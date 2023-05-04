Restaurant header imageView gallery

Greek's Pizzeria of Westfield

review star

No reviews yet

417 S Main St

Sheridan, IN 46069

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

PIZZA - Online

Build Your Own

9" Pizza

$7.99

10" Gluten Free

$13.49

12" Pizza

$10.99

16" Pizza

$14.99

9" Specialty Pizzas

9" Greek's Special

$13.99

Greek's Italian sauce, extra select blended cheeses, Italian sausage, Spanish onions, green bell peppers, baked ham, sliced domestic mushrooms and extra sliced pepperoni.

9" Gourmet Meat

$13.99

Greek's Italian sauce, select blended cheeses, Italian sausage, meatballs, baked ham, Indiana bacon and extra sliced pepperoni.

9" Spicy Bacon Meatball

$13.99

White pizza with our special spicy ranch sauce, select blended cheeses, Indiana bacon, meatballs.

9" Garden Special

$11.99

Vegetarian. Greek's Italian sauce, select blended cheeses, Spanish onions, green bell peppers, sliced domestic mushrooms and sliced California black olives.

9" Hawaiian Special

$13.99

Greek's Italian sauce, special BBQ sauce, baked ham, select blended cheeses, Indiana bacon, and pineapple chunks.

9" Gourmet House

$13.99

Greek's Italian sauce, touch of Spanish onions, select blended cheeses, meatballs, sliced California black olives and Feta cheese. Enjoy!

9" Chicken Fajita

$13.99

Greek's Italian sauce, select blended cheeses, Spanish onions, green bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, grilled chicken and jalapenos.

9" Spinach Deluxe

$11.99

Greek's Italian sauce, minced garlic, Spanish onions, fresh spinach and select blended cheeses. Try with bacon!

9" Western

$13.99

Greek's Italian sauce, sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, baked ham, Spanish onions, Indiana bacon and pepperoni.

9" Rafael's Barbecue Chicken

$13.99

Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, select blended cheeses, grilled chicken, Indiana bacon and green bell peppers.

9" Roma

$11.99

Vegetarian. Greek's garlic butter crust, with fresh spinach, select blended cheeses, Roma tomatoes, and Feta cheese.

9" Five Cheese

$11.99

Vegetarian. Greek's Italian sauce, select blended cheeses with Mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, Feta cheese and herbs. Try with pepperoni!

9" Gourmet Wings

$13.99

Special BBQ sauce, select blended cheeses, grilled chicken and spices. Yes, it's pizza! Yeeha!

9" 1/2 & 1/2

$13.99

9" Gourmet Grilled Chicken Ranch

$13.99

10" Gluten Free Specialties

10" Greek's Special- Gluten Free

$20.49

Greek's Italian sauce, extra select blended cheeses, Italian sausage, Spanish onions, green bell peppers, baked ham, sliced domestic mushrooms and extra sliced pepperoni.

10" Gourmet Meat- Gluten Free

$20.49

Greek's Italian sauce, select blended cheeses, Italian sausage, meatballs, baked ham, Indiana bacon and extra sliced pepperoni. **Please Note: Our Meatballs contain Gluten

10" Spicy Bacon Meatball- Gluten Free

$20.49

White pizza with our special spicy ranch sauce, select blended cheeses, Indiana bacon, meatballs. **Please note: Our meatballs contain Gluten

10" Garden Special- Gluten Free

$18.49

Vegetarian. Greek's Italian sauce, select blended cheeses, Spanish onions, green bell peppers, sliced domestic mushrooms and sliced California black olives.

10" Hawaiian Special- Gluten Free

$20.49

Greek's Italian sauce, special BBQ sauce, baked ham, select blended cheeses, Indiana bacon, and pineapple chunks.

10" Gourmet House- Gluten Free

$20.49

Greek's Italian sauce, touch of Spanish onions, select blended cheeses, meatballs, sliced California black olives and Feta cheese. Enjoy!

10" Chicken Fajita- Gluten Free

$20.49

Greek's Italian sauce, select blended cheeses, Spanish onions, green bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, grilled chicken and jalapenos.

10" Spinach Deluxe- Gluten Free

$18.49

Greek's Italian sauce, minced garlic, Spanish onions, fresh spinach and select blended cheeses. Try with bacon!

10" Western- Gluten Free

$20.49

Greek's Italian sauce, sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, baked ham, Spanish onions, Indiana bacon and pepperoni.

10" Rafael's Barbecue Chicken- Gluten Free

$20.49

Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, select blended cheeses, grilled chicken, Indiana bacon and green bell peppers.

10" Roma- Gluten Free

$18.49

Vegetarian. Greek's garlic butter crust, with fresh spinach, select blended cheeses, Roma tomatoes, and Feta cheese.

10" Five Cheese- Gluten Free

$18.49

Vegetarian. Greek's Italian sauce, select blended cheeses with Mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, Feta cheese and herbs. Try with pepperoni!

10" Gourmet Wings- Gluten Free

$20.49

Special BBQ sauce, select blended cheeses, grilled chicken and spices. Yes, it's pizza! Yeeha!

10" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza- Gluten Free

$20.49

10" Gourmet Grilled Chicken Ranch - Gluten Free

$20.49

12" Specialty Pizzas

12" Greek's Special

$17.99

Greek's Italian sauce, extra select blended cheeses, Italian sausage, Spanish onions, green bell peppers, baked ham, sliced domestic mushrooms and extra sliced pepperoni.

12" Gourmet Meat

$17.99

Greek's Italian sauce, select blended cheeses, Italian sausage, meatballs, baked ham, Indiana bacon and extra sliced pepperoni.

12" Spicy Bacon Meatball

$17.99

White pizza with our special spicy ranch sauce, select blended cheeses, Indiana bacon, meatballs.

12" Garden Special

$15.99

Vegetarian. Greek's Italian sauce, select blended cheeses, Spanish onions, green bell peppers, sliced domestic mushrooms and sliced California black olives.

12" Hawaiian Special

$17.99

Greek's Italian sauce, special BBQ sauce, baked ham, select blended cheeses, Indiana bacon, and pineapple chunks.

12" Gourmet House

$17.99

Greek's Italian sauce, touch of Spanish onions, select blended cheeses, meatballs, sliced California black olives and Feta cheese. Enjoy!

12" Chicken Fajita

$17.99

Greek's Italian sauce, select blended cheeses, Spanish onions, green bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, grilled chicken and jalapenos.

12" Spinach Deluxe

$15.99

Greek's Italian sauce, minced garlic, Spanish onions, fresh spinach and select blended cheeses. Try with bacon!

12" Western

$17.99

Greek's Italian sauce, sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, baked ham, Spanish onions, Indiana bacon and pepperoni.

12" Rafael's Barbecue Chicken

$17.99

Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, select blended cheeses, grilled chicken, Indiana bacon and green bell peppers.

12" Roma

$15.99

Vegetarian. Greek's garlic butter crust, with fresh spinach, select blended cheeses, Roma tomatoes, and Feta cheese.

12" Five Cheese

$15.99

Vegetarian. Greek's Italian sauce, select blended cheeses with Mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, Feta cheese and herbs. Try with pepperoni!

12" Gourmet Wings

$17.99

Special BBQ sauce, select blended cheeses, grilled chicken and spices. Yes, it's pizza! Yeeha!

12" 1/2 & 1/2

$17.99

12" Gourmet Grilled Chicken Ranch

$17.99

16" Specialty Pizzas

16" Greek's Special

$26.99

Greek's Italian sauce, extra select blended cheeses, Italian sausage, Spanish onions, green bell peppers, baked ham, sliced domestic mushrooms and extra sliced pepperoni.

16" Gourmet Meat

$26.99

Greek's Italian sauce, select blended cheeses, Italian sausage, meatballs, baked ham, Indiana bacon and extra sliced pepperoni.

16" Spicy Bacon Meatball

$25.99

White pizza with our special spicy ranch sauce, select blended cheeses, Indiana bacon, meatballs.

16" Garden Special

$23.99

Vegetarian. Greek's Italian sauce, select blended cheeses, Spanish onions, green bell peppers, sliced domestic mushrooms and sliced California black olives.

16" Hawaiian Special

$25.99

Greek's Italian sauce, special BBQ sauce, baked ham, select blended cheeses, Indiana bacon, and pineapple chunks.

16" Gourmet House

$25.99

Greek's Italian sauce, touch of Spanish onions, select blended cheeses, meatballs, sliced California black olives and Feta cheese. Enjoy!

16" Chicken Fajita

$25.99

Greek's Italian sauce, select blended cheeses, Spanish onions, green bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, grilled chicken and jalapenos.

16" Spinach Deluxe

$23.99

Greek's Italian sauce, minced garlic, Spanish onions, fresh spinach and select blended cheeses. Try with bacon!

16" Western

$25.99

Greek's Italian sauce, sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, baked ham, Spanish onions, Indiana bacon and pepperoni.

16" Rafael's Barbecue Chicken

$25.99

Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, select blended cheeses, grilled chicken, Indiana bacon and green bell peppers.

16" Roma

$23.99

Vegetarian. Greek's garlic butter crust, with fresh spinach, select blended cheeses, Roma tomatoes, and Feta cheese.

16" Five Cheese

$23.99

Vegetarian. Greek's Italian sauce, select blended cheeses with Mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, Feta cheese and herbs. Try with pepperoni!

16" Gourmet Wings

$25.99

Special BBQ sauce, select blended cheeses, grilled chicken and spices. Yes, it's pizza! Yeeha!

16" 1/2 &1/2

$26.99

16" Gourmet Grilled Chicken Ranch

$25.99

OTHER FOOD & DRINK

Appetizers

Breadsticks

$5.99

Greek's Original Garlic Breadsticks! Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Extra Side Sauces

$1.49

Cheese Bread

$7.99

6 -inch french bread with Garlic Butter, select cheese blend cut into 8 pieces and served with your choice of dipping sauce

Pepperoni Bread

$8.99

6 -inch french bread with Garlic Butter, select cheese blend, pepperoni

Five Cheese Bread

$8.99

6 -inch french bread with Garlic Butter, select cheese blend, parmesan blend, feta cheese, herbs

Feta Bread

$8.99

6 -inch french bread with garlic butter, freshly grated feta cheese

Bacon Bread

$8.99

6 -inch french bread with garlic butter, select cheese blend, bacon

Bruschetta Bread

$8.99

6 -inch french bread with garlic butter, olive oil, tomatoes, select cheese blend, select herbs

6pc Traditional Wings

$10.99

6 pieces bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with your choice of dipping sauce

Boneless Wings

$10.99Out of stock

1/2 pound of boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with your choice of dipping sauce

Meatballs

$9.99

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Greeks Waffle Fries

$10.99Out of stock

Loaded Waffle Fries

$10.99

Sandwiches & Shells

Submarine

$10.99Out of stock

6 -inch french bread with Ham, pepperoni, onions, italian sauce, cheese. Served with a side of chips and a pickle.

Stromboli

$10.99Out of stock

6 -inch french bread with Sausage, green peppers, onions, italian sauce, select cheese blend. Served with a side of chips and a pickle.

Ham & Cheese

$10.99Out of stock

Baked ham and select blended cheeses. Our sandwiches are oven-baked on fresh french style bread, our pizza shells are made with our homemade dough, stuffed with toppings and cheese. Both served with chips and a pickle.

Chicken Bacon Club

$10.99Out of stock

6 -inch french bread with Grilled chicken, bacon, select cheese blend, lettuce, tomatoes, house dressing. Served with a side of chips and a pickle.

Chicken Marinara

$10.99Out of stock

6 -inch french bread with Grilled chicken, marinara, select cheese blend. Served with a side of chips and a pickle.

Italian Herb

$10.99Out of stock

6 -inch french bread with Pepperoni, onions, ham, banana peppers, house italian dressing, select cheese blend. Served with a side of chips and a pickle.

Cindy - Joie De Vivre!

$10.99Out of stock

6 -inch french bread with Pasta and marinara with blended cheeses - on a sandwich or in a shell. Served with a side of chips and a pickle.

Baked Meatballs & Marinara

$10.99Out of stock

6 -inch french bread with meatballs, marinara, select cheese blend. Served with a side of chips and a pickle.

Nature's Delight

$10.99Out of stock

6 -inch french bread with green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, onions, Italian sauce, select cheese blend. Served with a side of chips and a pickle.

Build Your Own

$10.99

$2 shell

$2.00

The Blackhawk Burger

$12.99Out of stock

The Greek Burger

$13.99Out of stock

Bacon and Jalapeno Burger

$14.99Out of stock

Chicken Parm

$10.99Out of stock

Pasta

Pasta Marinara

$8.99

Oven Baked Spaghetti with marinara sauce. Served with a side of 2 mini breadsticks.

Pasta Meatballs & Marinara

$9.99

Oven Baked Spaghetti with meatballs and marinara sauce. Served with a side of 2 mini breadsticks.

Pasta Chicken & Mushrooms

$10.99

Oven Baked Spaghetti with marinara sauce, grilled chicken and mushrooms. Served with a side of 2 mini breadsticks.

Pasta Deluxe

$10.99

Oven Baked Spaghetti with marinara sauce, sausage, grilled chicken, meatballs. Served with a side of 2 mini breadsticks.

Pasta Baked Chicken Parmesan

$10.99

Oven Baked Spaghetti with marinara sauce, breaded chicken.. Served with a side of 2 mini breadsticks.

Pasta Veggies & Olive Oil

$10.99

Oven Baked Spaghetti tossed in olive oil with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, herbs. Served with a side of 2 mini breadsticks.

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Coke products

2 Liters

$3.99

Coke products

$1 Sprecher

$1.00

Sprecher draft

$3.00

Kids

$0.99

Sweet Treats

Cinnamon Twists

$6.99

6 breadsticks, covered in cinnamon sugar butter, served with or without icing.

MISC

Lrg Side RAW Onion

Side Pepperoni COOKED

$0.99

Side Pepperoni COLD

$0.99

MEDIUM DOUGH

$5.00

XL DOUGH

$8.00

Small DOUGH

$3.00

Side Of Black Olives

OTHER FOOD & DRINK (ONLINE)

Appetizers

Breadsticks

$5.99

Greek's Original Garlic Breadsticks! Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Extra Side Sauces

$1.49

Cheese Bread

$7.99

6 -inch french bread with Garlic Butter, select cheese blend cut into 8 pieces and served with your choice of dipping sauce

Pepperoni Bread

$8.99

6 -inch french bread with Garlic Butter, select cheese blend, pepperoni

Five Cheese Bread

$8.99

6 -inch french bread with Garlic Butter, select cheese blend, parmesan blend, feta cheese, herbs

Feta Bread

$8.99

6 -inch french bread with garlic butter, freshly grated feta cheese

Bacon Bread

$8.99

6 -inch french bread with garlic butter, select cheese blend, bacon

Bruschetta Bread

$8.99

6 -inch french bread with garlic butter, olive oil, tomatoes, select cheese blend, select herbs

6pc Traditional Wings

$10.99

6 pieces bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with your choice of dipping sauce

Boneless Wings

$10.99Out of stock

1/2 pound of boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with your choice of dipping sauce

Meatballs

$9.99

Salads

Tossed Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese, croutons, crackers and your choice of dressing on the side

Greek Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, onion, black olives, tomatoes, freshly grated feta cheese, pepperoncini, croutons, crackers and your choice of dressing on the side

Spinach & Bacon Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, Spinach, bacon, onions, cranberries, feta cheese, croutons, crackers and your choice of dressing on the side

Grilled Chicken & Cranberries Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, grilled chicken, cheese, tomatoes, sliced almonds, cranberries, croutons, crackers and your choice of dressing on the side

Antipasto Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, pepperoni, black olives, banana peppers, cheese, tomatoes, pepperoncini, croutons, crackers and your choice of dressing on the side

Caesar Salad

$6.99

lettuce, parmesan cheese blend, croutons, crackers and your choice of dressing on the side

Grilled Chicken Caesar salad

$9.99

Sandwiches & Shells

Submarine

$10.99

6 -inch french bread with Ham, pepperoni, onions, italian sauce, cheese. Served with a side of chips and a pickle.

Stromboli

$10.99

6 -inch french bread with Sausage, green peppers, onions, italian sauce, select cheese blend. Served with a side of chips and a pickle.

Ham & Cheese

$10.99

Baked ham and select blended cheeses. Our sandwiches are oven-baked on fresh french style bread, our pizza shells are made with our homemade dough, stuffed with toppings and cheese. Both served with chips and a pickle.

Chicken Bacon Club

$10.99

6 -inch french bread with Grilled chicken, bacon, select cheese blend, lettuce, tomatoes, house dressing. Served with a side of chips and a pickle.

Chicken Marinara

$10.99

6 -inch french bread with Grilled chicken, marinara, select cheese blend. Served with a side of chips and a pickle.

Italian Herb

$10.99

6 -inch french bread with Pepperoni, onions, ham, banana peppers, house italian dressing, select cheese blend. Served with a side of chips and a pickle.

Nature's Delight

$10.99

6 -inch french bread with green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, onions, Italian sauce, select cheese blend. Served with a side of chips and a pickle.

Baked Meatballs & Marinara

$10.99

6 -inch french bread with meatballs, marinara, select cheese blend. Served with a side of chips and a pickle.

Cindy - Joie De Vivre!

$10.99

6 -inch french bread with Pasta and marinara with blended cheeses - on a sandwich or in a shell. Served with a side of chips and a pickle.

Build Your Own

$10.99

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Coke products

2 Liters

$3.99

Coke products

Sweet Treats

Cinnamon Twists

$6.99

6 breadsticks, covered in cinnamon sugar butter, served with or without icing.

Pasta*

Pasta Marinara

$8.99

Spaghetti with marinara sauce. Served with a side of 2 mini breadsticks.

Pasta Meatballs & Marinara

$9.99

Spaghetti with meatballs and marinara sauce. Served with a side of 2 mini breadsticks.

Pasta Chicken & Mushrooms

$10.99

Spaghetti with marinara sauce, grilled chicken and mushrooms. Served with a side of 2 mini breadsticks.

Pasta Deluxe

$10.99

Spaghetti with marinara sauce, sausage, grilled chicken, meatballs. Served with a side of 2 mini breadsticks.

Pasta Baked Chicken Parmesan

$10.99

Spaghetti with marinara sauce, breaded chicken, select blended cheeses, parmesan cheese blend. Served with a side of 2 mini breadsticks.

Pasta Veggies & Olive Oil

$10.99

Spaghetti tossed in olive oil with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, herbs. Served with a side of 2 mini breadsticks.

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Westfield's own Greek's Pizzeria!!! We have a great selection of wines, craft beers, and everyday favorites! First time? Try our famous garlic butter breadsticks! Eat Happy! Since 1969

Website

Location

417 S Main St, Sheridan, IN 46069

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Mash House - 10 E. 191st St.
orange starNo Reviews
10 E. 191st St. Westfield, IN 46202
View restaurantnext
Birdies Grill House & Sports Bar
orange starNo Reviews
632 E State Rd 32 Westfield, IN 46074
View restaurantnext
Bub's Burgers in Westfield - Westfield
orange starNo Reviews
960 Tournament Trail Westfield, IN 46704
View restaurantnext
Union Jack Pub - Westfield - WESTFIELD
orange starNo Reviews
110 S Union St Westfield, IN 46074
View restaurantnext
Field Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
303 East Main St West field, IN 46074
View restaurantnext
Paul's Donuts & Coffee - 3221 State Road 32E
orange starNo Reviews
3221 State Road 32E Westfield, IN 46074
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Sheridan
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Noblesville
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Kokomo
review star
No reviews yet
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston