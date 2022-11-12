Main picView gallery

Greek Spot 5685 cottle rd

review star

No reviews yet

5685 Cottle Road

San Jose, CA 95123

Order Again

Popular Items

GYRO
CHICKEN GYRO
SOUVLAKI PLATE

WRAPS

GYRO

$11.00

Tzatziki, Red Tomato, Red Onion, Fries

CHICKEN GYRO

$11.00

Yellow Sauce, Lettuce, Red Tomato, Red Onions, Fries

PORK GYRO

$11.00

Tzatziki, Red Tomato, Red Onion, Fries

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI

$11.00

Yellow Sauce, Lettuce, Red Tomato, Red Onions, Fries

PORK SOUVLAKI

$11.00

Tzatziki, Red Tomato, Red Onion, Fries

BIFTEKI SOUVLAKI

$11.00

Tzatziki, Red Tomato, Red Onion, Fries

BEEF SOUVLAKI

$13.50

Tzatziki, Red Tomato, Red Onion, Green Roasted Peppers, Fries

LAMB SOUVLAKI

$13.50

Tzatziki, Red Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers

VEGETARIAN SOUVLAKI

$11.00

Tzatziki, Lettuce, Red Tomato, Red Onion, Fries, Greek Feta Cheese, Fire Roasted Zucchini, Mushroom, Peppers

FALAFEL SOUVLAKI

$9.00

Tzatziki, Lettuce, Red Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber

1 SET UTENSILS

$0.25

A pair of utensils with your order (per person)* Utensils only upon request

KEBAB

$11.00Out of stock

PLATES

GREEK BOWL

GREEK BOWL

$13.00

Rice, Gyro or Souvlaki Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Vinaigrette Sauce, Tzatziki Sauce, Spicy Red Sauce topped with Feta

GYRO PLATE

GYRO PLATE

$19.00

Tzatziki, Red Tomato, Red Onion, Fries

SOUVLAKI PLATE

SOUVLAKI PLATE

$21.00

3 Skewers (Pork, Chicken, Bifteki), Pita, Tzatziki, Red Tomato, Red Onion, Fries

SPICY GYRO PLATE

$19.00

Gyro Meat, Grilled Onions and Spicy Peppers, Pita, Tzatziki, Rice

GREEK SPOT SPECIAL

GREEK SPOT SPECIAL

$17.50

Any Protein of your choice, Pita, Tzatziki, Green Salad (Romaine Lettuce, Peppers,Olives, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers Greek Feta Cheese, Vinaigrette dressing) Rice

BEEF PLATE

$23.00

2 Beef Skewers, Fired Grilled Peppers, Pita, Tzatziki, Red Tomato, Red Onion, Fries

LAMB PLATE

LAMB PLATE

$23.00

2 Lamb Skewers, Fire Grilled Peppers, Pita, Tzatziki, Red Tomato, Red Onion, Fries

MOUSAKA

MOUSAKA

$18.00

Oven Baked Potato, Roasted Eggplant, Ground Beef, Butter Bechamel Sauce with a Green Salad

SKEWER

$6.00

Any Skewer, Pita

DOLMADES (6)

DOLMADES (6)

$12.50

Ground Beef, Sun Ripened Vine Leaves, Egg Lemon Sauce

1/2 DOLMADES (3)

$7.00

Ground Beef, Sun Ripened Vine Leaves, Egg lemon sauce

VEGETARIAN DOLMADES (6)

$9.00

Herbed rice, Sun Ripened Vine Leaves, Tzatziki

1/2 VEGETARIAN DDLMADES (3)

$4.50

Herbed rice, Sun Ripened Vine Leaves, Tzatziki

1 SET UTENSILS

$0.25

Add one set of utensils to your order. Please note utensils are only provided upon request.

APPETIZERS

TZATZIKI

TZATZIKI

$7.00

Cucumber, Garlic, EVOO, 2 Pitas

SPICY FETA

SPICY FETA

$7.00

Fire Roasted Peppers, EVOO, Greek Feta Cheese

HUMMUS

HUMMUS

$7.00

Salted Garbanzo Beans, Sesame Tahini, Roasted Garlic

BABA GHANOUSH

$7.00Out of stock

Fire Roasted Eggplant, Sesame Tahini, Garlic

3 DIP SAMPLER

3 DIP SAMPLER

$13.50

Mix and Match our Best Selling Dips! Your choice of Tzatziki, Spicy Feta, Baba Ghanoush or Hummus.

TYROPITA (4 pcs)

$9.00

Oven Baked Butter Phyllo, Greek Feta Cheese

SPANAKOPITA (4pcs)

SPANAKOPITA (4pcs)

$9.00

Oven Baked EVOO Phyllo, Organic Spinach, Greek Feta Cheese

1/2 TYROPITA / 1/2 SPANAKOPITA

$9.00

(2) Tyropita, (2) Spanakopita

ZUCCHINI STICKS

ZUCCHINI STICKS

$9.00

Deep Fried Zucchini Sticks, Sea Salt, Oregano

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$15.00

Deep Friend Calamari, Sea Salt, Oregano

SAGANAKI

SAGANAKI

$9.00

Flame Grilled Greek Cheese, Lemon

GREEK FRIES

GREEK FRIES

$6.00

House Russet Potato Fries, Oregano, Greek Feta Cheese

FRIES

FRIES

$4.50

House Russet Potato Fries, Oregano

S/O RICE

$4.50

S/O FALAFEL (6 pcs)

$7.00

1/2 FALAFEL (3 pcs)

$4.00

S/O L&B GYRO

$7.00

S/O CHICKEN GYRO

$7.00

S/O PORK GYRO

$7.00

S/O OLIVES

$1.75

S/O FETA

$1.50

PITA

$1.25

SMALL TZATZIKI (1 oz)

$0.85

SMALL YELLOW SAUCE (1 oz)

$0.85

MEDIUM TZATZIKI ( 2.75 oz)

$2.75

MEDIUM HUMMUS (2.75 oz)

$2.75

MEDIUM SPICY FETA (2.75 oz)

$2.75

MEDIUM BABA GHANOUSH (2.75 oz)

$2.75Out of stock

EXTRA SALAD DRESSING

$1.00

EXTRA LEMONS

$1.00

1 SET UTENSILS

$0.25

Add one set of utensils to your order. Please note utensils are only provided upon request.

MED YELLOW SAUCE

$2.75

SOUP & SALAD

HORIATIKI

$11.00

Red Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta Cheese, EVOO, Pita

GREEN SALAD

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce, Peppers,Olives, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers Greek Feta Cheese, Vinaigrette dressing

GYRO SALAD

$14.50

Any Gyro Meat, Romaine Lettuce, Peppers,Olives, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers Greek Feta Cheese, Vinaigrette dressing

SOUVLAKI SALAD

$14.50

Any Skewer Meat, Romaine Lettuce, Peppers,Olives, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers Greek Feta Cheese, Vinaigrette dressing

GREEK LEMON SOUP

$6.50

Lemon, Chicken, Orzo

LENTIL SOUP

$6.50

Red Tomatoes, Lentils, Red Onion

S/O HORIATIKI

$6.50

S/O GREEN

$6.50

1 SET UTENSILS

$0.25

Add one set of utensils to your order. Please note utensils are only provided upon request.

KIDS & FAMILY

KIDS GYRO MEAT

$6.00

KIDS SKEWER MEAT

$6.00

6 SKEWER PLATE

$30.00

Any Choice of 6 Skewers

4 SKEWER PLATE

$33.00

Any Choice of 4 Skewers

1 SET UTENSILS

$0.25

Add one set of utensils to your order. Please note utensils are only provided upon request.

DRINKS & DESSERTS

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$3.50

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

PREMIUM DRINK

$4.00

BEER

$6.00

WINE GLASS

$6.00

WINE BOTTLE

$20.00

SINGLE WALNUT BAKLAVA

$3.50Out of stock

DOUBLE WALNUT BAKLAVA

$7.00Out of stock

PISTACHIO BAKLAVA

$7.00

LOUKOUMADES

$9.00

8 Deep Fried Dough Balls, Honey, Walnuts, Cinammon

1 SET UTENSILS

$0.25

Add one set of utensils to your order. Please note utensils are only provided upon request.

CHOCOLATE LOUKOUMADE

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family-owned Casual Greek Restaurant serving up authentic flavors!

5685 Cottle Road, San Jose, CA 95123

Gallery
Main pic

