Greek Pastries*

Popular Items

SOUP & PIE

$9.00

GYRO PITA

$9.00

Side of chick gyro

$5.00


SOUPS

AVGOLEMONO SOUP

$4.25

SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.25

TAKE HOME FAMILY SIZE

$9.50

32 OUNCES

SALADS

GREEK SALAD

$9.95

CEASAR SALAD

$9.95

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$9.95

TRADITIONAL PIES

TYROPITA (CHEESE PIE)

$5.25

SPANAKOPITA (SPINACH PIE)

$6.50

FLOGERA

$5.25

KOULOURI

$5.25

BOUGATSA

$4.50

MEAT PIE

$6.00

BOWLS

GYRO BOWL

$11.00

CHICKEN BOWL

$11.00

VEGGIE BOWL

$11.00

GYROS

GYRO PITA

$9.00

CHICKEN GYRO

$9.00

VEGGIE GYRO

$9.00

PORK GYRO

$9.50

GYRO PLATTER

$14.95

CHICKEN PLATTER

$14.95

Souvlaki

$4.25

WRAPS

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$9.50

CHICKEN CEASAR WRAP

$9.50

TUNA SALAD WRAP

$9.50

VEGGIE WRAP

$9.50

TUNA MELT PITA

$9.00

SMOKED SALMON

$10.25

GREEK SPECIALTIES

MOUSAKA

$14.50

LEMON CHICKEN

$13.50

LAMB SHANK

$15.25

SPECIAL NO EXTRA SIDE

$12.00

COMBOS

SOUP & WRAP OR GYRO

$12.00

SOUP & PIE

$9.00

SOUP & SALAD

$12.00

SALAD & WRAP OR GYRO

$12.00

SALAD & PIE

$12.00

BREAKFAST

CROISSANTS

$2.25

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$2.75

EGGS, BACON & CHEESE

$5.75

EGGS & CHEESE

$5.25

GREEK MEAT & CHEESE

$5.75

EGGS, HAM & CHEESE

$5.75

GREEK STYLE EGGS

$5.25

GREEK YOGURT

HONEY & WALNUTS

$4.50

SOUR CHERRY PRESERVES

$4.50

GRANOLA & HONEY

$4.50

PASTRIES & COOKIES

BAKLAVA

$3.50

PISTACHIO BAKLAVA

$6.00

CHOCOLATE BAKLAVA

$3.50

SARAGLI

$3.50

DIPLES

$2.95

KATAIFI

$3.50

CHOCOLATE FLOGERES

$3.25

GALAKTOBOUREKO

$4.75

SMALL KOURAMPIEDES

$0.80

KOULOURAKIA

$0.80

KOULOURAKIA DOZEN

$8.00

KOURAMBIEDES

$1.25

DOZEN LARGE KOURAMBIEDES

$12.00

MELOMAKARONA

$1.25

MELOMAKARONA DOZEN

$12.00

DOZEN SMALL KOURAMBIEDES

$8.00

WALNUT CAKE

$3.95

Tray small

$25.00

Tray Large

$45.00

VASILOPITA

$20.00

TSOUREKI

$14.00

MINI SARAGLI

$1.50

FOINIKI

$1.50

OYSTER BAKLAVA

$2.00

BEVERAGES

GREEK COFFEE

$3.25

CAPPUCCINO

$3.75

ESPRESSO

$3.25

FRAPPE

$3.50

FREDO CAPPUCCINO

$3.75

FREDO ESPRESSO

$3.50

CAFE LATTE

$3.75

AMERICAN COFFEE

$1.95

GREEK DRINKS

$2.50

PELLEGRINO

$2.25

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

FRESHLY BREWED ICED TEA

$2.50

HERBAL TEA

$3.00

CANNED SODA

$1.75

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

TIGER SEED DRINK

$4.75

SIDES

SIDE TZATZIKI

$0.80

SIDE HUMUS

$1.25

CHIPS

$1.50

TZATZIKI APPETIZER

$4.75

HUMMUS APPETIZER

$4.75

Lemon Potatos

$4.25

Side of gyro

$5.00

Side of chick gyro

$5.00

1 DOLMA

$0.75

SIDE VEGGIES

$4.50

SIDE OF RICE

$3.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4701 N Federal Hwy, Fort lauderdale, FL 33308

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

