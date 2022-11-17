Greek
Greek Souvlaki South Jordan
2,167 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1067 S Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan, UT 84095
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in South Jordan
More near South Jordan