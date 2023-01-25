Restaurant header imageView gallery

Greek Aroma - Bethesda

No reviews yet

7101 Democracy Boulevard FC7

Bethesda, MD 20817

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

PLATTERS

Beef Souvlaki Platter

$12.59

Grilled chunks of Halal beef with special house seasoning. Served with rice pilaf, small Greek salad, pita, Tzaziki, and Greek Aroma Dressing or ranch or greek

Mediterranean Platter

Choice of Halal Chicken, Kabob, Beef, Gyro and Lamb* with special house seasoning, served with small Greek Salad, rice, hummus, stuffed grape leaves, Tzaziki, grilled pita, & Greek Aroma dressing or ranch or greek.

Chicken Souvlavki Platter

Chicken Souvlavki Platter

$12.39

Grilled chunks of Halal chicken with special house seasoning. Served with rice pilaf, small Greek salad, pita, Tzaziki, and Greek Aroma Dressing or ranch or greek.

Gyro Platter

$12.79

Combination of sliced Halal lamb and beef, topped with tzaziki sauce. Served with rice pilaf, small Greek salad, pita bread,and Greek Aroma dressing or ranch or greek

Lamb Souvlaki Platter

$13.09

Veggie Kabob

$13.99

APPETIZERS

Bowl of Soup of the day

$5.99

Dolma (Side)

$5.19

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, served with pita bread.

Dolma Dip

$5.79

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, served with pita bread and TZ

Feta Cheese Pie

$7.99

Puffed pastry stuffed with seasoned feta cheese served hot or cold

Feta Cheese Pie

$7.99

Puffed pastry stuffed with seasoned feta cheese served hot or cold

Hummus & Grilled Pita

$4.99

Blend of chickpeas & tahini sauce with pita.

Rice

$3.25

House special rice pilaf.

Garnished Rice

$5.29

House special garnished rice.

Spinach Pie

$7.99

Filo dough stuffed with seasoned spinach, onions and feta cheese served Hot or Cold

Spinach Pie

$7.99

Filo dough stuffed with seasoned spinach, onions and feta cheese served Hot or Cold

Tzatziki Dip & Grilled Pita

$5.39

SANDWICHES

Gyro Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich

$11.99

Combination of sliced Halal lamb and beef – served on pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, onserved onions topped with tzaziki sauce, and Greek Aroma ions dressing.

Chicken Souvlavki Sandwich

$10.79

Grilled chunks of Halal Chicken – served on pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tzaziki, and Greek Aroma dressing or ranch or greek.

Beef Souvlaki sandwich

Beef Souvlaki sandwich

$10.99

Grilled chunks of Halal Chicken – served on pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tzaziki, and Greek Aroma dressing or ranch or greek.

Lamb Souvlaki Sandwich

$11.19

Grilled Chunks of Halal beef – served on pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tzaziki, and Greek Aroma dressing or ranch or greek.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.79

Boneless/Skinless Halal Chicken– served on pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, Tzaziki, and Greek Aroma or ranch or Greek.

Veggie Kabob Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled seasoned tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms and onions, served with lettuce, Tzaziki, and rice on pita bread.

Veggie Sandwich

$10.99

Greek salad sandwich

SPECIALS

FAMILY MEAL SPECIAL

FAMILY MEAL SPECIAL

$38.99

2 Platter, 2 Appetizers (choose from Tzatziki & pita; hummus & Pita; dolma dip), 2 cans of soda, 1 original Baklava

IFF (It's Finally Friday!!!)

$20.99

Any platter & one can & one Original baklava & Fries (Excluding Mediterranean Platters)

Manager Special W/Can Drink+Dessert

$18.99

Any platter with a can drink & 1 Original BaklavaOriginal Baklava

TUESDAY LUNCH SPECIALS

$14.99

Any Sandwich & Canned Soda & Fries

Special Menu

SALADS

Chicken Breast Salad

$12.29

Breast of Halal chicken over, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and olives, served with Greek Aroma (House) dressing or ranch or greek & Tzaziki. Comes with Pitaranch Pita

Chicken Kebab Salad

Chicken Kebab Salad

$12.29

Halal Chicken Kebab over, lettuce, tomaHalal tomatoes, cucumbers, and olives, served with toes, Greek Aroma (House) dressing or ranch or greek & Tzaziki. Comes with Pita bread

Greek Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, pepperochini peppers, olives, feta cheese, and Greek Aroma (House) dressing or ranch or greek& Tzaziki.

Jr greek Salad

$7.99

18 oz. of Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, pepperochini peppers, olives, feta cheese, and Greek Aroma (House) dressing or ranch or greek& Tzaziki.

Steak Salad

$12.29

Grilled tender Halal steak over, letGrilled lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and olives, tuce, served with Greek Aroma (House) dressserved dressing or ranch or greek & Tzaziki. Comes ing with pita bread.

BEVERAGES

Bissap

$5.99

16 oz of Specialty drink, House blend of tea leaves including Hibiscus dri (Swetened)

Bissap Ginger

$5.99

16 oz of Specialty drink, House blend of tea leaves including Hibiscus dri (Swetened)

BOTTLED SODA

$2.49

Bottled Water

$2.49

Canned Soda

$1.99

Choice of Canned soda

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Mango Lassie

$5.99

Pellegrino

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$3.29

DESSERTS

Baklava (Original)

$4.49

Fresh made Filo dough layered with walnuts topped with honey/syrup.

KID'S MENU

Kid's Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled chunks of Beef/chicken/Lamb served on pita bread with lite lettuce feta cheese and choice of dressing and tzatziki

Kid's Gyro Sandwich

$9.99

Gyro meat served on pita bread with lite lettuce, choice of dressing and Tzatziki

Kid's Junior Greek Salad

$7.99

About 15oz. Of greek salad. Served without Tzatziki, tomato, onion, and Dolmade

SIDES

Side of Rice pilaf

$3.29

Side of Garnished Rice

$5.29

Side of Chicken Kebab

$4.79

Side of Beef

$4.99

Side of Lamb

$5.19

Side of Gyro meat

$5.99

Side of Pita

$1.99

Side of Hummus 4oz.

$2.79

Side of Dressing

$0.99

Side of French Fries

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Greek and pan-mediterranean restaurant with delectable taste. Come in and enjoy!

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

