Greek Street
No reviews yet
1021 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
Order Again
Popular Items
Meals for a Crowd
Greek Feast Family Buffet For 4
Feeds 4 All The Fixings To Make Your Own Gyros! Choice of Up to 2 Proteins, Choice of Side Includes Large Greek Salad, 5 Pita Bread, 8oz Yogurt Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & 2 Liter Soda
Family Combo #1
Choice of 2 pitas, Choice of 2 Drinks, Choice of Greek Salad or Fries Includes 1 Pita Bread
Family Combo #2
Choice of 3 Pita, Choice of Small Greek Salad or Small Fries, Choice of 1 Liter Soda Includes 1 Pita
Family Combo #3
Choice of 4 Pitas, Choice of Large Greek Salad or Large Fries, Choice of 2 Liter Soda Includes 1 Pita
Soups
Sides
Chicken Stick
Marinated Chicken on a Stick Includes Pita & Yogurt
Pork Stick
Marinated Pork on a Stick Includes Pita & Yogurt
Shrimp Stick
Marinated Shrimp on a Stick Includes Pita & Yogurt
Mix & Match 3 Stix*
SIDE Gyro Meat
Lamb Gyro Sliced From the Rotisserie Served with 1 Pita & Tzatziki
SIDE Chicken Gyro (Spicy)
SIDE Falafel
6 Falafel Balls Served with 1 Pita & Tzatziki Sauce
SIDE Greek Salad
16oz Greek Salad- Feta, Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Pepper, Olive
SIDE Grape Leaves(6)
6 Rice Stuffed Grape Leaves
SIDE Rice Pilaf
Thyme Scented Rice
SIDE Lemon Potato
Oven Roasted Lemon Potatoes
SIDE Roasted Vegetables
Medley of Eggplant, Zucchini, Tomato, Onion, Green Peppers Cooked in Tomato Sauce.
SIDE Beets
Fresh Roasted Beets Served Cold
Appetizers
Pita Chips
House Made Fried Pita Bread. Warning!!! Be Careful These Are Addictive!
Greek Eggrolls
Spinach & Feta Or Cheese Wrapped in Flaky Phyllo Dough, Fried Golden Brown. Served with Tzatziki
Greek Nachos
House Made Pita Chips Topped with Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Peppers, Onion, Olives, Feta Served with Spicy Tzatziki on Side
Back Alley Fries
Spinach Pie
Spinach, Feta Cheese, Spring Onions, Dill Ricotta, Cheese in Flaky Puff Pastry. Includes Yogurt Sauce
Cheese Pie
Feta, Creamy Ricotta, Parmesan Cheese, Yia Yia's Secret Blend of Spices in a Flaky Puff Pastry
Chicken Wings
Dips
Tzatziki App
8oz Container of Tzatziki (Yogurt, Sour Cream, Cucumber, Garlic) Includes 2 Pita Bread
Hummus App
8oz Container Hummus (pureed Chickpeas, Tahini, Garlic & Spices) Served with 2 Pita Bread
Spicy Tzatziki App
8oz Container Srirachacha Spiked Tzatziki Sauce Served with 2 Pita Bread
Spicy Feta App
8oz Container of Spicy Feta (Feta, Hot Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Sriracha) Served with 2 Pita
Fries & Onion Rings
Salads
Lunch Greek Salad Combo
24oz Greek Salad, Choice of Protein, Choice of 1 Side, Choice of 1 Drink. Includes 1 House Greek Dressing, 1Pita, 1 Yogurt
Greek Salad
Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Olives, Pepperoncini, Grape Leaves, Feta Cheese, House Greek on Side
Horiatiki Salad
**NO LETTUCE** Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Olives, Pepperoncini, Grape Leaves, Feta, Oil & Vinegar on Side
Power Salad
Arugula, Feta, Quinoa, Roasted Peppers, Chickpeas, Olives, Balsamic Drizzle, Balsamic Vinaigrette on Side
Yia Yia Salad
Arugula, Roasted Beets, Pistachios, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Fritti Salad
Crispy Chicken Fingers, Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Olives, Chickpeas, Mozzarella, Ranch Dressing on Side
Pitas
Gyro Pita
Lamb Gyro, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Yogurt Sauce on Side
Chicken Gyro Pita (Spicy)
Spicy Chicken Gyro, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Yogurt Sauce on Side
Chicken Souvlaki Pita
Marinated Cubes of Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Yogurt Sauce on Side
Pork Souvlaki Pita
Marinated Cubes of Grilled Pork, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Yogurt Sauce on Side
Falafel Pita
Falafel, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Yogurt Sauce on Side
Greek Salad Pita
Shrimp Pita
Sautéed Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Yogurt Sauce on Side
Georgios Pita
Lamb Gyro, Sautéed Onion & Peppers, Mozzarella, Yogurt Sauce on Side
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pita
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Topped with Ranch
BBQ Bacon Ranch Pita
Lamb Gyro, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Topped with BBQ Sauce & Ranch
Gyro Chipotle Melt
Lamb Gyro, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mozzarella, Topped with Chipotle Aioli
Mediterranean Pita
Chicken Souvlaki, Roasted Peppers, Feta, Hummus, Yogurt Sauce on Side
Bowls
Lunch Bowl Combo (24oz)
24oz Bowl Filled with Choice of Protein & Choice of 1 Side (Rice, Potato, Fries, Roasted Vegetables) Includes Choice of Side Greek Salad or Cup of Soup, Choice of Drink, 1 Pita Bread & 1 Yogurt Sauce
Gyro Bowl (32oz)
Lamb Gyro From the Rotisserie with Choice of 1 Side (Rice, Potato, Fries, Roasted Vegetables) Includes 1 Pita & Tzatziki
Chicken Gyro Bowl (32oz)
Our Famous Spicy Chicken Gyro with Choice of 1 Side (Rice, Potato, Fries, Roasted Vegetables) Includes 1 Pita & Tzatziki
Chicken Souvlaki Bowl (32oz)
Marinated Cubes of Grilled Chicken, Choice of 1 Side (Rice, Potato, Fries, Roasted Vegetables) Includes 1 Pita & Tzatziki
Pork Souvlaki Bowl (32oz)
Marinated Pork Cubes with Choice of 1 Side (Rice, Potato, Fries, Roasted Vegetables) Includes 1 Pita & Tzatziki
Falafel Bowl (32oz)
Falafel Balls with Choice of 1 Side (Rice, Potato, Fries, Roasted Vegetables) Includes 1 Pita & Tzatziki
Shrimp Bowl (32oz)
Sautéed Shrimp with Choice of 1 Side (Rice, Potato, Fries, Roasted Vegetables) Includes 1 Pita & Tzatziki
Georgios Bowl (32oz)
Lamb Gyro, Sautéed Onions & Peppers Topped With Mozzarella with Choice of 1 Side (Rice, Potato, Fries, Roasted Vegetables) Includes 1 Pita & Tzatziki
Mediterranean Bowl
Chicken Souvlaki, Roasted Peppers, Feta Cheese Over Rice Topped with Hummus
Burgers
Hamburger
The Classic All American Burger. Half Pound Angus Chuck Patty on Brioche Bun
Cheeseburger
Half Pound Angus Chuck Patty on Brioche Bun, Choice of Cheese (American, Feta, Mozzarella)
Bacon Cheeseburger
Half Pound Angus Chuck Patty on Brioche Bun, Choice of Cheese (American, Feta, Mozzarella) & Bacon
Greek Burger
Half Pound Angus Chuck Patty Topped with Spinach & Feta Mix, Roasted Peppers on Brioche Bun
Kids
Kids Gyro Pita
Lamb Gyro Wrapped in a Mini Pita with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Yogurt on Side. Choice of 1 Side
Kids Chicken Pita
Chicken Souvlaki Wrapped in a Mini Pita with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Yogurt on Side. Choice of 1 Side
Kid Gyro Bowl
Lamb Gyro From the Rotisserie Served with Choice of 1 Side (Rice, Potato, Fries, Roasted Vegetables) Includes 1 Pita & Tzatziki
Kid Chicken Bowl
Chicken Souvlaki (Grilled Chicken) Served with Choice of 1 Side (Rice, Potato, Fries, Roasted Vegetables) Includes 1 Pita & Tzatziki
Kids Hamburger
4oz Burger Patty on Bun, Choice of 1 Side (Fries, Rice, Potato, Roasted Vegetables)
Kids Cheeseburger
4oz Burger Patty with Cheese On Bun, Choice of 1 Side (Fries, Rice, Potato, Roasted Vegetables)
Chicken Fingers
SAUCES
DRESSING
Dessert
Baklava
Cinnamon, Walnuts Layered in Phyllo Dough. Soaked in Honey Syrup
Assorted Mini Pastries
Assorted Mini Greek Pastries, Items in Container Vary Upon Availability
Kourambiedes
Traditional Greek Christmas Almond Butter Biscuits, Packed With The Aromas Of Roasted Almonds, Fresh Butter And Rosewater And Garnished With Luscious Layers Of Icing Sugar.
Melomakarona
Melomakarona Are Soft, Oval-Shaped Greek Cookies Scented With Orange And Cinnamon, Drenched In Honey Syrup Topped With Crushed Walnuts, Traditionally Served At Christmas
Rice Pudding
Ours is Homemade with Aborio Rice, Heavy Cream, Milk, Sugar, Kissed With Cinnamon. Creamy, Rich & Decadent
Imported Greek Chocolate Bars
Imported Greek Chocolate
Imported Choco-Freta Wafer Bars
The Greek Version of Kit Kats!
Imported Biscotello Sandwich Cookies
Creme Filled Sandwich Cookies Imported From Greece
Bottled Water
Cans
20oz Bottles
Old Fashion Coke Glass Bottles
Gold Peak Tea
Vitamin Water
2 Liters
Frappe
Catering Salads
Greek Salad
Feta, Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Olives, Grape Leaves, Hot Pepper, House Greek on Side
Horiatiki Salad
**NO LETTUCE** Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Olives, Pepperoncini, Feta, Oil & Vinegar on Side
Yia Yia Salad
Arugula, Roasted Beets, Feta, Pistachios, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Power Salad
Arugula, Quinoa, Feta, Roasted Pepper, Chickpeas, Olives, Balsamic Drizzle, Balsamic Vinaigrette on Side
Catering Party Packages
Greek Feast Buffet
Choice of up to 3 Proteins, Choice of 3 Sides, Choice of 1 Salad. Includes Pita Bread, Yogurt Sauce & Soda MINIMUM ORDER IS FOR 10 People $16.95 Per Person
Now its a Party Package
Kalamaki Party Platter
Mix & Match 20 Stix (Chicken/Pork/Shrimp 1/2 Tray Rice or Potato, 1/2 Tray Greek Salad, Pint of Dressing, Pint of Yogurt, 20 Pita
Catering Platters
Greek Egg Roll Platter
Choose From Spinach & Feta or Three Cheese Wrapped in Flaky Phyllo Dough Fried Golden Brown (2 Dozen)
Greek Nachos
House Made Pita Chips, Feta, Diced Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Olives. Spicy Tzatziki on side
Three Dip Platter
Choice of up to 3 Dips (Tzatziki, Hummus, Spicy Tzatziki, Spicy Feta) Green Peppers, Tomato, Cucumber, Pita Chips
Mediterranean Platter
Falafel, Greek Eggrolls, Olives, Roasted Peppers, Grape leaves, Pepperoncini, Pita Chips, Tzatziki
Chicken Stix Platter
20 Chicken Stix, Served with Tzatziki & 20 Pita
Pork Stix Platter
20 Pork Stix Served with Tzatziki
Shrimp Platter
20 Shrimp Stix Served with Tzatziki & Pita
Catering Trays
Catering Dessert Platters
Baklava Platter
Phyllo Dough, Honey, Walnuts, Cinnamon Baked in a Sweet Syrup. Perfect for a Crowd! Serves 8-10
Assorted Mini Greek Pastries Platter
Assorted Mini Greek Pastry Platter, Items Vary Upon Availability Serves 8-10
Assorted Mixed Greek Cookies & Mini Greek Pastry
Assorted Greek Cookies & Mini Greek Pastries. Items Vary Upon Availability Serves 8-10
Assorted Greek Cookies
Assorted Greek Cookies Items Vary Upon Availability Serves 8-10
Rice Pudding
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fast, Fresh Greek food on the go. We make Lunch and Dinner Easy! Family Specials and Combo Deals are available ALL DAY EVERY DAY!
1021 Park Boulevard, Massapequa Park, NY 11762