Greek Brothers Taverna
50 Glocker Way
North Coventry, PA 19465
Appetizers
Anchovies 25
Salty Anchovies from the Mediterranean Sea with pita bread
Bougiourdi
Baked Feta Cheese mix with tomato sauce and Green Peppers
Calamari
Fresh from Greece dusted in flour and fried. Grilled Upon Request
Chicken Skewer
Eggplant Chips
Sliced Fresh Eggplant, dusted in flour and fried. Grilled upon request
Eggplant Spread
Fresh Pureed Roasted Eggplant with pita bread
French Fries
Freshly Cut
Gigantes
Baked Giant Beans in a tomato Sauce
Grape Leaves 6
Stuffed with Rice
Greek Fries
Freshly Cut, Topped with Feta Cheese and Oregano
Greek Sampler
A Combination of Eggplant Spread,Tzatziki,Feta Cheese Spread,Hummus. Served With Pita Substitutions upon request
Greek Sausage
Grilled all pork mild sausage. House Recipe
Htipiti (Feta Cheese Spread)
Feta cheese spread with pita bread
Hummus
Fresh Chick Peas with tahini and pita bread
Mussels in Red Wine Sauce
Mussels from Prince Edward Island
Octopus
Grilled Nice and Tender not Chewy from Greece
Pita Bread
Pork Skewer
Rice
Roasted Peppers
Fresh red roasted peppers from the town of Florina
Saganaki Cheese
Imported Kasseri Cheese broiled in a wine topped with fresh squeezed lemon
Scallops 7 Appetizer
Fresh Wild Dry from Northeastern USA
Seafood Skewer
Shrimp Appetizer 12
Fresh wild from the Gulf of Mexico
Shrimp Saganaki 12
Fresh wild shrimp from the gulf of Mexico in a tomato feta cheese sauce
Soup of the Day
Avgolemono. A Traditional Greek Chicken and Rice Soup
Spanakopita
Spinach,feta cheese in fillo dough
Tzatziki
Greek Yogurt with Cucumbers and pita bread
Vegetable of the Day
Sauteed Broccoli with Oil & Garlic
Zucchini Chips
Fresh sliced dusted in flour and fried. Grilled upon request
Salads
SM Greek Salad
Mixed Greens,tomatoes,cucumbers,onions,green peppers,kalamata olives,feta cheese with our house balsamic dressing on the side
LG Greek Salad
Mixed Greens,tomatoes,cucumbers,onions,green peppers,kalamata olives,feta cheese with our house balsamic dressing on the side
SM Horiatiki Salad
Tomatoes,cucumbers,onions,green peppers,kalamata olives,feta cheese with our house balsamic dressing on the side
LG Horiatiki Salad
Tomatoes,cucumbers,onions,green peppers,kalamata olives,feta cheese with our house balsamic dressing on the side
SM House Salad
Mixed Greens,tomatoes,cucumbers,onions,green peppers,kalamata olives with our house balsamic dressing on the side
LG House Salad
Mixed Greens,tomatoes,cucumbers,onions,green peppers,kalamata olives with our house balsamic dressing on the side
Sandwiches
Chicken Gyro Sandwich
Yeero. Freshly Carved from the Spit, Served with lettuce,tomatoes,onions, tzatziki and fries
Falafel Sandwich
Yeero. Served with lettuce,tomatoes,onions, tzatziki and fries
Lamb Gyro Sandwich
Yeero. Freshly Carved from the Spit, Served with lettuce,tomatoes,onions, tzatziki and fries
Pork Gyro Sandwich
Yeero. Freshly Carved from the Spit, Served with lettuce,tomatoes,onions, tzatziki and fries
Shrimp Gyro Sandwich 8
Yeero. Grilled Shrimp, Served with lettuce,tomatoes,onions, tzatziki and fries
Vegie Gyro Sandwich
Yeero. Grilled zucchini,eggplant,broccoli,green Peppers,Carrots Served with lettuce,tomatoes,onions, tzatziki and fries
Entree
Bronzino
Fresh Whole Grilled Bronzino from Greece. Deboned Upon Request
Chicken Gyro Entree
Freshly Carved Open Face, With pita bread,Rice,Broccoli,Tzatziki sauce
Chicken Souvlaki Entree
2 skewers with pita bread,Rice,Broccoli,Tzatziki Sauce
Grilled Charbroiled Chicken
Fresh Chicken from a local Farm served with Rice & Broccoli
Lamb Chops
Grilled from a Local Farm. Served with Rice and Broccoli
Lamb Gyro Entree
Freshly Carved Open Face, With pita bread,Rice,Broccoli,Tzatziki sauce
New York Steak
Served with Rice and Broccoli Temperature upon request
Pork Gyro Entree
Freshly Carved Open Face, With pita bread,Rice,Broccoli,Tzatziki sauce
Pork Souvlaki Entree
2 skewers with pita bread,Rice,Broccoli,Tzatziki Sauce
Salmon Grilled
Scallops Entree 7
Grilled. Fresh Dry Sea Scallops from the Northeastern USA served with Rice and Broccoli
Seafood Souvlaki Entree
Grilled. 2 skewers, combination of Shrimp & Scallops, with pita bread,Rice,Broccoli,Tzatziki Sauce.
Shrimp Entree 10
Grilled. Fresh Wild from the Gulf of Mexico served with Rice and Broccoli
Pasta
Chicken Ala Greco
Grilled Chicken over linguine with Greek Olive Oil,garlic and Feta cheese
Chicken Parm
An Italian Classic over linguine in our house tomato sauce
Liguine w/Meatballs
An Italian Classic in our house tomato sauce
Linquini Sauce
Lobster Ravioli Pink 8
Ravioli Stuffed with lobster in a house pink sauce
Scallops Ala Greco 7
Grilled Sea Scallops over linguine with Greek Olive Oil,garlic and Feta cheese
Seafood Apo Ola
Shrimp,Scallops,Calamari,Mussels over linguine in our in house tomato sauce
Shrimp Ala Greco 8
Grilled Shrimp over linguine with Greek Olive Oil,garlic and Feta cheese
Shrimp Santorini 8
Fresh Shrimp with Spinach and Kalamata Olives over linguine in our house tomato sauce
Baked Casserole
Kids Menu
Flatbreads
Chicken Gyro Tzatziki Flatbread
Grilled Chicken, tzatziki and Mozzarella no red sauce
Lamb Gyro Tzatziki Flatbread
Lamb Gyro, Tzatziki and Mozzarella No red sauce
Plain Cheese And Sauce Flatbread
Mozzarella Cheese and Red Sauce
White Balsamic Flatbread
Feta and Mozzarella Cheese Topped With a Balsamic glace. No Sauce
White Shrimp Flatbread
Grilled Shrimp And Mozzarella Cheese No red Sauce
Desserts
Baklava
A Greek Classic. Phillo Dough Stuffed with Walnuts in a Honey Syrup.
Galaktoboureko
A Greek Classic. Phillo Dough Stuffed with Custard Cream in a Honey Syrup
Kormos
Greek Chocolate mixed with Buttter Cream and Greek Cookies, formed into a Log and Sliced. This is best eaten frozen not at room temperature.
Walnut cake
Karidopita. A Walnut Cake in Honey Syrup
Catering
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
50 Glocker Way, North Coventry, PA 19465