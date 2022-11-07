Restaurant header imageView gallery

Greek Street

1021 Park Boulevard

Massapequa Park, NY 11762

Order Again

Popular Items

Greek Salad
Gyro Pita
Chicken Souvlaki Pita

Meals for a Crowd

Greek Feast Family Buffet For 4

$48.00

Feeds 4 All The Fixings To Make Your Own Gyros! Choice of Up to 2 Proteins, Choice of Side Includes Large Greek Salad, 5 Pita Bread, 8oz Yogurt Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & 2 Liter Soda

Family Combo #1

$27.00

Choice of 2 pitas, Choice of 2 Drinks, Choice of Greek Salad or Fries Includes 1 Pita Bread

Family Combo #2

$35.00

Choice of 3 Pita, Choice of Small Greek Salad or Small Fries, Choice of 1 Liter Soda Includes 1 Pita

Family Combo #3

$40.00

Choice of 4 Pitas, Choice of Large Greek Salad or Large Fries, Choice of 2 Liter Soda Includes 1 Pita

Soups

Avgolemeno

Avgolemeno

$4.25+

Greek Chicken Soup! Chicken, Carrot, Onion, Celery, Orzo Pasta, Lemon Juice,

Lentil

Lentil

$4.25+

Lentils, Carrots, Onion, Celery, Tomato Paste, Vinegar a True Vegetarian Delight

Spinach Orzo

Spinach Orzo

$4.25+

Spinach, Feta, Orzo, Tomato Based

Sides

Chicken Stick

Chicken Stick

$5.00

Marinated Chicken on a Stick Includes Pita & Yogurt

Pork Stick

Pork Stick

$5.00

Marinated Pork on a Stick Includes Pita & Yogurt

Shrimp Stick

Shrimp Stick

$5.00

Marinated Shrimp on a Stick Includes Pita & Yogurt

Mix & Match 3 Stix*

$13.50

SIDE Gyro Meat

$9.00

Lamb Gyro Sliced From the Rotisserie Served with 1 Pita & Tzatziki

SIDE Chicken Gyro (Spicy)

$9.00
SIDE Falafel

SIDE Falafel

$8.00

6 Falafel Balls Served with 1 Pita & Tzatziki Sauce

SIDE Greek Salad

SIDE Greek Salad

$5.00

16oz Greek Salad- Feta, Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Pepper, Olive

SIDE Grape Leaves(6)

SIDE Grape Leaves(6)

$4.00

6 Rice Stuffed Grape Leaves

SIDE Rice Pilaf

SIDE Rice Pilaf

$5.50

Thyme Scented Rice

SIDE Lemon Potato

SIDE Lemon Potato

$5.50

Oven Roasted Lemon Potatoes

SIDE Roasted Vegetables

$5.50

Medley of Eggplant, Zucchini, Tomato, Onion, Green Peppers Cooked in Tomato Sauce.

SIDE Beets

SIDE Beets

$5.50

Fresh Roasted Beets Served Cold

Appetizers

Pita Chips

Pita Chips

$4.00

House Made Fried Pita Bread. Warning!!! Be Careful These Are Addictive!

Greek Eggrolls

Greek Eggrolls

$9.00

Spinach & Feta Or Cheese Wrapped in Flaky Phyllo Dough, Fried Golden Brown. Served with Tzatziki

Greek Nachos

Greek Nachos

$9.00

House Made Pita Chips Topped with Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Peppers, Onion, Olives, Feta Served with Spicy Tzatziki on Side

Back Alley Fries

$10.00+
Spinach Pie

Spinach Pie

$4.50+

Spinach, Feta Cheese, Spring Onions, Dill Ricotta, Cheese in Flaky Puff Pastry. Includes Yogurt Sauce

Cheese Pie

Cheese Pie

$4.50+

Feta, Creamy Ricotta, Parmesan Cheese, Yia Yia's Secret Blend of Spices in a Flaky Puff Pastry

