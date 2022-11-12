Greek
Mediterranean
Sandwiches
The Greek Grill and Fry Chanhassen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7824 MARKET BLVD, CHANHASSEN, MN 55317
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Greek Grill & Fry Co -Eden Prairie
4.4 • 1,007
8795 Columbine Rd Eden Prairie, MN 55344
View restaurant
The Greek Grill & Fry Co - EP Mall
No Reviews
8251 Flying Cloud drive Eden Prairie, MN 55344
View restaurant