Food

Appetizers

Avgolemono Soup

$12.95

Classic Egg-Lemon Soup with Chicken and Orzo

Taramosolata

$11.00

Carp Roe Spread; Served with Pita

Skordalia

$11.00

Almonds, Bread; Served with Pita

Tzatziki

$11.00

Greek Yogurt, Cucumbers, Dill; Served with Pita

Hummus

$11.00

Chick Peas, Lemon, Spices; Served with Pita

Melitzansalata

$11.00

Roasted Eggplant; Served with Pita

Tyrokafiteri

$11.00

Feta, Yogurt, Chiles; Served with Pita

Meze Trio

$20.95

Choose Three; Served with Pita

Greca Chips

$21.95

Crispy Zucchini Chips with Tzatziki Sauce

Roasted Cauliflower Florets

$20.95

Roasted Cauliflower with Pine Nuts, Craisins, Chili Crisp Aioli

Octopus

$24.95

Grilled Mediterranean Octopus, Warm Fava, Balsamic Carmaelized Onions and Crispy Capers

Saganaki

$16.50

Pan Fried Graviera Cretan Cheese

Spanakopita

$16.95

Spinach, Leeks and Feta Pie; Topped with Sesame Seeds

Zucchini Keftedes

$15.50

Croquettes with Feta, Herbs, Tzatziki and Red Pepper Coulis

Calamari*

$18.95

Fried or Grilled Tender Squid

Revithia Keftedes

$13.50

Chick Pea Fritters with Israeli Salad and Hummus

Crab Cake

$27.95

Maryland Lump "Blue" Crabmeat with Black-Eyed Peas Salad and Remoulade Sauce

Tuna Tartar*

$23.95Out of stock

Sushi Grade Tuna, Fresh Whipped Avoacado and Spicy Mango Aioli

Sesame Feta

$17.50

Pan Seared Sesame Encrusted Feta, Topped with Sour Cherry Perserves and Candied Walnuts

Salads

Greca Salad

$18.95

Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Feta, EVOO

Arugula

$17.95

Goat Cheese, Grapes, Hazelnut, Balsamic Vinagrette

Marouli Salad

$16.50

Romaine, Scallions, Herbs, Feta, Ladolemono

Apple Gorgonzola Salad

$15.95

Field Greens, Craisins, Walnuts, White Balsamic

Golden Beets Salad

$16.50

Mains

Lavraki

$42.95

"Bronzini" Lean, Mild, Moist, Tender Flakes; Grilled on Open Flame, Served Whole or Deboned; Ladolemono; Spanakorizo

Swordfish Steak

$38.95

Couscous, Lemon Dill Cream

Shrimp Santorini

$34.50

Fresh Tomatoes, Garlic, Onion, Ouzo, Feta, Butter; Orzo

Seafood Linguini

$36.95

The Entire Sea on Your Plate: Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, Octopus, Calarmari; Tomato, Touch of Cream

Salmon

$38.95

Grilled Faroe Island Salmon; Tomato Spinach Risotto

Braised Short Rib

$36.95

Feta-Infused Mashed Potatoes, Scallions, Roasted Red Pepper Pesto

Moussaka

$28.95

Layers of Wagyu Beef Ragu, Eggplant, Potatoes, Bechamel; Lemon Potatoes

Lamb Chops

$46.95

Charcoal Grilled Baby Lamb Chops; Fresh Cut Fries

Sirloin Steak

$38.95

Charcoal Grilled Sirloin, Chimichurri; Fresh Cut Fries

Gryo Carvings

$25.50

Ground Lamb and Beef Gryo; Tzatziki, Pita; Greek Fries

Roasted Chicken

$34.95

French Cut with Beluga Lentil Stew with Carrots and Potatoes

Mediterranean Grill (For Two)

$77.95

Lamb Chops, Chicken Skewers, Gyro Carvings, Bifteki; Tzatziki, Pita and a Side of Lemon Potatoes

Imam Baldi

$26.50

Slow-Roasted Eggplant with Onions, Garlic, Herbs, Tomato; Served with Lemon Potatoes

Extras

Lamb Chop (1)

$8.95

Feta Cheese

$6.95

Slice of Feta, olives, EVOO

Side Dip (2 oz)

$1.95

Choose One

Pita

$1.50

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

$10.95

Make it Greek! Add $2

Lemon Potatoes

$10.95

Oven Baked, Fresh Lemon, Rosemary

Mashed Potatoes

$10.95

Feta-Infused; Scallions.

Spanakorizo

$10.95

Rice with Spinach, Tomato

Broccoli Rabe

$13.95

With Feta

Brussel Sprouts

$13.95

Gorgonzola Cheese and Balsamic Glaze

Sauteed Spinach

$13.95

Garlic, EVOO

Asparagus

$13.95

Grilled; Ladolemono

Desserts

Baklava

$13.95

Traditional Greek Dessert, Walnuts, Honey; Vanilla Ice Cream

Galaktoboureko

$13.95

Phyllo Dough, Semolina Custard, Orange Zest; Vanilla Ice Cream

Ekmek Kataifi

$13.95

Shredded Phylo Dough, Cream Custard, Pistachios

Fresh Fruit

$15.95

Seasonal Fruit

Chocolate Kormos

$11.95

Chocolate Buttered Biscuits; Vanilla Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$9.95

Choice of: Chocolate or Vanilla

Sorbet

$9.95

Raspberry and Blood Orange Sorbet

Greek Yogurt w. Greek Honey and Crushed Walnuts

$11.00

Individual Serving; Choice of: Cherry Perserve; Rose Pedals; Walnuts Honey

Greek Yogurt w. Sour Cherry

$11.00

Greek Yogurt Trio

$13.95

Traditional Greek Yogurt 3-Ways: Cherry Preserve; Rose Pedals; Walnut Honey

Kid Menu

Chicken Tenders

$13.95

Served with French Fries or Fresh Fruit; Soda, Milk or Juice

Spaghetti

$13.95

With Red Sauce or Butter; Soda, Milk or Juice

Grilled Cheese

$13.95

Served with French Fries or Fresh Fruit; Soda, Milk or Juice

Chicken Skewers

$13.95

Served with French Fries or Fresh Fruit; Soda, Milk or Juice

Lunch

Lunch Appetizer

Meze Trio

$20.95

Choose Three; Served with Pita

Avgolemono Soup

$12.95

Classic Egg-Lemon Soup with Chicken and Orzo

Spanakopita

$16.95

Spinach, Leeks and Feta Pie; Topped with Sesame Seeds

Octopus

$24.95

Grilled Mediterranean Octopus, Warm Fava, Balsamic Carmaelized Onions and Crispy Capers

Calamari*

$18.95

Fried or Grilled Tender Squid

Saganaki

$16.50

Pan Fried Graviera Cretan Cheese

Revithia Keftedes

$13.50

Chick Pea Fritters with Israeli Salad and Hummus

Zucchini Keftedes

$15.50

Croquettes with Feta, Herbs, Tzatziki and Red Pepper Coulis

Lunch Salads & Bowls

Greca Salad

$18.95

Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Feta, EVOO

Marouli Salad

$16.50

Romaine, Scallions, Herbs, Feta, Ladolemono

Apple Gorgonzola Salad

$15.95

Field Greens, Craisins, Walnuts, White Balsamic

Golden Beet Salad

$16.50

Tuna Bowl Salad

$20.95

Tuna Tartar, Field Greens, Avocado, Beluga Lentils, Fava

Avocado Bowl

$17.95

Field Greens, Avocado, Couscous, Feta, Cherry Tomatoes, Fava

Spinach Bowl

$17.50

Field Greens, Cranberries, Tomatoes, Spanakorizo, Ladolemono

Lunch Handheld, Combos

Chicken and Fig Panini

$18.50

Pita Bread Panini with Grilled Chicken, Fig Jam, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula; Choice of Fries or Side Salad

Gyro in Pita

$16.50

Ground Lamb and Beef Gyro with Tzatziki, Onions, Tomatoes; Choice of Fries or Side Salad

Chicken in Pita

$16.50

Grilled Chicken with Tzatziki, Onions, Tomatoes; Choice of Fries or Side Salad

Revithia in Pita

$15.50

Chickpea Fritter with Hummus, Onions, Tomatoes; Choice of Fries or Side Salad

Spanakopita and Salad

$17.95

Spinach Pie and Greca Salad

Lunch Mains

Lamb Burger

$22.95

Beef and Lamb Burger with Tyrokafteri, Arugula, Onions; Choice of Fries or Side Salad

Salmon Burger

$23.95

Brioche Bun, Mild Chili Crisp Aioli, Arugula, Sliced Tomato; Choice of Fries or Side Salad

Shrimp Kalamakia

$29.95

Grilled Shrimp Skewers, Salad, Lemon Potatoes, Pita, Tzatiki

Chicken Kalamakia

$25.50

Grilled Chicken Skewers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Tzatiki, Pita; Side of Lemon Potatoes

Chicken Santorini

$24.50

Chicken Breast, Tomato, Garlic, Onion, Ouzo, Feta; Orzo

Lavraki

$42.95

"Bronzini" Lean, Mild, Moist, Tender Flakes; Grilled on Open Flame, Served Whole or De-boned; Ladolemono; Spanakorizo

Lamb Chops

$46.95

Charcoal Grilled Baby Lamb Chops; Fresh Cut Fries

Salmon

$38.95

Grilled Faroe Island Salmon; Served with Tomato Spinach Risotto

Moussaka

$28.95

Layers of Wagyu Beef Ragu, Eggplant, Potatoes, Bechamel; Lemon Potatoes

Gyro Carvings

$25.50

Imam Baldi

$26.50

Slow-Roasted Eggplant with Onions, Garlic, Herbs, Tomato; Served with Lemon Potatoes

Lunch Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

$10.95

Make it Greek! Add $2

Asparagus

$13.95

Grilled; Ladolemono

Lemon Potatoes

$10.95

Oven Baked, Fresh Lemon, Rosemary

Spanakorizo

$10.95

Rice with Spinach, Tomato

Broccoli Rabe

$13.95

With Feta

Sauteed Spinach

$13.95

Garlic, EVOO

Brussel Sprouts

$13.95

Gorgonzola Cheese and Balsamic Glaze

NA Bev

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

Lemonade Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnald Palmer

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Still Water

$8.00

Sparkling Water

$8.00

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Greek Coffee

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Events

Events Kitchen Send Over

Lavraki

"Bronzini" Lean, Mild, Moist, Tender Flakes; Grilled on Open Flame, Served Whole or Deboned; Ladolemono; Spanakorizo

Swordfish Steak

Couscous, Lemon Dill Cream

Shrimp Santorini

Fresh Tomatoes, Garlic, Onion, Ouzo, Feta, Butter; Orzo

Seafood Linguini

The Entire Sea on Your Plate: Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, Octopus, Calarmari; Tomato, Touch of Cream

Salmon

Grilled Faroe Island Salmon; Tomato Spinach Risotto

Braised Short Rib

Feta-Infused Mashed Potatoes, Scallions, Roasted Red Pepper Pesto

Moussaka

Layers of Wagyu Beef Ragu, Eggplant, Potatoes, Bechamel; Lemon Potatoes

Lamb Chops

Charcoal Grilled Baby Lamb Chops; Fresh Cut Fries

Sirloin Steak

Charcoal Grilled Sirloin, Chimichurri; Fresh Cut Fries

Gryo Carvings

Ground Lamb and Beef Gryo; Tzatziki, Pita; Greek Fries

Roasted Chicken

French Cut with Beluga Lentil Stew with Carrots and Potatoes

Mediterranean Grill (For Two)

Lamb Chops, Chicken Skewers, Gyro Carvings, Bifteki; Tzatziki, Pita and a Side of Lemon Potatoes

Imam Baldi

Slow-Roasted Eggplant with Onions, Garlic, Herbs, Tomato; Served with Lemon Potatoes

Chicken and Fig Panini

Pita Bread Panini with Grilled Chicken, Fig Jam, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula; Choice of Fries or Side Salad

Gyro in Pita

Ground Lamb and Beef Gyro with Tzatziki, Onions, Tomatoes; Choice of Fries or Side Salad

Chicken in Pita

Grilled Chicken with Tzatziki, Onions, Tomatoes; Choice of Fries or Side Salad

Revithia in Pita

Chickpea Fritter with Hummus, Onions, Tomatoes; Choice of Fries or Side Salad

Chicken Santorini

Chicken Breast, Tomato, Garlic, Onion, Ouzo, Feta; Orzo

Chicken Kalamakia

Grilled Chicken Skewers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Tzatiki, Pita; Side of Lemon Potatoes

Events Charge

Option A $65 (Per)

$65.00

Option B $79 (Per)

$79.00

Option C $105 (Per)

$105.00

Lunch $40 (Per)

$40.00

Lunch $46 (Per)

$46.00

Brunch $42 (Per)

$42.00

Bottomless Brunch $52 (Per)

$52.00

Passed Hors d'oeuvres

$12.00