Greek City Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Greek
Location
263 Nassau Blvd S, Garden City, NY 11530
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
ITA Kitchen Garden City - ITA Kitchen Garden City
No Reviews
9 Nassau Boulevard Garden City South, NY 11530
View restaurant
Tony's Tacos - of Huntington
No Reviews
677 Hempstead Turnpike Franklin Square, NY 11010
View restaurant
Avli the little Greek kitchen (HEMPSTEAD) - 461 Hempstead Turnpike
No Reviews
461 Hempstead Turnpike West Hempstead, NY 11552
View restaurant
Greek Xpress - Franklin Square
No Reviews
182 New Hyde Park Road Franklin Square, NY 11010
View restaurant
Holy Chick! - 149 Nassau Boulevard
No Reviews
149 Nassau Boulevard West Hempstead, NY 11552
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Garden City
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Westbury
4.6 • 4,885
The Gallery at Westbury Garden City, NY 11530
View restaurant