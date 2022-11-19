Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grebleknud Meat Company

review star

No reviews yet

68 Howell St

Waynesville, NC 28786

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Classes

Sausage Making Class Nov 19, 2022

Sausage Making Class Nov 19, 2022

$75.00Out of stock

November 19, 2022 9:00am to 1:00pm Hands on demonstration with some eats to follow class and 4-pk sausage to take home! Limited (8) slots per class.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info

Butchery, classes, pop-up restaurant

Website

Location

68 Howell St, Waynesville, NC 28786

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dough Boys Pizza & Mad Anthonys Bar
orange star4.0 • 3
180 Legion Dr Waynesville, NC 28786
View restaurantnext
Bogart's Restaurant & Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
303 S MAIN STREET WAYNESVILLE, NC 28786
View restaurantnext
The Scotsman - 37 Church Street
orange starNo Reviews
37 Church Street Waynesville, NC 28786
View restaurantnext
Singletree
orange starNo Reviews
136 Depot St Waynesville, NC 28786
View restaurantnext
Beach Mountain Diner - 429 Hazelwood Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
429 Hazelwood Ave. Waynesville, NC 28786
View restaurantnext
Big Nick's BBQ - Sylva, NC
orange star4.5 • 92
7 E. Sylva Shopping Center Sylva, NC 28779
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Waynesville

Firefly Taps and Grill - OLD ACCOUNT
orange star4.4 • 993
128 N Main St Waynesville, NC 28786
View restaurantnext
Haywood 209 Cafe
orange star4.6 • 270
3360 Crabtree Rd WAYNESVILLE, NC 28785
View restaurantnext
Bosus Wine Shop - Waynesville NC
orange star5.0 • 11
138 Miller st Waynesville, NC 28786
View restaurantnext
Dough Boys Pizza & Mad Anthonys Bar
orange star4.0 • 3
180 Legion Dr Waynesville, NC 28786
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Waynesville
Sylva
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Asheville
review star
Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)
Mills River
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Brevard
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (18 restaurants)
Cashiers
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston