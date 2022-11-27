Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth
306 S Main Street
plymouth, MI 48170
Popular Items
Appetizers
Spicy Feta
A blend of feta cheese with tomato, garlic, and a touch of spices, served with pita bread
Tzatziki
Fresh yogurt blended with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, cucumbers, served with pita bread
Hummus
Served with pita
Saganaki
Greek Kasseri cheese cooked golden brown flamed with brandy and served with pita
Chicken Tenders
Cheese Sticks
Deep fried and served with ranch dressing
Dolmadas
6 pieces of our house made grape leaves stuffed with seasoned ground bee and rice served warm with lemon sauce
Greek Quesadilla
Marinated chicken breast with Feta cheese and fresh baby spinach in a grilled tortilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated chicken breast served in a ranch dressing, grilled tortilla with melted cheese, bacon and served with lettuce and tomato on the side
Cheese Quesadilla
Wings
7 pieces of our fresh hand beaded chicken wings. Choice of:honey chili sauce, buffalo sauce or house-made garlic parmesan sauce
Salads
Small Greek
Lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncinis, onions, imported Kalamata olives , and feta cheese
Large Greek
Lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncinis, onions, imported Kalamata olives , and feta cheese
Small Tender Salad
Lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, Swiss and American Cheese topped with chicken tenders
Large Tender Salad
Lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, Swiss and American Cheese topped with chicken tenders
Michigan Greek
Romaine lettuce, carrots, pecans, grape tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese, and dried cherries with Raspberry Vinaigrette dressing
Salmon Salad
Wild caught Alaskan salmon, romaine lettuce, dried cherries, feta, tomato and onion topped with a balsamic glaze
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese tossed with Caesar dressing
Hummus Greek
Served on a grilled pita smothered with hummus and layered with feta cheese, lettuce, chopped tomatoes, imported Kalamata olives, cucumbers, onions, and pepperoncinis
VIllage Salad
Tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, imported Kalamata olives and feta cheese, tossed with olive oil and vinegar
Chef Salad
Lettuce, grape tomatoes, organic turkey, ham, hard-boiled egg, cucumber and Swiss cheese
Toss Salad
Lettuce, cucumber and grape tomatoes
Healthy Delight
Build Your Own
Party Greek
Serves 18-20 people. The party size Greek includes 12 pitas and 2 bottles of Greek dressing.
Soup
Coneys
Wraps
Chicken Wrap
Broiled marinated chicken breast with Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
Tender Wrap
Sliced chicken tenders with Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnais
Spicy Greek Wrap
Broiled marinated chicken, spicy feta cheese, and fresh baby spinach
Caesar Wrap
Broiled marinated chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing
Chicken Philly Wrap
Broiled marinated chicken breast, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Chicken Cherry Wrap
Broiled marinated chicken thinly sliced with feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, and cherry pecan sauce
Buffalo Wrap
Turkey Avocado Wrap
Organic turkey, avocado, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Cherry Pecan Wrap
Organic turkey, pepper jack cheese, Romaine, tomato, cherry pecan sauce
Tuna Wrap
All-white Albacore tuna, lettuce and tomatoes
Gyro Skepasti
Gyro meat, grilled onions, tomatoes & Muenster cheese nestled between fried pita bread (no side included)
Chicken Skepasti
Chicken, grilled onions, tomatoes & Muenster cheese nestled between fried pita bread (no side included)
Pesto Wrap
Veggie Wrap
Burgers
Hamburger
Cheese Burger
Bacon Cheese Burger
Mushroom Burger
Sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions and Swiss cheese
Greek Burger
Melted feta, grilled onions, topped with oregano.
Patty Melt
Swiss cheese, grilled onions, on grilled rye
Quinoa Burger
Roasted quinoa burger topped with avocado, hummus and tzatkiki sauce
SoCal Burger
Sandwiches
Avocado Club
Avocado, organic turkey, bacon, Muenster cheese, romaine, tomato, mayo on basil ciabatta (panini pressed)
GI BLT
Avocado, bacon, Muenster cheese, romaine, tomato, mayo on basil ciabatta (panini pressed)
Club Sandwich
Organic turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, Swiss cheese and mayo
Fish Sandwich
Two pieces of deep fried cod fillet, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a brioche bun
Tuna Sandwich
All-white Albacore tuna, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles
Tuna Melt
All-white albacore tuna, Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread.
BLT Sandwich
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Main Street Club
Greek Specialties
Gyro Sandwich
A blend of seasoned beef and lamb, thinly sliced, served with tomatoes, onions and gyro sauce on pita
Chicken Gyro Sandwich
A blend of seasoned beef and lamb, thinly sliced, served with tomatoes, onions and gyro sauce on pita
Spinach Pie
Our homemade pie with fresh spinach, feta cheese and seasonings, baked golden brown
Moussaka
Layers of eggplant, potatoes and ground beef topped with our bechamel sauce and Parmesan cheese and baked to perfection
Pastitsio
Housemade layers of macaroni and ground beef topped with béchamel sauce & parmesan cheese
Trio
Moussaka, pastitsio and spinach pie
Chicken Rice
Broiled marinated chicken breast, chopped and served over rice with our home fresh vegetable tomato sauce
Marinated Chicken
2 tender chicken breasts marinated and broiled
Chicken Stir-fry
Chopped chicken stir fried with mix vegetables and served over rice
Vegetibale Stir-fry
Lamb Shank
Baked and simmered in out special tomato sauce. Served over rice.
Lamb Chops
Three piece fresh domestic prime center cut shops marinated and charbroiled
Fish&Chips
Three pieces cod, battered, and deep fried. Served with French Fries
Specials
Sides
French Fries
Cheese Fries
Chili Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Greek Fries
Topped with Feta cheese and oregano.
Sweet Fries
Chips
Onion Rings
Mac&Cheese
Rice Pilaf
Green Beans
Rice & Green Beans
Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
Fruit Cup
Fresh seasonal fruit
Pita Bread
Extra Dressings
Side Grilled Chicken
Bottle Dressing
Side Gyro Meat
Scoop Tuna
Onion Rings (Copy)
Breakfast Specials
Yogurt Parfait
Yogurt Parfait, Our very own house-made yogurt served with fresh seasonal fruit, granola and organic honey
Eggs & Hashbrown
Two eggs with hasbrowns, toast and jelly
Traditional
Two eggs with choice of one: four sausages, four bacon strips or ham served with homemade hashbrowns, toast and jelly
Breakfast Sandwich
One fried egg with ham or bacon or sausage and choice of cheese on toast
TwoXTwo
Two pancakes or two French toast, and two eggs with bacon or ham or sausage
Eggs & Gravy
Sausage gravy, two biscuits, two eggs, four sausage links, and hash browns
OatMeal
Avovado Toast
Omlettes
Big-N-Cheesy
American, Swiss, and Cheddar Cheese
Veg'd Out
Tomato, grilled onion, grilled green pepper, red pepper, fresh mushrooms and Swiss cheese
The Popeye
Fresh baby spinach and feta cheese
The Beast
Ham, bacon, sausage, and American cheese
The Avocon
Bacon, avocado, roasted red pepper, pepper jack cheese served with a side of sour cream
The West Side
Ham, grilled green peppers, grilled onions, and American cheese
The Mexican
Seasoned ground beef, grilled green peppers, grilled onions, tomato, cheddar cheese and topped with chili and a side of salsa
The Shroom
Fresh sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese
The Protein Bar
Broiled marinated chicken, fresh baby spinach, and Muenster cheese
The Greek
Feta, grilled onions, and tomato
The Gyro
Gyro meat, tomato, grilled onion, and feta
The Pesto
Fresh baby spinach, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, topped with basil pesto
Build Your Own
Baja Cali
Griddle
Full Order Pancakes
1/2 Order Pancakes
Full Order Frech Toast
1/2 Order French Toast
Monte Cristo
Two eggs, ham, bacon & Swiss cheese, served with a side of berry reduction sauce & topped with powder sugar
Michigan Pancakes
Two pancakes made with pecans and Michigan dried cherries
Oreo French Toast
Waffle
Chicken & Waffle
S’more Pancakes
Skillet
Meat Lovers Skillet
Two eggs any style with ham, bacon, sausage & cheddar cheese
Vegetarian Skillet
Two eggs any style with tomato, grilled onion, mushroom, green pepper, red pepper & Swiss cheese
Gyro Skillet
Two eggs any style with gyro meat, tomato, grilled onion & feta cheese
Chicken Philly Skillet
Two eggs any style with broiled chicken, grilled green pepper, onion, mushroom & Swiss cheese
Breakfast Sides
Kids
Kids Breakfast
Soft Drinks To Go
Beverages
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Fresh Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Tomato Juice
Cranberry Juice
Coffee
Latte
Cappuccino
Espresso Single
Espresso Double
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Milk
Milk Shake
Root Beer Float
Nitro Coffee
Chocolate Milk
