Pizza

Greek Tony's Pizza and Sub Shop Norton Shores

review star

No reviews yet

4543 Grand Haven Rd,Ste A

Norton Shores, MI 49441

Pizzas

10" Cheese Pizza

$8.60

10" House Deluxe Pizza

$13.25

10" Grand Slam Pizza

$16.25

10" Pig Pizza

$15.35

10" Greek Pizza

$16.25

10" Gourmet

$16.25

12" Cheese Pizza

$10.75

12" House Deluxe Pizza

$18.50

12" Grand Slam Pizza

$21.25

12" Gourmet Pizza

$21.25

12" Greek Pizza

$21.25

12" Pig Pizza

$20.25

16" Cheese Pizza

$13.50

16" House Deluxe Pizza

$22.25

16" Grand Slam Pizza

$26.25

16" Gourmet Pizza

$26.25

16" Greek Pizza

$26.25

16" Pig Pizza

$24.25

16 oz Fountains

16oz Pepsi

$1.50

16oz Diet Pepsi

$1.50

16oz Mountain Dew

$1.50

16oz Diet Mountain Dew

$1.50

16oz Sierra Mist

$1.50

16oz Lipton Iced Tea

$1.50

16oz Dr Pepper

$1.50

16oz Lemonade

$1.50

Bottled Water

$0.75

16oz Orange Crush

$1.50

16oz Mug Root Beer

$1.50

16oz Gatorade Fruit Punch

$1.50

16oz Fountain Drink

$1.50

2 Liters

2L Pepsi

$3.00

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.00

2L Sierra Mist

$3.00

2L Wild Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

2L Mountain Dew

$3.00

Whole Subs

#1 American Sub (Whole)

$8.25

#2 Italian Sub (Whole)

$8.25

#3 Mama's Sub (Whole)

$8.25

#4 Steak Supreme Sub (Whole)

$9.25

#5 Godfather Sub (Whole)

$8.25

#6 Vegetarian Sub (Whole)

$8.25

#7 Gyro Sub (Whole)

$8.25

#8 Meatball Sub (Whole)

$8.25

#9 Pizza Sub (Whole)

$8.25

#10 Turkey Sub (Whole)

$8.25

#11 Chicken Ranch Club Sub (Whole)

$9.25

#12 French Dip Sub (Whole)

$8.25

Half Subs

#1 American Sub (Half)

$5.70

#2 Italian Sub (Half)

$5.70

#3 Mama's Sub (Half)

$5.70

#5 Godfather Sub (Half)

$5.70

#6 Vegetarian Sub (Half)

$5.70

#7 Gyro Sub (Half)

$5.70

#8 Meatball Sub (Half)

$5.70

#9 Pizza Sub (Half)

$5.70

#10 Turkey Sub (Half)

$5.70

Salads

Tony's Greek Salad (Half)

$5.70

Chefs Salad (Half)

$5.70

Athenian Salad (Half)

$6.45

Anti Pasta (Half)

$5.70

Chicken Salad (Half)

$6.45

Tony's Greek Salad (Whole)

$8.25

Chefs Salad (Whole)

$8.25

Athenian Salad (Whole)

$9.05

Anti Pasta (Whole)

$8.25

Chicken Salad (Whole)

$9.05

Pitas

Gyro Pita

$8.25

Chicken Pita

$8.25

Forks/Knives/Napkins

Forks/Napkins Per 5

$0.50

Plates

Plates Per 5

$0.25

Cups

Cups Per 5

$0.25

Parmesan Cheese Packets

Parmesan Cheese Packets Per 5

$0.50

Crushed Red Pepper Packets

Crushed Red Pepper Packets Per 5

$0.50

Sides

Breadsticks

$6.00

Cheesy Breadsticks

$8.00

Garlic Texas Toast

$4.75

Cheesy Garlic Texas Toast

$5.75

Chicken Drumsticks

$8.00

Side Of Jalapeños

$0.75

Side Of Banana Peppers

$0.75

Chips

$1.00

Sauces And Dressings

Dinners

Lasagna

$9.95

B.B.Q Ribs

$9.95

Baked Chicken

$9.95
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Your favorite local pizzeria since 1981!

Location

4543 Grand Haven Rd,Ste A, Norton Shores, MI 49441

Directions

