FOOD

Spreads

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$8.00

Greek yogurt, cucumber, lemon, olive oil, dill, garlic

Hummus

Hummus

$8.00

Chickpeas, sesame seed butter, garlic, olive oil. Served with toasted pita

Melitzana Salata

Melitzana Salata

$8.00

Smoked eggplant, parsley, olive oil. Served with toasted pita.

Crazy Feta

Crazy Feta

$8.00

Whipped feta, hot cherry peppers, olive oil. Served with toasted pita.

Spread Sampler

Spread Sampler

$14.00

Tasted of all spreads. Served with toasted pita

Meze

Greek Nachos

Greek Nachos

$12.00

Fried pita triangles topped with feta cheese, lamb and chicken gyro, cherry peppers, hummus, tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, and onions

Greek Fries

$12.00

Lemon pepper fries topped with lamb gyro and feta cheese, served with tzatziki (gluten free)

Gyro Trio

$12.00

Mini gyro sliders, choice of lamb gyro, chicken gyro, or falafel

Vegetable Stack

Vegetable Stack

$13.00

Marinated grilled vegetables, topped with feta and a touch of balsamic fig glaze (gluten free, vegan option)

Spanakopita

$11.00

Creamy spinach and feta cheese pie rolled in crispy phyllo dough, served with tzatziki

Tiropita

$11.00

Blend of Greek cheeses wrapped in crispy phyllo dough, served with tzatziki

Dolmades

$8.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice and fresh herbs, served with tzatziki (gluten free, vegan option)

Pikilia

Pikilia

$15.00

Sampler of dolmades, falafel, spanakopita, tiropita, Greek salad, hummus, tzatziki, and pita

Calamari

$15.00

Lightly fried with cherry peppers, served with marinara (gluten free)

Saganaki

Saganaki

$13.00

Flaming kefalograviera cheese, OPA!

Zucchini Fritters

Zucchini Fritters

$10.00

Fried shredded zucchini, scallion, and dill, served with tzatziki (gluten free)

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$18.00

Seasoned with Greek spices and lemon, served with grilled vegetables (gluten free)

Falafel

$9.00

Fried chickpea fritters served with hummus (gluten free, vegan)

Salads & Soup

Greek Salad

$12.00

Local freshly chopped romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, seasonal peppers, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, and house Greek dressing, served with toasted pita (gluten free option, vegan option)

Small Greek Salad

$8.00

Local freshly chopped romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, seasonal peppers, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, and house Greek dressing (gluten free, vegan option)

Horiatiki Salad

Horiatiki Salad

$14.00

Village style Greek salad, local freshly chopped cucumber, tomatoes, onion, seasonal peppers, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, and house Greek dressing, served with pita (gluten free option, vegan option)

Avgolemono Soup

Avgolemono Soup

$6.00

Heartwarming lemon chicken orzo soup

Soup & Salad

$11.00

Avgolemono soup and choice of Greek salad or Horiatiki salad

Small Horiatiki salad

$8.00

Village style Greek salad, local freshly chopped cucumber, tomatoes, onion, seasonal peppers, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, and house Greek dressing (gluten free, vegan option)

Platters & Pita Wraps

Lamb Gyro Pita

Lamb Gyro Pita

$10.50

Hand stacked, marinated grass fed lamb and beef thinly cut off rotisserie, served on toasted pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki

Chicken Gyro Pita

$10.50

Hand stacked, marinated all natural chicken thinly cut off rotisserie, served on toasted pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki

Beefteki Pita

$10.50

Lava rock grilled, minced lamb and beef kebab, served on toasted pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

$10.50

Lava rock grilled all natural chicken kebab, served on toasted pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki

Shrimp Souvlaki Pita

$11.00

Lava rock grilled jumbo shrimp kebab, served on toasted pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki

Grilled Veggie Pita

$10.50

Marinated grilled seasonal vegetables, served on toasted pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki (vegan option)

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$10.50

Lightly fried chickpea fritters blended with fresh herbs, served on toasted pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki (vegan option)

Greek Style Gyro Pita

Greek Style Gyro Pita

$11.00

Choice of gyro meat, stuffed with fries, tomato, onion, and tzatziki

Lamb Gyro Platter

$15.00

Hand stacked, grass fed lamb and beef thinly cut off rotisserie, served with pita triangles, tzatziki, and choice of two sides

Chicken Gyro Platter

$15.00

Hand stacked, marinated all natural chicken thinly cut off rotisserie, served with pita triangles, tzatziki, and choice of two sides

Beefteki Platter

Beefteki Platter

$15.00

Lava rock grilled minced lamb and beef kebab, served with pita triangles, tzatziki, and choice of two sides

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$15.00

Lava rock grilled all natural chicken kebab, served with pita triangles, tzatziki, and choice of two sides

Shrimp Souvlaki Platter

$15.00

Lava rock grilled jumbo shrimp kebab, served with pita triangles, tzatziki, and choice of two sides

Grilled Veggie Platter

Grilled Veggie Platter

$15.00

Marinated grilled seasonal vegetables, served with pita triangles, tzatziki, and choice of two sides (gluten free option, vegan option)

Falafel Platter

Falafel Platter

$15.00

Lightly fried chickpea fritters blended with fresh herbs, served with pita triangles, tzatziki, and choice of two sides (gluten free option, vegan option)

Classics

Lamb Chops

$30.00+

Grass fed grilled lamb chops with a touch of Greek spices (gluten free option)

Filet Kebab

Filet Kebab

$34.00

Seasoned filet mignon with grilled vegetables, served with tzatziki and pita triangles (gluten free option)

Flaming Sagnaki Burger

$15.00

Lamb and beef burger, kefalograviera cheese, served on toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki

Moussaka

Moussaka

$18.00Out of stock

Layers of fried eggplant, zucchini, and minced lamb + beef, topped with creamy béchamel, grated kefalograviera, served with stewed green beans

Seafood Santorini

$19.00

Sautéed calamari and shrimp, with roasted zucchini + squash, over rice topped with feta cheese and pita triangles (gluten free option)

Mixed Grills

Small Mixed Grill

$24.00

Choice of lamb or chicken gyro, chicken souvlaki, and beefteki with choice of 2 sides, pita triangles, and tzatziki (serves 1-2)

Large Mixed Grill

Large Mixed Grill

$36.00

Lamb gyro, chicken gyro, chicken souvlaki, beefteki, and shrimp souvlaki with choice of 2 sides, pita triangles, and tzatziki (serves 2-3)

Greek On Cary Mixed Grill

Greek On Cary Mixed Grill

$78.00

Filet kebab, lamb chops, shrimp souvlaki, chicken souvlaki, grilled vegetables, lamb gyro, and chicken gyro with choice of 2 sides, pita triangles, and tzatziki (serves 4-6)

Specials

Bronzini

Bronzini

$32.00

Whole Mediterranean Sea bass grilled and roasted, seasoned with house spices and olive oil, served with rice and grilled vegetables

Greek Spaghetti

$14.00

Greek Spaghetti with marinara, tomatoes, olives, and green peppers topped with parmesan cheese. Choice of ground lamb and beef meatballs, or shrimp. Served with fried pita.

Lemon Garlic Scallop Pasta

$18.95

Pan Seared Sea Scallops, Lemon Garlic Sauce over Spaghetti with Basil, Tomato, Peppers, and Olives

Lamb Souvlaki Pita

$11.00

Lamb Souvlaki Platter

$16.00
Olive Tapenade Spread

Olive Tapenade Spread

$8.00

Sides + Extras

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Lemon Potatoes

$5.00

Eggplant Fries

$5.00

Grilled Veggies

$6.00
Choban Salad

Choban Salad

$5.00

Tomatoes, onion, parsley, greek dressing (vegan, gluten free)

Stewed Green Beans

Stewed Green Beans

$5.00

Side Pita

$1.00
Feta Fries

Feta Fries

$6.00

Side Greek Feta

$2.00

Side Olives

$1.00

Side Tzatziki

$1.00

Side Cherry Peppers

$1.00

Falafel Ball

$1.50

Carrot Sticks

$1.50

Cucumber Sticks

$1.50

Mini Pita

$1.00

Side Hummus

$1.00

Side Crazy Feta

$1.00

Crumble Feta

$2.00

Side Small Greek Salad

$6.00

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Greek Dressing

$1.00

Side Hot Chili Oil

$1.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Mini Gyro

$4.50

Kid's Chicken Souvlaki

$7.00

Served with rice or fries

Grilled Cheese on Pita

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Served with fries

Dessert

Pistachio Baklava

Pistachio Baklava

$6.50

Walnut Baklava

$5.00
Mini Walnut Roll

Mini Walnut Roll

$1.15
Nutella Walnut Baklava

Nutella Walnut Baklava

$5.50

Side Proteins

Chicken Souvlaki Skewer

$7.00

Beefteki Side

$7.00

Shrimp Souvlaki Skewer

$9.00

Side Lamb Gyro

$7.00

Side Chicken Gyro

$7.00

NA BEVERAGE

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Club Soda

$1.75

Bottled Drinks

Coke Bottle

Coke Bottle

$2.99
Diet Coke Bottle

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.99
Barq's Root Beer Bottle

Barq's Root Beer Bottle

$2.99
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$2.99
Sprite Bottle

Sprite Bottle

$2.99
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$2.49
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$2.99
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.50
Loux Cherry

Loux Cherry

$4.00
Loux Lemon

Loux Lemon

$4.00

Other Drinks

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Club Soda

$0.75
Fresh Squeeze Lemonade

Fresh Squeeze Lemonade

$3.50
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.25

Coffee + Espresso

Americano

Americano

$3.50

Espresso with hot water

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso with steamed + foamed milk

Espresso Shot - Double

Espresso Shot - Double

$3.00

Double shot of espresso

Espresso Shot - Single

Espresso Shot - Single

$2.00

Single shot of espresso

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$4.00

Espresso + water over ice

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.95

Espresso with milk over ice

Latte

Latte

$4.75

Espresso with steamed milk

Macchiato

Macchiato

$5.25

Single shot with steamed milk

Drip Coffee

$2.75

Freshly Brewed Coffee - Regular or Decaf

Greek Coffee

Greek Coffee

$3.00

Traditional unfiltered Greek coffee

BAR

Bottled Beer

Narragansett

Narragansett

$3.00
Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$5.00
Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager

Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager

$6.00
Bud Light

Bud Light

$3.00
Fix

Fix

$5.00

Greek Premium Lager

Mythos

Mythos

$7.00

Greek Premium Lager

Wine

BTL Apelia Red

BTL Apelia Red

$26.00
BTL Sean Minor Cabernet

BTL Sean Minor Cabernet

$34.00
BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$46.00
BTL Spy Valled Sauvignon Blanc

BTL Spy Valled Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00
BTL Yalumba Rosé

BTL Yalumba Rosé

$34.00
BTL Gruet Brut Rosé

BTL Gruet Brut Rosé

$46.00
BTL Simonet Brut

BTL Simonet Brut

$30.00
BTL Apelia White

BTL Apelia White

$26.00
BTL Domaine Retsina

BTL Domaine Retsina

$42.00
BTL Meiomi Chardonnay

BTL Meiomi Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Fragou Chardonnay

$26.00
BTL Ancora Pinot Grigio

BTL Ancora Pinot Grigio

$26.00