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Dips

Tzatziki App

Tzatziki App

$6.50

8oz Container of Tzatziki (Yogurt, Sour Cream, Cucumber, Garlic) Includes 2 Pita Bread

Hummus App

Hummus App

$6.50

8oz Container Hummus (pureed Chickpeas, Tahini, Garlic & Spices) Served with 2 Pita Bread

Spicy Tzatziki App

Spicy Tzatziki App

$6.50

8oz Container Srirachacha Spiked Tzatziki Sauce Served with 2 Pita Bread

Spicy Feta App

Spicy Feta App

$6.50

8oz Container of Spicy Feta (Feta, Hot Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Sriracha) Served with 2 Pita

Fries & Onion Rings

Fries

Fries

$5.00+

Crispy Fries Potatoes

Feta Fries

Feta Fries

$7.00+

French Fries Topped with Feta & Greek Oregano

Back Alley Fries

$10.00+
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00+

Fried Sweet Potato

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00+

Crispy Fried Onion Rings

Spinach & Cheese Pie

Spinach Pie

Spinach Pie

$4.50+

Spinach, Feta Cheese, Spring Onions, Dill Ricotta, Cheese in Flaky Puff Pastry. Includes Yogurt Sauce

Cheese Pie

Cheese Pie

$4.50+

Feta, Creamy Ricotta, Parmesan Cheese, Yia Yia's Secret Blend of Spices in a Flaky Puff Pastry

Salads

Lunch Greek Salad Combo

$16.00

24oz Greek Salad, Choice of Protein, Choice of 1 Side, Choice of 1 Drink. Includes 1 House Greek Dressing, 1Pita, 1 Yogurt

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.00+

Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Olives, Pepperoncini, Grape Leaves, Feta Cheese, House Greek on Side

Horiatiki Salad

Horiatiki Salad

$12.00+

**NO LETTUCE** Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Olives, Pepperoncini, Grape Leaves, Feta, Oil & Vinegar on Side

Power Salad

Power Salad

$10.00+

Arugula, Feta, Quinoa, Roasted Peppers, Chickpeas, Olives, Balsamic Drizzle, Balsamic Vinaigrette on Side

Yia Yia Salad

Yia Yia Salad

$10.00+

Arugula, Roasted Beets, Pistachios, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Fritti Salad

$16.00+

Crispy Chicken Fingers, Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Olives, Chickpeas, Mozzarella, Ranch Dressing on Side

Pitas

Gyro Pita

Gyro Pita

$11.00

Lamb Gyro, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Yogurt Sauce on Side

Chicken Gyro Pita (Spicy)

$11.00

Spicy Chicken Gyro, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Yogurt Sauce on Side

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

$11.00

Marinated Cubes of Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Yogurt Sauce on Side

Pork Souvlaki Pita

$11.00

Marinated Cubes of Grilled Pork, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Yogurt Sauce on Side

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$11.00

Falafel, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Yogurt Sauce on Side

Greek Salad Pita

$10.00

Shrimp Pita

$11.00

Sautéed Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Yogurt Sauce on Side

Georgios Pita

Georgios Pita

$14.00

Lamb Gyro, Sautéed Onion & Peppers, Mozzarella, Yogurt Sauce on Side

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pita

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pita

$13.50

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Topped with Ranch

BBQ Bacon Ranch Pita

$13.50

Lamb Gyro, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Topped with BBQ Sauce & Ranch

Gyro Chipotle Melt

Gyro Chipotle Melt

$14.50

Lamb Gyro, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mozzarella, Topped with Chipotle Aioli

Mediterranean Pita

$13.50

Chicken Souvlaki, Roasted Peppers, Feta, Hummus, Yogurt Sauce on Side

Bowls

Lunch Bowl Combo (24oz)

$16.00

24oz Bowl Filled with Choice of Protein & Choice of 1 Side (Rice, Potato, Fries, Roasted Vegetables) Includes Choice of Side Greek Salad or Cup of Soup, Choice of Drink, 1 Pita Bread & 1 Yogurt Sauce

Gyro Bowl (32oz)

$15.00

Lamb Gyro From the Rotisserie with Choice of 1 Side (Rice, Potato, Fries, Roasted Vegetables) Includes 1 Pita & Tzatziki

Chicken Gyro Bowl (32oz)

$15.00

Our Famous Spicy Chicken Gyro with Choice of 1 Side (Rice, Potato, Fries, Roasted Vegetables) Includes 1 Pita & Tzatziki

Chicken Souvlaki Bowl (32oz)

Chicken Souvlaki Bowl (32oz)

$15.00

Marinated Cubes of Grilled Chicken, Choice of 1 Side (Rice, Potato, Fries, Roasted Vegetables) Includes 1 Pita & Tzatziki

Pork Souvlaki Bowl (32oz)

Pork Souvlaki Bowl (32oz)

$15.00

Marinated Pork Cubes with Choice of 1 Side (Rice, Potato, Fries, Roasted Vegetables) Includes 1 Pita & Tzatziki

Falafel Bowl (32oz)

$15.00

Falafel Balls with Choice of 1 Side (Rice, Potato, Fries, Roasted Vegetables) Includes 1 Pita & Tzatziki

Shrimp Bowl (32oz)

$15.00

Sautéed Shrimp with Choice of 1 Side (Rice, Potato, Fries, Roasted Vegetables) Includes 1 Pita & Tzatziki

Georgios Bowl (32oz)

$18.00

Lamb Gyro, Sautéed Onions & Peppers Topped With Mozzarella with Choice of 1 Side (Rice, Potato, Fries, Roasted Vegetables) Includes 1 Pita & Tzatziki

Mediterranean Bowl

Mediterranean Bowl

$17.00

Chicken Souvlaki, Roasted Peppers, Feta Cheese Over Rice Topped with Hummus

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$10.00

The Classic All American Burger. Half Pound Angus Chuck Patty on Brioche Bun

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Half Pound Angus Chuck Patty on Brioche Bun, Choice of Cheese (American, Feta, Mozzarella)

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.50

Half Pound Angus Chuck Patty on Brioche Bun, Choice of Cheese (American, Feta, Mozzarella) & Bacon

Greek Burger

Greek Burger

$13.00

Half Pound Angus Chuck Patty Topped with Spinach & Feta Mix, Roasted Peppers on Brioche Bun

Kalamaki (Stix)

Chicken Stick

Chicken Stick

$5.00

Marinated Chicken on a Stick Includes Pita & Yogurt

Pork Stick

Pork Stick

$5.00

Marinated Pork on a Stick Includes Pita & Yogurt

Shrimp Stick

Shrimp Stick

$5.00

Marinated Shrimp on a Stick Includes Pita & Yogurt

Mix & Match 3 Stix*

$13.50

Kids

Kids Gyro Pita

$9.00

Lamb Gyro Wrapped in a Mini Pita with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Yogurt on Side. Choice of 1 Side

Kids Chicken Pita

$9.00

Chicken Souvlaki Wrapped in a Mini Pita with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Yogurt on Side. Choice of 1 Side

Kid Gyro Bowl

$10.00

Lamb Gyro From the Rotisserie Served with Choice of 1 Side (Rice, Potato, Fries, Roasted Vegetables) Includes 1 Pita & Tzatziki

Kid Chicken Bowl

$10.00

Chicken Souvlaki (Grilled Chicken) Served with Choice of 1 Side (Rice, Potato, Fries, Roasted Vegetables) Includes 1 Pita & Tzatziki

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

4oz Burger Patty on Bun, Choice of 1 Side (Fries, Rice, Potato, Roasted Vegetables)

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

4oz Burger Patty with Cheese On Bun, Choice of 1 Side (Fries, Rice, Potato, Roasted Vegetables)

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

FETA

EXTRA Feta 3.25oz Cup

$1.50

SAUCES

3.25oz Cup TZATZIKI (yogurt sauce)

3.25oz Cup TZATZIKI (yogurt sauce)

$1.50
3.25oz Cup SPICY TZATZIKI

3.25oz Cup SPICY TZATZIKI

$1.50

3.25oz Cup SPICY FETA

$1.50

3.25oz Cup CHIPOTLE AIOLI

$1.50

3.25oz Cup RANCH

$1.50

3.25oz Cup BBQ SAUCE

$1.50

3.25oz Cup HUMMUS

$1.50

2.0oz HOT SAUCE

$1.00

PINT TZATZIKI

$8.00

PINT SPICY TZATZIKI

$8.00

PINT SPICY FETA

$8.00

DRESSING

3.25oz Cup GREEK STREET DRESSING

3.25oz Cup GREEK STREET DRESSING

$1.50

3.25oz Cup OIL & VINEGAR

$1.50
3.25oz Cup BALSAMIC

3.25oz Cup BALSAMIC

$1.50

3.25oz Cup RANCH

$1.50

PINT GREEK STREET DRESSING

$8.00

PINT OIL & VINEGAR

$8.00

PINT BALSAMIC

$8.00

PITA BREAD

EXTRA Pita

$1.00

BAG OF PITA

$6.00

Bag 10 Unheated Pita Bread.

Dessert

Baklava

Baklava

$5.00

Cinnamon, Walnuts Layered in Phyllo Dough. Soaked in Honey Syrup

Assorted Mini Pastries

$5.00

Assorted Mini Greek Pastries, Items in Container Vary Upon Availability

Kourambiedes

Kourambiedes

$5.00

Traditional Greek Christmas Almond Butter Biscuits, Packed With The Aromas Of Roasted Almonds, Fresh Butter And Rosewater And Garnished With Luscious Layers Of Icing Sugar.

Melomakarona

Melomakarona

$6.00

Melomakarona Are Soft, Oval-Shaped Greek Cookies Scented With Orange And Cinnamon, Drenched In Honey Syrup Topped With Crushed Walnuts, Traditionally Served At Christmas

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Ours is Homemade with Aborio Rice, Heavy Cream, Milk, Sugar, Kissed With Cinnamon. Creamy, Rich & Decadent

Imported Greek Chocolate Bars

Imported Greek Chocolate Bars

Imported Greek Chocolate

Imported Choco-Freta Wafer Bars

Imported Choco-Freta Wafer Bars

The Greek Version of Kit Kats!

Imported Biscotello Sandwich Cookies

Imported Biscotello Sandwich Cookies

Creme Filled Sandwich Cookies Imported From Greece

Bottled Water

Poland Spring

$1.50

20oz Smart Water

$2.50

Cans

COKE CAN

$1.50

DIET COKE CAN

$1.50

SPRITE CAN

$1.50

DR PEPPER CAN

$1.50

ICE TEA CAN

$1.50Out of stock

GINGER ALE CAN

$1.50

SELTZER CAN

$1.50

20oz Bottles

20oz Coke

$2.75

20oz Diet Coke

$2.75

20oz Coke Zero

$2.75

20oz Dr Pepper

$2.75

20oz Dr Pepper & Cream

$2.75

20oz Diet Dr Pepper

$2.75

20oz Sprite

$2.75

20oz Sprite Zero

$2.75

20oz Barq's Root Beer

$2.75Out of stock

20oz Fanta Orange

$2.75

20oz Ginger Ale

$2.75

20oz Seltzer

$2.75

20oz Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.75

Old Fashion Coke Glass Bottles

Coke Glass Bottle

$2.75

Sprite Glass Bottle

$2.75

Gold Peak Tea

18.5oz Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$2.75

18.5oz Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.75

18.5oz Gold Peak Green Tea

$2.75

18.5oz Gold Peak Georgia Peach

$2.75

1/2 Gallon Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.75

Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water Acai-Blueberry-Pomegranate

Vitamin Water Acai-Blueberry-Pomegranate

$2.75
Vitamin Water Fruit Punch

Vitamin Water Fruit Punch

$2.75
Vitamin Water Tropical Mango

Vitamin Water Tropical Mango

$2.75

1 Liters

1 Liter Coke

$3.25

1 Liter Diet Coke

$3.25

1 Liter Sprite

$3.25

2 Liters

2 liter Coke

2 liter Coke

$3.75
2 Liter Diet Coke

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.75
2 Liter Sprite

2 Liter Sprite

$3.75

1/2 Gallon Gold Peak Tea

$3.75Out of stock

Imported Drinks

Espa Orangeade

$2.00

Espa Lemonade

$2.00

Espa Sour Cherry

$2.00

Souroti Mineral Water

$2.25

Frappe

Frappe

$4.00

Catering Salads

Greek Salad

$40.00+

Feta, Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Olives, Grape Leaves, Hot Pepper, House Greek on Side

Horiatiki Salad

$45.00+

**NO LETTUCE** Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Olives, Pepperoncini, Feta, Oil & Vinegar on Side

Yia Yia Salad

$40.00+

Arugula, Roasted Beets, Feta, Pistachios, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Power Salad

$40.00+

Arugula, Quinoa, Feta, Roasted Pepper, Chickpeas, Olives, Balsamic Drizzle, Balsamic Vinaigrette on Side

Catering Party Packages

Greek Feast Buffet

Choice of up to 3 Proteins, Choice of 3 Sides, Choice of 1 Salad. Includes Pita Bread, Yogurt Sauce & Soda MINIMUM ORDER IS FOR 10 People $16.95 Per Person

Now its a Party Package

$150.00
Kalamaki Party Platter

Kalamaki Party Platter

$140.00

Mix & Match 20 Stix (Chicken/Pork/Shrimp 1/2 Tray Rice or Potato, 1/2 Tray Greek Salad, Pint of Dressing, Pint of Yogurt, 20 Pita

Catering Platters

Greek Egg Roll Platter

Greek Egg Roll Platter

$36.00

Choose From Spinach & Feta or Three Cheese Wrapped in Flaky Phyllo Dough Fried Golden Brown (2 Dozen)

Greek Nachos

Greek Nachos

$28.00+

House Made Pita Chips, Feta, Diced Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Olives. Spicy Tzatziki on side

Three Dip Platter

Three Dip Platter

$35.00

Choice of up to 3 Dips (Tzatziki, Hummus, Spicy Tzatziki, Spicy Feta) Green Peppers, Tomato, Cucumber, Pita Chips

Mediterranean Platter

Mediterranean Platter

$40.00

Falafel, Greek Eggrolls, Olives, Roasted Peppers, Grape leaves, Pepperoncini, Pita Chips, Tzatziki

Chicken Stix Platter

Chicken Stix Platter

$80.00

20 Chicken Stix, Served with Tzatziki & 20 Pita

Pork Stix Platter

$80.00

20 Pork Stix Served with Tzatziki

Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$80.00

20 Shrimp Stix Served with Tzatziki & Pita

Catering Trays

Lamb Gyro

$80.00+

Chicken Gyro

$80.00+

Chicken Souvlaki

$80.00+

Pork Souvlaki

$80.00+

Falafel

$75.00+

Roast Lemon Potato

$40.00+

Rice Pilaf

$40.00+

Roasted Vegetables

$40.00+

Catering Dessert Platters

Baklava Platter

Baklava Platter

$60.00

Phyllo Dough, Honey, Walnuts, Cinnamon Baked in a Sweet Syrup. Perfect for a Crowd! Serves 8-10

Assorted Mini Greek Pastries Platter

$60.00

Assorted Mini Greek Pastry Platter, Items Vary Upon Availability Serves 8-10

Assorted Mixed Greek Cookies & Mini Greek Pastry

$50.00

Assorted Greek Cookies & Mini Greek Pastries. Items Vary Upon Availability Serves 8-10

Assorted Greek Cookies

$35.00

Assorted Greek Cookies Items Vary Upon Availability Serves 8-10

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$35.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast, Fresh Greek food on the go. We make Lunch and Dinner Easy! Family Specials and Combo Deals are available ALL DAY EVERY DAY!

Location

1021 Park Boulevard, Massapequa Park, NY 11762

Directions

