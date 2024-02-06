Greek Jalapeno 6636 Cooley Lake Rd
6636 Cooley Lake Rd
Waterford, MI 48327
Breakfast Menu
Egg & Breakfast Combos
Omelettes
- Make Your Own$7.99
- Cheese Omelette$7.99
- Ham & Cheese Omelette$8.99
- Bacon & Cheese Omelette$8.99
- Sausage & Cheese Omelette$8.99
- Spinach & Cheese Omelette$8.99
- Western Omelette$9.99
Ham, green pepper, onion and American Cheese
- Farmer's Omelette$10.49
Ham, green pepper, onion, home fries (inside) and American Cheese.
- Mexican Omelette$9.99
Green pepper, onion and American cheese, topped with chili
- Greek Omelette$9.99
Green pepper, onion, tomato and feta cheese
- Mushroom Swiss Omelette$8.99
Fresh mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
- Vegetarian Omelette$9.99
Green pepper, onion, tomato, mushroom, spinach and Swiss Cheese
- Village Omelette$10.99
Gyro meat, onion, tomato and feta cheese, served with a side of our homemade Tzatziki sauce.
- Meat Lovers Omelette$9.99
Bacon, ham, sausage, Swiss and American cheeses.
- Southern Omelette$10.99
Sausage, onion, hash browns (inside) and American cheese, topped with sausage gracy.
- Chorizo & Muenster Omelette$10.99
Spicy chorizo sausage and Muenster cheese.
Pancakes & French Toast
- Full Order of Pancakes (3)$6.99
- Half Order of Pancakes (2)$4.99
- Full Order of French Toast (6 halves)$6.99
Texas Toast grilled and Topped with Powdered Sugar
- Half Order of French Toast (3 halves)$4.99
Texas Toast grilled and Topped with Powdered Sugar
- Full Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes$9.99
- Half Order Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes$7.99
- Stuffed French Toast$9.99
- Crepes$10.99
- Crepe Ala Carte$3.99
- Butterscotch Pancakes$9.99
Breakfast Sides
Breakfast Combos
Mexican Breakfast Specials
Breakfast Bowls
Starters
- Cheese Sticks$7.99
Six Mozzarella Cheese Sticks with our Homemade Ranch dressing.
- Wing Dings$7.99
Six Breaded and fried wing dings served with our Homemade Ranch dressing.
- Chicken Tenders$8.99
Four breaded chicken tenders served with our Homemade Ranch dressing.
- Guacamole 8oz w/ Chips$7.99
Our house made guacamole served with freshly made chips.
- SAGANAKI OPA!$8.99
- Chips & Cheese$7.29+
- Chips & Salsa$3.89+
- WINGS$8.99
- WINGS SPECIAL$0.99
- Boneless Wings$9.99
- BONELESS SPECIAL$0.99
Salad & Soup
Salads
Soup & Chili
Burgers/Sandwiches
Burgers/Dogs
- Greek Jalapeno Burger$8.99
7oz burger cooked to your liking, topped with Muenster cheese. lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and served with our homemade Greek Jalapeño sauce.
- Hamburger$6.99
7oz burger cooked to your liking, topped with lettuce, tomato, anion and pickle.
- Cheeseburger$7.99
7oz burger cooked to your liking, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$8.99
7oz burger cooked to your liking, topped with grilled mushrooms. grilled onions, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$8.99
7oz burger cooked to your liking, topped with bacon, American cheese. Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.
- Patty Melt$8.99
7oz burger cooked to your liking, topped with grilled onions. American cheese. Swiss cheese and served on grilled rye bread.
- Greek Jalapeno Melt$9.99
7oz burger cooked to your liking, with bacon, grilled onion. mushrooms, Muenster cheese, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and Greek Jalapeño sauce. Served on grilled rye bread,
- Sliders$3.49+
3 Mini burgers with American cheese, pickles and grilled onions.
- HOT DOG$1.99
Natural casing hot dog, grilled to perfection
- CONEY DOG$2.59
Natural casing hot dog, grilled to perfection and topped with our special chili, mustard and onions.
- #1 Coney Combo$5.99
ONE (1) CONEY ISLAND, FRIES AND SODA
- #2 Coney Combo$7.99
TWO (2) CONEY ISLANDS, FRIES AND SODA
Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese$4.99
Grilled to perfection an your choice of bread.
- Grilled Ham and Cheese$6.99
Grilled to perfection an your choice of bread.
- Fish Sandwich$7.99
Breaded and deep-fried cod filet topped with lettuce and tomato served with tartar sauce and lemon on the side.
- Grilled Chicken Sand$7.99
Marinated chicken breast, grilled and topped with lettuce and tomato.
- B.L.T.$6.99
Bacon lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on your choice of bread.
- Club Sandwich$9.99
Triple-decker with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise an your choice of toast.
- Rueben$8.99
Corned beef or turkey topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing. Served an grilled rye bread. Coleslaw may be substituted for sauerkraut.
- Chicken Finger Wrap$8.99
Chicken Fingers wrapped inside a warm pita bread or large flour tortillas topped with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, Swiss and American Cheese.
- Super Slim Jim$8.99
Grilled ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce served on a sub bun.
- Tuna Sandwich$7.99
Albacore tuna mixed with chopped celery and mayonnaise, served on your choice of bread or toast, with lettuce and tomato.
- Tuna Melt$8.99
Albacore tuna mixed with chopped celery and mayonnaise, served on grilled rye with Swiss and American cheese.
- Pulled Pork Sandwuich$7.99
Mexican
Chimichangas & Favorites
- Chimichanga Dinner$11.45
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or BBQ shredded beef then deep fried and served with sour cream. Dinner includes rice and beans.
- Chimichanga a la carte$8.99
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or BBQ shredded beef then deep fried served with sour cream.
- Tamale a la carte$4.79
Homemade pork or chicken tamales
- Tamale Dinner$11.99
Homemade pork or chicken tamales (3) served with rice and beans, lettuce and sour cream.
- Tortilla Wrap$12.99
Large flour tortilla filled with steak or grilled chicken lettuce, cheese, tomato, guacamole and sour cream, served with rice and beans.
- Super Tostada Dinner$12.99
Two Tostadas with a choice of beef or chicken topped with cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and green olives. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Super Tostada a la carte$4.99
Choice of beef or chicken with beans topped with cheese, onion, tomato and green olives
- Enchilada Dinner$12.99
Choice of beef, bean, chicken or cheese, topped with melted cheese. Dinner includes lettuce, tomato, pico de galo, sour cream and rice and beans.
- Enchilada a la carte$4.99
Choice of beef, bean, chicken or cheese, topped with melted cheese.
Mexican Combos
- Mexican Combo #1$14.59
1 beef taco, 1 bean and cheese tostada, 1 cheese enchilada served with rice, beans and pico de gallo.
- Mexican Combo #2$15.99
1 beef and bean burrito, 1 beef taco, 2 tamales served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and sour cream.
- Mexican Combo #3$14.99
1 beef crispy flour taco, 1 tinga taco, 1 beef enchilada served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and sour cream
- Mexican Combo #4$14.99
Tacos
- Hard Corn Taco a la carte$2.99
Filled with beef, bean or chicken, topped with lettuce and cheese.
- Hard Corn Taco Dinner$9.99
Filled with beef, bean or chicken, topped with lettuce and cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Soft Taco a la carte$3.99
Filled with beef, bean or chicken, topped with lettuce and cheese.
- Soft Taco Dinner$11.99
Filled with beef, bean or chicken, topped with lettuce and cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Crispy Flour Taco a la carte$3.99
Deep fried flour taco with beef, bean or chicken, topped with lettuce and cheese.
- Crispy Flour Taco Dinner$11.99
Deep fried flour taco with beef, bean or chicken, topped with lettuce and cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Tinga Taco a la carte$3.59
Deep fried corn taco rolled with BBQ shredded beef.
- Tinga Taco Dinner$10.99
3 Deep fried corn taco rolled with BBQ shredded beef.
- Taquito Taco a la carte$3.99
Diced steak or chicken topped with onion and cilantro served on soft corn tortilla.
- Taquito Taco Dinner$10.99
Diced steak or chicken topped with onion and cilantro served on soft corn tortilla. Dinner does not include sour cream. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Greek Taco$9.99
Grilled chicken or steak, beans, lettuce, onion, jalapenos, guacamole, tzatziki sauce and Muenster cheese wrapped in pita bread. Does not include rice and beans.
- 6 Pack Taco$10.99
- Tues Taco$2.00
Burritos
- Super Burrito$12.99
Large four tortilla filed with beef or chicken, beans onion and tomato. Topped with melted cheese, served with lettuce and sour cream.
- Super Fajita Burrito$14.99
Large flour tortilla filed with bears, your choice of steak or chicken. grilled onion, tomato and green pepper, topped with melted cheese. served which lettuce and sour cream.
- Burrito a la carte$5.59
Choice of beef, bean, chicken or vegetarian (sauteed spinach, onion, cilantro and tomato), topped with melted cheese.
- Burrito Dinner$12.99
Choice of beef, bean, chicken or vegetarian (sauteed spinach, onion, cilantro and tomato), topped with melted cheese. Dinner includes lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and beans.
- Fajita Burrito a la carte$6.59
Steak or chicken, with beans, sauteed onion and green pepper, topped with melted cheese.
- Fajita Burrito Dinner$14.99
Steak or chicken, with beans, sauteed onion and green pepper, topped with melted cheese. Dinner includes lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, sour creams rice and beans
Nachos & Botanas
- SMALL NACHO$11.99
Tortilla chips topped with ground beef or shredded chicken, Muenster cheese, onion, tomato and green pepper.
- MEDIUM NACHO$14.99
Tortilla chips topped with ground beef or shredded chicken, Muenster cheese, onion, tomato and green pepper.
- LARGE NACHO$19.99
Tortilla chips topped with ground beef or shredded chicken, Muenster cheese, onion, tomato and green pepper.
- SMALL NACHO SUPREME$12.99
Tortilla chips topped with beef or chicken, beans, cheese, pepperoni. lettuce, onion, tomato, jalapeno pepper, guacamole, sour cream and black olives.
- MEDIUM NACHO SUPREME$17.99
Tortilla chips topped with beef or chicken, beans, cheese, pepperoni. lettuce, onion, tomato, jalapeno pepper, guacamole, sour cream and black olives.
- LARGE NACHO SUPREME$22.99
Tortilla chips topped with beef or chicken, beans, cheese, pepperoni. lettuce, onion, tomato, jalapeno pepper, guacamole, sour cream and black olives.
- SMALL BOTANA$11.99
Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, pepperoni, onion, tomato, green pepper and green olives.
- MEDIUM BOTANA$14.99
Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, pepperoni, onion, tomato, green pepper and green olives.
- LARGE BOTANA$19.99
Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, pepperoni, onion, tomato, green pepper and green olives.
- SMALL MARIACHI CALIENTE$9.99
Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, jalapenos, and sour cream.
- MEDIUM MARIACHI CALIENTE$12.99
Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, pepperoni, onion, tomato, green pepper and green olives.
- LARGE MARIACHI CALIENTE$14.99
Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, pepperoni, onion, tomato, green pepper and green olives.
Quesadillas/Fajitas
- Quesadilla$9.99
Large flour tortilla grilled with cheese onion and tomato, with lettuce on the side.
- Quesadilla Supreme$10.99
Large flour tortilla grilled with cheese inside, and sour cream, guacamole and tomato on top. Served with lettuce and black olives.
- Fiesta Quesadilla$12.99
Parmesan crusted tortilla filed with cheese, grilled chicken. sautéed green peppers and onions, and ranchero sauce. Served with lettuce and tomato on the side.
- Fajitas$16.59+
Stir-fried onions, green peppers, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, beans topped with cheese, and tortillas.
- Veggie Fajitas$13.99
Includes red peppers, broccoli, zucchini, yellow squash, and mushrooms.
- COMBO FAJITAS$18.99
Stir-fried onions, green peppers, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, beans topped with cheese, and tortillas. Choice of 2 - Steak, Chicken or Shrimp.
- TRIPLE FAJITAS$20.99
Stir-fried onions, green peppers, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, beans topped with cheese, and tortillas. Includes Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp
Dinners
- Smothered Chicken$13.99
Marinated chicken breast smothered with grilled mushrooms and onions topped with Muenster cheese, served with vegetable and rice.
- Wing Ding Dinner$11.99
Wing dings served with potato and vegetable.
- Chicken Strip Dinner$12.99
Chicken strips served with fries and vegetable
- Grilled Chicken Dinner$12.99
Marinated and grilled boneless skinless chicken breast served with vegetable and rice.
- Hawaiian Chicken Dinner$12.99
Marinated and grilled boneless skinless chicken breast with pineapple and Swiss cheese, served with vegetable and rice.
- Fish & Chips$9.99+
Cod filets deep fried or grilled, served with potato and vegetable.
- Spaghetti Dinner$11.99+
served with soup, salad or slaw
- Stuffed Cabbage$10.99
Greek
Greek Wraps/Specialties
- Gyro$7.99
Gyro meat wrapped in pita bread topped with tomato, onion and fresh made tzatziki sauce.
- Chicken Gyro$7.99
Chicken Gyro meat wrapped in pita bread topped with tomato, onion and fresh made tzatziki sauce.
- Gyro Supreme$8.99
Gyro meat wrapped in pita bread topped with tomato, onion, feta cheese, lettuce and fresh made tzatziki sauce.
- Village Gyro$8.99
Gyro meat wrapped in pita bread with tomato, onion, feta cheese, lettuce, fries (inside pita) and fresh made tzatziki sauce.
- Vegetarian Pita$7.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, beets, pepperoncini and feta cheese wrapped in pita bread and served with your choice of homemade Greek dressing or tzatziki sauce.
- Gyro Platter$11.99
Gyro meat served with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce served with rice or fries, and pita bread.
- Chicken Gyro Platter$12.79
Grilled chicken breast served with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce, served with rice or fries, and pita bread.
- Greek Quesadilla$10.99
Gyro meat or grilled chicken, tomato, onion, feta cheese, saganaki cheese and tzatziki sauce all together on a grilled tortilla or pita bread.
- Spinach Pie$8.99
A slice of cur homemade spinach pie.
- Spinach Pie w/Baby Greek Salad$10.99
A slice of cur homemade spinach pie with a baby Greek salad.
- Chicken Gyro Supreme$9.99
Greek Combos
Sides
Sides
- 1/2 Avocado$2.00
- 4oz Muenster$1.25
- 8oz Muenster$2.50
- Baby Greek Salad$5.99
- Baked Potato$3.89
- Beans$3.49
- Cheese Fries$4.59
- Chili Cheese Fries$5.99
- Chili Fries$4.99
- Cilantro$0.75
- Cole Slaw$2.49
- Corn or Flour Tortillas (4)$1.79
- Cottage Cheese$3.49
- Fries$4.49
- GLUTEN FREE Fries$4.49
- Greek Jalapeno Sauce$1.25
- Grilled Chicken Breast$5.59
- Guacamole$2.29+
- Jalapeno$1.25
- Onion Rings$5.49
- Pico de Gallo 2oz$0.99
- Pita Bread$1.49
- Rice$3.49
- Rice and Beans$3.49
- Side Chili$1.99
- Side liquid Cheese$0.99
- Side Vegetables$3.99
- Small House Salad$5.99
- Sour Cream$0.95+
- Tossed Salad$3.99
- Whole Avocado$4.00
Kids Menu
- Kids French Toast$6.99
Served with Bacon or Sausage.
- Kids Pancakes$6.99
Served with Bacon or Sausage.
- Kids Cheese Omelette$6.99
Served with Hash Browns and Toast
- Kids Taco$6.99
Served with Rice, Beans or Fries
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
Served with choice of Rice, Beans or Fries.
- Kids Two Eggs, Meat & Toast$6.99
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.99
- Kids Hamburger & Fries$6.99
- Kids Cheeseburger & Fries$7.99
- Kids Chicken Strips & Fries$7.99
- Kids Hot Dog & Fries$6.99
- Kids Fish & Chips$7.99
- Kids Spaghetti w/ Garlic Toast$6.99
Specialty Items
Daily Specials
- Chicken Parm Dinner$15.99
- Chicken Stir Fry$13.99
- Clam Basket$9.99
- Corned Beef and Cabbage$15.99
- Ham Dinner$15.99
- Lemon Chicken Dinner$15.99
- NY Strip Dinner$18.99
- Pork Chop Dinner$12.99
- Pot Pie$11.99
- Prime Rib Dinner$25.99
- Salmon Dinner$16.99
- Seafood Platter$20.99
- Shrimp Basket$9.99
- Steak Stir Fry$14.99
- Tues-Stuffed Cabbage$10.99
- Turkey Dinner$17.99
- Wed-Chopped Steak$12.99
- Wed-Pot Roast Dinner$13.99
- Zip Alfredo$15.99
- Zip Burger$14.49
- Eggs Benedict$10.99
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
