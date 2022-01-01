Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek

Greek Souvlaki Murray

2,852 Reviews

$

5692 S 900 E

Murray, UT 84121

Order Again

PITA SANDWICHES

GYRO

GYRO

$8.29

The hamburger of Greece! A mixture of lamb and beef cooked on a vertical rotisserie, sliced and put into a pita bread with onions, tomatoes, and choice of either white (tzatziki) or red sauce.

PHILLY GYRO

$8.79

A philly sandwich lovers paradise! Yeero meat with the combination of grilled green bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms; topped with a steak sauce and a mixture of cheeses.

VEGGIE GYRO

$6.99

Crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, rice wrapped in a pita bread and topped with feta cheese and our white sauce (tzatziki).

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA

$8.39

Our chicken souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce.

PORK SOUVLAKI IN PITA

$8.19

Our pork souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce.

BEEFTEKI

$8.29

A spiced ground beef patty grilled and made like a yeero with onions, tomatoes, and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce.

GYRO COMBO

$12.68

The hamburger of Greece! A mixture of lamb and beef cooked on a vertical rotisserie, sliced and put into a pita bread with onions, tomatoes, and choice of either white (tzatziki) or red sauce. Combos includes one side & medium drink.

PHILLY GYRO COMBO

$13.18

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA COMBO

$12.78

PORK SOUVLAKI IN PITA COMBO

$12.58

BEEFTEKI COMBO

$12.68

VEGGIE GYRO COMBO

$11.38

GYRO PLATE

$12.68

PHILLY GYRO PLATE

$13.18

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA PLATE

$12.78

PORK SOUVLAKI IN PITA PLATE

$12.58

VEGGIE GYRO PLATE

$11.38

BEEFTEKI PLATE

$12.68

SOUVLAKI

PORK SOUVLAKI ENTREE

$8.99

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI ENTREE

$8.99

CHICKEN & PORK SOUVLAKI ENTREE

$13.49

DOUBLE PORK SOUVLAKI ENTREE

$13.49

DOUBLE CHICKEN SOUVLAKI ENTREE

$13.49

PORK SOUVLAKI PLATE

$11.69

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI PLATE

$11.69

CHICKEN & PORK SOUVLAKI PLATE

$16.19

DOUBLE PORK SOUVLAKI PLATE

$16.19

DOUBLE CHICKEN SOUVLAKI PLATE

$16.19

SPECIALTIES

HALF (4) DOLMATHES

$4.99

FULL (7) DOLMATHES

$8.09

SOUVLAKI W/ DOLMATHES PLATE (MUST PICK 1)

$11.99

SPINACH PIE

$4.19

SALADS

CLASSIC GREEK SALAD

$8.99

GREEK LOW CARB SALAD

$11.79

SIDE SALAD

$3.19

BURGERS

HAMBURGER

$5.29

CHEESEBURGER

$5.79

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$8.29

FISH SANDWICH

$6.49

HAMBURGER COMBO

$9.68

CHEESEBURGER COMBO

$10.18

BACON CHEESEBURGER COMBO

$12.68

FISH SANDWICH COMBO

$10.88

HAMBURGER PLATE

$9.68

CHEESEBURGER PLATE

$10.18

BACON CHEESEBURGER PLATE

$12.68

FISH SANDWICH PLATE

$10.88

SPAGHETTI

ORIGINAL GREEK SPAGHETTI

$8.99

BROWN BUTTER & MIZITHRA

$8.19

SOUPS

CUP LEMON CHICKEN SOUP

$3.29

BOWL LEMON CHICKEN SOUP

$3.99

QUART LEMON CHICKEN SOUP

$8.49

CUP LENTIL BEAN SOUP

$3.29

BOWL LENTIL BEAN SOUP

$3.99

QUART LENTIL BEAN SOUP

$8.49

RICE BOWLS

RICE BOWL

$11.79

DESSERTS

BAKLAVA

$2.99

RICE PUDDING

$2.99

HALF (5) LOUKOUMADES

$3.29

FULL (10) LOUKOUMADES

$6.09

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$5.49

VANILLA SHAKE

$5.49

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$5.49

BAKLAVA SHAKE

$5.99

OREO SHAKE

$5.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS

$5.99

KIDS CORN DOG

$5.99

KIDS HALF SPAGHETTI W/ PITA

$5.99

FAMILY FEASTS

.SMALL SOUVLAKI FEAST

$32.00

.MEDIUM SOUVLAKI FEAST

$40.00

.LARGE SOUVLAKI FEAST

$48.00

.SMALL GYRO FEAST

$34.00

.MEDIUM GYRO FEAST

$42.00

.LARGE GYRO FEAST

$50.00

DIPS & PITA

SPICY FETA DIP W/ PITA

$4.19

HUMMUS DIP W/ PITA

$3.59

TZATZIKI DIP W/ PITA

$3.19

DIP SAMPLER

$8.59

SAUCES

SM WHITE SAUCE (TZATZIKI)

$0.79

LG WHITE SAUCE (TZATZIKI)

$1.49

SM CREAMY SRIRACHA

$0.69

LG CREAMY SRIRACHA

$1.19

LG HUMMUS

$1.99

LG SPICY FETA

$2.79

EXTRA FRY SAUCE

$0.59

SM RANCH

$0.59

LG RANCH

$1.09

SM BLUE CHEESE

$0.59

LG BLUE CHEESE

$1.09

SM GREEK DRESSING

$0.59

LG GREEK DRESSING

$1.09

SM HOUSE DRESSING

$0.59

LG HOUSE DRESSING

$1.09

SIDES

CHICKEN STICK

$5.59

PORK STICK

$5.59

SIDE OF GYRO MEAT

$5.59

SM FRIES

$3.29

LG FRIES

$4.39

SM SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.89

LG SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.49

BOWL RICE

$3.59

ZUCCHINI

$4.99

ONION RINGS

$4.59

MUSHROOMS

$4.99

ZUCCHINI / MUSHROOM MIX

$5.99

PITA BREAD

$1.29

SM FETA CHEESE

$0.99

LG FETA CHEESE

$1.89

GRILLED CHEESE PITA

$3.59

DRINKS

MED DRINK

$2.69

LG DRINK

$2.99

MILK

$1.99

BOTTLE WATER

$1.99

APPLE JUICE

$2.29

LOADED FRIES

SM GREEK FRIES

$5.49

LG GREEK FRIES

$9.99

SM SPICY GREEK FRIES

$5.49

LG SPICY GREEK FRIES

$9.99

SM CHILI FRIES

$5.49

LG CHILI FRIES

$9.99

BYO Package

Catering

Chicken Souvlaki Cat

$5.59

Pork Souvlaki Cat

$5.59

Gyro Cat

$8.29

Philly Gyro Cat

$8.79

Veggie Gyro Cat

$6.99

Chicken Souvlaki in Pita Cat

$8.39

Pork Souvlaki in Pita Cat

$8.19

Beefteki Cat

$8.29

Sm Greek Salad Cat

$21.99

Med Greek Salad Cat

$36.99

Lg Greek Salad Cat

$58.99

Sm Rice Pilaf Cat

$19.99

Med Rice Pilaf Cat

$35.99

Lg Rice Pilaf Cat

$58.99

Dolmathes Cat

$0.99

Pita Bread Cat

$1.29

Sm Tray Spinach Pies Cat

$27.99

Lg Tray Spinach Pies Cat

$52.99

Pt White Sauce

$4.99

Qt White Sauce

$9.49

Side White Sauce

$0.79

Pt Hummus

$7.99

Qt Hummus

$15.99

Pt Spicy Feta

$9.99

Qt Spicy Feta

$19.99

Baklava Cat

$2.99

Rice Pudding Cat

$2.99

Bottled Water Cat

$1.79

Can Coke Cat

$1.79

Can Diet Coke Cat

$1.79

Can Sprite Cat

$1.79

Individually Packaged Meals

Bronze Souvlaki Boxed Lunch

$9.79

Silver Souvlaki Boxed Lunch

$13.49

Rice, Pita Bread, White Sauce, Greek Salad

Gold Souvlaki Boxed Lunch

$14.99

Bronze Pita Sandwich Box Lunch

$11.49

Silver Pita Sandwich Box Lunch

$14.99

Gold Pita Sandwich Box Lunch

$16.49

Low Carb & Gluten Free Box Lunch

$10.00

DRINKS

Medium Soft Drinks

$3.09

Large Soft Drinks

$3.49

Medium Soft Drinks

$2.79

Large Soft Drinks

$3.09

Milk

$1.79

Bottled Water

$1.59

Apple Juice

$1.59

Coffee

$1.59

Hot Tea

$1.59

Hot Chocolate

$1.59

Kids Cup

$0.99

FOOD

SM Greek Fries

$6.39

SM Greek Fries (SPICY)

$6.39

LG Greek Fries

$11.49

LG Greek Fries (SPICY)

$11.49

SM Chili Fries

$6.39

LG Chili Fries

$11.49

Gyro

$8.39

Philly Gyro

$8.89

Veggie Gyro

$7.19

Chicken Souvlaki in Pita

$8.49

Pork Souvlaki in Pita

$8.19

Beefteki

$8.39

Pork Souvlaki

$9.29

Chicken Souvlaki

$9.49

Chicken & Pork Souvlaki

$12.99

Double Pork Souvlaki

$12.69

Double Chicken Souvlaki

$13.19

Pork Souvlaki Plate

$11.79

Chicken Souvlaki Plate

$11.99

Chicken & Pork Souvlaki Plate

$15.99

Double Pork Souvlaki Plate

$15.69

Double Chicken Souvlaki Plate

$16.19

Half (4) Dolmathes

$5.79

Full (7) Dolmathes

$9.39

Souvlaki w/Dolmathes Plate

$13.79

Spinach Pie (Spanakopita)

$4.89

Classic Greek Salad

$8.89

Greek Low Carb Salad

$11.69

Side Salad

$2.79

Hamburger

$6.09

Cheeseburger

$6.69

Bacon Burger

$9.59

Fish Sandwich Burger

$7.49

Hamburger Combo

$6.09

Hamburger Plate

$6.09

Cheeseburger Combo

$6.69

Cheeseburger Plate

$6.69

Bacon Burger Combo

$9.59

Bacon Burger Plate

$9.59

Fish Sandwich Burger Combo

$7.49

Fish Sandwich Burger Plate

$7.49

Original Greek Spaghetti

$9.19

Brown Butter & Mizithra

$8.29

Cup Lemon Chicken Soup

$3.79

Bowl Lemon Chicken Soup

$4.59

Quart Lemon Chicken Soup

$9.79

Cup Lentil Bean Soup

$3.79

Bowl Lentil Bean Soup

$4.59

Quart Lentil Bean Soup

$9.79

Rice Bowl

$11.69

Baklava

$3.49

Rice Pudding

$3.49

Half (5) Loukoumades

$3.79

Full (10) Loukoumades

$6.99

Chocolate Shake

$6.39

Vanilla Shake

$6.39

Strawberry Shake

$6.39

Baklava Shake

$6.89

Oreo Shake

$6.89

Grilled Cheese

$6.89

Chicken Nuggets

$6.89

Com Dog

$6.89

Half Spaghetti w/Pita

$6.89

Only Corn Dog

$3.59

Only Nuggets

$3.59

Small Souvlaki Feast

$32.00

Medium Souvlaki Feast

$39.00

Large Souvlaki Feast

$46.00

Small Gyro Feast

$34.00

Medium Gyro Feast

$41.00

Large Gyro Feast

$48.00

Spicy Feta Dip / pita

$4.89

Hummus Dip / pita

$4.19

Tzatziki Dip / pita

$3.69

Dip Sampler / pita

$9.89

Small White Sauce (Tzatziki)

$0.99

Large White Sauce (Tzatziki)

$1.99

Small Creamy Sriracha

$0.79

Large Creamy Sriracha

$1.39

Small Dressings

$0.69

Large Dressings

$1.29

Large Hummus

$2.29

Large Spicy Feta

$3.29

Small Extra Fry Sauce

$0.69

Large Ranch

$1.29

Small Ranch

$0.69

Large Blue Cheese

$1.29

Small Blue Cheese

$0.69

Red Sauce

Chicken Stick

$6.49

Pork Stick

$6.49

Side Of Gyro Meat

$6.49

Small Fries

$3.79

Large Fries

$4.99

Bowl Of Rice

$4.19

Grilled Cheese Pita

$4.19

Pita Bread

$1.49

Zucchini

$5.79

Onion Rings

$5.29

Mushrooms

$5.79

Zucchini/ Mushroom Mix

$6.89

Small Feta

$0.99

Small Sweet Fries

$4.29

Large Sweet Fries

$5.69

SM Greek Fries

$6.39

SM Greek Fries (SPICY)

$6.39

LG Greek Fries

$11.49

LG Greek Fries (SPICY)

$11.49

SM Chili Fries

$6.39

LG Chili Fries

$11.49

.SMALL SOUVLAKI FEAST

$32.00

.MEDIUM SOUVLAKI FEAST

$40.00

.LARGE SOUVLAKI FEAST

$48.00

.SMALL GYRO FEAST

$34.00

.MEDIUM GYRO FEAST

$42.00

.LARGE GYRO FEAST

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5692 S 900 E, Murray, UT 84121

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

