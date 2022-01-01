Restaurant header imageView gallery

Greek Kitchen Management 15421 East Gale Ave

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

15421 East Gale Ave

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA 91715

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders and Fries

Breakfast

Breakfast Combo

$8.00

Pancakes and Scrambled Eggs, with Bacon or Sausage

Pancakes

$5.00

Scrambled Eggs

$4.00

Egg White Veggie Scramble

$6.00

American Omelette

$7.00

Ham, Onion, Peppers, Cheddar Cheese

Veggie Omelette

$7.00

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Side of Sausage

$4.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Bacon, Egg, Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese on English Muffin

Sausage, Egg, Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese on English Muffin

Egg & Cheese Burrito, Hash Browns

$5.00

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Mixed Fruit Tray

$6.00

Oatmeal

$3.00

Waffles

$5.00

Pork Chorizo Burrito, Hash Browns

$7.00

Chicken Chorizo Burrito, Hash Browns

$7.00

FOOD Always Available

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Tenders and Fries

$8.00

Cheeseburger and Fries

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle

Veggie Burger and Fries

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle

Side of Fries

$4.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Fries

$8.00

Classic Grilled Cheese and Fries

$6.00

BLT and Fries

$8.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Roasted Vegetable Wrap

$8.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.00

Hot Dog and Fries

$7.50

Beef Tacos (3) with Salsa and Sour Cream

$8.00

Chicken Tacos (3) with Salsa and Sour Cream

$8.00

Nachos - Loaded (Beef or Chicken)

$9.00

Tuna Sandwich

$5.00

Entree

3 Hard Shell, Beef or Chicken Tacos. Served with Spanish Rice, Seasoned Pinto Beans & a Fountain Beverage.

Chicken Terriyaki bowl with Steamed White Rice

$8.00Out of stock

Tofu and Broccoli with Steamed White Rice

Out of stock

Cheese Enchiladas with Spanish Rice and Beans

$8.50Out of stock

BBQ Chicken, Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables

$9.00Out of stock

Macaroni And Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Meatball Hoagie with Tater Tots

$8.50Out of stock

Baked Ziti W/Meat sauce / Salad / Drink

$9.00Out of stock

Thursday Taco Special. 3 tacos/beans/rice/fountain drink

$9.00Out of stock

Meatloaf with Mashed Potatoes/Gravy/Vegetables/Fountain Drink

$10.00Out of stock

Baked Ziti W/Garlic Brread, House Salad & Fountain Drink

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan Hoagie W/ Fries and Fountain Drink

$8.00Out of stock

Beef Enchiladas with Spanish Rice and Beans

$8.50Out of stock

Garlic Chicken, Mashed Potatoes & Fountain Drink

$9.00Out of stock

Country Fried Steak W/Gravy, Potato Salad, Veg. & Drink

$9.00Out of stock

Baked Tilapia W/White Rice & Mixed Veggies

$9.00Out of stock

Greek Gyro / Rice / Salad / Drink

$8.50Out of stock

Spaghetti Special W/Drink

$8.00Out of stock

Slice Cheese Pizza

$2.50Out of stock

Slice of Special Pizza

$2.75Out of stock

2 Slice Pizza Special W/Fountain Drink

$7.00Out of stock

Tuna Melt & French Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Teriyaki & Fried Rice

$8.50Out of stock

Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner

$11.00Out of stock
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
SaturdayClosed
15421 East Gale Ave, CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA 91715

Directions

