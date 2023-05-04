Greek's Pizzeria of Westfield
417 S Main St
Sheridan, IN 46069
PIZZA - Online
9" Specialty Pizzas
9" Greek's Special
Greek's Italian sauce, extra select blended cheeses, Italian sausage, Spanish onions, green bell peppers, baked ham, sliced domestic mushrooms and extra sliced pepperoni.
9" Gourmet Meat
Greek's Italian sauce, select blended cheeses, Italian sausage, meatballs, baked ham, Indiana bacon and extra sliced pepperoni.
9" Spicy Bacon Meatball
White pizza with our special spicy ranch sauce, select blended cheeses, Indiana bacon, meatballs.
9" Garden Special
Vegetarian. Greek's Italian sauce, select blended cheeses, Spanish onions, green bell peppers, sliced domestic mushrooms and sliced California black olives.
9" Hawaiian Special
Greek's Italian sauce, special BBQ sauce, baked ham, select blended cheeses, Indiana bacon, and pineapple chunks.
9" Gourmet House
Greek's Italian sauce, touch of Spanish onions, select blended cheeses, meatballs, sliced California black olives and Feta cheese. Enjoy!
9" Chicken Fajita
Greek's Italian sauce, select blended cheeses, Spanish onions, green bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, grilled chicken and jalapenos.
9" Spinach Deluxe
Greek's Italian sauce, minced garlic, Spanish onions, fresh spinach and select blended cheeses. Try with bacon!
9" Western
Greek's Italian sauce, sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, baked ham, Spanish onions, Indiana bacon and pepperoni.
9" Rafael's Barbecue Chicken
Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, select blended cheeses, grilled chicken, Indiana bacon and green bell peppers.
9" Roma
Vegetarian. Greek's garlic butter crust, with fresh spinach, select blended cheeses, Roma tomatoes, and Feta cheese.
9" Five Cheese
Vegetarian. Greek's Italian sauce, select blended cheeses with Mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, Feta cheese and herbs. Try with pepperoni!
9" Gourmet Wings
Special BBQ sauce, select blended cheeses, grilled chicken and spices. Yes, it's pizza! Yeeha!
9" 1/2 & 1/2
9" Gourmet Grilled Chicken Ranch
Appetizers
Breadsticks
Greek's Original Garlic Breadsticks! Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Extra Side Sauces
Cheese Bread
6 -inch french bread with Garlic Butter, select cheese blend cut into 8 pieces and served with your choice of dipping sauce
Pepperoni Bread
6 -inch french bread with Garlic Butter, select cheese blend, pepperoni
Five Cheese Bread
6 -inch french bread with Garlic Butter, select cheese blend, parmesan blend, feta cheese, herbs
Feta Bread
6 -inch french bread with garlic butter, freshly grated feta cheese
Bacon Bread
6 -inch french bread with garlic butter, select cheese blend, bacon
Bruschetta Bread
6 -inch french bread with garlic butter, olive oil, tomatoes, select cheese blend, select herbs
6pc Traditional Wings
6 pieces bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with your choice of dipping sauce
Boneless Wings
1/2 pound of boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with your choice of dipping sauce
Meatballs
Chicken Tenders
Greeks Waffle Fries
Loaded Waffle Fries
Sandwiches & Shells
Submarine
6 -inch french bread with Ham, pepperoni, onions, italian sauce, cheese. Served with a side of chips and a pickle.
Stromboli
6 -inch french bread with Sausage, green peppers, onions, italian sauce, select cheese blend. Served with a side of chips and a pickle.
Ham & Cheese
Baked ham and select blended cheeses. Our sandwiches are oven-baked on fresh french style bread, our pizza shells are made with our homemade dough, stuffed with toppings and cheese. Both served with chips and a pickle.
Chicken Bacon Club
6 -inch french bread with Grilled chicken, bacon, select cheese blend, lettuce, tomatoes, house dressing. Served with a side of chips and a pickle.
Chicken Marinara
6 -inch french bread with Grilled chicken, marinara, select cheese blend. Served with a side of chips and a pickle.
Italian Herb
6 -inch french bread with Pepperoni, onions, ham, banana peppers, house italian dressing, select cheese blend. Served with a side of chips and a pickle.
Cindy - Joie De Vivre!
6 -inch french bread with Pasta and marinara with blended cheeses - on a sandwich or in a shell. Served with a side of chips and a pickle.
Baked Meatballs & Marinara
6 -inch french bread with meatballs, marinara, select cheese blend. Served with a side of chips and a pickle.
Nature's Delight
6 -inch french bread with green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, onions, Italian sauce, select cheese blend. Served with a side of chips and a pickle.
Build Your Own
$2 shell
The Blackhawk Burger
The Greek Burger
Bacon and Jalapeno Burger
Chicken Parm
Pasta
Pasta Marinara
Oven Baked Spaghetti with marinara sauce. Served with a side of 2 mini breadsticks.
Pasta Meatballs & Marinara
Oven Baked Spaghetti with meatballs and marinara sauce. Served with a side of 2 mini breadsticks.
Pasta Chicken & Mushrooms
Oven Baked Spaghetti with marinara sauce, grilled chicken and mushrooms. Served with a side of 2 mini breadsticks.
Pasta Deluxe
Oven Baked Spaghetti with marinara sauce, sausage, grilled chicken, meatballs. Served with a side of 2 mini breadsticks.
Pasta Baked Chicken Parmesan
Oven Baked Spaghetti with marinara sauce, breaded chicken.. Served with a side of 2 mini breadsticks.
Pasta Veggies & Olive Oil
Oven Baked Spaghetti tossed in olive oil with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, herbs. Served with a side of 2 mini breadsticks.
Beverages
Sweet Treats
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Westfield's own Greek's Pizzeria!!! We have a great selection of wines, craft beers, and everyday favorites! First time? Try our famous garlic butter breadsticks! Eat Happy! Since 1969
417 S Main St, Sheridan, IN 46069