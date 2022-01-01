- Home
Greek Souvlaki Murray
2,852 Reviews
$
5692 S 900 E
Murray, UT 84121
PITA SANDWICHES
GYRO
The hamburger of Greece! A mixture of lamb and beef cooked on a vertical rotisserie, sliced and put into a pita bread with onions, tomatoes, and choice of either white (tzatziki) or red sauce.
PHILLY GYRO
A philly sandwich lovers paradise! Yeero meat with the combination of grilled green bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms; topped with a steak sauce and a mixture of cheeses.
VEGGIE GYRO
Crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, rice wrapped in a pita bread and topped with feta cheese and our white sauce (tzatziki).
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA
Our chicken souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce.
PORK SOUVLAKI IN PITA
Our pork souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce.
BEEFTEKI
A spiced ground beef patty grilled and made like a yeero with onions, tomatoes, and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce.
SOUVLAKI
SPECIALTIES
BURGERS
SOUPS
RICE BOWLS
DESSERTS
KIDS MENU
FAMILY FEASTS
DIPS & PITA
SAUCES
SM WHITE SAUCE (TZATZIKI)
LG WHITE SAUCE (TZATZIKI)
SM CREAMY SRIRACHA
LG CREAMY SRIRACHA
LG HUMMUS
LG SPICY FETA
EXTRA FRY SAUCE
SM RANCH
LG RANCH
SM BLUE CHEESE
LG BLUE CHEESE
SM GREEK DRESSING
LG GREEK DRESSING
SM HOUSE DRESSING
LG HOUSE DRESSING
SIDES
LOADED FRIES
DRINKS
FOOD
Small Feta
Small Sweet Fries
Large Sweet Fries
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
5692 S 900 E, Murray, UT 84121