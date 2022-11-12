Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Mediterranean
Sandwiches

The Greek Grill and Fry Chanhassen

review star

No reviews yet

7824 MARKET BLVD

CHANHASSEN, MN 55317

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro Pita
Hummus
Spicy Gyro Pita

Gyros

Gyro Pita

$10.99

Spicy Gyro Pita

$10.99

Athena Gyro Pita

$11.99

Philly Gyro Pita

$11.99

Lamb Shawarma

$12.99

Chicken Gyros

Chicken Gyro

$10.99

Spicy Chicken Gyro

$10.99

Athena Chicken Gyro

$11.99

Chicken Philly Gyro

$11.99

Chicken Shawarma

$11.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Kabob Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Kafta Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Shawarma

$11.99

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Lamb Kabob Sandwich

$14.99

Lamb Kafta Sandwich

$13.99

Steak Kabob sandwich

$14.99

Steak Kafta Sandwich

$13.99

Steak Philly Sandwich

$11.99

Falafel Sandwich

$10.99

Falafel Arabic

$10.99

Lamb Shawarma

$12.99

Burgers

Burger

$8.99

Cheese burger

$8.99

Gyro Burger

$9.99

Cheese Gyro burger

$10.99

Philly Burger

$9.99

Chicken Burger

$8.99

Chicken Cheeseburger

$8.99

Chicken Philly Burger

$9.99

Lamb Burger

$10.99

Lamb Cheese Burger

$11.99

Catering Menu

Gyro Meat

$7.99+

Chicken Gyro Meat

$7.99+

PC Lamb Kabob

$7.99

PC Steak Kabob

$7.99

PC Chicken Kabob

$6.99

PC Lamb Kafta

$6.99

PC Steak Kafta

$6.99

PC Chicken Kafta

$6.99

Greek Salad

$25.00+

Caesar Salad

$25.00+

Tabouli Salad

$50.00+

Basmati Rice

$25.00+

Hummus Tray

$40.00+

PC Falafel

$1.25

PC Grape Leaves

$1.25

PC Spinach Pie

$2.99

PC Pita Bread

$1.25

Cucumber Sauce

$0.99+

Spicy Cucumber Sauce

$0.99+

Garlic Sauce

$0.99+

TEHENA SAUCE

$0.99+

PC BAKLAVA

$4.99

PC Wings

$1.25

Platter 1 Side

Gyro Platter (1)

$15.99

Chicken Gyro Platter (1)

$15.99

Chicken Kabob Platter (1)

$15.99

Chicken Kafta Platter (1)

$15.99

Chicken/Lamb Kafta Platter (1)

$17.99

Lamb Kabob Platter (1)

$17.99

Lamb Kafta Platter (1)

$17.99

Fish Platter (1)

$16.99

Lamb/Chicken Platter (1)

$17.99

Lamb/Steak Platter (1)

$18.99

Steak Kabob Platter (1)

$17.99

Steak Kafta Platter (1)

$17.99

Chicken/Steak Kafta Platter (1)

$18.99

Falafel (1)

$15.99

Vegetarian Platter (1)

$17.99

Platter 2 Side

Gyro Platter (2)

$16.99

Chicken Gyro Platter (2)

$16.99

Chicken Kabob Platter (2)

$16.99

Chicken Kafta Platter (2)

$16.99

Falafel Platter (2)

$15.99

Lamb Kabob Platter (2)

$19.99

Lamb Kafta Platter (2)

$17.99

Fish Platter (2)

$17.99

Vegetarian Platter (2)

$17.99

Chicken/Lamb Kafta Platter (2)

$18.99

Steak Kabob Platter (2)

$18.99

Steak Kafta Platter (2)

$18.99

Lamb/Steak Platter (2)

$18.99

Chicken/Steak Kafta Platter (2)

$18.99

Lamb/Chicken Platter (2)

$18.99

Extra

Regular Sauce

$0.99

Spicy Sauce

$0.99

Tahini Sauce

$0.99

Hot Sauce

$0.99

American Cheese

$0.99

Provolone Cheese

$0.99

Garlic Sauce

$0.99

Ranch Dressing

$0.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Side Mayo

$0.75

Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Feta Cheese

$1.50

Greek Dressing

$0.99

2oz Hummus

$1.50

Extra Pita (1)

$1.39

Extra Pita (10)

$11.99

Extra 10 Pita Rwa

$8.99

PC Burger Meat

$3.99

PC Chicken Burger Meat

$3.99

Side Gyro Meat

$3.99

Side Chicken Gyro Meat

$3.99

Chicken Kabob Skewer

$6.99

Chicken Kafta Skewer

$5.99

Lamb Kabob Skewer

$7.99

Lamb Kafta Skewer

$6.99

Steak Kafta Skewer

$6.99

Steak Kabob Skewer

$7.99

PC Of Fish 1

$5.99

Baskets

Chicken Tenders Basket

$13.99

Shrimp Basket

$14.99

Fish N' Chips Basket

$14.99

Hot Wings Basket Combo

$15.99

Dry Wings Basket

$13.99

Hot Wings Basket

$14.99

BBQ Wings Basket

$14.99

Gyro By Pound

Gyro Meat

$8.99+

Chicken Gyro Meat

$8.99+

Regular Sauce

$0.89+

Spicy Sauce

$0.89+

Tahini Sauce

$1.00+

Garlic Sauce

$0.89+

Side Orders

Hummus

$6.99+

Cheese Curds

$8.99

French Fries

$4.99+

Rice

$4.99+

Spinach Pie

$7.99+

Grape Leaves

$5.99+

Falafel

$6.99+

Chicken Wings

$8.99+

Chicken Tenders

$8.99+

Soup

$4.99+

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99+

Jalapenos Poppers

$5.99+

Onion Rings

$5.99+

Salad/Veggies

Greek Salad

$6.99+

Caesar Salad

$6.99+

Spinach Pie W/ Side Salad

$13.99

Grape Leaves W/ Side Salad

$12.99

Falafel Platter

$14.99

Kid's Meals

Kid’s Gyro Meal

$8.99

Kid’s Chicken Gyro Meal

$8.99

Kid's Cheeseburger Meal

$8.99

Kid’s Burgers Meal

$7.99

Kid's Corn Dog Meal

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Tender 2 PC

$8.99

Kid's Chicken Tender 3 PC

$10.99

Kids Chicken Nugget 4 PC

$8.99

Kids Chicken Nuggett 6 PC

$10.99

4 PC Corn Dog’s

$5.99

6 PC Corn Dog’s

$7.99

4 PC Nugget

$5.99

6 PC Nugget

$7.99

Desserts

Baklava 1

$4.99

Baklava 2

$9.99

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.49+

Can Soda

$1.99

Bottle Juice

$2.99

Kids Juice

$1.99

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.99

Bottle Water

$1.99+

Monster

$2.99

Red Bull

$2.99

Snapple

$2.99

Milk

$1.79+

Ice Tea Bottle

$2.99

Juice Box?

$1.99

Cup of Water

$0.99

2 Bottle Coke

$4.99

Refile

$0.90

Combo Meals

Gyro Combo

$15.99

Spicy Gyro Combo

$15.99

Athena Gyro Combo

$15.99

Philly Gyro Combo

$15.99

Falafel Pita Combo

$15.99

Chicken Gyro Combo

$15.99

Spicy Chicken Gyro Combo

$15.99

Athena Chicken Gyro Combo

$15.99

Chicken Philly Gyro Combo

$15.99

Falafel Arabic Combo

$15.99

Chicken Shawarma Combo

$15.99

Lamb Shawarma Combo

$15.99

Chicken Philly Combo

$15.99

Philly Steak Combo

$15.99

Fish Sand combo

$15.99

Burger Combo

$15.99

Cheeseburger Combo

$15.99

Chicken Burger Combo

$15.99

Chicken Cheeseburger Combo

$15.99

Philly Burger Combo

$15.99

Gyroburger Combo

$15.99

GyroCheeseburger Combo

$16.99

Hot Wings Basket Combo

$15.99

Dry Wings Combo

$15.99

Ckicken Tender Combo

$14.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7824 MARKET BLVD, CHANHASSEN, MN 55317

The Greek Grill and Fry image
The Greek Grill and Fry image
The Greek Grill and Fry image

