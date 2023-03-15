Restaurant header imageView gallery

Greek Feast

2784 Dundee Road

Northbrook, IL 60062

Popular Items

Greek Salad
Chicken Souvlaki Plate
Gyros Plate


DO YOU NEED UTENSILS FOR YOPUR ORDER?

NO UTENSILS

YES UTENSILS

SPREADS - APPETIZERS - SOUP

Tzatziki & Pita

$6.50

Greek yogurt, cucumber, garlic & dill, served with pita bread

Taramosalata & Pita

$6.50

Creamy blend of onion, bread, olive oil, lemon & cod roe (caviar) served with pita bread

Tirokafteri & Pita

$6.50

Spicy feta spread, served with pita bread

Hummus & Pita

$6.50

Chickpeas, tahini, lemon, olive oil, garlic, served with pita bread

Jalapenno Hummus & Pita

$6.50

Chickpeas, tahini, lemon, olive oil, garlic, jalapenos and cilantro spread, served with pita bread

Spanakopita Appetizer

$8.50

Spinach, leek, green onion, feta cheese & herbs in a flaky phyllo crust

Taverna Wings

$11.00+

Seasoned with lemon, oregano, olive oil and tzatziki for dipping

Falafel Appetizer

$7.00+

Served with jalapen hummus

Avgolemono Soup

$5.00+

One of our most popular dishes. Chicken stock, egg, lemon, & rice served with pita

SALADS

Greek Salad

$6.50+

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese and Greek vinaigrette on the side.

Horiatiki (Village) Salad

$7.50+

Tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, capers, olive oil and oregano (No lettuce)

Prasini Salad

$6.00+

Romaine lettuce, green onion, dill, feta cheese & lemon vinaigrette

CHAR-GRILLED MEATS

Taverna Chicken Plate

$16.00+

Our most popular dish. Char-Grilled chicken on the bone seasoned with lemon, oregano and olive oil. Served with pita and your choice of two individual sides (No modificatons to side orders)

Pork Souvlaki Plate

$15.50

2 Pork skewers char-grilled & served with tzatziki, a quarted pita, and your choice of two individual sides (No modifications to side orders)

Chicken Souvlaki Plate

$16.00

2 Chicken breast skewers char-grilled & served with tzatziki, a quarted pita and your choice of two individual sides (No modificatons to side orders)

Filet Mignon Souvlaki Plate

$18.00

2 Filet mignon skewers char-grilled & served with tzatziki, a quarted pita and your choice of two individual sides (No modificatons to side orders)

Salmon Souvlaki Plate

$18.00

2 Salmon skewers char-grilled & served with tzatziki, a quarted pita and your choice of two individual sides (No modificatons to side orders)

Prime Skirt Steak Plate

$25.00

Char-grilled and seasoned with lemon, oregano, olive oil Served w/ your choice of two individual sides (No modificatons to side orders)

Taverna Ribs Plate

$19.00+

Baby back ribs, slow roasted with lemon, oregano, our seasoning blend and olive oil. Served with your choice of two individual sides (No modificatons to side orders)

Taverna Ribs & Chicken Combo Plate

$23.00

Half taverna chicken and half slab taverna style ribs

Lamb Chops Plate

$20.00+

Char-grilled single cut chops seasoned with lemon, oregano and olive oil. Served with pita, tzatziki and your choice of two individual sides (No modificatons to side orders)

Combination Plate

$16.00

Choose two proteins, w/ your choice of two individual sides (No modificatons to side orders)

TRADITIONAL FAVORITES

Gyros Plate

$14.50

Ground lamb and beef, spiced with herbs and rotisserie roasted served with tomato, onion, tzatziki and a pita cut in four. Served with your choice of two individual sides (No modificatons to side orders)

Chicken Gyros Plate

$15.50

Ground chicken, spiced with herbs and rotisserie roasted served with tomato, onion, tzatziki and a pita cut in four. Served with your choice of two individual sides (No modificatons to side orders)

Pastichio Plate

$15.50

Baked penne pasta with ground beef topped with a layer of bechamel Served w/ your choice of two individual sides (No modificatons to side orders)

Spanakopita Plate

$15.50

Spinach, leek, green onion, feta cheese and herbs in a flaky phyllo crust Served w/ your choice of two individual sides (No modificatons to side orders)

Falafel Plate

$15.00

Falafel (8pieces) served with jalapeno/cilantro hummus. Served with your choice of two individual sides (No modificatons to side orders)

PITA WRAPS

Grilled Chicken Pita Wrap

$9.00

Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion and tzatziki

Gyros Lamb & Beef Pita Wrap

$9.00

Ground lamb and beef or ground chicken spiced with herbs and rotisserie roasted, tomato, onion and tzatziki

Gyros Chicken Pita Wrap

$9.50

Ground chicken spiced with herbs and rotisserie roasted, tomato, onion and tzatziki

Falafel Pita Wrap

$9.00

Falafel (4) lettuce, tomato, cucumber and jalapeno hummus

Filet Mignon Souvlaki Pita Wrap

$10.00

Marinated beef tenderloin, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tzatziki

Salmon Souvlaki Pita Wrap

$10.00

Lettuce, green onion, dill, capers & lemon vinaigrette

Pork Souvlaki Pita Wrap

$9.00

Marinated pork, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tzatziki

Pita Press

$11.00

Tirokafteri spread, fries (inside the sandwich), onions, tomatoes and choice of protein pressed between two pitas.

Burger-Double

$9.00

SIDES

Rice

$4.50

Rice, chicken stock, butter & lemon

Oven Potatoes

$5.00

Oven roasted potatoes with lemon, olive oil & oregano

Fasolakia

$5.00

Green beans braised in a tomato herb sauce

Fries

$3.50

Sprinkled w/ sea salt

Fries with Crumbled Feta

$5.50

Fries with Tirokafteri

$5.50

Tomato & Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Tomato, cucumber, oregano and olive oil

Avgolemono Soup

$5.00+

One of our most popular dishes. Chicken stock, egg, lemon, & rice served with pita

A LA CARTE ITEMS

Gyros Lamb & Beef per pound with toppings & pita

$24.00

Tomato, onion, tzatziki and 4 pita per pound

Chicken Gyros per pound with toppings & pita

$24.00

Tomato, onion, tzatziki and 4 pita per pound

Gyros Lamb & Beef per pound

$18.00

Gyros Chicken per pound

$18.00

Taverna Chicken

$9.75+

Chicken Souvlaki each skewer

$5.00

Filet Mignon Souvlaki each skewer

$6.00

Salmon Souvlaki each skewer

$6.00

Pork Souvlaki each skewer

$4.50

Taverna Ribs per slab

$17.00+

Lamb Chops per rack

$31.00

Skirt Steak each

$23.00

Pastichio piece

$9.50

Gyros Chicken side (4oz)

$5.00

Gyros side (4oz)

$4.50

DESSERT

Baklava

$3.50

DRINKS

Coke - can

$1.50

Diet Coke - can

$1.50

Sprite - can

$1.50

Iced Tea Sweetened - botle

$2.50

Iced Tea Unsweet - bottle

$2.50

Coke - bottle

$3.00

Sprite - bottle

$3.00

Fanta - bottle

$3.00

Root Beer - bottle

$3.00

Arnold Palmer - can

$2.50

Epsa Blood Orange - bottle

$2.50

Epsa Cherry - bottle

$2.50

Epsa Orange - bottle

$2.50

Epsa Lemon - bottle

$2.50

Sparkling Water - bottle

$2.50

Water - bottle

$2.00

KID'S MENU

Kid's Chicken Souvlaki

$7.00

Served with pita and an individual side

Kid's Pork Souvlaki

$7.00

Served with pita and an individual side

Kid's Filet Mignon Souvlaki

$8.00

Served with pita and an individual side

Kid's Salmon Souvlaki

$8.00

Served with pita and an individual side

Kid's Gyros

$7.00

Served with tzatziki, pita and an individual side

Kid's Chicken Gyros

$7.00

Served with tzatziki, pita and an individual side

Kid's Falafel

$7.00

Served with pita and an individual side

Kid's Grilled Cheese on Pita

$7.00

Served witih ndividual side

Kid's Burger

$7.00

Served with an individual side

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Restaurant info

Greek home cooking and street food style sandwiches served in a casual environment

Website

Location

2784 Dundee Road, Northbrook, IL 60062

Directions

