Greek Gyro - Seekonk

review star

No reviews yet

545 Central Avenue

[Pick Up your order at the "Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria”]

Seekonk, MA 02771

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Chicken Gyro Pita Wrap
Beef & Lamb Kebab "Giaourtlou" Pita Wrap
Greek Feta Cheese, Oregano, Parsley & Paprica

Gyro Pita Wraps

Chicken Gyro Pita Wrap

Chicken Gyro Pita Wrap

$7.99

Mouthwatering Slices of Shaved Chicken, Pita, French Fries, Tomato, Lettuce, Gyro Yellow Sauce, Red Onion, Parsley, Oregano & Paprika ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)

Pork Gyro Pita Wrap

Pork Gyro Pita Wrap

$7.99

Delicious Slices of Shaved Pork, Pita, French Fries, Tomato, Tzatziki Sauce, Red Onion, Parsley, Oregano & Paprika ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)

Beef Gyro Pita Wrap

Beef Gyro Pita Wrap

$7.99

Flavorful Slices of Shaved Beef, Pita, French Fries, Tomato, Tzatziki Sauce, Red Onion, Parsley, Oregano & Paprika ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)

Beef & Lamb Kebab "Giaourtlou" Pita Wrap

Beef & Lamb Kebab "Giaourtlou" Pita Wrap

$7.99

Succulent Beef & Lamb Kebab "Giaourtlou", Pita, French Fries, Red Onion, Marinara Sauce, Tzatziki Sauce, Parsley, Oregano & Paprika ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)

Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice Pita Wrap

Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice Pita Wrap

$7.99

Ambrosial Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice, Pita, French Fries, Tomato, Tzatziki Sauce, Red Onion, Parsley, Oregano & Paprika [VEGETARIAN Option & can be made VEGAN with different Sauce or NO Sauce] ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)

Grilled Vegetables Pita Wrap

Grilled Vegetables Pita Wrap

$7.99

Tasteful Grilled Vegetables (Portobello Mushrooms/Red Onions/Red & Green Peppers), Pita, French Fries, Tomato, Lettuce, Tzatziki Sauce, Red Onion, Parsley, Oregano & Paprika [VEGETARIAN Option & can be made VEGAN with different Sauce or NO Sauce] ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)

Gyro Platters

Chicken Gyro Platter

Chicken Gyro Platter

$13.99

Mouthwatering Slices of Shaved Chicken, Pita, French Fries, Tomato, Lettuce, Gyro Yellow Sauce (Ramekin), Red Onion, Parsley, Oregano & Paprika ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)

Pork Gyro Platter

Pork Gyro Platter

$13.99

Delicious Slices of Shaved Pork, Pita, French Fries, Tomato, Tzatziki Sauce (Ramekin), Red Onion, Parsley, Oregano & Paprika ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)

Beef Gyro Platter

Beef Gyro Platter

$13.99

Flavorful Slices of Shaved Beef, Pita, French Fries, Tomato, Tzatziki Sauce (Ramekin), Red Onion, Parsley, Oregano & Paprika ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)

Beef & Lamb Kebab "Giaourtlou" Platter

Beef & Lamb Kebab "Giaourtlou" Platter

$13.99

Succulent Beef & Lamb Kebab "Giaourtlou", Pita, French Fries, Red Onion, Marinara Sauce (Ramekin), Tzatziki Sauce (Ramekin), Parsley, Oregano & Paprika ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)

Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice Platter

Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice Platter

$13.99

Ambrosial Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice, Pita, French Fries, Tomato, Tzatziki Sauce (Ramekin), Red Onion, Parsley, Oregano & Paprika [VEGETARIAN Option & can be made VEGAN with different Sauce or NO Sauce] ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)

Grilled Vegetables Platter

Grilled Vegetables Platter

$13.99

Tasteful Grilled Vegetables (Portobello Mushrooms/Red Onions/Red & Green Peppers), Pita, French Fries, Tomato, Lettuce, Tzatziki Sauce (Ramekin), Red Onion, Parsley, Oregano & Paprika [VEGETARIAN Option & can be made VEGAN with different Sauce or NO Sauce] ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)

Gyro Salads

"Greek Style" Green Salad

"Greek Style" Green Salad

$7.99

Crisp Fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Tossed with Vinegar & EVOO, Drizzle of Greek Dressing, Parsley, Oregano & Paprika [VEGETARIAN Option & can be made VEGAN with NO Drizzle of Greek Dressing] ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)

Chicken Gyro Salad

Chicken Gyro Salad

$9.99

Mouthwatering Slices of Shaved Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Tossed with Vinegar & EVOO, Drizzle of Greek Dressing, Parsley, Oregano & Paprika ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)

Pork Gyro Salad

Pork Gyro Salad

$9.99

Delicious Slices of Shaved Pork, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Tossed with Vinegar & EVOO, Drizzle of Greek Dressing, Parsley, Oregano & Paprika ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)

Beef Gyro Salad

Beef Gyro Salad

$9.99

Flavorful Slices of Shaved Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Tossed with Vinegar & EVOO, Drizzle of Greek Dressing, Parsley, Oregano & Paprika ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)

Beef & Lamb Kebab Salad

Beef & Lamb Kebab Salad

$9.99

Succulent Beef & Lamb Kebab, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Tossed with Vinegar & EVOO, Drizzle of Greek Dressing, Parsley, Oregano & Paprika ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)

Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice Salad

Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice Salad

$9.99

Ambrosial Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Tossed with Vinegar & EVOO, Drizzle of Greek Dressing, Parsley, Oregano & Paprika [VEGETARIAN Option & can be made VEGAN with NO Drizzle of Greek Dressing] ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)

Grilled Vegetables Salad

Grilled Vegetables Salad

$9.99

Tasteful Grilled Vegetables (Portobello Mushrooms/Red Onions/Red & Green Peppers), Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Tossed with Vinegar & EVOO, Drizzle of Greek Dressing, Parsley, Oregano & Paprika [VEGETARIAN Option & can be made VEGAN with NO Drizzle of Greek Dressing] ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)

French Fries "Greek Style"

French Fries with Oregano

French Fries with Oregano

$3.49

Our Appetizing Golden French Fries with Oregano [VEGETARIAN & VEGAN Option, Contains Gluten] *Includes 2 Mini Squeezed Packets of Ketchup

Greek Feta Cheese, Oregano, Parsley & Paprica

Greek Feta Cheese, Oregano, Parsley & Paprica

$4.99

Our "Greek Style" Golden French Fries with Greek Feta Cheese, Oregano, Parsley & Paprika [VEGETARIAN Option, Contains Gluten] *Includes 2 Mini Squeezed Packets of Ketchup

On The Side

Sauces

Sauces

Palatable Selection of Handmade Greek Sauces and Also Some Well Known Vegan Options

Greek Pita

Greek Pita

$0.99

Artisanal Greek Pita Bread 6", Hand-Stretched for a Crisp Crust & Fluffy Center [VEGETARIAN Option & VEGAN Option, Contains Gluten]

Chocolate Nutella "Pita"

Pita with Strawberries, Chocolate Nutella & Oreo Cookies

Pita with Strawberries, Chocolate Nutella & Oreo Cookies

$7.99

Juicy Strawberries, Pita, Chocolate Nutella & Oreo Cookies [VEGETARIAN Option, Contains Tree Nuts, Dairy, Soy & Wheat] ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)

Pita with Banana, Chocolate Nutella & Oreo Cookies

Pita with Banana, Chocolate Nutella & Oreo Cookies

$7.99

Yummy Banana, Pita, Chocolate Nutella & Oreo Cookies [VEGETARIAN Option, Contains Tree Nuts, Dairy, Soy & Wheat] ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)

Beverages

Coca Cola 20oz Bottle

Coca Cola 20oz Bottle

$1.99

The #1 soft drink in the world with that refreshing and uplifting cola taste

Coca Cola 2LT Bottle

Coca Cola 2LT Bottle

$3.29

The #1 soft drink in the world with that refreshing and uplifting cola taste

Diet Coke 20oz Bottle

Diet Coke 20oz Bottle

$1.99

The #1 diet soft drink with refreshing, authentic cola taste. The freedom to indulge without the calories

Diet Coke 2LT Bottle

Diet Coke 2LT Bottle

$3.29

The #1 diet soft drink with refreshing, authentic cola taste. The freedom to indulge without the calories

Coke Zero Sugar 20oz Bottle

Coke Zero Sugar 20oz Bottle

$1.99

No calories or carbs, but same great taste as Coca-Cola Classic!

Dr Pepper 20oz Bottle

Dr Pepper 20oz Bottle

$1.99

As authentic as a vintage "I'm a Pepper®" tee, Dr Pepper is always original. A signature blend of 23 flavors makes every sip of Dr Pepper truly unique. There's nothing like a Dr Pepper

Sprite 20oz Bottle

Sprite 20oz Bottle

$1.99

Clean & crisp refreshment. No caffeine!

Sprite 2LT Bottle

Sprite 2LT Bottle

$3.29

Clean & crisp refreshment. No caffeine!

Ginegerale 20oz Bottle

Ginegerale 20oz Bottle

$1.99

Made with the crisp, refreshing ginger taste you’ve always loved, Canada Dry Ginger Ale is an unparalleled classic

Ginegerale 2LT Bottle

Ginegerale 2LT Bottle

$3.29

Made with the crisp, refreshing ginger taste you’ve always loved, Canada Dry Ginger Ale is an unparalleled classic

Fanta Orange Soda 20oz Bottle

Fanta Orange Soda 20oz Bottle

$1.99

It's a classic iconic flavor inspiration in a bottle passion for life share every moment because embracing what makes you unique makes you cool thing

Gold Peak Sweetened Black Tea 18.5oz Bottle

Gold Peak Sweetened Black Tea 18.5oz Bottle

$2.29

Premium ready to drink tea

Minute Maid Lemonade 20oz Bottle

Minute Maid Lemonade 20oz Bottle

$2.29

Fruit juice drink containing real fruit and natural ingredients that provide delicious taste and quality

Water Dasani 20oz Bottle

Water Dasani 20oz Bottle

$1.69

Purified water enhanced with minerals for a pure, fresh taste

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

OUR STORY BEGINS IN GREECE... We are Dorotheos & Alexandros, two brothers born and raised in Greece! Growing up we were always fascinated by our grandfather’s love and devotion to his farm, located in Xanthi, a small town in Northern Greece. We can’t even begin to count the unforgettable core memories we had helping with our family’s farm and learning all the basics of sustainable and ethical farming. "That’s where our love for authentic Greek food, made with the best local and freshest ingredients began to grow" And that’s exactly why we are here! Our Project is 100% Online! We decided that in order to offer Top-Quality Food at the lowest cost possible, we'd have to minimize all of our costs and focus on the service quality of our small kitchens! Kali Orexi | Καλή όρεξη (That's Greek for “Enjoy Your Meal!”)

Location

545 Central Avenue, [Pick Up your order at the "Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria”], Seekonk, MA 02771

Directions

