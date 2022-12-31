Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Mediterranean

Greek Souvlaki Downtown

4,001 Reviews

$

404 E 300 S

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

PITA SANDWICHES

GYRO

GYRO

$8.29

The hamburger of Greece! A mixture of lamb and beef cooked on a vertical rotisserie, sliced and put into a pita bread with onions, tomatoes, and choice of either white (tzatziki) or red sauce.

PHILLY GYRO

PHILLY GYRO

$8.79

A philly sandwich lovers paradise! Gyro meat with the combination of grilled green bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms; topped with a steak sauce and a mixture of cheeses.

VEGGIE GYRO

VEGGIE GYRO

$6.99

Crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, rice or beans wrapped in a pita bread and topped with feta cheese and our white sauce (tzatziki).

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA

$8.39

Our chicken souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce.

PORK SOUVLAKI IN PITA

PORK SOUVLAKI IN PITA

$8.19

Our pork souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce.

BEEFTEKI

BEEFTEKI

$8.29

A spiced ground beef patty grilled and made like a gyro with onions, tomatoes, and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce.

GYRO COMBO

GYRO COMBO

$12.68

The hamburger of Greece! A mixture of lamb and beef cooked on a vertical rotisserie, sliced and put into a pita bread with onions, tomatoes, and choice of either white (tzatziki) or red sauce. Combos includes one side & medium drink.

PHILLY GYRO COMBO

PHILLY GYRO COMBO

$13.18

A philly sandwich lovers paradise! Gyro meat with the combination of grilled green bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms; topped with a steak sauce and a mixture of cheeses. Combos includes one side & medium drink.

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA COMBO

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA COMBO

$12.78

Our chicken souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce. Combos includes one side & medium drink.

PORK SOUVLAKI IN PITA COMBO

PORK SOUVLAKI IN PITA COMBO

$12.58

Our pork souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce. Combos includes one side & medium drink.

BEEFTEKI COMBO

BEEFTEKI COMBO

$12.68

A spiced ground beef patty grilled and made like a gyro with onions, tomatoes, and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce. Combos includes one side & medium drink.

VEGGIE GYRO COMBO

VEGGIE GYRO COMBO

$11.38

Crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, rice or beans wrapped in a pita bread and topped with feta cheese and our white sauce (tzatziki). Combos includes one side & medium drink.

GYRO PLATE

GYRO PLATE

$12.68

The hamburger of Greece! A mixture of lamb and beef cooked on a vertical rotisserie, sliced and put into a pita bread with onions, tomatoes, and choice of either white (tzatziki) or red sauce. Plates includes rice, fries, and choice of soup or salad

PHILLY GYRO PLATE

PHILLY GYRO PLATE

$13.18

A philly sandwich lovers paradise! Gyro meat with the combination of grilled green bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms; topped with a steak sauce and a mixture of cheeses. Plates includes rice, fries, and choice of soup or salad

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA PLATE

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA PLATE

$12.78

Our chicken souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce. Plates includes rice, fries, and choice of soup or salad

PORK SOUVLAKI IN PITA PLATE

PORK SOUVLAKI IN PITA PLATE

$12.58

Our pork souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce. Plates includes rice, fries, and choice of soup or salad

VEGGIE GYRO PLATE

VEGGIE GYRO PLATE

$11.38

Crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, rice or beans wrapped in a pita bread and topped with feta cheese and our white sauce (tzatziki). Plates includes rice, fries, and choice of soup or salad

BEEFTEKI PLATE

BEEFTEKI PLATE

$12.68

A spiced ground beef patty grilled and made like a gyro with onions, tomatoes, and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce. Plates includes rice, fries, and choice of soup or salad

SOUVLAKI

PORK SOUVLAKI ENTREE

$8.99

Skewred pieces of pork spiced and grilled with lemon accent. Entree comes with rice or fries and pita bread.

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI ENTREE

$8.99

Skewered pieces of chicken breast, grilled onions, and grilled zucchini, spiced with a lemon accent. Entree comes with rice or fries and pita bread.

CHICKEN & PORK SOUVLAKI ENTREE

$13.49

Both of our skewers. One chicken and one pork. Entree comes with rice or fries and pita bread.

DOUBLE PORK SOUVLAKI ENTREE

DOUBLE PORK SOUVLAKI ENTREE

$13.49

Two skewred pieces of pork spiced and grilled with lemon accent. Entree comes with rice or fries and pita bread.

DOUBLE CHICKEN SOUVLAKI ENTREE

DOUBLE CHICKEN SOUVLAKI ENTREE

$13.49

Two skewered pieces of chicken breast, grilled onions, and grilled zucchini, spiced with a lemon accent. Entree comes with rice or fries and pita bread.

PORK SOUVLAKI PLATE

PORK SOUVLAKI PLATE

$11.69

Skewred pieces of pork spiced and grilled with lemon accent. Plates includes rice, fries, choice of salad or soup, and pita bread

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI PLATE

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI PLATE

$11.69

Skewered pieces of chicken breast, grilled onions, and grilled zucchini, spiced with a lemon accent. Plates includes rice, fries, choice of salad or soup, and pita bread

CHICKEN & PORK SOUVLAKI PLATE

$16.19

Both of our skewers. One chicken and one pork. Plates includes rice, fries, choice of salad or soup, and pita bread

DOUBLE PORK SOUVLAKI PLATE

$16.19

Two skewred pieces of pork spiced and grilled with lemon accent. Plates includes rice, fries, choice of salad or soup, and pita bread

DOUBLE CHICKEN SOUVLAKI PLATE

$16.19

Two skewered pieces of chicken breast, grilled onions, and grilled zucchini, spiced with a lemon accent. Plates includes rice, fries, choice of salad or soup, and pita bread

SPECIALTIES

HALF (4) DOLMATHES

HALF (4) DOLMATHES

$4.99

Four lemon flavored stuffed grape leaves with rice and ground beef. Served with white (tzatziki) sauce.

FULL (7) DOLMATHES

FULL (7) DOLMATHES

$8.09

Seven lemon flavored stuffed grape leaves with rice and ground beef. Served with white (tzatziki) sauce.

SOUVLAKI W/ DOLMATHES PLATE

SOUVLAKI W/ DOLMATHES PLATE

$11.99

Choice of a chicken or pork skewer, three dolmathes, white (tzatziki) sauce, pita bread, and the choice of salad or soup

SPINACH PIE

SPINACH PIE

$4.19

An authentic rich pie with spinach, feta cheese, and herbs. Crusted with phyllo dough and baked to perfection.

SALADS

CLASSIC GREEK SALAD

CLASSIC GREEK SALAD

$8.99

Fresh mix greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and our tasty Greek dressing served with pita bread

GREEK LOW CARB SALAD

GREEK LOW CARB SALAD

$11.79

The classic Greek Salad (without the pita bread) with your choice of chicken skewer, pork skewer, or gyro meat served on salad

SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$3.19

BURGERS

HAMBURGER

HAMBURGER

$5.29

Our hamburgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, and burger sauce

CHEESEBURGER

CHEESEBURGER

$5.79

Our cheese burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, and burger sauce

BACON CHEESE BURGER

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$8.29

Our bacon cheese burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, and burger sauce

FISH SANDWICH

FISH SANDWICH

$6.49

Our fish sandwich is topped with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce

HAMBURGER COMBO

HAMBURGER COMBO

$9.68

Our hamburgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, and burger sauce. Combos includes one side & medium drink.

CHEESEBURGER COMBO

CHEESEBURGER COMBO

$10.18

Our cheese burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, and burger sauce. Combos includes one side & medium drink.

BACON CHEESEBURGER COMBO

BACON CHEESEBURGER COMBO

$12.68

Our bacon cheese burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, and burger sauce. Combos includes one side & medium drink.

FISH SANDWICH COMBO

FISH SANDWICH COMBO

$10.88

Our fish sandwich is topped with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce. Combos includes one side & medium drink.

HAMBURGER PLATE

HAMBURGER PLATE

$9.68

Our hamburgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, and burger sauce. Plates includes rice, fries, and choice of soup or salad

CHEESEBURGER PLATE

CHEESEBURGER PLATE

$10.18

Our cheese burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, and burger sauce. Plates includes rice, fries, and choice of soup or salad

BACON CHEESEBURGER PLATE

BACON CHEESEBURGER PLATE

$12.68

Our bacon cheese burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, and burger sauce. Plates includes rice, fries, and choice of soup or salad

FISH SANDWICH PLATE

FISH SANDWICH PLATE

$10.88

Our fish sandwich is topped with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce. Plates includes rice, fries, and choice of soup or salad

SPAGHETTI

ORIGINAL GREEK SPAGHETTI

ORIGINAL GREEK SPAGHETTI

$8.99
BROWN BUTTER & MIZITHRA

BROWN BUTTER & MIZITHRA

$8.19

SOUPS

CUP LEMON CHICKEN SOUP

CUP LEMON CHICKEN SOUP

$3.29
BOWL LEMON CHICKEN SOUP

BOWL LEMON CHICKEN SOUP

$3.99
QUART LEMON CHICKEN SOUP

QUART LEMON CHICKEN SOUP

$8.49
CUP LENTIL BEAN SOUP

CUP LENTIL BEAN SOUP

$3.29
BOWL LENTIL BEAN SOUP

BOWL LENTIL BEAN SOUP

$3.99
QUART LENTIL BEAN SOUP

QUART LENTIL BEAN SOUP

$8.49

RICE BOWLS

RICE BOWL

RICE BOWL

$11.79

DESSERTS

BAKLAVA

BAKLAVA

$2.99
RICE PUDDING

RICE PUDDING

$2.99
HALF (5) LOUKOUMADES

HALF (5) LOUKOUMADES

$3.29
FULL (10) LOUKOUMADES

FULL (10) LOUKOUMADES

$6.09
CHOCOLATE SHAKE

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$5.49
VANILLA SHAKE

VANILLA SHAKE

$5.49
STRAWBERRY SHAKE

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$5.49
BAKLAVA SHAKE

BAKLAVA SHAKE

$5.99
OREO SHAKE

OREO SHAKE

$5.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99
KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS

KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS

$5.99
KIDS CORN DOG

KIDS CORN DOG

$5.99
KIDS HALF SPAGHETTI W/ PITA

KIDS HALF SPAGHETTI W/ PITA

$5.99

FAMILY FEASTS

.SMALL SOUVLAKI FEAST

$32.00
.MEDIUM SOUVLAKI FEAST

.MEDIUM SOUVLAKI FEAST

$40.00
.LARGE SOUVLAKI FEAST

.LARGE SOUVLAKI FEAST

$48.00

.SMALL GYRO FEAST

$34.00
.MEDIUM GYRO FEAST

.MEDIUM GYRO FEAST

$42.00
.LARGE GYRO FEAST

.LARGE GYRO FEAST

$50.00

DIPS & PITA

SPICY FETA DIP W/ PITA

SPICY FETA DIP W/ PITA

$4.19
HUMMUS DIP W/ PITA

HUMMUS DIP W/ PITA

$3.59
TZATZIKI DIP W/ PITA

TZATZIKI DIP W/ PITA

$3.19
DIP SAMPLER

DIP SAMPLER

$8.59

SAUCES

SM WHITE SAUCE (TZATZIKI)

SM WHITE SAUCE (TZATZIKI)

$0.79
LG WHITE SAUCE (TZATZIKI)

LG WHITE SAUCE (TZATZIKI)

$1.49

SM CREAMY SRIRACHA

$0.69

LG CREAMY SRIRACHA

$1.19
LG HUMMUS

LG HUMMUS

$1.99
LG SPICY FETA

LG SPICY FETA

$2.79
EXTRA FRY SAUCE

EXTRA FRY SAUCE

$0.59
SM RANCH

SM RANCH

$0.59
LG RANCH

LG RANCH

$1.09
SM BLUE CHEESE

SM BLUE CHEESE

$0.59
LG BLUE CHEESE

LG BLUE CHEESE

$1.09
SM GREEK DRESSING

SM GREEK DRESSING

$0.59
LG GREEK DRESSING

LG GREEK DRESSING

$1.09
SM HOUSE DRESSING

SM HOUSE DRESSING

$0.59
LG HOUSE DRESSING

LG HOUSE DRESSING

$1.09

SIDES

CHICKEN STICK

CHICKEN STICK

$5.59
PORK STICK

PORK STICK

$5.59
SIDE OF GYRO MEAT

SIDE OF GYRO MEAT

$5.59
SM FRIES

SM FRIES

$3.29
LG FRIES

LG FRIES

$4.39
SM SWEET POTATO FRIES

SM SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.89
LG SWEET POTATO FRIES

LG SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.89
BOWL RICE

BOWL RICE

$3.59
ZUCCHINI

ZUCCHINI

$4.99
ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$4.59
MUSHROOMS

MUSHROOMS

$4.99
ZUCCHINI / MUSHROOM MIX

ZUCCHINI / MUSHROOM MIX

$5.99
PITA BREAD

PITA BREAD

$1.29

SM FETA CHEESE

$0.99

LG FETA CHEESE

$1.89
GRILLED CHEESE PITA

GRILLED CHEESE PITA

$3.59

LOADED FRIES

SM GREEK FRIES

SM GREEK FRIES

$5.49
LG GREEK FRIES

LG GREEK FRIES

$9.99
SM SPICY GREEK FRIES

SM SPICY GREEK FRIES

$5.49
LG SPICY GREEK FRIES

LG SPICY GREEK FRIES

$9.99
SM CHILI FRIES

SM CHILI FRIES

$5.49
LG CHILI FRIES

LG CHILI FRIES

$9.99

DRINKS

MED DRINK

MED DRINK

$2.69
LG DRINK

LG DRINK

$2.99

MILK

$1.99

BOTTLE WATER

$1.99
APPLE JUICE

APPLE JUICE

$2.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

404 E 300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Carson Kitchen SLC
orange starNo Reviews
241 West 200 South Suite 150 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th
orange star4.5 • 71
7628 S Union Park Ave Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar - River Park
orange star4.5 • 2,049
10722 S River Front Pkwy South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurantnext
Spitz - Lehi
orange star4.3 • 1,201
3601 N Digital Drive #201 Lehi, UT 84043
View restaurantnext
Spitz - Broadway - Downtown SLC
orange starNo Reviews
35 East Broadway Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Tin Angel - S. Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
131 South Main street Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City

The Copper Onion
orange star4.2 • 3,840
111 E Broadway Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Downtown
orange star4.6 • 1,118
516 E 300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84102
View restaurantnext
Buds
orange star4.8 • 1,091
509 e 300 s Salt Lake City, UT 84102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salt Lake City
City of South Salt Lake
review star
No reviews yet
Sugar House
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)
East Millcreek
review star
No reviews yet
East Central
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston