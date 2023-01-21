Greek Islands - Lombard imageView gallery
Greek
Bars & Lounges

Greek Islands - Lombard 300 East 22nd Street

review star

No reviews yet

300 East 22nd Street

Lombard, IL 60148

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

cold appetizer

Anchovies

$4.95

Beets sm

$6.95

marinated in evoo,red wine vinegar & garlic) w/ skordalia (gluten free)

Cold Lima Beans sm

$5.95

Cold octopus sm

$17.95

(gluten free)

Feta

$7.95

(gluten free)

feta&olives

$8.95

(gluten free)

Greek islands cold plate

$13.95+

Octopus, calamari, shrimp, spreads

hummus

$8.25

chickpeas, tahini, evoo, lemon, spices (gluten free)

Melitanosalata

$8.95

eggplant, garlic, evoo, herbs

Olives

$4.50

Pepperchinos & olives

$4.95

(gluten free)

Scordalia

$7.95

potato, garlic, evoo, spices

spread sampler

$10.95

tarama, spicy feta, eggplant spread

sweet peppers

$6.95+

roasted red peppers (gluten free)

Taramosalata

$8.25

Creamy blend ofcod roe, lemon, onion, spices

Tirokafetri

$8.95

Greek feta, spicy peppers, spices (gluten free)

Tzatziki

$8.25+

yogurt, cucumber, garlic, lemon, spices (gluten free)

Hot appetizers

Chicken Gyros sm

$10.95

Dolmades sm

$8.95

Fried eggplant

$6.95

A traditional eggplant dish smothered in a tangy tomato cheese sauce

Fried Zucchini

$6.95

Thin slices of zucchini served w/ scordalia

Grilled Kalamari sm

$15.95

(gluten free)

Gyros sm

$10.95

Served with tzatziki, pita, onions tomato

Hot lima beans sm

$6.95

Keftedakia sm

$8.95

Tender meatball are served in our tangy tomato sauce

Mini chicken kebobs 5pc

$11.95

Four skewers seved with pita

Mini pork kebobs 5pc

$11.95

Four skewers seved with pita

Octopus sm

$16.95

Meditteranean octopus in evoo, red wine vinegar sauce(gluten free)

Pan fried kalamari sm

$14.95

Fried squid served with our homemade coktail sauce

Pita bread

$0.75

Pork Gyros sm

$10.95

Saganaki

$8.95

sausage (loukaniko) sm

$9.95

Shrimp tourkolimano sm

$13.95

Wild shrimp baked in a tomato galic sauce and crumbled feta

Spinach cheese pie sm

$8.95

Wheat Pita

$0.75

soups

Avgolemono

$4.75+

Fasolada

$4.75+

Kotosoupa

$4.95+

Lentil

$4.75+

Mageritsa

$5.95+Out of stock

Psarosoupa

$5.50+

Revithosoupa

$4.75+

salads

Athenian

$7.50+

Lettuce, fresh vine tomatoes, kalamata olives, and Greek feta

Caesar

$7.95+

Cuc/Cel/Carr

$4.25

Domatosalata

$7.50+

fresh vine tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, and Greek feta

Horiatiki

$7.50+

fresh vine tomatoes, cuccumbers, onions, kalamata olives,green peppers, and Greek feta

Horta

$7.95

Blanched fresh dandeloin green

Lahanosalata

$4.95

Chopped cabbage, with carrots,celery in a garlic vinaigrette

Paschalini

$7.50+

Finley chopped romaine, dill and scallions

Taxas

$7.50+

Rapini

$7.95Out of stock

Family style dinner

Family style dinner

$29.95

Combo dishes

Loin lamb chops (2 pieces)

$13.95

1/2 Riganati (white)

$9.50

1/2 Dolmades

$8.95

1/2 gyros

$10.95

1/2 Keftedes

$8.95

1/2 leg of lamb

$13.95

1/2 mousaka

$9.25

1/2 Pastichio

$9.25

1/2 Riganati (dark)

$8.50

1/2 Sausage

$9.95

1/2 Spinach pie

$8.95

1/2 St pepper

$8.95

1/2 St tomato

$8.95

1/2 Veg. mousaka

$8.75

Traditional favorites

Arni Aginarato

$27.95Out of stock

Colorado lamb with fresh artichokes in a egglemon sauce

Arni fournou

$27.95

Slowly baked Colorado lamb with greek herbs and spices

Chicken Gyros LG

$16.95

Chicken Riganati 1/2 dark

$15.95

Chicken riganati 1/2 reg

$15.95

Baked with evoo,lemon, herbs, garlic and spices

Chicken riganati 1/2 white

$17.95

Baked with evoo,lemon, herbs, garlic and spices

Chicken riganati 1/4 dark

$13.95

Baked with evoo,lemon, herbs, garlic and spices

Chicken riganati 1/4 white

$14.95

Baked with evoo,lemon, herbs, garlic and spices

Combination

$21.95

leg of lamb, mousaka, domla, meatball, briami, potato

Dolmades

$16.95

Tender grape leaves stuffed with rice, ground meatwith a egglemon sause

Grilled vegetable kebob

$13.95

Gyros

$18.95

slicec of ground beef and lamb

Keftedes

$15.95

Greek meatballs stewed in our special tomato sauce

Kokkinisto

$27.95

Colorado braised lamb shank, in a tomato sauce

Makaronia me kima

$18.95

Meditteranean Chicken

$16.95

Chicken breast baked in evoo, herbs,garlic and spices

Mousaka

$17.95

Baked eggplant, zucchini ground meat and potato casserole w/ bechamel sauce

Pastichio

$16.95

Baked pasta, ground meat, and cheese casserole w/ bechamel sauce

Pork Gyros

$18.95Out of stock

Rice and yogurt

$13.95

Roast Leg of lamb

$28.95

Colorado sliced lamb, flavoured in our au jus sauce

Spaghetti

$13.95

Greek style pasta with garlic and butter

Spaghetti with chicken

$17.95

sliced chicken breast sauteed in our tomato vegetable sauce over pasta

Spanakopita

$16.95

Fresh spinach and feta cheese baked in a flaky filo dough

Spartan Chicken

$16.95

Five pieces ofdark meat,baked in the oven in evoo, lemon oregano

Vegetarian mousaka

$16.95

Baked eggplant, zucchini and potato casserole w/ bechamel sauce

Vegetarian plate

$14.95

an assortment of baked vegetables

Vegetarian Shishkabob

$14.95

Spaghetti with keftedes

$18.95

Seafood

Bakalao

$19.95

Cold Octopus LG

$24.95

Grilled Octopus LG

$24.95

Kalamari fried LG

$20.95

Fried squid served with our homemade coktail sauce

Kalamari Grilled LG

$20.95

Lavraki

$26.95

A lean fish mild and sweet with moist tender fakes

Med Mussels

$20.95Out of stock

Mediterranaen Salmon

$26.95

Salmon filet

$24.95

A flavorful filet, served with lemon evoo sauce

Seabass

$25.95

A lean fish with firm fakes

Seafood shishkabob

$24.95

Wild shrimp, salmon,and catch of the day combined to make a seafood delight

Shrimp Shish Bob

$24.95

Shrimp tourkolimano LG

$24.95

Wild shrimp baked in a tomato galic sauce and crumbled feta

Smelts LG

$19.95

Crispy smelts sprinkled with greek oregano

White fish

$22.95

Wild fish caught from lake superior

Broiler

Beef & chicken shishkabob

$19.95

two skewers one each

Beef shishkabob

$27.95

Two skewers of marinated tenderloin

Butterflied lamb chops (6 pc)

$44.95

the finest Colorado lamb chop 2 oz. each

Chiken shishkabob

$17.95

Two skewers of marinated chicken breast

Grilled chicken breast

$16.95

Marinated in evoo, herbs and spices

Half spring chicken all white

$19.95

Half spring chicken all dark

$17.95

Half spring chicken reg.

$17.95

Lamb chops (1 pc)

$28.95

the finest Colorado lamb chop 6 oz.

Lamb chops (2 pc)

$53.95

the finest Colorado lamb chop 6 oz. each

Lamb Chops (3 pc)

$79.95

Lamb riblets

$23.95

char-grilled

Loin Lamb Chops

$33.95Out of stock

Pork & chicken

$18.95

two skewers one each

Pork chops

$18.95

Two juicy center cut pork chops

Pork Riblets

$23.95

Rack of Lamb

$69.95Out of stock

Ribeye steak

$29.95Out of stock

Choise 12oz steak

Sausage (loukaniko)

$16.95

Souvlaki

$17.95

Two skewers of pork tenderloin shishkabob

Sides

Araka

$4.95

Artichokes large

$9.95

seved in our homemade egg-lemon sauce

Artichokes small

$5.95

seved in our homemade egg-lemon sauce

Bamies

$3.95

baked okra in a tomato sauce with evoo and greek herbs

Briami

$3.95

Baked mix vegetables in a tomato sauce with evoo and greek herbs

broc & cauliflow

$5.95

brocc

$5.25

cauliflo

$5.25

Fasolakia

$4.50

French Fries

$7.95

French Fries w/feta

$8.95

orzo sm

$4.95

Potatoes small

$3.50

Baked in evoo and oregano

Rice pilafi small

$3.50

Seved with tomato sauce

Spaghetti sm

$5.50

Spanakorizo sm

$3.95

Sandwich

Chicken breast Sandwich

$22.95

Gyros Sandwich

$18.95

Lamb Sandwich

$22.95

Meatball Sandwich

$22.95

Loukaniko Sandwich

$22.95

Desserts

Ambrosia

$7.95

Baklava

$6.95

Crème Caramel

$5.95

G.I. special

$6.95

Galactobouriko

$5.50

Ice Cream

$5.95

Karidopita

$6.50

Mediterraneo

$7.95

Ravani

$5.50

Rice Pudding

$5.50

Sokolatina

$7.50

Svigous

$6.95

Yogurt

$5.95

Yogurt w/nuts&honey

$7.50

Kids menu

K- Beef kabob

$9.95

K- Chicken kabob

$8.95

K- pork kebob

$8.95

K-gyros

$7.95

K-hamburger

$7.95

K-Spaghetti

$5.95

K-spaghetti w/meatballs

$8.95

K-Pastichio

$7.95

Catering App.

Bakalao (1pc)

$4.50

Beef kebob 5-6oz

$8.95

Chicken kebob 5-6oz

$5.95

Dolmades

$1.95

Dzn Red Eggs

$8.50

Keftedakia

$1.50

Loukaniko

$5.25

Mini Beef shishkabob

$4.95

Mini chicken kebobs

$1.95

Mini pork kebobs

$1.95

Pork kebob 5-6oz

$5.95

Shrimp kebob mini

$6.95

Spanakopitakia

$1.75

Tiropitakia

$1.95

Catering Trays

Beets

$35.95+

Briami

$25.95+

Caesar Salad

$33.95+

Cold lima beans

$30.95+

Domatosalata

$33.95+

Fasolakia

$34.95+

Greek Salad

$31.95+

Gyros

$56.95+

Horiatiki

$27.95+

Hot lima beans

$30.95+

Lahanosalata

$33.95+

Med.Chicken breast (each)

$9.95

Mousaka

$52.95+

Okra

$29.95+

Paschalini

$33.95+

Pastichio

$45.95+

Potatoes

$20.95+

Rice

$20.95+

Spaghetti

$22.95+

Spinach pie

$39.95+

Spinach Rice

$29.95+

Texas

$33.95+

Veg. Mousaka

$42.95+

Whole chicken (each)

$19.95

Catering Pound

Feta lb

$9.95

Hummus lb

$9.95

Melitzanosalata lb

$9.95

Olives lb

$6.95

Scordalia lb

$8.95

Taramosalata lb

$9.95

Tirokafetri lb

$11.95

Tzatziki lb

$9.95

Catering Desserts

Baklava

$3.95

G.I. special

$3.95

Galactobouriko

$2.95

Karidopita

$3.95

Mediterraneo

$4.50

Mediterraneo Tray

$40.00+

Nogatina

$4.50

Rice Pudding

$3.25

Rice Pudding Tray

$30.00+

Sokolatina

$3.95

Whole Sokolatina

$47.95

Sunday Specials

Baby Octopus Appt.

$13.95

BBQ Lamb

$28.95Out of stock

Beef Monemvassia

$21.95

Bougatsa

$6.95

Kreatopita

$18.95Out of stock

Lamb Ala Garden

$27.95

Lamb Hasapa

$27.95Out of stock

Lamb Yiouvetsi

$27.95Out of stock

Stuffed Peppers

$17.95

Suckling Pig

$22.95

Retail

Bowl Kokkinisto Sauce

$4.95

Bread crumber

$5.00

Coffee Cup n Saucer

$8.00

Coffee Mug

$8.00

Disposable chafer

$14.00

Galaktobourico Mini Tray

$10.95

Hat

$10.00

Hoodie

$33.00

Kokkinisto Sauce Quart

$8.95

Melisaki Honey Lg

$12.95

Melisaki Honey Sm.

$8.95Out of stock

Olive Oil 3LTR

$27.95

Olive Oil 750ML

$9.95

Olives Jar

$6.95

Oregano Lg Jar

$5.95

Oregano Sm Jar

$3.95

Plasticwear

$0.95

Rice Pudding 17oz

$4.50

Salad Dressing Quart

$9.95

Sesame Bread

$2.50

Shot glass

$5.00

Sourdough Bread

$3.00

Sweatshirt

$28.00

T-Shirt

$10.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

300 East 22nd Street, Lombard, IL 60148

Directions

Gallery
Greek Islands - Lombard image

Similar restaurants in your area

JT's Porch Saloon & Eatery
orange star4.5 • 1,088
665 W Roosevelt Rd Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurantnext
Driftwood Grille - Oakbrook Terrace
orange starNo Reviews
17W648 22nd Street, Suite A Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
View restaurantnext
:Positano Ristorante
orange starNo Reviews
17W460 22nd Street Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
View restaurantnext
Taste Greek Street Food
orange star4.4 • 297
645 N Cass Ave Westmont, IL 60559
View restaurantnext
DeMito's Saloon
orange star4.4 • 522
335 E Kenilworth Ave Villa Park, IL 60181
View restaurantnext
Neat Kitchen + Bar - 246 N Cass Ave
orange starNo Reviews
246 N Cass Ave Westmont, IL 60559
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lombard

JT's Porch Saloon & Eatery
orange star4.5 • 1,088
665 W Roosevelt Rd Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurantnext
Original Rainbow Cone - Lombard - 498 E Roosevelt Rd
orange star4.3 • 423
498 E Roosevelt Rd Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurantnext
Gianorio's Pizza & Pasta - Lombard
orange star4.6 • 367
434 S Main St Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurantnext
Shannon's Deli
orange star4.6 • 314
11-15 S Park Ave Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurantnext
Mr. Broast - Lombard
orange star4.0 • 1
820 E Roosevelt Rd Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lombard
Villa Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Oak Brook
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Wheaton
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Downers Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Westmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston