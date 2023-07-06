Restaurant header imageView gallery

Greek Islands - Birmingham

review star

No reviews yet

221 Hamilton Row

Birmingham, MI 48009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

Calamari

$8.00

Served with marinara

Dolmades

$8.00

Stuffed grape leaves served warm with a side of tzatziki

Cheese Sticks

$7.00

6 pieces. Served with ranch dressing

7 Pieces Wing Dings

$9.50

15 Pieces Wing Dings

$19.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

4 pieces

OPA! Flaming Cheese

$7.50

Greek Kasseri cheese cooked to a golden brown flamed with brandy and served with pita bread

Spiced Crazy Feta

$7.50

A blend of feta cheese with tomatoes, garlic, and a touch of spices served with pita bread

Skordalia

$7.50

Garlic spread served with pita bread

Taramosalata

$7.50

Greek caviar spread served with pita bread

Tzatziki

$6.00

Fresh yogurt blended with olive oil, garlic, and cucumbers served with pita bread

Hummus

$7.50

Served with pita bread

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Marinated chicken breast, cheese, and bacon in a grilled tortilla. Served with lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing

Greek Quesadilla

$11.00

Marinated chicken breast with feta cheese and fresh baby spinach in a grilled tortilla

Salads

Tuscan Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken, spinach, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, goat cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, avocados, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese, and blue cheese dressing

John's Spinach Greek Salad

$10.50

Spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, pepperoncini, beets, chick peas, Greek olives, feta cheese, and house-made Greek dressing

Small Greek Islands Special Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, beets, cucumbers, feta cheese, and house-made Greek dressing

Large Greek Islands Special Salad

$22.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, beets, cucumbers, feta cheese, and house-made Greek dressing

Mini Greek Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncini, Greek olives, onions, feta cheese, and house-made Greek dressing

Small Greek Salad

$8.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncini, Greek olives, onions, feta cheese, and house-made Greek dressing

Medium Greek Salad

$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncini, Greek olives, onions, feta cheese, and house-made Greek dressing

Large (With 2 Pitas) Greek Salad

$13.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncini, Greek olives, onions, feta cheese, and house-made Greek dressing

Extra Large (With 6 Pitas) Greek Salad

$35.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncini, Greek olives, onions, feta cheese, and house-made Greek dressing

Party (With 12 Pitas) Greek Salad

$60.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncini, Greek olives, onions, feta cheese, and house-made Greek dressing

Club Salad

$12.00

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and Swiss cheese

Small Chicken Tender Salad

$12.00

Chicken tenders over crisp lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, Swiss, and American cheese

Large Chicken Tender Salad

$22.00

Chicken tenders over crisp lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, Swiss, and American cheese

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken with mixed greens, strawberries, avocado, blue cheese, onions, candied pecans, and citrus vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese tossed with Caesar dressing

Tuna Salad

$12.50

Two scoops of all-white albacore tuna with lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers

Chefs Salad

$12.50

Ham, turkey, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and Swiss cheese

Taco Salad

$11.00

Ground beef, chili, tortilla chips, lettuce, tomatoes, and melted cheese served with sour cream and taco sauce

Village Salad

$10.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, Greek olives, feta cheese and house-made Greek dressing

Michigan Greek Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, carrots, walnuts, dried cherries, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, and raspberry vinaigrette

Small Tossed Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers

Large Tossed Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers

Soup & Chili

Cup Avgolemono

$4.00

Chicken lemon rice soup

Bowl Avgolemono

$5.00

Chicken lemon rice soup

Quart of Avgolemono

$11.00

Cup of Lentil

$4.00

Bowl of Lentil

$5.00

Quart of Lentil

$11.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.00

Mon - Navy Bean Tues - Chicken Noodle Weds - Vegetable Thurs - Chicken Noodle Frid - Clam Chowder Sat - N/A Sun - Vegetable Soup

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.00

Mon - Navy Bean Tues - Chicken Noodle Weds - Vegetable Thurs - Chicken Noodle Frid - Clam Chowder Sat - N/A Sun - Vegetable Soup

Quart Soup of the Day

$11.00

Mon - Navy Bean Tues - Chicken Noodle Weds - Vegetable Thurs - Chicken Noodle Frid - Clam Chowder Sat - N/A Sun - Vegetable Soup

Cup Chili with Beans

$4.00

Bowl Chili with Beans

$5.00

Quart of Chili with Beans

$11.00

Cup Chili Plain (No Beans)

$4.00

Bowl Chili Plain (No Beans)

$5.00

Quart of Chili Plain (No Beans)

$13.00

Pita Lovers

Famous Chicken Pita

$8.50

Broiled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, Swiss, and American cheese

Spicy Greek Pita

$9.50

Grilled chicken with spicy feta, fresh spinach, onions, and tomatoes

Chicken Tender Pita

$8.50

Sliced chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, Swiss, and American cheese

Chicken Philly Pita

$8.50

Broiled chicken breast, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese

Beef Philly Pita

$8.50

Tender slices of beef with grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese

Turkey Pita

$8.50

With mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Turkey Melt Pita

$9.00

With Swiss cheese

Turkey Avocado Pita

$10.00

Turkey, avocado, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and Swiss cheese

Club Pita

$9.50

Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Tuna Pita

$9.50

All-white albacore tuna with lettuce and tomatoes

Tuna Melt Pita

$9.50

All-white albacore tuna with Swiss cheese

Grilled Ham and Cheese Pita

$8.00

Grilled Cheese Pita

BLT Pita

$8.00

Vegetarian Pita

$8.00

Tomatoes, onions, lettuce, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce

Coneys

Coney Island

$3.00

Hot dog with chili, mustard, and onions

All-Beef Kosher Coney Island

$4.00

Plain Hot Dog

$2.25

Coney Special

$4.50

Hot dog topped with ground beef, chili, mustard, and onions

Coney Burger

$4.00

Seasoned loose ground beef with chili, mustard, and onions in a bun

Sandwiches & Paninis

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

BLT

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, ,and mayo

Club Sandwich

$9.50

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and Swiss cheese

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.50

With lettuce and tomatoes on a grilled bun

Turkey Melt Sandwich

$9.00

With Swiss cheese on grilled rye

Reuben Sandwich

$9.50

Corned beef with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled rye

Cold Turkey Breast Sandwich

$8.50

With mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Tuna Sandwich

$9.50

All-white albacore tuna with lettuce and tomatoes

Tuna Melt

$9.50

All-white albacore tuna with Swiss cheese on grilled rye

Fish Sandwich

$9.50

2 pieces golden fried cod with lettuce, tomatoes, and tartar sauce on a bun

Fried Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Two eggs with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Fried Egg Sandwich with Bacon or Ham

$8.50

With mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Avocado Club Panini

$11.50

Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, and Swiss cheese

Chicken Swiss Panini

$11.00

Grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, and pesto

BLT Greek Islands Panini

$10.00

Bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and Swiss cheese

Turkey Avocado Panini

$10.50

Turkey, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and Swiss cheese

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.50

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Double Cheeseburger

$13.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00

Bacon Blue Cheeseburger

$10.50

Turkey Burger

$8.00

Veggie Burger

$8.00

Greek Islands Burger

$10.00

With sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions & mozzarella cheese

Patty Melt

$9.50

1/2 lb. burger patty with grilled onions & swiss cheese on grilled rye

Greek Burger

$9.50

With melted feta cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes & pickles

Greek Islands Dinners

Gyro Platter

$14.00

A blend of thinly sliced seasoned beef and lamb served with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce on pita bread

Chicken Gyro Platter

$14.00

Broiled marinated chicken breast thinly sliced, served with tomatoes, onions & tzatziki sauce on pita bread

1/2 Marinated Chicken Breast Dinner

$13.00

Full Marinated Chicken Breast Dinner

$15.00

Pork Tenderloin Broiled Shish Kebab

$14.00

Broiled Chicken Kebab

$14.00

Double Kebab

$20.00

Combo Kebab

$20.00

Chicken Stir-Fry

$14.00

Chicken stir-fried with vegetables & served over rice (no fries or green beans)

Vegetable Stir-Fry

$12.00

Mixed vegetables served over rice (no fries or green beans)

Chicken & Rice

$13.00

Broiled marinated chicken breast, chopped & served on rice with our homemade fresh tomato sauce & green beans (no fries)

Spinach Pie Dinner

$14.00

Our house-made Greek savory pastry with spinach, feta, and seasonings baked in phyllo

Moussaka

$14.50

Baked layers of eggplant, potatoes & ground beef topped with our bechamel sauce & Parmesan cheese

Vegetarian Moussaka

$14.50

Baked layers of eggplant, potatoes & zucchini topped with our bechamel sauce & Parmesan cheese

Pastitsio

$14.50

Baked layers of macaroni & ground beef topped with our bechamel sauce & parmesan cheese

Greek Islands Trio Platter

$14.50

Moussaka, pastitsio & spinach pie

Greek Islands Favorites

Broiled Shish Kebab Sandwich

$10.00

Marinated pork tenderloin served with tomatoes, onions & tzatziki sauce in a pita

Broiled Chicken Kebab Sandwich

$10.00

Marinated chicken served with tomatoes, onions & tzatziki sauce in a pita

Gyro Sandwich

$8.00

A blend of seasoned, thinly sliced beef & lamb with tomatoes, onions & tzatziki sauce in a pita

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$8.00

Marinated, sliced chicken breast with tomatoes, onions & tzatziki sauce in a pita

Spinach Pie

$8.50

Our house-made Greek savory pastry with spinach, feta, and seasonings baked in phyllo

Moussaka*

$10.00

Baked layers of eggplant, potatoes, ground beef & topped with our bechamel sauce & Parmesan cheese

Vegetarian Moussaka*

$10.00

Baked layers of eggplant, potatoes, zucchini & topped with our bechamel sauce & parmesan cheese

Pastitsio*

$10.00

Baked layers of macaroni, ground beef & topped with our bechamel sauce & parmesan cheese

Combination Plate

$10.00

Pastitsio, moussaka, & spinach pie

10 Pk Pita Bread

$8.00

Greek Islands Dressing 16 oz Bottle

$6.00

Chicken & Seafood

Large Fish & Chips

$15.00

3 pieces of batter-dipped fried cod

Small Fish & Chips

$13.00

2 pieces of batter-dipped fried cod

Chicken Strips

$13.00

5 pieces

Wing Dings

$13.00

6 pieces

Sides

Broiled Chicken Breast

$4.50

Cheese Fries

$3.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.00

Chili Fries

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Greek Fries

$4.00

Topped with oregano & feta

Green Beans

$4.50

Grilled Pita Bread

$1.50

Gyro Meat

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.00

Peas

$4.50

Rice Pilaf

$3.50

Rice Pilaf with Green Beans

$5.50

Rice Pilaf with Peas

$5.50

Scoop of All-White Albacore Tuna

$4.50

Sliced Peaches

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Tomato Slices

$1.50

Ground Beef

$1.50

Hash Browns

$3.50

Side of Feta

$1.50

Side of Dressing

$0.75

Side of Tzadziki

$0.75

Breakfast Anytime

#1 One Egg and Toast

$3.50

#2 One Egg, Hash Browns, and Toast

$5.00

#3 Two Eggs and Toast

$5.00

#4 Two Eggs, Hash Browns, and Toast

$6.00

#5 Two Eggs, Choice of Meat, Hash Browns, and Toast

$8.00

#6 Greek Islands Breakfast

$9.50

Two eggs, two pieces of sausage, two bacon strips & one slice of ham with pineapple, served with hash browns & toast

#7 Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

One fried egg with choice of meat & cheese on toast

#8 Pancakes & Eggs

$9.50

Two pancakes or two pieces of French toast, two eggs & choice of meat

Mini Breakfast

$5.50

One egg, 2 pieces of sausage, or 2 bacon strips or ham. Served with hash browns & toast

Breakfast Anytime- Hearty Breakfast

Ham & 3 Eggs

$10.00

A generous portion of ham served with 3 eggs, hash browns & toast

Chicken Breast & 3 Eggs

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast served with 3 eggs, hash browns & toast

Corned Beef Hash & 2 Eggs

$10.00

With green peppers and onions served with toast

Omelettes

Plain Omelette

$7.50

Spinach Omelette

$9.00

Greek Omelette

$10.50

Tomatoes, onions & feta cheese

Western Omelette

$11.50

Ham, green peppers, onions & American cheese

Mushroom Omelette

$9.00

Zucchini Omelette

$11.50

Zucchini, red peppers, onions & cheddar cheese

Vegetarian Omelette with Goat Cheese

$12.50

Zucchini, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, onions & goat cheese

Bacon Omelette

$10.00

Ham Omelette

$10.00

Sausage Omelette

$10.00

Gyro Omelette

$10.00

Hawaiian Omelette

$11.50

Ham, pineapple, green peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese

Cheese Omelette

$9.00

Vegetarian Omelette

$11.00

Tomatoes, onions, green peppers & mushrooms

Corned Beef & Swiss Omelette

$11.00

Meat Lover's Omelette

$12.50

Ham, bacon, sausage & cheese

The Avacon

$12.50

Bacon, avocado, red peppers & swiss cheese

From the Griddle

1/2 Pancakes

$5.50

Full Pancakes

$7.50

Strawberry Pancakes

$9.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$9.00

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.00

1/2 Cinnamon French Toast

$5.50

Full Cinnamon French Toast

$7.50

Belgian Waffle

$6.00

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$9.50

Ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, and 2 scrambled eggs stuffed inside 2 pieces of French toast and served with a side of strawberry preserves or syrup

Breakfast Sides

Hash Browns

$3.50

Corned Beef Hash

$5.50

With green peppers & onions

Homemade Yogurt Parfait

$6.50

With granola, fresh fruit & honey

Oatmeal

$4.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Toast & Jelly

$1.50

Bagel

$2.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Bacon

$4.00

4 pieces

Sausage

$4.00

4 pieces

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

3 pieces

Ham

$4.00

Kid's Menu

Includes milk, juice, or soft drink. For kids 10 years & younger.

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids French Toast

$8.00

With choice of 2 pcs sausage, 2 bacon strips, or ham

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Kids Nuggets

$8.00

Kids Macaroni

$8.00

Kids One Egg Any Style

$8.00

With a choice of 2 pieces of sausage, bacon strips, or ham, toast, and jelly

Kids One Pancake & One Egg

$8.00

Kids Pancakes

$8.00

With choice of 2 pieces of sausage, 2 bacon strips, or ham

Kids Your Choice

$8.00

Kids 1/3 lb Hamburger

On the Lighter Side

Chicken Breast Plate

$11.50

Broiled marinated chicken breast, served with cottage cheese & sliced peaches

Patty Plate

$11.50

Your choice of hamburger, turkey, or veggie patty, served with cottage cheese & sliced peaches

Tuna Plate

$11.50

Scoop of all-white albacore tuna served with cottage cheese, hard-boiled egg & sliced peaches

Dessert

New York-Style Cheesecake

$4.00

Rice Pudding

$4.00

A fresh house-made delight with cinnamon on top!

Baklava

$4.00

With our house-made fresh pastry dough

Baklava Cheesecake

$5.00

Yogurt

$5.00

Served with honey & walnuts

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$5.00

Sundaes

$4.00

With chocolate syrup or strawberry topping & whipped cream

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.00

Apple Pie

$5.00

Skillets

Meat Lovers Skillet

$11.50

Ham, bacon, sausage, hash browns & Cheddar cheese, topped with 2 eggs any style & served with toast

Gyro Skillet

$11.50

Gyro meat, tomatoes, onions & hash browns, topped with 2 eggs any style & served with toast

Veggie Skillet

$11.50

Tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, hash browns & swiss cheese, topped with 2 eggs any style & served with toast

Extra Egg

$1.50

Greek Island Daily Specials (after 4PM)

Chicken Oregano

$14.95

Lemon and herb roasted half chicken with Greek style roasted potatoes, fries, or rice and choice of vegetables.

Braised Lamb Shank

$16.95

Braised Lamb Shank with homemade sauce served with Greek style roasted potatoes, fries, or rice and choice of vegetables.

Stuffed Pepper

$13.95

Baked ground beef stuffed green pepper with tomato sauce served with Greek style roasted potatoes, fries, or rice and choice of vegetables.

Spaghetti & Greek Meatballs

$12.95

Spaghetti with Greek style meatballs & homemade marinara or meat sauce.

Drinks

Beverages

Soft Drinks

$2.50

Large Carryout Soft Drinks

$2.75

XL Carryout Soft Drinks

$3.00

Regular Coffee

$2.50

Large Coffee

$3.00

Regular Hot Tea

$2.50

Large Hot Tea

$3.00

Regular Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Large Lemonade

$2.50

XL Lemonade

$3.00

Large Iced Tea

$2.50

XL Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milkshake

$5.00

Juice

$3.00

Boston Cooler Float

$4.50

Ice cream float made with vernors

Root Beer Float

$4.50

Ice cream float made with root beer

Fresh-Squeezed Juice

$5.00

Blended with celery & pineapple (available only in combination)

Bottled Water

$1.50

Gatorade

$3.00

Lacroix Water

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

At Greek Islands, we have served the Birmingham community for over 29 years. We are proud to use only the freshest ingredients to create classic Greek and American dishes that are sure to satisfy any craving. From hearty breakfasts to delicious salads and dinner specials, our menu has something for everyone. And don't forget to save room for dessert - our homemade pastries and cakes are a must-try. Our friendly staff hopes to welcome you soon!

Website

Location

221 Hamilton Row, Birmingham, MI 48009

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Social
orange starNo Reviews
225 E Maple Rd Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
Hunter House Hamburgers
orange star4.2 • 763
35075 Woodward Avenue Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
Eli Tea Bar
orange star4.4 • 483
108 S Old Woodward Ave Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
Casa Pernoi
orange star3.0 • 4
310 E Maple Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Pizza - Birmingham
orange starNo Reviews
111 Henrieta St. Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Birmingham
orange star4.6 • 62
270 W. Maple RD Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Birmingham

California Roll Sushi
orange star4.6 • 1,492
33757 Woodward Avenue Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
Hunter House Hamburgers
orange star4.2 • 763
35075 Woodward Avenue Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
Mad Hatter Bistro - Birmingham
orange star4.3 • 699
185 N Old Woodward Ave Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
The Original Pancake House - Birmingham
orange star4.8 • 512
33703 Woodward Ave Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
Eli Tea Bar
orange star4.4 • 483
108 S Old Woodward Ave Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Birmingham
orange star4.6 • 62
270 W. Maple RD Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Birmingham
Bloomfield Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Clawson
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Southfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston