West from Portland, OR

New West Raspberry Lemonade Cider

$7.00

5.5% ABV - NW apple, lemon and raspberry cider by New West from Portland, OR

Snacks and Starters

Battered French Fries

$7.00

Battered french fries with a side of ketchup or ranch.

Cheese Fries

$9.00

Battered french fries topped with house made queso.

Pretzel

$7.00

A warm Dos Hermanos pretzel with Maldon sea salt flakes, served with a side of house queso and whole grain mustard.

Loaded Chili Nachos

$11.00

Fresh corn chips, house chili, melted cheddar, sour cream, jalapeño, pickled red onion, and cilantro served with a lime wedge. (Can be made vegan) GF

Salads

Butter Lettuce Salad

$7.00+

Butter lettuce, radish, beets, pickled red onions, feta, crunchy garlic breadcrumbs, red wine vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Romaine, croutons, and parmesan with a house caesar dressing.

Sandwiches & More

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy breaded chicken breast with pickles, house slaw, and Duke's Mayo on a Martin's Potato Roll.

Smash Burger

$15.00

Two crispy beef patties, American cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, and comeback sauce on a Martin's Potato Roll.

Hazy BBQ Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Beer braised pork tossed in Hazy IPA BBQ sauce, slaw, and pickles on a Martin's potato roll

Crunchwrap Extreme!

$16.00

Huge flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar cheese, beer marinated pulled pork, spiced crema, lettuce, onion, and tomato, grilled and wrapped in crispy melted cheese.

Beyond a Smash

$16.00

Crispy Beyond Burger patty, caramelized onions, vegan cheese, pickles, iceberg, and vegan comeback sauce on a Martin's Potato Roll.

Kid's Food

Kid's Burger

$8.00

*Kids 12 & Under* Beef patty and american cheese on a Martin’s potato roll. Served with fries or salad and a cookie.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

*Kids 12 & Under* Chicken tenders served with ketchup or ranch. Served with choice of fries or side salad and a cookie.

Kid's Quesadilla

$8.00

*Kids 12 & Under* Flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese. Served with choice of fries or side salad and a cookie.

Sauces/Sides

Side Hot Sauce

$1.00+

Side House Made Queso

$2.00

House made cheese whiz

Side House Made Ranch

$1.00

Housemade ranch

Side Duke's Mayo

$0.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Ketchup

Fresh Baked Cookie

Fresh Baked Cookie

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Due to beer delivery demand, there is a 6 x 4-pack / $108 minimum.

Website

Location

2444 NW 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97210

Directions

Gallery
Great Notion Brewing image
Great Notion Brewing image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Blossoming Lotus Cafe - NW 21 Quimby | Portland
orange star4.7 • 89
2122 NW Quimby Street Portland, OR 97210
View restaurantnext
10 Barrel Brewing- Portland
orange starNo Reviews
1411 Northwest Flanders Street Portland, OR 97209
View restaurantnext
Bantam Tavern
orange star4.6 • 211
922 NW 21st Ave Portland, WA 97209
View restaurantnext
StormBreaker Brewing - Mississippi
orange star4.7 • 301
832 N Beech St. Portland, OR 97227
View restaurantnext
Ding Tea - Williams
orange star4.8 • 106
4225 N Williams Ave Portland, OR 97217
View restaurantnext
Migration Brewing - Williams - 3947 N Williams
orange starNo Reviews
3947 N Williams Portland, OR 97227
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Portland
Industrial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Mississippi
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Southeast Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Southwest Portland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Alphabet District
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Buckman
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
North Portland
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston