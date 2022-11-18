- Home
Greek Xpress Staten Island (2636 Hylan Blvd)
2636 Hylan Blvd, Suite 120
Staten Island, NY 10306
Fresh Dips
Tzatziki Dip (12 oz)
served with a toasted regular pita
Hummus Dip (12 oz)
served with a toasted regular pita
Spicy Feta Dip (12 oz)
served with a toasted regular pita
Three Dip Combo
Tzatziki, Spicy Feta and Hummus, served with 2 regular pitas
Tzatziki (3oz)
Hummus (3 oz)
Spicy Feta (3 oz)
Sides & Appetizers
Chicken Lemon Rice Soup
homemade classic Greek "Avgolemono" Soup
Lentil Soup
homemade classic Greek "Fakes" Soup
French Fries
seasoned with salt and Greek oregano
Curly Fries
golden brown and extra curly
Sweet Potato Fries
medium cut golden sweet potato fries
GX Feta Fries
seasoned with salt, Greek oregano and topped with feta cheese. Served with side of GX "special" sauce
Oven Lemon Potatoes
classic Greek lemon potatoes made with EVOO
Rice Pilaf
Greek rice mixed with peas and carrots
Grape Leaves
6 rolled grape leaves drizzled with EVOO and Greek oregano
Feta Cheese
Greek feta cheese drizzled with EVOO and oregano
Grilled Vegetables
chargrilled eggplant, zucchini and red peppers drizzled with EVOO and Greek oregano
Greek Feta Cheese Sticks
sesame crusted feta cheese sticks served with GX "special" sauce
Spinach Pies
two spinach pies made with homestyle stuffing and pastry dough
Falafel Balls
6 falafel balls served with tzatziki
Zucchini Fritters
3 golden zucchini fritters with your choice of sauce
Gyro Meat
beef and lamb gyro
Buffalo Wings
served plain, mild or hot and with your choice of sauce
Chicken Fingers
served with your choice of sauce
Charbroiled Shrimp
2 skewers seasoned with salt, pepper, EVOO and Greek oregano
Charbroiled Octopus
one chargrilled octopus leg marinated with lemon oil sauce
Salads
Small Greek Salad
mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese topped with fresh oregano and served with your choice of dressing
Large Greek Salad
mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese topped with fresh oregano and served with your choice of dressing
Small Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan and croutons served with Caesar or your choice of dressing
Large Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan and croutons served with Caesar or your choice of dressing
Small Garden Salad
mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers and shredded carrots served with your choice of dressing
Large Garden Salad
mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers and shredded carrots served with your choice of dressing
Small Aegean Salad
mixed greens, walnuts, tangerines, tomatoes and cucumbers served with choice of dressing
Large Aegean Salad
mixed greens, walnuts, tangerines, tomatoes and cucumbers served with choice of dressing
Small Santorini Salad
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, Greek figs, shredded carrots and feta cheese drizzled with oregano and your choice of dressing
Large Santorini Salad
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, Greek figs, shredded carrots and feta cheese drizzled with oregano and your choice of dressing
Sticks
Pita's
Gyro (Beef & Lamb) Pita
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita
Meatless (Plant Based) Gyro Pita
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita
Chicken Souvlaki Pita
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita
Grilled Chicken Pita
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita
Pork Souvlaki Pita
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita
Sausage Pita
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita
Zucchini Pita
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita
Falafel Pita
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita
Shrimp Pita
Combo Pita
choice of 2 proteins and served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita
Platters
Gyro (Beef & Lamb) Platter
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
Chicken Souvlaki Platter
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
Pork Souvlaki Platter
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
Grilled Chicken Platter
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
Sausage Platter
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
Zucchini Platter
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
Falafel Platter
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
Combo Platter
choice of 2 proteins, served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
Spinach Pie Platter
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
Meatless (Plant Based) Gyro Platter
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
Moussaka Platter
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
Roasted Oven Chicken Platter
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
Charbroiled Shrimp Platter
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
Charbroiled Octopus Platter
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
Charbroiled Salmon Platter
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
Wraps & Burgers
Greek Salad Wrap
Greek Salad mix with vinaigrette or tzatziki sauce in your choice of wrap
Grilled Chicken Greek Salad Wrap
Grilled chicken and greek salad mix with vinaigrette or tzatziki sauce in your choice of wrap
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Caesar Salad mix with Grilled Chicken, Caesar dressing in your choice of wrap.
Gyro (Beef & Lamb) Wrap
Gyro meat, tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki in your choice of wrap.
Meatless Gyro Wrap
Meatless Gyro, tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki in your choice of wrap.
Chicken or Pork Souvlaki Wrap
Chicken or Pork Souvlaki, tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki in your choice of wrap.
Falafel or Zucchini Fritters Wrap
Falafel or Zucchini, lettuce, tomatoe and tzatziki in your choice of wrap.
Grilled Vegetables Wrap
Grilled Zucchini, Red Peppers, Eggplant, tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki in your choice of wrap.
American Burger
8oz charbroiled pure beef burger served with lettuce, tomato and raw red onion on a bun
American Cheese Burger
8oz charbroiled pure beef american cheese burger served with lettuce, tomato and raw red onion on a bun
GX Gyro Burger Supreme
8oz charbroiled pure beef burger topped with beef and lamb gyro slices, our GX special pink sauce all while served with lettuce, tomato and raw red onion on a bun
Family Combos
10 Souvlaki Sticks Family Combo
served with your choice of large side, choice of dip and 5 toasted regular pitas
5 Meat Family Combo
5 different Greek Meats in a Half Tray (Beef & Lamb Gyro, Chicken Souvlaki, Pork Souvlaki, Sausage, Grilled Chicken) served with choice of 2 large sides, 1 dip, 1 large salad and 5 toasted regular pitas
Vegetarian Family Combo
Meatless Gyro, Spinach Pies, Zucchini Fritters and Falafel balls servied with choice of 1 large side, 2 dips, 1 large salad and 5 toasted regular pita breads
Kids Menu
Extras
Regular Pita
Whole Wheat Pita
Gluten Free Pita
Tzatziki (3oz)
Hummus (3 oz)
Spicy Feta (3 oz)
Vinaigrette (2oz)
Oil Balsamic (2oz)
Caesar (2oz)
Blue Cheese (2oz)
Honey Mustard (2oz)
GX Sauce (2oz)
Hot Sauce (2oz)
Lemon Oil (2oz)
BBQ Sauce (2oz)
Feta Cheese (3oz)
Desserts
Smoothies & Frappe
Drinks
GX Supermarket
BBQ Bundle
Uncooked 10 Chicken Souvlaki Sticks, Uncooked 10 Pork Souvlaki Sticks, Package of 10 Uncooked Pita Breads, 16oz Tzatziki. Perfect for a home BBQ.
750ml Glass GX EVOO Bottle
Superior EVOO from family farm in Sparta, Greece brought to your table
3L GX EVOO Tin
Superior 3L EVOO Tin from family farm in Sparta, Greece brought to your table
1 Kilo Jar GX Kalamata Olives
Kalamata olives in plastic jar from family farm in Greece brought to your table
Pita Bread Pack (10 pcs)
preoiled uncooked pita package of 10
Whole Wheat Bread Pack (10 pcs)
whole wheat pita package of 10
Pork Souvlaki Sticks (Uncooked Vacuum Sealed Bag of 10)
Our famous Pork Souvlaki Sticks marinated in GX secret recipe in a flash frozen vacuum sealed bag that has 10 sticks
Chicken Souvlaki Stick (Uncooked Vacuum Sealed Bag of 10)
Our famous Chicken Souvlaki Sticks (dark and white meat) marinated in GX secret recipe in a flash frozen vacuum sealed bag that has 10 sticks
Sliced Chicken Breasts (Uncooked Vacuum Sealed Bag of 5lbs)
Our famous Sliced Chicken Breasts (all white meat) marinated in GX secret recipe in a flash frozen 5LB vacuum sealed bag
16oz Tzatziki
homemade GX tzatziki for your home
32oz Tzatziki
homemade GX tzatziki for your home
16oz Hummus
homemade GX hummus for your home
32oz Hummus
homemade GX hummus for your home
16oz Spicy Feta Spread
homemade GX spicy feta for your home
32oz Spicy Feta Spread
homemade GX spicy feta for your home
16oz GX Vinaigrette Salad Dressing
homemade GX vinaigrette dressing for your home
32oz GX Vinaigrette Salad Dressing
homemade GX vinaigrette dressing for your home
Nescafe 200g can
make your frappes at home
Dips & Spreads (Catering)
Sides & Appetizers (Catering)
French Fries
Curly Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
GX Feta Fries
Rice Pilaf
Oven Lemon Potatoes
Grilled Vegetables
Falafel Balls
Zucchini Fritters
Greek Grape Leaves
Greek Spinach Pie
Greek Feta Cheese Sticks
Buffalo Wings
Chicken Fingers
Charbroiled Shrimp Kebobs
Charbroiled Octopus
Toasted Pita Bread
Gluten Free Pita Bread
Salads (Catering)
Sticks, Pitas & Wraps (Catering)
Chicken Souvlaki Sticks
Chicken Souvlaki Pita Sandwiches
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap Sandwiches
Pork Souvlaki Sticks
Pork Souvlaki Pita Sandwiches
Pork Souvlaki Wrap Sandwiches
Gyro Pita Sandwiches
Gyro Wrap Sandwiches
Greek Sausage Pita Sandwiches
Greek Sausage Wrap Sandwiches
Falafel Pita Sandwiches
Falafel Wrap Sandwiches
Zucchini Pita Sandwiches
Zucchini Wrap Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Greek Salad Wrap Sandwiches
Traditional Greek Specialties (Catering)
Greek Desserts (Catering)
Corporate Protein Package (Catering)
Individually Wrapped Meals (Boxed Lunches for Catering)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
FRESH. GREEK. DELICIOUS.
2636 Hylan Blvd, Suite 120, Staten Island, NY 10306