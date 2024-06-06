- Home
Greek Town Gyros
65 Park Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
Our Food Menu
Apps
- Hummus
Dip made from chickpeas.$7.50
- Hummus w/Gyro Meat
Dip made from chickpeas, and gyro meat.$9.25
- Tzatziki w/Pita$6.95
- Melitzanosalata
Eggplan Dip$7.50
- Tirokafteri
Spicy Feta Dip$7.50
- Dip Sampler
All 4 dips tzatziki, babaganoush, spicy feta and hummus with 2 pita breads$14.50
- Cold Mezze Sampler
Toursi (pickled veggies) feta, olives, grapeleaves.$14.50
- Feta Greek Fries$7.50
- Buffalo Greek Fries
Feta, buffalo sauce, Tzatziki ranch$7.50
- Loaded Gyro Fries$14.95
- Zucchini Sitcks w/Tzatziki$9.95
- Spinach Feta Pie$8.95
- Falafel Balls w/Tzatziki$6.95
- Wings$11.95
- Chicken Fingers & Fries$12.25
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
Burgers
- Classic Burger
Beef Patty$12.95
- The Greek Burger
Beef patty, feta, tzatziki, LTO$14.95
- Cheese Burger
Beef patty with cheese on a bun.$13.95
- Bacon Cheeseburger
Hamburger topped with cheese and bacon.$14.95
- Veggie Burger
Vegggie burger patty, lettuce tomato onion side spicy feta spread and tzatziki with fries$13.95
- Falafel Burger
Spicy feta spread, pickeld onions, lettuce, tomato$13.95
Kids Menu
Salads
- Greek Town Special Salad
Greek Salad with Gyro Meat$14.95
- Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta, Kalamata olives, grape leaves, vinaigrette$11.95
- Grilled Halloumi Salad
Mixed Green, tomato, cucumber, onions, olives, parsley, lemon, vinaigrette, EVOO$13.95
- Caesar Salad
Romaine, pita croutons, house-made Caesar and Parmesan.$11.25
- Horiatiki
Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta, grape leaves olives oregano, extra-virgin olive oil, and vinaigrette.$11.95
- Prassini Salata
Romaine, scallions, dill feta, olives, grape leaves, lemon extra-virgin olive oil, and red wine vinaigrette. Add protein for an additional charge.$11.95
- Tomato Salad
Tomato, onions, feta, olives, EVOO, lemon, parsley$11.95
- Side salad$4.95
- Cucumber salad$11.95
Sandwiches & Platters
- Gyro Sandwich$10.95
- Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich$10.95
- Pork Souvlaki Sandwich
It comes with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tzatziki.$10.95
- Combo of 2 meat Sandwich$11.25
- Falafel Sandwich
It comes with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tzatziki.$10.95
- Gyro Platter$15.95
- Chicken Souvlaki Platter$15.95
- Pork Souvlaki Platter
It comes with a choice of rice, lemon baked potatoes or fries, Greek salad, pita, and tzatziki.$15.95
- Falafel Platter
It comes with a choice of rice, lemon baked potatoes or fries, Greek salad, pita, and tzatziki.$14.95
- Spinach Feta Pie Platter
It comes with a choice of rice, lemon baked potatoes or fries, Greek salad, pita, and tzatziki.$15.95
- Combo of 2 meat Platter
Come with a choice of rice, lemon baked potatoes or fries, Greek salad, pita, and tzatziki. Pick two meats or falafel$16.95
- Chicken & Shrimp kebob
With grilled veggies over rice Greek salad pita & tzatziki$17.95
- Mix Grill for 1$17.95
- Mix Grill for 2$34.95
- Platter for 2$33.95
- Platter for 4 (1-3 meat)$45.95
- Shrimp platter$18.95
Sides
- Fries$5.50
- Lemon Potatoes$7.25
- Rice$5.95
- Dolmades$5.95
- Gigantes Beans in red sauce$7.95
- Fresh Fried Pita Chips$5.75
- Beer battered Onion Rings$7.25
- Tzatziki 4 oz.$2.00
- Tzatziki 2 oz.$1.00
- Side of Feta$7.50
- Kalamata Olives$6.50
- Pita$0.95
- Souvlaki$5.95
- Shrimp Stick$9.95
- Feta Greek Fries$7.50
- Buffalo Greek Fries$7.50
- gyro meat side order$8.95
- Hot sauce on side
- Student Lunch$10.95
- +1$1.00
Wraps
- Gryo Wrap
LTO, tzatziki$10.95
- Souvlaki Wrap
LTO, tzatziki$10.95
- Falafel Wrap
LTO, tzatziki$8.95
- Greek Salad Chicken Wrap$11.50
- Greek Salad Shrimp Wrap$12.95
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.95
- Shrimp Caesar Wrap$12.95
- Shrimp Wrap
LTO, tzatziki$12.95
- BLT Chicken Wrap$11.50
- BLT Wrap$9.25
- Veggie Wrap
Grilled veggies, LTO, tzatziki or hummus, balsamic glaze$11.25
- Veggie Pita$11.25
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.25
- Shrimp and veggie wrap$11.95
- Cheese Steak Gyro Wrap$11.95
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
