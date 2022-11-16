Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Salad

Greek Palace

946 Reviews

$$

10006 W Happy Valley Rd

PEORIA, AZ 85383

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyros Pita
Chicken Kabob Plate
Hummus

Beverages

Soft Drink

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Water

Appetizers

Hummus

Hummus

$11.99

Blended Chickpeas, Tahini, Olive Oil, and Garlic and Lemon Juice

Dolmas

Dolmas

$10.99Out of stock

Rice Parsley, Dill, Garlic, Onions and Lemon Juice Stuffed in Grape Vine Leaves

Combo Appetizer

$17.99

Hummus, Baba Ganouj, Dolmas, Falafel

Falafel

Falafel

$9.99

Golden Brown Patties of Ground Chickpeas, Parsley and Spice

Baba Ghanouj (Eggplant)

$11.99

Blended Eggplant, Spices, Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice

Spanakopita

$10.99

Phyllo triangles filled with spinach and feta cheese

Greek Wings

Greek Wings

$11.99

Spicy or Mild wings served with feta, parsley, and lemon and side of tzatziki sauce

Beef Shawarma W/ Hummus

$13.99

Served with cucumbers

Chicken Shawarma W/ Hummus

$13.99

Served with cucumbers

Chicken Kabob W/hummus

$13.99
Shawarma Fries

Shawarma Fries

$11.99

Saganaki

$11.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.99

Zucchini Sticks

$10.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.99
Hummus-N-Chips

Hummus-N-Chips

$7.99

Fried Shrimp

$10.99

Greek Meatballs

$10.99

Fried Calamari Rings

$11.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.99

Pitas

Gyros Pita

$13.99

Thinly sliced layers of seasoned lamb & beef broiled on a vertical skewer with onions, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce

Chicken Kabab Pita

$13.99

Marinated pieces of chicken breast flamed to perfection with lettuce, onion, tomatoes and our tzatziki sauce

Beef Shawarma Pita

$14.99

Marinated Angus Beef broiled on a vertical skewer with onion, tomatoes and our own garlic sauce. Will take your breath away

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$13.99

Marinated chicken breast and thigh broiled on a vertical skewer with lettuce, onion, tomatoes and our garlic sauce

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.99

Falafel Pita

$12.99

Chicken Gyros Pita

$13.99

Panini With Fries

$15.99

Pizza

Greek Pizza

$14.99Out of stock

Margherita Pizza

$15.99Out of stock

Pasta

Greek Spaghetti

$15.99

Spaghetti Shrimp Scampi

$17.99Out of stock

Family Meals

Family of 4

$68.00

Family of 6

$102.00

Family of 8

$136.00

Entrees

Gyros Plate

Gyros Plate

$19.00

Thinly sliced layers of seasoned lamb and beef broiled on a vertical skewer with onion, tomatoes and our tzatziki sauce

Chicken Kabob Plate

Chicken Kabob Plate

$19.00

Marinated pieces of chicken breast flamed to perfection with lettuce, onion, tomatoes and our tzatziki sauce

Chicken Gyros Plate

Chicken Gyros Plate

$20.00

Thinly sliced layers of perfectly seasoned chicken breast with lettuce, onion, tomatoes and our tzatziki sauce

Chicken Shawarma Plate

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$19.00

Marinated Angus Beef broiled on a vertical skewer with onion, tomatoes and our own garlic sauce. Will take your breath away

Chicken Scallop Plate

Chicken Scallop Plate

$20.00

Home marinated chicken covered in bread crumbs comes with tzatziki sauce

Veggie Chicken Shawarma Plate

Veggie Chicken Shawarma Plate

$20.00

Grilled veggies mixed with chicken shawarma

Fire Fighter Plate

$20.00

Thinly sliced layers of seasoned lamb and beef broiled on a vertical skewer grilled with onions, hot peppers and our tzatziki sauce

Beef Kabob Plate

Beef Kabob Plate

$21.00

Seasoned Beef Cubes flame broiled to order (Med-rare, med-well, well done) with lettuce, onion, tomatoes and our tzatziki sauce

Beef Shawarma Plate

Beef Shawarma Plate

$21.00

Marinated Angus Beef broiled on a vertical skewer with onion, tomatoes and our own garlic sauce. Will take your breath away

Kefta Kabob Plate

Kefta Kabob Plate

$20.00

2 seasoned ground beef and lamb charbroiled on a skewer served with tomato, onion, lettuce and our garlic sauce garnished with sumac

Combination Plate

$21.00

Supreme Plate

$24.00
Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$17.00

Deep fried patties of ground chick peas mixed with herbs and spices with onion, tomato, lettuce and your choice of tahini or mango sauce (Vegetarian)

Salmon Plate

$23.00

Lamb Shank Plate

$24.00
Pastitso

Pastitso

$21.00
Moussaka

Moussaka

$22.00

Pork Souvlaki Plate

$19.00

Lamb Kabob Plate

$22.00

Lamb Chop Plate

$24.00

Calamari Steak

$23.00

Soups

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$6.99

Chicken Lemon Rice Soup

$7.99

Meatball Soup

$7.99

Salads

Sm Greek Salad

Sm Greek Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, red Onions, Bell Peppers, Cucumber, Feta Cheese Kalamata Olives with our House Dressing

Lg Greek Salad

Lg Greek Salad

$11.99
Gyro Salad

Gyro Salad

$19.99
Falafel Salad

Falafel Salad

$18.99

Octopus Salad

$21.99Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$11.99
Chicken Kabob Salad

Chicken Kabob Salad

$20.99
Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

$11.99
Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$9.99

Comes with beets tomato and cucumbers

Tabouli

Tabouli

$11.99

Chopped up parsley, bulgur wheat, tomato, green onion, cucumber

Chopped Tuna Salad

$16.99Out of stock

Kids Meal

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Hotdog

$9.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Gyro

$9.00

Kids Chicken Kabob

$9.00

Kids Cream Chop

$9.00

Kids Corndog

$9.00

Kids Pizza

$8.99Out of stock

Side Orders

Fries

$6.00

Greek Fries

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Basmati Rice

$6.00

Extra Pita

$1.25

Tatziki Sauce

$0.75

Side Of Ranch

$0.55

Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Tahini

$0.50

Side Of Feta

$0.50

Side Of Cream Chop

$4.99

Side Of Veggies

$4.99

Side Of Cucumbers

$0.50

Side Of Ceaser Dressing

Side Of Medditerainian Dressing

$0.50

Side Of Olives

$0.50

Side Of Onion

$0.50

Quinua

$1.00

Side Of Tomatos

$0.50

Side Of Pepperchini

$0.50

Side Of Pork Souvlaki

$6.99

Side Of Lamb Kabob

$12.00

Side Of Lamb Kabob

$15.00

Desserts

Baklava Walnut

$5.00

Tirmisou

$7.00

Baklava Cheesecake

$7.00

Bazo Cookie

Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10006 W Happy Valley Rd, PEORIA, AZ 85383

Directions

Gallery
Greek Palace image
Greek Palace image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fat Willy's - Cave Creek
orange starNo Reviews
34406 N. Black Mountain Parkway Cave Creek, AZ 85331
View restaurantnext
Zookz - Uptown Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
100 E Camelback Rd Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Taco Guild - Phoenix
orange star4.1 • 8,519
546 E Osborn Rd Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Breakfast Kitchen Bar - Scottsdale Quarter
orange starNo Reviews
15147 N. SCOTTSDALE ROAD SUITE H133 SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Ingo's Tasty Food - Ingo's Tasty Food - Arcadia
orange star4.8 • 1,475
4502 N. 40th St. Phoenix, AZ 85018
View restaurantnext
Crust Brothers
orange starNo Reviews
7342 E. Shea Blvd. Suite 111 Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in PEORIA

Jamba - 000331 - 75th & Bell
orange star4.5 • 1,158
7369 West Bell Rd Peoria, AZ 85382
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001587 - Lake Pleasant
orange star4.4 • 45
9940 W Happy Valley Rd Peoria, AZ 85383
View restaurantnext
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade - Lake Pleasant
orange star4.5 • 19
24775 N. Lake Pleasant Pkway Suite 101 Peoria, AZ 85383
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near PEORIA
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Surprise
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (135 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston