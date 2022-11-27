Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth imageView gallery
Popular Items

Small Greek
Large Greek
Tender Wrap

Appetizers

Spicy Feta

$5.50

A blend of feta cheese with tomato, garlic, and a touch of spices, served with pita bread

Tzatziki

$5.50

Fresh yogurt blended with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, cucumbers, served with pita bread

Hummus

$5.50

Served with pita

Saganaki

$6.50

Greek Kasseri cheese cooked golden brown flamed with brandy and served with pita

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Cheese Sticks

$6.00

Deep fried and served with ranch dressing

Dolmadas

$9.00Out of stock

6 pieces of our house made grape leaves stuffed with seasoned ground bee and rice served warm with lemon sauce

Greek Quesadilla

$8.50

Marinated chicken breast with Feta cheese and fresh baby spinach in a grilled tortilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Marinated chicken breast served in a ranch dressing, grilled tortilla with melted cheese, bacon and served with lettuce and tomato on the side

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Wings

$14.00

7 pieces of our fresh hand beaded chicken wings. Choice of:honey chili sauce, buffalo sauce or house-made garlic parmesan sauce

Salads

Small Greek

$11.00

Lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncinis, onions, imported Kalamata olives , and feta cheese

Large Greek

$17.00

Lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncinis, onions, imported Kalamata olives , and feta cheese

Small Tender Salad

$14.00

Lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, Swiss and American Cheese topped with chicken tenders

Large Tender Salad

$18.00

Lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, Swiss and American Cheese topped with chicken tenders

Michigan Greek

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, carrots, pecans, grape tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese, and dried cherries with Raspberry Vinaigrette dressing

Salmon Salad

$16.00

Wild caught Alaskan salmon, romaine lettuce, dried cherries, feta, tomato and onion topped with a balsamic glaze

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese tossed with Caesar dressing

Hummus Greek

$12.50

Served on a grilled pita smothered with hummus and layered with feta cheese, lettuce, chopped tomatoes, imported Kalamata olives, cucumbers, onions, and pepperoncinis

VIllage Salad

$14.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, imported Kalamata olives and feta cheese, tossed with olive oil and vinegar

Chef Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, grape tomatoes, organic turkey, ham, hard-boiled egg, cucumber and Swiss cheese

Toss Salad

$6.50

Lettuce, cucumber and grape tomatoes

Healthy Delight

$10.00

Build Your Own

$9.00+

Party Greek

$45.00

Serves 18-20 people. The party size Greek includes 12 pitas and 2 bottles of Greek dressing.

Soup

Avgolemono

$4.00

Lentil

$4.00

Bowl Chili

$4.00

Soup of Day

$4.00

Qt. Avgolemono

$9.00

Qt. Lentil

$9.00

Qt. Chili

$9.00

Qt. Soup of Day

$9.00

Coneys

Hot Dog

$2.50

Coney

$3.00

With chili, mustard and onions

Coney Burger (loose)

$3.50

Loose ground beef, chili, mustard and onions on a coney bun

Coney Special

$5.00

Hot dog with ground beef, chili, mustard and onions

Kosher Coney

$3.00

All beef Kosher dog topped with chili, mustard and onions

Plain Kosher

$2.50

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Broiled marinated chicken breast with Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

Tender Wrap

$12.00

Sliced chicken tenders with Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnais

Spicy Greek Wrap

$12.00

Broiled marinated chicken, spicy feta cheese, and fresh baby spinach

Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Broiled marinated chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing

Chicken Philly Wrap

$12.00

Broiled marinated chicken breast, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Chicken Cherry Wrap

$12.00

Broiled marinated chicken thinly sliced with feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, and cherry pecan sauce

Buffalo Wrap

$12.00

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$12.00

Organic turkey, avocado, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Cherry Pecan Wrap

$12.00

Organic turkey, pepper jack cheese, Romaine, tomato, cherry pecan sauce

Tuna Wrap

$12.00

All-white Albacore tuna, lettuce and tomatoes

Gyro Skepasti

$12.00

Gyro meat, grilled onions, tomatoes & Muenster cheese nestled between fried pita bread (no side included)

Chicken Skepasti

$12.00

Chicken, grilled onions, tomatoes & Muenster cheese nestled between fried pita bread (no side included)

Pesto Wrap

$12.00

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.00

Cheese Burger

$11.50

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.50

Mushroom Burger

$12.00

Sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions and Swiss cheese

Greek Burger

$12.00

Melted feta, grilled onions, topped with oregano.

Patty Melt

$10.00

Swiss cheese, grilled onions, on grilled rye

Quinoa Burger

$10.00

Roasted quinoa burger topped with avocado, hummus and tzatkiki sauce

SoCal Burger

$12.00

Sandwiches

Avocado Club

$12.50

Avocado, organic turkey, bacon, Muenster cheese, romaine, tomato, mayo on basil ciabatta (panini pressed)

GI BLT

$10.50

Avocado, bacon, Muenster cheese, romaine, tomato, mayo on basil ciabatta (panini pressed)

Club Sandwich

$12.50

Organic turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, Swiss cheese and mayo

Fish Sandwich

$12.50

Two pieces of deep fried cod fillet, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a brioche bun

Tuna Sandwich

$9.00

All-white Albacore tuna, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles

Tuna Melt

$9.00

All-white albacore tuna, Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread.

BLT Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Main Street Club

$12.50

Greek Specialties

Gyro Sandwich

$12.00

A blend of seasoned beef and lamb, thinly sliced, served with tomatoes, onions and gyro sauce on pita

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$12.00

A blend of seasoned beef and lamb, thinly sliced, served with tomatoes, onions and gyro sauce on pita

Spinach Pie

$10.00

Our homemade pie with fresh spinach, feta cheese and seasonings, baked golden brown

Moussaka

$12.00

Layers of eggplant, potatoes and ground beef topped with our bechamel sauce and Parmesan cheese and baked to perfection

Pastitsio

$12.00

Housemade layers of macaroni and ground beef topped with béchamel sauce & parmesan cheese

Trio

$12.00

Moussaka, pastitsio and spinach pie

Chicken Rice

$12.00

Broiled marinated chicken breast, chopped and served over rice with our home fresh vegetable tomato sauce

Marinated Chicken

$10.00

2 tender chicken breasts marinated and broiled

Chicken Stir-fry

$15.00

Chopped chicken stir fried with mix vegetables and served over rice

Vegetibale Stir-fry

$10.00

Lamb Shank

$28.00

Baked and simmered in out special tomato sauce. Served over rice.

Lamb Chops

$28.00

Three piece fresh domestic prime center cut shops marinated and charbroiled

Fish&Chips

$16.00

Three pieces cod, battered, and deep fried. Served with French Fries

Specials

Half Slab Ribs

$15.00Out of stock

Full Slab Ribs

$26.00Out of stock

White Fish

$15.00Out of stock

Beef Tips

$15.00Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Cheese Fries

$3.50

Chili Fries

$3.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.00

Greek Fries

$4.00

Topped with Feta cheese and oregano.

Sweet Fries

$4.00

Chips

$2.50

Onion Rings

$6.00

Mac&Cheese

$5.00

Rice Pilaf

$3.50

Green Beans

$4.00

Rice & Green Beans

$5.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Fresh seasonal fruit

Pita Bread

$1.00

Extra Dressings

Side Grilled Chicken

$3.50

Bottle Dressing

$5.00

Side Gyro Meat

$3.50

Scoop Tuna

$3.00

Onion Rings (Copy)

$6.00

Desserts

Baklava

$3.00

Lava Cake

$6.00

Rice Pudding

$4.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Breakfast Specials

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Yogurt Parfait, Our very own house-made yogurt served with fresh seasonal fruit, granola and organic honey

Eggs & Hashbrown

$8.00

Two eggs with hasbrowns, toast and jelly

Traditional

$10.00

Two eggs with choice of one: four sausages, four bacon strips or ham served with homemade hashbrowns, toast and jelly

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

One fried egg with ham or bacon or sausage and choice of cheese on toast

TwoXTwo

$10.00

Two pancakes or two French toast, and two eggs with bacon or ham or sausage

Eggs & Gravy

$14.00

Sausage gravy, two biscuits, two eggs, four sausage links, and hash browns

OatMeal

$5.00

Avovado Toast

$10.50

Omlettes

Big-N-Cheesy

$8.50

American, Swiss, and Cheddar Cheese

Veg'd Out

$12.00

Tomato, grilled onion, grilled green pepper, red pepper, fresh mushrooms and Swiss cheese

The Popeye

$10.00

Fresh baby spinach and feta cheese

The Beast

$10.00

Ham, bacon, sausage, and American cheese

The Avocon

$12.00

Bacon, avocado, roasted red pepper, pepper jack cheese served with a side of sour cream

The West Side

$10.00

Ham, grilled green peppers, grilled onions, and American cheese

The Mexican

$12.00

Seasoned ground beef, grilled green peppers, grilled onions, tomato, cheddar cheese and topped with chili and a side of salsa

The Shroom

$10.00

Fresh sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese

The Protein Bar

$12.00

Broiled marinated chicken, fresh baby spinach, and Muenster cheese

The Greek

$10.00

Feta, grilled onions, and tomato

The Gyro

$12.00

Gyro meat, tomato, grilled onion, and feta

The Pesto

$12.00

Fresh baby spinach, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, topped with basil pesto

Build Your Own

$9.00

Baja Cali

$12.00

Griddle

Full Order Pancakes

$8.00

1/2 Order Pancakes

$6.00

Full Order Frech Toast

$8.00

1/2 Order French Toast

$6.00

Monte Cristo

$10.00

Two eggs, ham, bacon & Swiss cheese, served with a side of berry reduction sauce & topped with powder sugar

Michigan Pancakes

$7.00

Two pancakes made with pecans and Michigan dried cherries

Oreo French Toast

$10.00

Waffle

$6.00

Chicken & Waffle

$14.00

S’more Pancakes

$12.00

Skillet

Meat Lovers Skillet

$12.00

Two eggs any style with ham, bacon, sausage & cheddar cheese

Vegetarian Skillet

$12.00

Two eggs any style with tomato, grilled onion, mushroom, green pepper, red pepper & Swiss cheese

Gyro Skillet

$12.00

Two eggs any style with gyro meat, tomato, grilled onion & feta cheese

Chicken Philly Skillet

$12.00

Two eggs any style with broiled chicken, grilled green pepper, onion, mushroom & Swiss cheese

Breakfast Sides

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Hashbrowns

$3.50

Side Biscuits&Gravy

$8.00

Side Meat

$5.00

Side Fruit

$3.50

Side Egg

$2.50

Side Gravy

$3.00

Tomato Slices

$3.50

Kids

Kids Hot Dog

$6.50

Kids Grill Cheese

$6.50

Kids Burger

$6.50

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.50

Kids Nuggets

$6.50

Kids Mac

$6.50

Kids Fish

$6.50

Kids Tenders

$6.50

Kids Breakfast

Kids One Egg

$4.50

Kids Pancake

$4.05

Kids French Toast

$4.00

Soft Drinks To Go

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Cherry Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Beverages

Orange Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso Single

$2.00

Espresso Double

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Milk Shake

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$3.50

Nitro Coffee

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00
Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth image

