A map showing the location of Greek from Greece 469 7th AvenueView gallery

Greek from Greece 469 7th Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

469 7th Avenue

New York, NY 10018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Coffee

House Brewed

$2.50+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Americano

$3.50+

Red Eye

$3.90+

Latte

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.50+

Flat White

$4.50+

Dirty Chai

$4.10+

Matcha Latte

$3.00+

Chai Latte

$4.60+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Herbal Tea

$2.75+

Freddo Espresso

$3.30

Freddo Cappuccino

$4.40

Frappe

$5.00

Espresso

$2.75

Espresso Decaf

$3.00

Espresso Macchiato

$3.25

Beverages

Fresh Lemonade

$6.95

Merry Berry

$9.00

Green Smoothie

$9.00

Beet Cold Press

$5.00

Detox Cold Press

$5.00

Pineapple Cold Press

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Epsa Orange

$3.00

Epsa Lemon

$3.00

Souroti Regular

$2.75

Souroti Mastixa

$3.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

Poland Pring

$2.00

776 Small

$2.25

776 1lt

$5.00

Bakery

Spanakopita

$6.00

Cheese Pie

$6.00

Santorini Pie

$6.00

Leek Pie

$6.00

Multigrain Kourou

$6.00

Honey Cheese Pie

$6.00

Bougatsa

$6.00

Muffins

$3.00

Coffee Cakes

$3.50

Cookies

$2.50

Croissant

$3.00

Cinnammon Roll

$3.00

Kourambiedes

$1.50

Melomakarona

$1.50

Mini Danish

$1.50

Kasseri pie

$6.00

Pound cake

$3.00

Breakfast

Kalimera

$14.00

Spanakopita Omelet

$10.00

Greek Style Scrambled

$10.00

Eggs Any Style

$10.00

Halloumi Omelet

$11.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

Tsoureki French Toast

$9.00

Stuffed French Toast

$11.00

Cyprus

$16.00

Shredded Egg Haloumi

$8.00

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Avo Egg Salad

$8.00

New Yorker

$5.50

Brooklyn

$5.50

East Coast

$5.50

Ther Greek

$5.50

Greek Bagel Lox

$11.00

Salads

Tahini Caesar

$12.00

Farro

$9.00

Beats and Beans

$9.00

Greek

$12.00

Couscous

$9.00

Arugula Beet

$11.00

Sandwich

Greek From Greece

$9.00

Halloumi

$10.00

Psari (fish)

$10.00

Avocado Club

$11.00

Kaseri Melt

$8.00

Butterball Reuben

$11.00

Mediterranean Garden

$9.00

Meraki

$8.00

Yeero Pita

$10.00

Philly pulled lamb

$13.00

Bowl

Bowl Lamb

$17.00

Bowl Chicken

$15.00

Bowl Salmon

$17.00

Bowl Pork

$15.00

Bowl Vegan

$15.00

Lemon Chicken soup

$4.00+

Lentil Soup

$4.00+

Side

$4.00

Mediterranean wrap

$12.00+

Sweets

Baklava

$4.00

Kataifi

$6.00

Wallnut Cake

$6.00

Orange Pie

$6.00

Mini Baklava

$2.00

Mini Kataifi

$2.00

Mini samlpe

$5.00

Baklava Cheesecake

$6.45

Apple and Fruit pie

$6.45

Promos

Breakfast Combo

$6.00

Spinach Pie Combo

$12.00

Yeero Special

$8.00

Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Coffee special

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

469 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10018

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Tir Na Nog, Penn Station
orange starNo Reviews
254 W 31st Street New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
Fresca Bowl & Poke Make 5th Ave NY
orange starNo Reviews
261 5th Avenue\nSuite 101 New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Cafe China - 傾國傾城
orange starNo Reviews
59 W. 37th Street New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Go! Go! Curry! Time Square
orange starNo Reviews
273 West 38th Street New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Zucker's Bagels Bryant Park
orange starNo Reviews
1065 Sixth Avenue New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Sophie's Cuban - Bryant Park
orange starNo Reviews
1015 Avenue Of The Americas New york, NY 10018
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston