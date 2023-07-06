- Home
Greek Islands - Birmingham
221 Hamilton Row
Birmingham, MI 48009
Food
Appetizers
Calamari
Served with marinara
Dolmades
Stuffed grape leaves served warm with a side of tzatziki
Cheese Sticks
6 pieces. Served with ranch dressing
7 Pieces Wing Dings
15 Pieces Wing Dings
Chicken Tenders
4 pieces
OPA! Flaming Cheese
Greek Kasseri cheese cooked to a golden brown flamed with brandy and served with pita bread
Spiced Crazy Feta
A blend of feta cheese with tomatoes, garlic, and a touch of spices served with pita bread
Skordalia
Garlic spread served with pita bread
Taramosalata
Greek caviar spread served with pita bread
Tzatziki
Fresh yogurt blended with olive oil, garlic, and cucumbers served with pita bread
Hummus
Served with pita bread
Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated chicken breast, cheese, and bacon in a grilled tortilla. Served with lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
Greek Quesadilla
Marinated chicken breast with feta cheese and fresh baby spinach in a grilled tortilla
Salads
Tuscan Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, spinach, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, goat cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, avocados, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese, and blue cheese dressing
John's Spinach Greek Salad
Spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, pepperoncini, beets, chick peas, Greek olives, feta cheese, and house-made Greek dressing
Small Greek Islands Special Salad
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, beets, cucumbers, feta cheese, and house-made Greek dressing
Large Greek Islands Special Salad
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, beets, cucumbers, feta cheese, and house-made Greek dressing
Mini Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncini, Greek olives, onions, feta cheese, and house-made Greek dressing
Small Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncini, Greek olives, onions, feta cheese, and house-made Greek dressing
Medium Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncini, Greek olives, onions, feta cheese, and house-made Greek dressing
Large (With 2 Pitas) Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncini, Greek olives, onions, feta cheese, and house-made Greek dressing
Extra Large (With 6 Pitas) Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncini, Greek olives, onions, feta cheese, and house-made Greek dressing
Party (With 12 Pitas) Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncini, Greek olives, onions, feta cheese, and house-made Greek dressing
Club Salad
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and Swiss cheese
Small Chicken Tender Salad
Chicken tenders over crisp lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, Swiss, and American cheese
Large Chicken Tender Salad
Chicken tenders over crisp lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, Swiss, and American cheese
Strawberry Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken with mixed greens, strawberries, avocado, blue cheese, onions, candied pecans, and citrus vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese tossed with Caesar dressing
Tuna Salad
Two scoops of all-white albacore tuna with lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers
Chefs Salad
Ham, turkey, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and Swiss cheese
Taco Salad
Ground beef, chili, tortilla chips, lettuce, tomatoes, and melted cheese served with sour cream and taco sauce
Village Salad
Tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, Greek olives, feta cheese and house-made Greek dressing
Michigan Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, carrots, walnuts, dried cherries, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, and raspberry vinaigrette
Small Tossed Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers
Large Tossed Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers
Soup & Chili
Cup Avgolemono
Chicken lemon rice soup
Bowl Avgolemono
Chicken lemon rice soup
Quart of Avgolemono
Cup of Lentil
Bowl of Lentil
Quart of Lentil
Cup Soup of the Day
Mon - Navy Bean Tues - Chicken Noodle Weds - Vegetable Thurs - Chicken Noodle Frid - Clam Chowder Sat - N/A Sun - Vegetable Soup
Bowl Soup of the Day
Mon - Navy Bean Tues - Chicken Noodle Weds - Vegetable Thurs - Chicken Noodle Frid - Clam Chowder Sat - N/A Sun - Vegetable Soup
Quart Soup of the Day
Mon - Navy Bean Tues - Chicken Noodle Weds - Vegetable Thurs - Chicken Noodle Frid - Clam Chowder Sat - N/A Sun - Vegetable Soup
Cup Chili with Beans
Bowl Chili with Beans
Quart of Chili with Beans
Cup Chili Plain (No Beans)
Bowl Chili Plain (No Beans)
Quart of Chili Plain (No Beans)
Pita Lovers
Famous Chicken Pita
Broiled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, Swiss, and American cheese
Spicy Greek Pita
Grilled chicken with spicy feta, fresh spinach, onions, and tomatoes
Chicken Tender Pita
Sliced chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, Swiss, and American cheese
Chicken Philly Pita
Broiled chicken breast, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese
Beef Philly Pita
Tender slices of beef with grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese
Turkey Pita
With mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes
Turkey Melt Pita
With Swiss cheese
Turkey Avocado Pita
Turkey, avocado, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and Swiss cheese
Club Pita
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes
Tuna Pita
All-white albacore tuna with lettuce and tomatoes
Tuna Melt Pita
All-white albacore tuna with Swiss cheese
Grilled Ham and Cheese Pita
Grilled Cheese Pita
BLT Pita
Vegetarian Pita
Tomatoes, onions, lettuce, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce
Coneys
Sandwiches & Paninis
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, ,and mayo
Club Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and Swiss cheese
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
With lettuce and tomatoes on a grilled bun
Turkey Melt Sandwich
With Swiss cheese on grilled rye
Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled rye
Cold Turkey Breast Sandwich
With mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes
Tuna Sandwich
All-white albacore tuna with lettuce and tomatoes
Tuna Melt
All-white albacore tuna with Swiss cheese on grilled rye
Fish Sandwich
2 pieces golden fried cod with lettuce, tomatoes, and tartar sauce on a bun
Fried Egg Sandwich
Two eggs with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
Fried Egg Sandwich with Bacon or Ham
With mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes
Avocado Club Panini
Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, and Swiss cheese
Chicken Swiss Panini
Grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, and pesto
BLT Greek Islands Panini
Bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and Swiss cheese
Turkey Avocado Panini
Turkey, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and Swiss cheese
Burgers
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Double Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon Blue Cheeseburger
Turkey Burger
Veggie Burger
Greek Islands Burger
With sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions & mozzarella cheese
Patty Melt
1/2 lb. burger patty with grilled onions & swiss cheese on grilled rye
Greek Burger
With melted feta cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes & pickles
Greek Islands Dinners
Gyro Platter
A blend of thinly sliced seasoned beef and lamb served with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce on pita bread
Chicken Gyro Platter
Broiled marinated chicken breast thinly sliced, served with tomatoes, onions & tzatziki sauce on pita bread
1/2 Marinated Chicken Breast Dinner
Full Marinated Chicken Breast Dinner
Pork Tenderloin Broiled Shish Kebab
Broiled Chicken Kebab
Double Kebab
Combo Kebab
Chicken Stir-Fry
Chicken stir-fried with vegetables & served over rice (no fries or green beans)
Vegetable Stir-Fry
Mixed vegetables served over rice (no fries or green beans)
Chicken & Rice
Broiled marinated chicken breast, chopped & served on rice with our homemade fresh tomato sauce & green beans (no fries)
Spinach Pie Dinner
Our house-made Greek savory pastry with spinach, feta, and seasonings baked in phyllo
Moussaka
Baked layers of eggplant, potatoes & ground beef topped with our bechamel sauce & Parmesan cheese
Vegetarian Moussaka
Baked layers of eggplant, potatoes & zucchini topped with our bechamel sauce & Parmesan cheese
Pastitsio
Baked layers of macaroni & ground beef topped with our bechamel sauce & parmesan cheese
Greek Islands Trio Platter
Moussaka, pastitsio & spinach pie
Greek Islands Favorites
Broiled Shish Kebab Sandwich
Marinated pork tenderloin served with tomatoes, onions & tzatziki sauce in a pita
Broiled Chicken Kebab Sandwich
Marinated chicken served with tomatoes, onions & tzatziki sauce in a pita
Gyro Sandwich
A blend of seasoned, thinly sliced beef & lamb with tomatoes, onions & tzatziki sauce in a pita
Chicken Gyro Sandwich
Marinated, sliced chicken breast with tomatoes, onions & tzatziki sauce in a pita
Spinach Pie
Our house-made Greek savory pastry with spinach, feta, and seasonings baked in phyllo
Moussaka*
Baked layers of eggplant, potatoes, ground beef & topped with our bechamel sauce & Parmesan cheese
Vegetarian Moussaka*
Baked layers of eggplant, potatoes, zucchini & topped with our bechamel sauce & parmesan cheese
Pastitsio*
Baked layers of macaroni, ground beef & topped with our bechamel sauce & parmesan cheese
Combination Plate
Pastitsio, moussaka, & spinach pie
10 Pk Pita Bread
Greek Islands Dressing 16 oz Bottle
Chicken & Seafood
Sides
Broiled Chicken Breast
Cheese Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Chili Fries
Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
Fries
Fruit Cup
Greek Fries
Topped with oregano & feta
Green Beans
Grilled Pita Bread
Gyro Meat
Onion Rings
Peas
Rice Pilaf
Rice Pilaf with Green Beans
Rice Pilaf with Peas
Scoop of All-White Albacore Tuna
Sliced Peaches
Sweet Potato Fries
Tomato Slices
Ground Beef
Hash Browns
Side of Feta
Side of Dressing
Side of Tzadziki
Breakfast Anytime
#1 One Egg and Toast
#2 One Egg, Hash Browns, and Toast
#3 Two Eggs and Toast
#4 Two Eggs, Hash Browns, and Toast
#5 Two Eggs, Choice of Meat, Hash Browns, and Toast
#6 Greek Islands Breakfast
Two eggs, two pieces of sausage, two bacon strips & one slice of ham with pineapple, served with hash browns & toast
#7 Breakfast Sandwich
One fried egg with choice of meat & cheese on toast
#8 Pancakes & Eggs
Two pancakes or two pieces of French toast, two eggs & choice of meat
Mini Breakfast
One egg, 2 pieces of sausage, or 2 bacon strips or ham. Served with hash browns & toast
Breakfast Anytime- Hearty Breakfast
Omelettes
Plain Omelette
Spinach Omelette
Greek Omelette
Tomatoes, onions & feta cheese
Western Omelette
Ham, green peppers, onions & American cheese
Mushroom Omelette
Zucchini Omelette
Zucchini, red peppers, onions & cheddar cheese
Vegetarian Omelette with Goat Cheese
Zucchini, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, onions & goat cheese
Bacon Omelette
Ham Omelette
Sausage Omelette
Gyro Omelette
Hawaiian Omelette
Ham, pineapple, green peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese
Cheese Omelette
Vegetarian Omelette
Tomatoes, onions, green peppers & mushrooms
Corned Beef & Swiss Omelette
Meat Lover's Omelette
Ham, bacon, sausage & cheese
The Avacon
Bacon, avocado, red peppers & swiss cheese
From the Griddle
1/2 Pancakes
Full Pancakes
Strawberry Pancakes
Blueberry Pancakes
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
1/2 Cinnamon French Toast
Full Cinnamon French Toast
Belgian Waffle
Monte Cristo Sandwich
Ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, and 2 scrambled eggs stuffed inside 2 pieces of French toast and served with a side of strawberry preserves or syrup
Breakfast Sides
Kid's Menu
Kids Chicken Strips
Kids French Toast
With choice of 2 pcs sausage, 2 bacon strips, or ham
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Kids Nuggets
Kids Macaroni
Kids One Egg Any Style
With a choice of 2 pieces of sausage, bacon strips, or ham, toast, and jelly
Kids One Pancake & One Egg
Kids Pancakes
With choice of 2 pieces of sausage, 2 bacon strips, or ham
Kids Your Choice
Kids 1/3 lb Hamburger
On the Lighter Side
Chicken Breast Plate
Broiled marinated chicken breast, served with cottage cheese & sliced peaches
Patty Plate
Your choice of hamburger, turkey, or veggie patty, served with cottage cheese & sliced peaches
Tuna Plate
Scoop of all-white albacore tuna served with cottage cheese, hard-boiled egg & sliced peaches
Dessert
New York-Style Cheesecake
Rice Pudding
A fresh house-made delight with cinnamon on top!
Baklava
With our house-made fresh pastry dough
Baklava Cheesecake
Yogurt
Served with honey & walnuts
1 Scoop Ice Cream
2 Scoops Ice Cream
Sundaes
With chocolate syrup or strawberry topping & whipped cream
Strawberry Cheesecake
Apple Pie
Skillets
Meat Lovers Skillet
Ham, bacon, sausage, hash browns & Cheddar cheese, topped with 2 eggs any style & served with toast
Gyro Skillet
Gyro meat, tomatoes, onions & hash browns, topped with 2 eggs any style & served with toast
Veggie Skillet
Tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, hash browns & swiss cheese, topped with 2 eggs any style & served with toast
Extra Egg
Greek Island Daily Specials (after 4PM)
Chicken Oregano
Lemon and herb roasted half chicken with Greek style roasted potatoes, fries, or rice and choice of vegetables.
Braised Lamb Shank
Braised Lamb Shank with homemade sauce served with Greek style roasted potatoes, fries, or rice and choice of vegetables.
Stuffed Pepper
Baked ground beef stuffed green pepper with tomato sauce served with Greek style roasted potatoes, fries, or rice and choice of vegetables.
Spaghetti & Greek Meatballs
Spaghetti with Greek style meatballs & homemade marinara or meat sauce.
Drinks
Beverages
Soft Drinks
Large Carryout Soft Drinks
XL Carryout Soft Drinks
Regular Coffee
Large Coffee
Regular Hot Tea
Large Hot Tea
Regular Hot Chocolate
Large Hot Chocolate
Large Lemonade
XL Lemonade
Large Iced Tea
XL Iced Tea
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Milkshake
Juice
Boston Cooler Float
Ice cream float made with vernors
Root Beer Float
Ice cream float made with root beer
Fresh-Squeezed Juice
Blended with celery & pineapple (available only in combination)
Bottled Water
Gatorade
Lacroix Water
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
At Greek Islands, we have served the Birmingham community for over 29 years. We are proud to use only the freshest ingredients to create classic Greek and American dishes that are sure to satisfy any craving. From hearty breakfasts to delicious salads and dinner specials, our menu has something for everyone. And don't forget to save room for dessert - our homemade pastries and cakes are a must-try. Our friendly staff hopes to welcome you soon!
221 Hamilton Row, Birmingham, MI 48009