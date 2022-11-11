Restaurant header imageView gallery

Greek City Cafe

1,908 Reviews

$

13178 Cortez Blvd

Brooksville, FL 34613

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

GYRO PITA
GREEK SALAD
CHICKEN PITA

PITAS

GYRO PITA

GYRO PITA

$8.59

Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, Tzatziki. Served with homemade chips

CHICKEN PITA

CHICKEN PITA

$8.59

Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, Tzatziki. Served with homemade chips

FALAFEL PITA

FALAFEL PITA

$8.39

Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, side of Greek City dressing. Served with homemade chips

PITA DILLAS

PITA DILLAS

$8.69

Melted mozzarella with your choice of one: gyro, chicken or falafel. Served with homemade chips

SHRIMP PITA

$10.89

Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, side of aioli. Served with homemade chips

COMBO PITA

$9.89

Half chicken, Half gyro...ALL DELICIOUS! Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta, and Tzatziki sauce.

WRAPS

FETA WRAP

FETA WRAP

$8.59

Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, side of Tzatziki sauce. Served with homemade chips

SALMON AIOLI WRAP

SALMON AIOLI WRAP

$11.69

Feta, tomatoes, green peppers, spinach, rice, side of aioli sauce. Served with homemade chips

STEAK CITY WRAP

STEAK CITY WRAP

$9.89

Green peppers, onions, mozzarella, side of aioli sauce. Served with homemade chips

VEGGIE WRAP

$8.39

Sauteed spinach, onions, olives, chickpeas, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olive hummus. Served with homemade chips

FETA DILL FALAFEL

FETA DILL FALAFEL

$8.39

Feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, olive hummus, side of feta dill sauce. Served with homemade chips

SOUPS/SALADS

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$8.99

(Our legendary) Mixed greens, feta, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, beets, chickpeas, pepperoncinis, onions, olives, potato salad, famous Greek dressing [GF]

STRAWBERRY WALNUT SALAD

STRAWBERRY WALNUT SALAD

$8.99

Mixed greens, strawberries, walnuts, cranberries, feta, homemade raspberry dressing [GF]

CALIFORNIA GREEK SALAD

$8.99

Mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, pecans, balsamic vinaigrette [GF]

LENTIL SOUP

$4.99

AVGO SOUP

$4.99

PICK 2/PICK 3

PICK 2

$9.89
PICK 3

PICK 3

$12.10

RICE BOWLS

CALI CHICKEN BOWL

CALI CHICKEN BOWL

$10.89

Grilled chicken, avocado, tomatoes, green peppers, chickpeas, feta, balsamic glaze [GF]

SANTORINI BOWL

SANTORINI BOWL

$13.49

Grilled salmon or shrimp, artichokes, olives, tomatoes, spinach, feta [GF]

MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN BOWL

MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN BOWL

$10.69

Grilled chicken, spinach, tomatoes, olives, feta, artichokes, avgolemono sauce

GREEK POWER

GREEK POWER

$10.69

Combination gyro and chicken, tomatoes, feta, tzatziki sauce

ULTIMATE VEGGIE BOWL

ULTIMATE VEGGIE BOWL

$9.99

Lentils, green peppers, onions, chick peas, tomatoes, feta, half avocado [GF]

PHILLY STEAK BOWL

$11.49

Green peppers, onions, mozzarella, pepperoncini, aioli sauce [GF]

GOOD STUFF

DOLMADES

DOLMADES

$6.99

(4) Grape leaves stuffed with rice and ground beef. A homemade Favorite.

FETA BURGER

$8.99Out of stock

Black Angus beef, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta, side of Greek City dressing

PIZZA NIKO

PIZZA NIKO

$9.69

Chicken, basil pesto, tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, balsamic glaze

RUSTIC CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.69

Lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, aioli sauce

SPANAKOPITA

SPANAKOPITA

$6.99

Our delicious family recipe. Greek spinach feta pie wrapped in flaky phyllo dough, side of avgolemono sauce.

STEAK PITA PANINI

$9.89

Green peppers, onions, mozzarella, side of aioli sauce

GREEK NACHOS

GREEK NACHOS

$8.29

Our homemade chips topped with your choice of gyro or chocken, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, feta, olives, and feta dill sauce.

GRECIAN PIZZA

GRECIAN PIZZA

$9.39

Gyro meat, feta dill sauce, onions, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese

KIDS

KIDS PITA DILLA

KIDS PITA DILLA

$6.19

Choice of Chicken, Gyro or cheese

KIDS RICE BOWL

$6.19

[GF]

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$6.19

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$6.19Out of stock

SIDES

1/2 AVOCADO

$1.69

12OZ ITEM

Take home a 12oz container of some of your favorites!

BOTTLED ITEMS

$5.49

Take home a bottle of your favorite homemade items.

BURGER PATTY

$5.99

CHICKEN

$4.39

CHIPS

$1.09
FALAFEL

FALAFEL

$4.19
FETA FRIES

FETA FRIES

$4.69

Freshly cooked French fries tossed with greek herbs, feta cheese and our signature Feta Dill sauce.

FRENCH FRIES

$3.79

GYRO MEAT

$4.39
HALF SPANAKOPITA

HALF SPANAKOPITA

$4.29
HUMMUS & PITA

HUMMUS & PITA

$5.49

PITA BREAD

$1.29
POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$2.49

[GF]

RICE

$3.39

[GF]

SALMON

$5.99

SHRIMP

$5.19

side CALI GREEK

$5.79

[GF]

side GREEK SALAD

$5.79

[GF]

side STRAWBERRY WALNUT

$5.79

[GF]

STEAK

$5.99
TZATZIKI & PITA

TZATZIKI & PITA

$5.59

DESSERTS

BAKLAVA

BAKLAVA

$2.99

BAKLAVA CHEESECAKE

$5.75

CANNOLLI

$3.29

CHOCOLATE LOVIN CAKE

$4.99

LEMON CREAM CAKE

$4.25

RASPBERRY WHITE CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

$5.25

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.19

BOTTLED WATER

$1.79

BOTTLED SOBE

$3.29Out of stock

PELLEGRINO

$3.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13178 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613

Directions

Gallery
Greek City Cafe image
Greek City Cafe image
Greek City Cafe image
Greek City Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bigun’s Bar B.Q. - 7280 Sunshine Grove Road
orange starNo Reviews
7280 Sunshine Grove Road Brooksville, FL 34613
View restaurantnext
Prime 88 Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
15407 Cortez Blvd. Brooksville, FL 34613
View restaurantnext
Caffe Connections
orange star4.9 • 292
4196 Mariner Blvd Spring Hill, FL 34609
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Spring Hill FL (Barclay) FSC #473
orange star4.5 • 326
14387 Spring Hill Dr Spring Hill, FL 34609
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Brooksville FL (Horse Lake) #200
orange star4.2 • 968
7601 Horse Lake Rd Brooksville, FL 34601
View restaurantnext
Gator's Dockside - Spring Hill
orange star4.3 • 1,942
4329 Commercial Way Spring Hill, FL 34606
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brooksville

Beef 'O' Brady's - Brooksville FL (Horse Lake) #200
orange star4.2 • 968
7601 Horse Lake Rd Brooksville, FL 34601
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Brooksville FL (Ridge Manor)
orange star4.1 • 864
31120 Cortez Blvd Brooksville, FL 34602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooksville
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Dade City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Land O Lakes
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Wesley Chapel
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Zephyrhills
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
New Port Richey
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Lutz
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston