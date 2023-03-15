Greek Feast
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Restaurant info
Greek home cooking and street food style sandwiches served in a casual environment
Location
2784 Dundee Road, Northbrook, IL 60062
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Food for Thought - Underwriters Laboratories
No Reviews
333 Pfingsten Road Northbrook, IL 60062
View restaurant