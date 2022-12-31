- Home
Greek Souvlaki Downtown
4,001 Reviews
$
404 E 300 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
PITA SANDWICHES
GYRO
The hamburger of Greece! A mixture of lamb and beef cooked on a vertical rotisserie, sliced and put into a pita bread with onions, tomatoes, and choice of either white (tzatziki) or red sauce.
PHILLY GYRO
A philly sandwich lovers paradise! Gyro meat with the combination of grilled green bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms; topped with a steak sauce and a mixture of cheeses.
VEGGIE GYRO
Crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, rice or beans wrapped in a pita bread and topped with feta cheese and our white sauce (tzatziki).
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA
Our chicken souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce.
PORK SOUVLAKI IN PITA
Our pork souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce.
BEEFTEKI
A spiced ground beef patty grilled and made like a gyro with onions, tomatoes, and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce.
GYRO COMBO
The hamburger of Greece! A mixture of lamb and beef cooked on a vertical rotisserie, sliced and put into a pita bread with onions, tomatoes, and choice of either white (tzatziki) or red sauce. Combos includes one side & medium drink.
PHILLY GYRO COMBO
A philly sandwich lovers paradise! Gyro meat with the combination of grilled green bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms; topped with a steak sauce and a mixture of cheeses. Combos includes one side & medium drink.
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA COMBO
Our chicken souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce. Combos includes one side & medium drink.
PORK SOUVLAKI IN PITA COMBO
Our pork souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce. Combos includes one side & medium drink.
BEEFTEKI COMBO
A spiced ground beef patty grilled and made like a gyro with onions, tomatoes, and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce. Combos includes one side & medium drink.
VEGGIE GYRO COMBO
Crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, rice or beans wrapped in a pita bread and topped with feta cheese and our white sauce (tzatziki). Combos includes one side & medium drink.
GYRO PLATE
The hamburger of Greece! A mixture of lamb and beef cooked on a vertical rotisserie, sliced and put into a pita bread with onions, tomatoes, and choice of either white (tzatziki) or red sauce. Plates includes rice, fries, and choice of soup or salad
PHILLY GYRO PLATE
A philly sandwich lovers paradise! Gyro meat with the combination of grilled green bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms; topped with a steak sauce and a mixture of cheeses. Plates includes rice, fries, and choice of soup or salad
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA PLATE
Our chicken souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce. Plates includes rice, fries, and choice of soup or salad
PORK SOUVLAKI IN PITA PLATE
Our pork souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce. Plates includes rice, fries, and choice of soup or salad
VEGGIE GYRO PLATE
Crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, rice or beans wrapped in a pita bread and topped with feta cheese and our white sauce (tzatziki). Plates includes rice, fries, and choice of soup or salad
BEEFTEKI PLATE
A spiced ground beef patty grilled and made like a gyro with onions, tomatoes, and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce. Plates includes rice, fries, and choice of soup or salad
SOUVLAKI
PORK SOUVLAKI ENTREE
Skewred pieces of pork spiced and grilled with lemon accent. Entree comes with rice or fries and pita bread.
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI ENTREE
Skewered pieces of chicken breast, grilled onions, and grilled zucchini, spiced with a lemon accent. Entree comes with rice or fries and pita bread.
CHICKEN & PORK SOUVLAKI ENTREE
Both of our skewers. One chicken and one pork. Entree comes with rice or fries and pita bread.
DOUBLE PORK SOUVLAKI ENTREE
Two skewred pieces of pork spiced and grilled with lemon accent. Entree comes with rice or fries and pita bread.
DOUBLE CHICKEN SOUVLAKI ENTREE
Two skewered pieces of chicken breast, grilled onions, and grilled zucchini, spiced with a lemon accent. Entree comes with rice or fries and pita bread.
PORK SOUVLAKI PLATE
Skewred pieces of pork spiced and grilled with lemon accent. Plates includes rice, fries, choice of salad or soup, and pita bread
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI PLATE
Skewered pieces of chicken breast, grilled onions, and grilled zucchini, spiced with a lemon accent. Plates includes rice, fries, choice of salad or soup, and pita bread
CHICKEN & PORK SOUVLAKI PLATE
Both of our skewers. One chicken and one pork. Plates includes rice, fries, choice of salad or soup, and pita bread
DOUBLE PORK SOUVLAKI PLATE
Two skewred pieces of pork spiced and grilled with lemon accent. Plates includes rice, fries, choice of salad or soup, and pita bread
DOUBLE CHICKEN SOUVLAKI PLATE
Two skewered pieces of chicken breast, grilled onions, and grilled zucchini, spiced with a lemon accent. Plates includes rice, fries, choice of salad or soup, and pita bread
SPECIALTIES
HALF (4) DOLMATHES
Four lemon flavored stuffed grape leaves with rice and ground beef. Served with white (tzatziki) sauce.
FULL (7) DOLMATHES
Seven lemon flavored stuffed grape leaves with rice and ground beef. Served with white (tzatziki) sauce.
SOUVLAKI W/ DOLMATHES PLATE
Choice of a chicken or pork skewer, three dolmathes, white (tzatziki) sauce, pita bread, and the choice of salad or soup
SPINACH PIE
An authentic rich pie with spinach, feta cheese, and herbs. Crusted with phyllo dough and baked to perfection.
SALADS
CLASSIC GREEK SALAD
Fresh mix greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and our tasty Greek dressing served with pita bread
GREEK LOW CARB SALAD
The classic Greek Salad (without the pita bread) with your choice of chicken skewer, pork skewer, or gyro meat served on salad
SIDE SALAD
BURGERS
HAMBURGER
Our hamburgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, and burger sauce
CHEESEBURGER
Our cheese burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, and burger sauce
BACON CHEESE BURGER
Our bacon cheese burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, and burger sauce
FISH SANDWICH
Our fish sandwich is topped with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce
HAMBURGER COMBO
Our hamburgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, and burger sauce. Combos includes one side & medium drink.
CHEESEBURGER COMBO
Our cheese burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, and burger sauce. Combos includes one side & medium drink.
BACON CHEESEBURGER COMBO
Our bacon cheese burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, and burger sauce. Combos includes one side & medium drink.
FISH SANDWICH COMBO
Our fish sandwich is topped with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce. Combos includes one side & medium drink.
HAMBURGER PLATE
Our hamburgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, and burger sauce. Plates includes rice, fries, and choice of soup or salad
CHEESEBURGER PLATE
Our cheese burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, and burger sauce. Plates includes rice, fries, and choice of soup or salad
BACON CHEESEBURGER PLATE
Our bacon cheese burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, and burger sauce. Plates includes rice, fries, and choice of soup or salad
FISH SANDWICH PLATE
Our fish sandwich is topped with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce. Plates includes rice, fries, and choice of soup or salad
SOUPS
RICE BOWLS
DESSERTS
KIDS MENU
FAMILY FEASTS
DIPS & PITA
SAUCES
SM WHITE SAUCE (TZATZIKI)
LG WHITE SAUCE (TZATZIKI)
SM CREAMY SRIRACHA
LG CREAMY SRIRACHA
LG HUMMUS
LG SPICY FETA
EXTRA FRY SAUCE
SM RANCH
LG RANCH
SM BLUE CHEESE
LG BLUE CHEESE
SM GREEK DRESSING
LG GREEK DRESSING
SM HOUSE DRESSING
LG HOUSE DRESSING
SIDES
LOADED FRIES
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
404 E 300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111