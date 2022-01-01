- Home
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Greek
Greek Olive South G.O. South
No reviews yet
100 Church Street South
New Haven, CT 06511
Order Again
Eggs
Side Orders
Pasteries / Fruit Cup
Pancakes / French Toast
Breakfast Sandwich
Salads
Hot Sandwich
Cold Sandwich
Triple Decker Clubs
Our Hot Dog
1/2 Pound Burger Platter
Side Orders
Desserts
Weighted Items
candy
Beverages
Bottle Soda
$2.25
Snapple
$2.25
Bottled Water
$1.50
Tropicana Juices
$2.25
Small Juice
$1.75
Small Coffee
$1.75
Med Coffee
$1.85
Large Coffee
$1.95
Red Bull
$2.50
Yoohoo Chocalate Drink
$2.75
Med Soda
$1.50
Large Soda
$1.99
Vitamin Water
$2.25
Powerade Fruit
$2.25
Arizona Iced Tea
$2.35
Gold Peak Tea
$2.75
Cup of Ice
$0.50
Dasani
$2.25
FRUIT SMOOTHY
$5.95
Gatorade
$2.25
Frappuccino
$2.50
Frappucino
$3.00
Tea
$1.75
Tea Bag
$1.25
Soda Can
$1.59
DRINKS
Coke Bottle
$2.15
Diet Coke
$2.15
Coke Zero Bottle
$2.15
Sprite Bottle
$2.15
Fanta Pineapple Bottle
$2.15
Pink Lemonade Bottle
$2.15
Lemonade Bottle
$2.15
Canada Dry Gingerale
$2.15
Oreo Cookie
$1.50
Tates Cookies
$1.50
Hazelnut Cocoa
$4.99
Vanilla Wafer
$2.50
Cliff Bar
$2.25
Protein Bar
$2.00
Gum
$1.50
Energy Bar
$2.00
Goobers
$1.75
Coke Can
$1.25
Diet Coke Can
$1.25
Diet Coke Lime Can
$1.25
Cherry Coke Can
$1.25
Cherry Coke Zero Can
$1.25
Vanilla Coke Can
$1.25
Ginger Ale Can
$1.25
Diet Ginger Ale Can
$1.25
Sprite Can
$1.25
Fanta Orange Can
$1.25
Fanta Grape Can
$1.25
Fresca Can
$1.25
Coke Zero
$1.25
Fanta Grape
$1.25
ULTRA BLUE MONSTER
$2.50
LOCA MOCA MONSTER
$2.50
ORIGINAL MONSTER
$2.50
ABSOLUTELY ZERO MONSTER
$2.50
Blue Blueberry Red Bull
$2.75
Red Bull Sugar Free
$2.75
Orange Tangerine Red Bull
$2.75
Yellow Tropical Red Bull
$2.75
RED Cranberry Red Bull
$2.75
Lo-Carb MONSTER
$2.50
Red Bull
$2.75
Bang Rainbow Unicorn
$2.75
Bang Sour Heads
$2.75
Bang Star Blast
$2.75
Yerbaé Coconut Raspberry
$2.75
Yerbaé Mango Passionfruit
$2.75
Yerbaé Orange Vanilla Dream
$2.75
Yerbaé Watermelon Strawberry
$2.75
Bang Heavenly Hazelnut
$2.75
Diet Lemon 20oz Snapple
$1.85
Diet Raspberry 20oz Snapple
$1.85
Straight Up Tea Sorta Sweet Snapple
$1.75
Purity Organic Sparkling Lemon
$1.75
Purity Organic Sparkling Grapefruit
$1.75
Purity Organic Sparkling Mandarin
$1.75
Purity Organic Sparkling Watermelon
$1.75
Half + Half Diet Snapple plastic
$1.75
Mango Madness Snapple Plastic
$1.75
Go Banana Snapple Plastic
$1.75
Fruit Punch Snapple Plastic
$1.75
Raspberry Tea Diet Snapple Plastic
$1.75
Raspberry Peach Snapple Plastic
$1.75
Snapple Apple Plastic
$1.75
Kiwi Strawberry Snapple Plastic
$1.75
Peach Diet Snapple Plastic
$1.75
Lemon Diet Snapple Plastic
$1.75
Peach Tea Snapple
$1.75
Noni Berry Diet Snapple Plastic
$1.75
Half 'n Half Snapple Plastic
$1.75
Lemon Tea Snapple Plastic
$1.75
Snapple Raspberry Tea
$1.75
Purity Organic Honey Green Tea
$1.75
Purity Organic Orange Mango
$1.75
Snapple Peach Mangosteen
$1.75
Snapple Mango Tea
$1.75
Lemomade Purity Organic
$1.75
Boylan Cane Cola
$1.75
Virgil's Vanilla Cream
$1.75
Virgil's Black Cherry
$1.75
Virgil's Orange
$1.75
Virgil's Lemon Lime
$1.75
Chocolate Milk - Nesquick
$2.00
Strawberry Milk - Nesquick
$2.00
Fat Free Chocolate Milk - Nesquick
$2.00
Apple Nantucket
$2.25
Pom Cherry Nantucket
$2.25
Orange Nantucket
$2.25
Lemonade Nantucket
$2.25
Orange Mango Nantucket
$2.25
Cranberry Nantucket
$2.25
Half and Half Nantucket
$2.25
Kiwi Berry Nantucket
$2.25
Pineapple O Guava
$2.25
Pomegranate Pear Nantucket Nectars
$2.25
Welch's Grape
$2.25
Welch's Strawberry Kiwi
$2.25
Welch's Apple
$2.25
Welch's Ruby Red Grapefruit
$2.25
Welch's Blue Raspberry
$2.25
Red Plum Lemonade Nantucket Nectars
$2.25
Peach Mango Vita Coco
$2.25
Original Vita Coco
$2.25
Pineapple Vita Coco
$2.24
Pineapple LG Vita Coco
$3.00
Vita Coco Pressed Coconut
$3.00
Vita Coco Lg Original
$3.00
Spicy Hot V8
$2.25
Fruit Medley V8
$2.25
Berry Blend V8
$2.25
Strawberry Banana V8
$2.25
Original V8
$2.25
Tropical Blend V8
$2.25
V8 Energy Sparkling White Graperaspberry
$3.50
Acai Blueberry Vitamin Water
$2.00
Lemonade Vitamin Water
$2.00
Powerade
$2.00
Peach Mango Body Armor
$2.00
Fruit Punch Body Armor
$2.00
Lemon Lime Body Armor
$2.00
Orange Mango Body Armor
$2.00
Body Armor
$2.75
Blueberry Pomegranate BodyArmor
$2.00
Strawberry Banana Bodyarmor
$2.00
Mixed Berry Bodyarmor
$2.00
OJ No Pulp Tropicana 12oz
$1.95
OJ Some Pulp Tropicana 12oz
$1.95
OJ Calcium Tropicana 12oz
$1.95
Apple Tropicana 12oz
$1.95
Cranberry Tropicana 12oz
$1.95
Lemonade Tropicana 12oz
$1.95
Raspberry Lemonade Tropicana 12oz
$1.95
Tang. Lemonade Tropicana 12oz
$1.95
Watermelon Tropicana 12oz
$1.95
Farmstand Green Tropicana 12oz
$1.95
Grape Tropicana 12oz
Orange Tropicana 16oz
$1.95
Apple Tropicana 16oz
$1.95
Grape Tropicana 16oz
$1.95
Strawberry Kiwi Tropicana 16oz
$1.95
Grapefruit Tropicana 16oz
$1.95
Pineapple Orange Tropicana 16oz
$1.95
Cranberry Tropicana 16oz
$1.95
Box OJ No Pulp
$1.95
Box OJ Some Pulp
$1.95
Box OJ Lots Pulp
$1.95
Orange Strawberry Banana Box
$1.95
Orange Strawberry Tropicana Twister
$1.95
Blue Raspberry Tropicana Twister
$1.95
Tropical Fruit Tropicana Twister
$1.95
Cherry Berry Blast Twister
$1.95
Strawberry Kiwi Cyclone Twister
$1.95
Dunkin Donuts Iced Mocha
$3.00
Dunkin Donuts Iced Vanilla
$3.00
Stewarts Blk Cherry
$1.50
Stewarts Orange
$1.50
Stewart's Root Beer
$1.50
Kombucha
$3.95
Reed's Ginger Beer
$1.60
Tu Vunū Honey And Lemon
$3.50
Tu Vunū Free Lemon
$3.50
Illy Caffè
$3.00
Illy Cappuccino
$3.00
Long Island Kiwi/strawbery
$1.95
Long Island Strawberry
$1.95
Long Island Half & Half Iced Tea
$1.95
Long Island Diet Peach
$1.95
Reed's Ginger Ale
$1.60
BAWLS Guarana/Orange
$2.75
BAWLS Guarana/Original
$2.75
BAWLS Guarana/Cherry
$2.75
Dunkin Donuts Iced Original
$3.00
Bahama Blueberry
$1.85
Tropical Fruit Punch Mistic
$1.85
Illy
$3.00
Dunkin' Donuts Expresso
$3.00
Brew Dr Kombucha Clear Mind
$3.95
Illy Mochaccino
$3.00
Illy Caffe Latte
$3.00
Illy Cappuccino
$3.00
Brew Dr Kombucha Mint Lemonade
$3.95
Dasani Sparkling Lime
$1.85
Poland Spring Water
$1.50
Voss Water
$2.50
Perrier
$2.00
ICE Sparkling Black Cherry
$1.99
ICE Sparkling Black Raspberry
$1.99
ICE Sparkling Orange Mango
$1.99
Voss Water
$2.25
Poland Spring Sparkling Water
$1.75
Perrier 16.9oz
$2.25
Smartwater Sparkling
$1.99
Trimino Strawberry/Lemonade
$2.95
Trimino Mixed/berry
$2.95
Trimino Coconut/pineapple
$2.95
VOSS Lemon Cucumber Sparkling
$2.95
Orchard Trimino
$2.95
Nirvana Water
$1.60
Hint Watermelon
$2.35
Hint Raspberry
$2.35
Hint Blackberry
$2.35
Hint Pomegranate
$2.35
Hint Strawberry Kiwi
$2.35
Sportwater
$2.25
Voss Lime Mint
$2.50
Voss Tangerine Lemongrass
$2.50
Voss Strawberry Ginger
$2.50
Voss Raspberry Rose
$2.50
Chips
Bbq Chips
$1.85
Chips
$1.85
Deep River Mavi Onion
$1.85
Cape Cod - Original
$1.85
Cape Cod - Reduced Fat
$1.85
Cape Cod - Waffle
$1.85
Cape Cod - Jalapeno
$1.85
Cape Cod - Original (LG)
$2.00
Cape Cod - Reduced Fat (LG)
$2.00
Cape Cod 2.5oz
$1.69
Cape Cod Sea Salt & Vinegar 2.5oz
$1.69
Popchips Sea Salt
$1.25
Cape Cod Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper
$1.85
Snyder's Pretzel Honey mustard & onion
$1.85
Cape Cod Original 2.5oz
$1.85
Cape Cod- Salt & Vinegar (LG)
$1.85
Popcorn Butter
$1.85
Cape Cod Waves
$1.85
Late July Jalapeño/Limw
$1.85
LareJuly Nacho/chipotle
$1.85
Cape Cod Sweet Mesquite Bbq
$1.85
Snyders Thin Pretzels
$1.85
Lance Hot Cheese
$1.85
Lance White Cheddar
$1.85
Dirty - BBQ
$1.85
Dirty - Sweet Potato
$1.85
Dirty - Salt + Pepper
$1.85
Dirty - Sour Cream + Onion
$1.85
Dirty_salt & Vinegar
$1.85
Dirty Buffalo Bleu
$1.85
Dirty-Jalapeño Heat
$1.85
HAL'S Popcorn
$1.85
HAL'S Sweet potato
$1.85
HAL'S Sweet Chilli
$1.85
Ch
$1.85
Pretzels
$1.37
Popcorners Kettle
$1.37
Popcorners Cheddar
$1.37
Pirates Booty
$1.37
Pringles Sour Cream
Nature Valley Trail Mix Fruit and Nut
$1.75
Nature Valley Protein PB Chocolate
$1.75
Kashi Chocolate Almond
$1.75
Kashi Honey Almond
$1.75
Kashi Honey Oat Flax
$1.45
Chewy PB Choc Chip
$1.45
Bear Naked Nutty Double
$1.75
Bear Naked Fruit & Nutty
$1.75
Power Bar Chocolate Peanut Butter
$1.75
Wellsley Choc Chip Granola
$1.45
Fiver One Oats & chocolate
$1.75
Barricini Dark Chocolate Grahams
$1.25
Barricini Milk Chocolate
$1.25
LARABAR Blueberry Muffin
$1.45
PURE PROTEIN Chocolate Peanut Butter
$1.75
PURE PROTEIN Chocolate Salted Caramel
$1.75
PURE PROTEIN Chocolate Delux
$1.75
LUNA Lemonzest
$1.75
3 Musketeers
$1.00
Skittles
$1.00
M&m's Peanut
$1.00
KitKat
$1.50
Reese's
$1.50
Twix
$1.50
Snickers
$1.50
Juicy Fruit Gum
$0.50
Big Red Gum
$0.50
WRIGLEY'S 5 Wintermint
$1.50
WRIGLEY'S 5 Peppermint Cobalt
$1.50
WRIGLEY'S 5 Spearmint Rain
$1.50
Orbit Peppermint Gum
$1.50
Orbit Wintermint Gum
$1.50
Orbit Sweet Mint Gum
$1.50
Orbit Spearmint Gum
$1.50
KING Dark Chocolate Mocha Almond
$1.75
KING Dark Chocolate Almond Mint
$1.75
The Complete Cookie Lemon Poppy Seed
$2.00
KIND Dark Chocolate Cherry Cashew
$1.75
KIND
$1.75
SMART Apple Cinnamon
$1.75
SMART Blueberry
$1.75
Think Thin Brownie Crunch
$1.75
Think Thin Chunky Peanut Butter
$1.75
Kashi Chocolate Almond Seasalt W/ Chia
$1.75
Larabar Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
$1.75
Larabar Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
$1.75
Zone Perfect Double Dark Chocolate
$1.75
Zone Perfect Dark Chocolate Almond
$1.75
Trident Cinnamon
$1.50
Trident Spearmint
$1.50
Ice Peppermint
$1.00
Dentyne ICE Peppermint
$1.50
M&M's Milk Chocolate
$1.75
Hershey's
$1.50
KING Breakfast Protein Maple/cinnamon
$2.00
Wellsley Dark Cho Nuts Sea Salt
$1.75
Trident Original Flavor
$1.50
Trident Original Flavor
$1.50
Trident Spearmint
$1.50
Trident Layers Straw+citrus
$1.50
Trident Bubblegum
$1.50
Trident Cinnamon
$1.50
Altoids peppermint
$1.50
Doublemint
$0.50
Snickers Almond
$1.50
Lance Toasty Crackers
$1.50
Lance Nekot Cookies
$1.50
Lance Toast Chee
$1.50
Lance Captain's Wafers Cream Chz & Chives
$1.50
Nonni's Cioccolati
$1.50
Milky Way
$1.50
Daisy's Black&White Supreme
$1.75
Daisy's Lemon Cake
$1.50
Barricini Pretzels Milk Chocolate
$1.50
Barricini Pretzels Dark Chocolate
$1.50
Mentos Mint
$1.50
Mounds Dark Chocolate
$1.50
Almond Joy
$1.50
Pressed By Kind Fruit/Veggies
$1.75
Tic Tac Freshmints
$1.00
Powercrunch Milk Chocolate
$1.25
Vega Bar Chocolate Caramel
$1.25
Vega Bar Chocolate Peanut Butter
$1.25
Wrigley's Winret Fresh
$0.50
Skittles Tropical
$1.50
Hershey's Cookies N Creme
$1.50
Fundelina Chocolate/Hazelnut
$2.25
Fundelina Vanilla
$2.25
Awake Caffeinated Chocolate Milk
$1.55
Awake Caffeinated Chocolate Caramel
$1.55
K Meal Bar Chocolate/peanut Butter
$1.75
K-Meal Bars Strawberry
$1.75
Zone Chocolate/Peanut Butter
$1.75
Zone Fudge Graham
$1.75
Manifesto Blondie Coffe Crunch
$2.00
Ice Cubes Peppermint
$1.88
Nonni's Dark Chocolate Almond Cookie
$1.00
Nonni's Almond Dark Chocolate Biscotti
$1.00
Manifesto Brownie
$2.00
Daisy's Lemon Cake
$1.50
Luna Caramel Walnut Brownie
$1.75
Luna Chocolate Dipped Coconut
$1.75
Luna Nutz Over Chocolate
$1.75
Zone Perfect Chocolate Mint
$1.75
Nature's Bakery Fig Bar Fig
$1.75
Nature's Bakery Fig Bar Raspberry
$1.75
Premier Protein Peanut Butter Crunch
$2.00
CLIF Bar Cool Mint Chocolate
$2.25
Trident White Peppermint
$1.50
Hershey's Milk Chocolate
$1.50
M&M Peanut
$1.99
RXBAR Peanut Butter Chocolate
$1.95
RXBAR Chocolate Sea Salt
$1.95
Oriental Baklava
$1.75
Oriental Kataifi
$1.75
Oriental Gianniotiko
$1.75
Goobers
$1.50
Raisnets
$1.99
Natural Raw Cashews
$1.90
Chips Honey Bbq
$1.85
Cashews Imperial
$1.90
Cinnamon Almonds
$1.90
Dark Chocolate Almonds
$1.50
Dark Chocolate Raisins
$1.50
Honey Cashews
$1.50
Honey Peanuts
$1.90
Milk Chocolate Peanuts
$1.90
Milk Chocolate Raisins
$1.90
Mixed Nuts
$1.90
Natural Almonds
$1.90
Peanut Crunch
$1.90
Peanuts and Raisins
$1.90
Pecan Supreme
$1.90
Pistachios
$1.50
Raisin Nut Party Mix
$1.90
Salted Cashews
$1.90
Salted Mixed Nuts
$1.90
Salted Peanuts
$1.90
Unsalted Cashews
$1.90
Yogurt Almonds
$1.90
Honey Roasted Peanuts
$1.90
Natural Pistachios
$1.90
Salted Cashews
$1.90
Honey Cashews
$1.90
Milk Chocolate Almonds
$1.90
Raisins & Almonds
$1.90
Yogurt Raisins
$1.90
Honey Nuts & Seed Crunch
$1.90
Sesame Crunch
$1.90
KIRKLAND Almonds
$1.90
KIRKLAND Cashews
$1.50
KIRKLAND Peanuts
$1.50
Pistachios
$1.90
Raw Mixed Nuts
$1.90
Raw Mixed Nuts
$1.90
Apple Cinnamon Chips
$2.50
Reese's Ice Cream
$3.00
Klondike Oreo
$3.00
Choco Taco
$3.00
Cookies and Cream Ice Cream
$2.75
Vanilla Sandwich
$2.50
Butterfinger Ice Cream
Strawberry Shortcake
$2.50
King Cone
$3.15
Special K
$1.75
Chex
$1.75
Honey Nut Cheerios
$1.75
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
$1.75
Cinnamon Chex
$1.75
Cheerios
$1.75
Nature Valley Fruit Granola
$1.75
CORN FLAKES
$1.75
RICE KRISPIES
$1.75
MINI Wheats
$1.75
FROSTED FLAKES
$1.75
Raisin Bran Crunch
$1.75
Cereal W/ Milk
$2.25
Kellogg's Low Fat Granola
$1.75
Special K Fruit&yogurt
$1.75
Lucky Charms
$1.75
Kashi GoLeanCrunch
$1.75
Kellogg's Smart Start
$1.75
Quaker Instant Oatmeal
$1.75
Org Brownie Brittle
$1.25
Cedars Lentil Salad
$3.25
Cedars Original Hummus
$2.98
Cedars Garden Veg Hummus
$2.98
Cedars Artichoke Spinach Hummus
$2.98
Cedars Red Pep. Hummus
$2.98
Cedars Garlic Hummus
$2.98
Cedars Organic Hummus
$2.98
Cedars Snack Pack Original
$2.98
Cedars Snack Pack Garlic
$2.98
Cedqars Snack Rrp
$2.98
Chipotle Hummus
$2.98
Sabra Classic Hummus W/Pretzels
$2.98
Cedar's Taboule Salad
$3.25
Cedar's Black Bean Salad
$3.25
Cedar's W/ Pretzels Original
$2.98
CEDAR'S Pretzels/Tzatziki
$2.98
Cedar's Roasted Red Pepper
$2.98
Cedar's Spinach Dip
$2.98
Greek Yogurt - Lemon
$3.25
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
100 Church Street South, New Haven, CT 06511
