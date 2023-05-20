Greek Pastries*
298 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4701 N Federal Hwy, Fort lauderdale, FL 33308
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
BROAD SHOULDERS SANDWICHES - 2822 East Commercial Boulevard
No Reviews
2822 East Commercial Boulevard Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurant
LOKOS TAKOS TAQUERIA - E. Commercial blvd
4.6 • 1,048
2826 East Commercial Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurant
Coppola's Fort Lauderdale -
No Reviews
3848 N Federal Highway Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fort lauderdale
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurant
Be Nice Events & Top Hat Deli -
4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurant
More near Fort lauderdale