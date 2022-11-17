Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek

Greek Souvlaki South Jordan

2,167 Reviews

$

1067 S Jordan Pkwy

South Jordan, UT 84095

PITA SANDWICHES

GYRO

$8.29

The hamburger of Greece! A mixture of lamb and beef cooked on a vertical rotisserie, sliced and put into a pita bread with onions, tomatoes, and choice of either white (tzatziki) or red sauce.

PHILLY GYRO

$8.79

A philly sandwich lovers paradise! Gyro meat with the combination of grilled green bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms; topped with a steak sauce and a mixture of cheeses.

VEGGIE GYRO

$6.99

Crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, rice wrapped in a pita bread and topped with feta cheese and our white sauce (tzatziki).

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA

$8.39

Our chicken souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce.

PORK SOUVLAKI IN PITA

$8.19

Our pork souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce.

BEEFTEKI

$8.29

A spiced ground beef patty grilled and made like a yeero with onions, tomatoes, and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce.

GYRO COMBO

$12.68

The hamburger of Greece! A mixture of lamb and beef cooked on a vertical rotisserie, sliced and put into a pita bread with onions, tomatoes, and choice of either white (tzatziki) or red sauce. Combos includes one side & medium drink.

PHILLY GYRO COMBO

$13.18

A philly sandwich lovers paradise! Gyro meat with the combination of grilled green bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms; topped with a steak sauce and a mixture of cheeses.

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA COMBO

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA COMBO

$12.78
PORK SOUVLAKI IN PITA COMBO

$12.58
BEEFTEKI COMBO

$12.68
VEGGIE GYRO COMBO

$11.38
GYRO PLATE

$12.68
PHILLY GYRO PLATE

$13.18
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA PLATE

$12.78
PORK SOUVLAKI IN PITA PLATE

$12.58
VEGGIE GYRO PLATE

$11.38
BEEFTEKI PLATE

$12.68

SOUVLAKI

PORK SOUVLAKI ENTREE

$8.99

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI ENTREE

$8.99

CHICKEN & PORK SOUVLAKI ENTREE

$13.49
DOUBLE PORK SOUVLAKI ENTREE

$13.49
DOUBLE CHICKEN SOUVLAKI ENTREE

$13.49
PORK SOUVLAKI PLATE

$11.69
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI PLATE

$11.69

CHICKEN & PORK SOUVLAKI PLATE

$16.19

DOUBLE PORK SOUVLAKI PLATE

$16.19

DOUBLE CHICKEN SOUVLAKI PLATE

$16.19

SPECIALTIES

HALF (4) DOLMATHES

$4.99
FULL (7) DOLMATHES

$8.09
SOUVLAKI W/ DOLMATHES PLATE

$11.99
SPINACH PIE

$4.19

SALADS

CLASSIC GREEK SALAD

$8.99
GREEK LOW CARB SALAD

$11.79
SIDE SALAD

$3.19

BURGERS

HAMBURGER

$5.29
CHEESEBURGER

$5.79
BACON CHEESE BURGER

$8.29
FISH SANDWICH

$6.49
HAMBURGER COMBO

$9.68
CHEESEBURGER COMBO

$10.18
BACON CHEESEBURGER COMBO

$12.68
FISH SANDWICH COMBO

$10.88
HAMBURGER PLATE

$9.68
CHEESEBURGER PLATE

$10.18
BACON CHEESEBURGER PLATE

$12.68
FISH SANDWICH PLATE

$10.88

SPAGHETTI

ORIGINAL GREEK SPAGHETTI

$8.99
BROWN BUTTER & MIZITHRA

$8.19

SOUPS

CUP LEMON CHICKEN SOUP

$3.29
BOWL LEMON CHICKEN SOUP

$3.99
QUART LEMON CHICKEN SOUP

$8.49
CUP LENTIL BEAN SOUP

$3.29
BOWL LENTIL BEAN SOUP

$3.99
QUART LENTIL BEAN SOUP

$8.49

RICE BOWLS

RICE BOWL

$11.79

DESSERTS

BAKLAVA

$2.99
RICE PUDDING

$2.99
HALF (5) LOUKOUMADES

$3.29
FULL (10) LOUKOUMADES

$6.09
CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$5.49
VANILLA SHAKE

$5.49
STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$5.49
BAKLAVA SHAKE

$5.99
OREO SHAKE

$5.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99
KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS

$5.99
KIDS CORN DOG

$5.99
KIDS HALF SPAGHETTI W/ PITA

$5.99

FAMILY FEASTS

.SMALL SOUVLAKI FEAST

$32.00
.MEDIUM SOUVLAKI FEAST

$40.00
.LARGE SOUVLAKI FEAST

$48.00

.SMALL GYRO FEAST

$34.00
.MEDIUM GYRO FEAST

$42.00
.LARGE GYRO FEAST

$50.00

DIPS & PITA

SPICY FETA DIP W/ PITA

$4.19
HUMMUS DIP W/ PITA

$3.59
TZATZIKI DIP W/ PITA

$3.19
DIP SAMPLER

$8.59

SAUCES

SM WHITE SAUCE (TZATZIKI)

$0.79
LG WHITE SAUCE (TZATZIKI)

$1.49

SM CREAMY SRIRACHA

$0.69

LG CREAMY SRIRACHA

$1.19
LG HUMMUS

$1.99
LG SPICY FETA

$2.79
EXTRA FRY SAUCE

$0.59
SM RANCH

$0.59
LG RANCH

$1.09
SM BLUE CHEESE

$0.59
LG BLUE CHEESE

$1.09
SM GREEK DRESSING

$0.59
LG GREEK DRESSING

$1.09
SM HOUSE DRESSING

$0.59
LG HOUSE DRESSING

$1.09

SIDES

CHICKEN STICK

$5.59
PORK STICK

$5.59
SIDE OF GYRO MEAT

$5.59
SM FRIES

$3.29
LG FRIES

$4.39
SM SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.89
LG SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.49
BOWL RICE

$3.59
ZUCCHINI

$4.99
ONION RINGS

$4.59
MUSHROOMS

$4.99
ZUCCHINI / MUSHROOM MIX

$5.99
PITA BREAD

$1.29

SM FETA CHEESE

$0.99

LG FETA CHEESE

$1.89
GRILLED CHEESE PITA

$3.59

LOADED FRIES

SM GREEK FRIES

$5.49
LG GREEK FRIES

$9.99
SM SPICY GREEK FRIES

$5.49
LG SPICY GREEK FRIES

$9.99
SM CHILI FRIES

$5.49
LG CHILI FRIES

$9.99

DRINKS

MED DRINK

$2.69
LG DRINK

$2.99

MILK

$1.99

BOTTLE WATER

$1.99
APPLE JUICE

$2.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
1067 S Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan, UT 84095

