Restaurant header imageView gallery

Greek Plate Gyro - New

review star

No reviews yet

811 Market St.

Chattanooga, TN 37402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro Wrap
Grilled Chicken Salad
Gyro Plate

Plates

Gyro Plate

Gyro Plate

$13.00
Grilled Chicken Plate

Grilled Chicken Plate

$13.00
Gyro/Chicken Plate

Gyro/Chicken Plate

$13.00
Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$14.50
Mixed Fajitas Plate

Mixed Fajitas Plate

$14.00
Chicken Fajitas Plate

Chicken Fajitas Plate

$14.00
Gyro Fajitas Plate

Gyro Fajitas Plate

$14.00

Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.00
Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00
Gyro Salad

Gyro Salad

$14.00
Falafel Salad

Falafel Salad

$14.50
Gyro/Chicken Salad

Gyro/Chicken Salad

$14.00

Wraps

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$8.00
Gyro Fajita Wrap

Gyro Fajita Wrap

$8.50
Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.00
Chicken Fajita Wrap

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$8.50
Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$9.00

Sides

Hummus & Pita

Hummus & Pita

$7.00
Tzatziki & Pita

Tzatziki & Pita

$7.00
Falafel Appetizers

Falafel Appetizers

$7.00
Stuffed Jalapenos (5)

Stuffed Jalapenos (5)

$6.00
Cheese Sticks (5)

Cheese Sticks (5)

$5.00
Fried Mushrooms (10)

Fried Mushrooms (10)

$5.00

Grape Leaves (5)

$3.00

Grape Leaves (10)

$5.00

Grape Leaves (20)

$8.00
Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$4.00
Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$3.00

Extra Gyro Meat

$3.50

Extra Chicken

$3.50

Extra Falafel

$3.50
Extra Dressing 2-oz cup

Extra Dressing 2-oz cup

$0.50
Extra Pita Bread

Extra Pita Bread

$1.00

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$5.00
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$4.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00

Drinks

Soda

Soda

$2.00

Water Bottle

$2.00
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.00
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

811 Market St., Chattanooga, TN 37402

Directions

Gallery
Greek Plate Gyro image
Greek Plate Gyro image
Greek Plate Gyro image
Greek Plate Gyro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ruby Sunshine - Chattanooga
orange star4.7 • 350
405 Market Street Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Easy Bistro and Bar
orange star4.8 • 2,417
801 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Lil Mama’s Chicago Style Hoagy
orange starNo Reviews
818 Georgia Ave Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
The Bitter Alibi - 825 Houston St.
orange star4.7 • 696
825 HOUSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, TN 37403
View restaurantnext
Burger Republic - Chattanooga - 203 W Aquarium Way
orange starNo Reviews
203 W Aquarium Way Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Alimentari Cafe & Market
orange star5.0 • 9
841 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chattanooga

Hennen's
orange star4.6 • 3,857
193 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Easy Bistro and Bar
orange star4.8 • 2,417
801 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe - St. Elmo
orange star4.6 • 2,182
4001 St. Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurantnext
Mexiville Northshore - 103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C
orange star4.5 • 1,773
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Embargo '62
orange star4.5 • 1,543
301 Cherokee Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Fiamma Pizza Company
orange star4.6 • 1,494
405 N Market St Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chattanooga
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Chickamauga
review star
No reviews yet
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston