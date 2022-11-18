Restaurant header imageView gallery

Greek Xpress Staten Island (2636 Hylan Blvd)

2636 Hylan Blvd, Suite 120

Staten Island, NY 10306

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Fresh Dips

All our fresh and super healthy dips are served with a regular toasted pita
Tzatziki Dip (12 oz)

Tzatziki Dip (12 oz)

$6.95

served with a toasted regular pita

Hummus Dip (12 oz)

Hummus Dip (12 oz)

$6.95

served with a toasted regular pita

Spicy Feta Dip (12 oz)

Spicy Feta Dip (12 oz)

$7.95

served with a toasted regular pita

Three Dip Combo

Three Dip Combo

$15.95

Tzatziki, Spicy Feta and Hummus, served with 2 regular pitas

Tzatziki (3oz)

Tzatziki (3oz)

$1.50
Hummus (3 oz)

Hummus (3 oz)

$1.50
Spicy Feta (3 oz)

Spicy Feta (3 oz)

$1.75

Sides & Appetizers

Our favorites served in smaller portions to start off your meal.
Chicken Lemon Rice Soup

Chicken Lemon Rice Soup

$6.50+

homemade classic Greek "Avgolemono" Soup

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$6.50+

homemade classic Greek "Fakes" Soup

French Fries

French Fries

$6.95

seasoned with salt and Greek oregano

Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$7.95

golden brown and extra curly

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.95

medium cut golden sweet potato fries

GX Feta Fries

GX Feta Fries

$9.95

seasoned with salt, Greek oregano and topped with feta cheese. Served with side of GX "special" sauce

Oven Lemon Potatoes

Oven Lemon Potatoes

$6.95

classic Greek lemon potatoes made with EVOO

Rice Pilaf

Rice Pilaf

$6.95

Greek rice mixed with peas and carrots

Grape Leaves

Grape Leaves

$7.95

6 rolled grape leaves drizzled with EVOO and Greek oregano

Feta Cheese

Feta Cheese

$8.95

Greek feta cheese drizzled with EVOO and oregano

Grilled Vegetables

Grilled Vegetables

$9.95

chargrilled eggplant, zucchini and red peppers drizzled with EVOO and Greek oregano

Greek Feta Cheese Sticks

Greek Feta Cheese Sticks

$11.95+

sesame crusted feta cheese sticks served with GX "special" sauce

Spinach Pies

Spinach Pies

$10.95

two spinach pies made with homestyle stuffing and pastry dough

Falafel Balls

Falafel Balls

$11.95+

6 falafel balls served with tzatziki

Zucchini Fritters

Zucchini Fritters

$10.95

3 golden zucchini fritters with your choice of sauce

Gyro Meat

Gyro Meat

$12.95

beef and lamb gyro

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$11.95+

served plain, mild or hot and with your choice of sauce

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$11.95+

served with your choice of sauce

Charbroiled Shrimp

Charbroiled Shrimp

$14.95

2 skewers seasoned with salt, pepper, EVOO and Greek oregano

Charbroiled Octopus

Charbroiled Octopus

$15.95

one chargrilled octopus leg marinated with lemon oil sauce

Salads

All fresh GX salads are served with a regular toasted pita and choice of dressing
Small Greek Salad

Small Greek Salad

$11.95

mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese topped with fresh oregano and served with your choice of dressing

Large Greek Salad

Large Greek Salad

$14.95

mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese topped with fresh oregano and served with your choice of dressing

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$10.95

romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan and croutons served with Caesar or your choice of dressing

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$13.95

romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan and croutons served with Caesar or your choice of dressing

Small Garden Salad

Small Garden Salad

$10.95

mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers and shredded carrots served with your choice of dressing

Large Garden Salad

Large Garden Salad

$13.95

mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers and shredded carrots served with your choice of dressing

Small Aegean Salad

Small Aegean Salad

$11.95

mixed greens, walnuts, tangerines, tomatoes and cucumbers served with choice of dressing

Large Aegean Salad

Large Aegean Salad

$14.95

mixed greens, walnuts, tangerines, tomatoes and cucumbers served with choice of dressing

Small Santorini Salad

Small Santorini Salad

$12.95

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, Greek figs, shredded carrots and feta cheese drizzled with oregano and your choice of dressing

Large Santorini Salad

Large Santorini Salad

$15.95

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, Greek figs, shredded carrots and feta cheese drizzled with oregano and your choice of dressing

Sticks

Our souvlaki sticks are all natural, marinated and cooked to perfection on a char-broiler
Chicken Souvlaki Stick

Chicken Souvlaki Stick

$4.50+

served with 1 pita bread (does not include any sauce. Must order separately if desired)

Pork Souvlaki Stick

Pork Souvlaki Stick

$4.50+

served with 1 pita bread (does not include any sauce. Must order separately if desired)

Pita's

All pitas are served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita.
Gyro (Beef & Lamb) Pita

Gyro (Beef & Lamb) Pita

$11.95

served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita

Meatless (Plant Based) Gyro Pita

Meatless (Plant Based) Gyro Pita

$13.95

served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

$11.95

served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita

Grilled Chicken Pita

Grilled Chicken Pita

$11.95

served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita

Pork Souvlaki Pita

Pork Souvlaki Pita

$11.95

served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita

Sausage Pita

Sausage Pita

$11.95

served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita

Zucchini Pita

Zucchini Pita

$11.95

served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$11.95

served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita

Shrimp Pita

$13.95
Combo Pita

Combo Pita

$13.95

choice of 2 proteins and served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita

Platters

All platters are served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
Gyro (Beef & Lamb) Platter

Gyro (Beef & Lamb) Platter

$20.95

served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$20.95

served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.

Pork Souvlaki Platter

Pork Souvlaki Platter

$20.95

served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.

Grilled Chicken Platter

Grilled Chicken Platter

$20.95

served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.

Sausage Platter

Sausage Platter

$20.95

served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.

Zucchini Platter

Zucchini Platter

$18.95

served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.

Falafel Platter

Falafel Platter

$19.95

served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.

Combo Platter

Combo Platter

$23.95

choice of 2 proteins, served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.

Spinach Pie Platter

Spinach Pie Platter

$19.95

served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.

Meatless (Plant Based) Gyro Platter

Meatless (Plant Based) Gyro Platter

$22.95

served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.

Moussaka Platter

Moussaka Platter

$24.95

served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.

Roasted Oven Chicken Platter

Roasted Oven Chicken Platter

$24.95

served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.

Charbroiled Shrimp Platter

Charbroiled Shrimp Platter

$25.95

served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.

Charbroiled Octopus Platter

Charbroiled Octopus Platter

$25.95

served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.

Charbroiled Salmon Platter

Charbroiled Salmon Platter

$26.95

served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.

Wraps & Burgers

Greek Salad Wrap

Greek Salad Wrap

$10.95

Greek Salad mix with vinaigrette or tzatziki sauce in your choice of wrap

Grilled Chicken Greek Salad Wrap

Grilled Chicken Greek Salad Wrap

$12.95

Grilled chicken and greek salad mix with vinaigrette or tzatziki sauce in your choice of wrap

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Caesar Salad mix with Grilled Chicken, Caesar dressing in your choice of wrap.

Gyro (Beef & Lamb) Wrap

Gyro (Beef & Lamb) Wrap

$11.95

Gyro meat, tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki in your choice of wrap.

Meatless Gyro Wrap

Meatless Gyro Wrap

$13.95

Meatless Gyro, tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki in your choice of wrap.

Chicken or Pork Souvlaki Wrap

Chicken or Pork Souvlaki Wrap

$11.95

Chicken or Pork Souvlaki, tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki in your choice of wrap.

Falafel or Zucchini Fritters Wrap

Falafel or Zucchini Fritters Wrap

$11.95

Falafel or Zucchini, lettuce, tomatoe and tzatziki in your choice of wrap.

Grilled Vegetables Wrap

Grilled Vegetables Wrap

$10.95

Grilled Zucchini, Red Peppers, Eggplant, tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki in your choice of wrap.

American Burger

American Burger

$8.95

8oz charbroiled pure beef burger served with lettuce, tomato and raw red onion on a bun

American Cheese Burger

American Cheese Burger

$9.95

8oz charbroiled pure beef american cheese burger served with lettuce, tomato and raw red onion on a bun

GX Gyro Burger Supreme

GX Gyro Burger Supreme

$12.95

8oz charbroiled pure beef burger topped with beef and lamb gyro slices, our GX special pink sauce all while served with lettuce, tomato and raw red onion on a bun

Family Combos

10 Souvlaki Sticks Family Combo

$54.95

served with your choice of large side, choice of dip and 5 toasted regular pitas

5 Meat Family Combo

$71.95

5 different Greek Meats in a Half Tray (Beef & Lamb Gyro, Chicken Souvlaki, Pork Souvlaki, Sausage, Grilled Chicken) served with choice of 2 large sides, 1 dip, 1 large salad and 5 toasted regular pitas

Vegetarian Family Combo

$64.95

Meatless Gyro, Spinach Pies, Zucchini Fritters and Falafel balls servied with choice of 1 large side, 2 dips, 1 large salad and 5 toasted regular pita breads

Kids Menu

Kid's 1 Chicken Souvlaki Stick & Fries

Kid's 1 Chicken Souvlaki Stick & Fries

$9.95
Kid's 1 Pork Souvlaki Stick & Fries

Kid's 1 Pork Souvlaki Stick & Fries

$9.95
Kid's Chicken Fingers & Fries

Kid's Chicken Fingers & Fries

$11.50

Extras

Regular Pita

Regular Pita

$1.00
Whole Wheat Pita

Whole Wheat Pita

$1.25
Gluten Free Pita

Gluten Free Pita

$2.75
Tzatziki (3oz)

Tzatziki (3oz)

$1.50
Hummus (3 oz)

Hummus (3 oz)

$1.50
Spicy Feta (3 oz)

Spicy Feta (3 oz)

$1.75
Vinaigrette (2oz)

Vinaigrette (2oz)

$0.75
Oil Balsamic (2oz)

Oil Balsamic (2oz)

$0.75
Caesar (2oz)

Caesar (2oz)

$0.75
Blue Cheese (2oz)

Blue Cheese (2oz)

$0.75
Honey Mustard (2oz)

Honey Mustard (2oz)

$0.75
GX Sauce (2oz)

GX Sauce (2oz)

$0.75
Hot Sauce (2oz)

Hot Sauce (2oz)

$0.75
Lemon Oil (2oz)

Lemon Oil (2oz)

$0.75

BBQ Sauce (2oz)

$0.75

Feta Cheese (3oz)

$1.75

Desserts

try our delicious homemade Greek dessert
Greek Baklava

Greek Baklava

$6.00

a classic Greek dessert loaded with walnuts, phylo, cinnamon and honey

Greek Orange Cake

Greek Orange Cake

$6.00

Greek orange cake made with phyllo pastry and soaked in syrup.

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$6.00

made out of mastic, a spice found in only one island in Greece and known of its health benefits

Smoothies & Frappe

Healthy smoothies and Greek Frappe (coffee).
Banana Berry Smoothie

Banana Berry Smoothie

$7.00

Banana, Strawberry, Soymilk

Coco Soy Smoothie

Coco Soy Smoothie

$7.00

Coconut, Pineapple, Soymilk

Tropical Fun Smoothie

Tropical Fun Smoothie

$7.00

Mango, Peach, Soymilk

GX Smoothie

GX Smoothie

$7.00

Wild Berries, Soymilk

Greek Frappe

Greek Frappe

$6.00

iced coffee with Nescafe, served with milk and sugar

Drinks

Pepsi (can)

Pepsi (can)

$2.00
Diet Pepsi (can)

Diet Pepsi (can)

$2.00
Pepsi Zero (can)

Pepsi Zero (can)

$2.00
Orange Crush (can)

Orange Crush (can)

$2.00
Seltzer (can)

Seltzer (can)

$2.00
Gingerale (can)

Gingerale (can)

$2.00
Snapple Lemon

Snapple Lemon

$2.75
Snapple Diet Lemon

Snapple Diet Lemon

$2.75
Snapple Peach

Snapple Peach

$2.75
Snapple Diet Peach

Snapple Diet Peach

$2.75
Aquafina (Bottle)

Aquafina (Bottle)

$2.00
Epsa Lemon

Epsa Lemon

$3.00
Epsa Orange

Epsa Orange

$3.00

Epsa Black Cherry

$3.00

Epsa Pink Lemonade

$3.00

GX Supermarket

Our Greek staples used in many of our dishes are now available for you to purchase.

BBQ Bundle

$69.95

Uncooked 10 Chicken Souvlaki Sticks, Uncooked 10 Pork Souvlaki Sticks, Package of 10 Uncooked Pita Breads, 16oz Tzatziki. Perfect for a home BBQ.

750ml Glass GX EVOO Bottle

750ml Glass GX EVOO Bottle

$12.00

Superior EVOO from family farm in Sparta, Greece brought to your table

3L GX EVOO Tin

3L GX EVOO Tin

$28.00

Superior 3L EVOO Tin from family farm in Sparta, Greece brought to your table

1 Kilo Jar GX Kalamata Olives

1 Kilo Jar GX Kalamata Olives

$14.00

Kalamata olives in plastic jar from family farm in Greece brought to your table

Pita Bread Pack (10 pcs)

Pita Bread Pack (10 pcs)

$7.00

preoiled uncooked pita package of 10

Whole Wheat Bread Pack (10 pcs)

Whole Wheat Bread Pack (10 pcs)

$8.00

whole wheat pita package of 10

Pork Souvlaki Sticks (Uncooked Vacuum Sealed Bag of 10)

Pork Souvlaki Sticks (Uncooked Vacuum Sealed Bag of 10)

$35.00

Our famous Pork Souvlaki Sticks marinated in GX secret recipe in a flash frozen vacuum sealed bag that has 10 sticks

Chicken Souvlaki Stick (Uncooked Vacuum Sealed Bag of 10)

Chicken Souvlaki Stick (Uncooked Vacuum Sealed Bag of 10)

$35.00

Our famous Chicken Souvlaki Sticks (dark and white meat) marinated in GX secret recipe in a flash frozen vacuum sealed bag that has 10 sticks

Sliced Chicken Breasts (Uncooked Vacuum Sealed Bag of 5lbs)

Sliced Chicken Breasts (Uncooked Vacuum Sealed Bag of 5lbs)

$38.00

Our famous Sliced Chicken Breasts (all white meat) marinated in GX secret recipe in a flash frozen 5LB vacuum sealed bag

16oz Tzatziki

16oz Tzatziki

$10.00

homemade GX tzatziki for your home

32oz Tzatziki

32oz Tzatziki

$17.00

homemade GX tzatziki for your home

16oz Hummus

16oz Hummus

$10.00

homemade GX hummus for your home

32oz Hummus

32oz Hummus

$17.00

homemade GX hummus for your home

16oz Spicy Feta Spread

16oz Spicy Feta Spread

$11.00

homemade GX spicy feta for your home

32oz Spicy Feta Spread

32oz Spicy Feta Spread

$18.00

homemade GX spicy feta for your home

16oz GX Vinaigrette Salad Dressing

16oz GX Vinaigrette Salad Dressing

$9.00

homemade GX vinaigrette dressing for your home

32oz GX Vinaigrette Salad Dressing

32oz GX Vinaigrette Salad Dressing

$16.00

homemade GX vinaigrette dressing for your home

Nescafe 200g can

Nescafe 200g can

$12.00

make your frappes at home

Dips & Spreads (Catering)

Tzatziki

$26.00+

Hummus

$26.00+

Spicy Feta Spread

$28.00+

Three Dip Combo

$38.00+

Sides & Appetizers (Catering)

French Fries

$42.00+

Curly Fries

$45.00+

Sweet Potato Fries

$45.00+

GX Feta Fries

$50.00+

Rice Pilaf

$42.00+

Oven Lemon Potatoes

$42.00+

Grilled Vegetables

$45.00+

Falafel Balls

$48.00+

Zucchini Fritters

$48.00+

Greek Grape Leaves

$36.00+

Greek Spinach Pie

$50.00+

Greek Feta Cheese Sticks

$48.00+

Buffalo Wings

$60.00+

Chicken Fingers

$60.00+

Charbroiled Shrimp Kebobs

$76.00+

Charbroiled Octopus

$76.00+

Toasted Pita Bread

$23.00+

Gluten Free Pita Bread

$50.00+

Salads (Catering)

Greek Salad

$50.00+

Caesar Salad

$45.00+

Garden Salad

$45.00+

Santorini Salad

$60.00+

Aegean Salad

$55.00+

Sticks, Pitas & Wraps (Catering)

Chicken Souvlaki Sticks

$70.00+

Chicken Souvlaki Pita Sandwiches

$66.00+

Chicken Souvlaki Wrap Sandwiches

$66.00+

Pork Souvlaki Sticks

$70.00+

Pork Souvlaki Pita Sandwiches

$66.00+

Pork Souvlaki Wrap Sandwiches

$66.00+

Gyro Pita Sandwiches

$66.00+

Gyro Wrap Sandwiches

$66.00+

Greek Sausage Pita Sandwiches

$66.00+

Greek Sausage Wrap Sandwiches

$66.00+

Falafel Pita Sandwiches

$66.00+

Falafel Wrap Sandwiches

$66.00+

Zucchini Pita Sandwiches

$66.00+

Zucchini Wrap Sandwiches

$66.00+

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap Sandwiches

$66.00+

Grilled Chicken Greek Salad Wrap Sandwiches

$66.00+

Traditional Greek Specialties (Catering)

Moussaka

$76.00+

Pastichio

$76.00+

Baked Chicken Oreganata

$76.00+

Gyro Meat

$70.00+

Meatless Gyro (Plant Based)

$76.00+

Grilled Chicken Breasts

$70.00+

Greek Sausage

$70.00+

Charbroiled Salmon

$95.00+

Greek Desserts (Catering)

Greek Baklava

$60.00+

Greek Orange Cake

$60.00+

Rice Pudding

$40.00+

Corporate Protein Package (Catering)

Includes your choice of protein, salad + dressing, side, dip and regular pita.

Half Tray Corporate Package

$239.00

Full Tray Corporate Package

$399.00

Individually Wrapped Meals (Boxed Lunches for Catering)

Individually packaged meals. Includes your choice of protein and a side.

Grilled Chicken (Boxed Lunch)

$14.00

Chicken Souvlaki (Boxed Lunch)

$14.00

Pork Souvlaki (Boxed Lunch)

$14.00

Beef & Lamb Gyro (Boxed Lunch)

$14.00

Spinach Pie (Boxed Lunch)

$14.00

Falafel Balls (Boxed Lunch)

$14.00

Zucchini Fritters (Boxed Lunch)

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
FRESH. GREEK. DELICIOUS.

2636 Hylan Blvd, Suite 120, Staten Island, NY 10306

